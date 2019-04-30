Mastercard: A Squeaky Clean Quarter

MA (and V, to be fair) would probably be an excellent core holding in an equities portfolio built for long-term growth.

Mastercard seems to have done even better than Visa in the most recent period, growing payment and transactions volume and expanding margins.

Purchase, NY-based payment processor Mastercard (MA) impressed me this quarter.

The company reported consensus-beating revenues of $3.89 billion that landed an inch above consensus expectations - producing reported growth of 9% that could have been four percentage points higher, if not for FX headwinds. Adjusted EPS of $1.78 left expectations in the dust, rising an encouraging 24% YOY on a constant-currency basis.

Right off the bat, a few similarities with the results reported by peer Visa (V) earlier in the month can be spotted. First, purchase and transaction volume continued to march forward relentlessly, driving service and processing revenues higher despite the currency challenges. Second, the additional gain in scale, coupled with tight cost management, allowed margins to expand in both cases, which helped the companies maintain a healthy, high-teen EPS growth pace.

The difference is that Mastercard seems to have done all of the above better than its competitor in the most recent period. The chart below illustrates how each of the company's revenue categories grew at least 14% YOY, excluding the impact of significantly richer rebates and incentives and on a currency-neutral basis. And, as far as I can tell, the unfavorable Easter holiday timing that impacted Visa's quarter more noticeably did not seem to have dented Mastercard's financial results by nearly as much.

Mastercard's op margins improved an astonishing 266 bps compared to Visa's more modest 51 bp margin expansion, the latter probably hurt by the lack of profit momentum in Venmo. Although both companies saw similar EPS growth of 17% to 19% on an as-reported basis, Visa's was more anchored on gains from investments in private companies, while Mastercard's seems to have been more closely associated with robust operational performance.

See Mastercard's summarized P&L below. Notice how a decrease in effective tax rate and a reduction in shares outstanding accounted for nearly one-fifth of the YOY increase in adjusted earnings per share.

On the stock

It was hard to find a single weak spot in Mastercard's first quarter financial results. The company continues to provide enough arguments to support a bullish stance towards the stock, given the growth opportunities enabled by (1) the ongoing transition to plastic and electronic payments, (2) geographic expansion into under-penetrated markets, (3) growth in e-commerce, and (4) the rise of peer-to-peer and other "alternative" transaction forms.

I believe MA is a stock worth considering for the same reasons that I have been a fan of V for a while: the recurring-like nature of the business supported by a strong merchant-consumer network that predictably drives an increasing number of revenue-generating transactions. In the case of the former, higher trailing and expected earnings growth along with lower balance sheet leverage may explain the stock's richer valuation of 33.7x current-year earnings vs. V's more affordable price tag of 30.7x.

It is hard to decide which stock looks more compelling between MA and V, keeping in mind that the first has already moved 35% so far this year vs. its peer's more timid (but still respectable) 25% gain. More importantly, either would probably be an excellent core holding in an equities portfolio built for long-term growth, especially after both (Mastercard, in particular) delivered encouraging results in the first quarter of the year.

