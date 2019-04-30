Liberty Property Trust's (LPT) CEO Bill Hankowsky on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeanne Leonard – VP of Corporate Communications and IR

Bill Hankowsky – Chief Executive Officer

Chris Papa – Chief Financial Officer

Mike Hagan – Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Mailman – KeyBanc Capital

Manny Korchman – Citi

Michael Bilerman – Citigroup

Blaine Heck – Wells Fargo

John Guinee – Stifel

Alexander Goldfarb – Sandler O’Neill

Eric Frankel – Green Street Advisors

Vikram Malhotra – Morgan Stanley

Michael Mueller – JPMorgan

Ki Bin Kim – SunTrust

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lorry, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jeanne Leonard. You may begin your conference.

Jeanne Leonard

Thank you, Lorry. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for tuning in today. You're going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan. This morning, Liberty issued a press release detailing our results as well as our supplemental financial package, and you can access these in the Investors section of Liberty's website at libertyproperty.com. In these documents, you will find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved. As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed in the issued press release and from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill, would you like to begin?

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you, Jeanne, and good afternoon everyone. Liberty continues to benefit from an outstanding demand for industrial space. U.S. industrial absorption was 32 million square feet in the first quarter and the national availability rate remained unchanged at 7%. So, in general, supply and demand remain in balance. As others have noted, national supply is increasing with a bulk of the supplies skewed towards very large buildings in certain sub-markets. The key to effective execution in this environment is diligence and on the ground knowledge of the markets.

Liberty's teams executed very well in the first quarter and we've made significant and excellent progress in advancing the company's business and strategic goals for the year. Leasing activity was outstanding. We leased close to a record 8.9 million square feet in the quarter. This level of activity represents 44% of the leasing we had anticipated doing for the entire year. These leases yielded extremely strong rent growth at 6.6% on a cash basis and 16.3% GAAP. Our retention rate for the quarter was a very high 75%. Average lease terms were longer than historical for both replacement and retention leases.

Occupancy declined modestly as expected according to our business plan for the year to 95.6%. Occupancy will increase during the second half of 2019 consistent with our plans for the year. We are making significant progress in our strategic objective for the year of disposing of our remaining office assets and are deploying the capital from those sales diligently and significantly, executing over $300 million of value creation capital activity this quarter with our dispositions, acquisitions and development deliveries.

So let me now turn it over to Chris and Mike to provide some further color on this strong first quarter activity. Chris?

Chris Papa

Thanks, Bill. Operating results were stronger than expected with FFO of $0.62 per share compared to $0.65 per share last year. Robust leasing of 8.9 million square feet, GAAP rent growth of 16.3% and a healthy 75% retention rate during the quarter help to drive results. Industrial same-store NOI grew 4.6% on a cash basis. Breaking down the contributing factors, cash rent growth contributed 1.6%, embedded contractual rent bumps contributed 2.4% and the burn off of straight line rents from the prior year quarter contributed 1.6%. So, cumulatively, these factors positively impacted same-store NOI by 5.6%. These contributions were partially offset by expected transitory decrease in occupancy relating to four expected vacancies. Roughly half of this space has already been released according to plan.

Today, we also revised FFO guidance to $2.55 to $2.65 per share for the full year of 2019 reflecting an increase of $0.02 per share on the lower end of the range considering our operating results for the first quarter. Our guidance assumptions generally remained unchanged except that we've adjusted industrial same-store NOI to reflect the move out of Sears, which we discussed on the last call that are now assuming will occur on May 1st. We now anticipate that same-store NOI will increase in 2019 by 3% to 4% on a cash basis and 1.6% to 2.6% on a GAAP basis, compared to 2018. We anticipate that the Sears vacancy and the same transitory factors affecting occupancy will continue into the second quarter, but should revert to within our forecasted range by the second half of 2019.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike.

Mike Hagan

Thanks, Chris. We continue to execute on our strategic disposition program during the quarter, selling $85 million of office properties. These properties consist of three single story office buildings in Orlando and one of our two wholly-owned Washington, D.C. assets. The cap rate on these sales was approximately 4.5%. Subsequent to quarter end, we sold 74,000 square feet of vacant single story office assets located in the Great Valley Corporate Center in suburban Philadelphia for $3.8 million. We’re also currently under firm contract for the remaining planned sales in Southeastern PA as well as for our remaining wholly-owned Washington, D.C. asset. In addition, we are now negotiating contracts for the sale of our two medical office buildings in the City of Philadelphia.

We currently have listed for sale our 345,000 square foot asset in Minneapolis and shortly have listed our two wholly-owned assets in the UK. The remainder of the wholly-owned office assets are located in the Navy Yard of Philadelphia. These assets totaled about 700,000 square feet of life science and general office buildings. We have had multiple inquiries about this portfolio and we have received several offices for all or parts of it. Given the significant activity, it is conceivable that we could exit our wholly-owned office portfolio by year-end and exceed our sales guidance of $600 million to $650 million.

Next let me update you on our external growth platform. Consistent with completing our 10:31 needs from our sales and our desire to invest in certain targeted submarkets, we acquired five properties for $127 million. These properties consists of two multitenant infill billings in Northern New Jersey with two building multitenant portfolio in the great southwest sub-markets in Dallas and a property in the Redland sub-market in Inland Empire of Southern California, blended deal on these acquisitions was 4.9%. Our development platform continues to provide us with excellent opportunities.

During the quarter, we delivered 850,000 square feet of properties, which are 100% leased. An example of how we are deploying capital from our sales program, the deliveries included at Southern California property, we purchased empty at shell completion in the second quarter of last year, which we have leased and brought it into service. Consistent with our business plan for the year, we commenced two developments during the quarter, both from the UK, totaling 163,000 square feet for $18 million. There good leasing activity in the balance of our pipelines with our estimated second quarter deliveries currently 97% leased.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks, Mike, and thanks, Chris. Lorry, we're ready for questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Craig Mailman from KeyBanc Capital. Please ask your question.

Craig Mailman

Hey, good afternoon guys. Just to clarify in Sears I know – have you guys gotten any formal notification they’re leaving? Or just as they continue to stay, you guys are going to be pushing out that expectation kind of monthly or quarterly?

Mike Hagan

We have not received formal notification, but based on what we do know, we anticipate that they will vacate the space and we will not receive rent from May. So that's what's included in our guidance.

Craig Mailman

Okay. Will there be a lease term fee associated with that or no?

Bill Hankowsky

There will be not. We were not expecting any future revenue from that space beyond the end of this month.

Craig Mailman

Okay, that's helpful. And then…

Bill Hankowsky

Craig, it's in bankruptcy, right. So, presumably, they reject the lease, but we don't have formal notice.

Craig Mailman

Okay. And then on the dispositions, could you put some dollar amounts around kind of what's under contract? What's under LOI? And maybe a little bit of timing around things. I know the Navy Yard would be kind of back-end weighted and is not necessarily in your guidance, but the stuff that you guys have teed up and – or as maybe in that 400 plus million dollars of assets held for sale.

Mike Hagan

I would – as I go through that list there, there are two medical office buildings in the City of Philadelphia. And there is a building in Washington, D.C., and there are few buildings still in the Southeast Pennsylvania. The value of that real estate, I'll tell you, is somewhere between $275 million and $300 million and our expectation is that those things close between the second and third quarter.

Craig Mailman

Okay. And then just lastly Bill, you touched on development has been increasing, particularly in some of the markets that you guys are active in. Could you just give us thoughts around incremental starts from here? And maybe how you guys are viewing specific product that you may start in markets that do have supply?

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah, that's a great question. So you're right, I mean there are markets where I think we've all talked about it. You're seeing some fairly decent increase in amount under construction and in particular seeing a fair number of big boxes, so I would – Atlanta, Dallas, Central PA. So from our perspective, it would be – probably it would not be the case that we would be building a big box in those markets and joining – sort of join the crowd, that would probably not be the way we would be starting – doing starts for us the year.

You know the bread and butter for Liberty is a multi-tenant industrial building and so we can build those kinds of buildings in the Lehigh Valley. We can build them in Houston. We can build them in Dallas. So, I think, you're going to see that product type generally, multi-tenant industry. I think the average size of the building in the pipeline right now – the pipeline that's underway right now is like to 280,000 square feet. So that gives you some sense of what we're thinking about. But as I said, we're going to – as we always do, pay a pretty close attention and we always do one last investment committee before we actually say go. And we will do that again and we'll be paying attention on what's happened in the markets.

Craig Mailman

Great, thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Manny Korchman from Citi. Please ask your question.

Manny Korchman

Good afternoon. Bill, in your press release this morning, you talked about the dynamism of the market. I was wondering if you could sort of dwell deeper into that. Is that a comment on the industries or markets that you're seeing demand from or just a broader comment? Thanks.

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah, sure. I think what is – what we're seeing is the following. Number one is there is a tremendous amount of activity in the – again in the multi-tenant industrial space, basically across every market we're in. So, it will vary as the markets themselves have their own characteristics, so in some markets that could be 50,000 square foot and 75,000 square foot users and other markets it might be 200,000 to 300,000 square foot users. But that piece of the market is very busy, very active. We all know some of what's filling it [ph]. You got 3PLs in that space. You have e-commerce people, who are looking for that smaller space closer in, the last mile. You've got food and beverage in that space.

So it's active. I'd say it's a little bit less active. I don't want to – I'm not to pushing a little hard, but I’d tell you there is a big problem, but it's probably a little bit less active on the big box. And so, when we look at the amount of activity we did in the first quarter that 8.9 million square feet, I mean that's a very big number for us. Past what we thought, we get done in the quarter. So I think that speaks to the amount of activity that's out there, the amount of activity we can get done and sort of go back to the question, the dynamism we are seeing.

Manny Korchman

Great. Maybe following up on Craig's question on Sears. Maybe this one is for Chris. Chris, you didn't change your occupancy guidance. So is that the say that you expect to have Sears re-leased by the end of the year, but there won't be any GAAP or cash income?

Chris Papa

You are going to see the same factors we saw in the first quarter continuing and you'll also have the impact of Sears, which is going to impact occupancy as well during the latter part of this quarter and into next year. But, overall, we think that that our occupancy will revert back to within the range by the latter half of the year.

Bill Hankowsky

Right. We assume Sears is vacant for the year.

Mike Hagan

Starting on May 1.

Bill Hankowsky

Starting on May 1, just – so it's not affecting occupancy – let me say not affecting occupancy negatively for the last three quarters and it's not producing income. That's what's in the assumption.

Manny Korchman

You didn't change your occupancy guidance and you did change your same-store guidance. So is that the sale was already out of occupancy, but not out of same-store? And now it's out of same-store, I'm just confused why didn't change the occupancy guidance?

Chris Papa

Yeah, I mean within our original guidance is just that the same-store guidance we had given broke out the range for GAAP and cash based on what we anticipated without Sears and then what the Sears impact would be. We didn't do the same thing with occupancy. This quarter, since we know that we now believe they're moving out on April – on May 1, we've actually just changed the guidance to reflect what we now know, but we never changed – the occupancy had it in there to begin with and it still contemplates that.

Michael Bilerman

Hey Bill, it's Michael Bilerman [Citigroup]. I've had a question on the Board announcement that you made in the quarter. So you added Larry Raiman, who’s a fierce competitor of ours. And so, I do hold him in high regard, but just question [indiscernible] of looking to add diversity to boardrooms, how you came to Larry? How was that involved with shareholder engagement? Was it the result of something else? Larry is not on any other REIT boards. And so, I'm just trying to understand the dynamics of bringing him on and putting them all on the nominating committee, the corporate governance committee, the compensation committee. I'm just trying to tie everything together and really understand the background behind it, given some of the things that I mentioned about diversity and stature within the industry?

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah, yeah, so there is a lot of points there. So our Board is constantly interested in refreshment and we're looking for strong, smart, independent experienced people to add to the Board. We added a couple of people within the last year, year and a half – strong in real estate. Here's a third person, we were looking for somebody who I think brought to your point Michael, background in the REIT space from a – both from a sell side and a buy side. We think Larry has a lot of that with his 30 years in the space and he is active today as you know with the fund that does preferreds.

So, we’re paying pretty good – pretty close attention. So we think all that's a positive. Our Board does care about diversity and as one of the criteria and it is something – we're not done the Board's turnover over time. And so there will be other opportunities to see if we can make advances on the diversity front. So, it's not something that was not considered. There were many factors considered and sometimes you can solve for four out of six or five out of six, sometimes it's hard to saw for a six out of six factor, so – but we think we achieved a lot, a lot. We think we achieved a lot by adding Larry. We do listen to shareholders and talk to them as you know all the time and take their thoughts into consideration when we think about potential board refreshment, when we think about strategy, when we think about tactics. So, yeah, we had input and thoughts from lots of people and all that went into the mix.

Michael Bilerman

Was it’s a settlement with the shareholder? Or this was done by the board itself ?

Bill Hankowsky

It was done by the Board. This was done by the Board by the Governance Committee. There was a search firm involved. There were a series of candidates, yeah.

Michael Bilerman

Okay, thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Sure.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo. Please ask your question.

Blaine Heck

Thanks, good afternoon. So, Bill, just to following up on the sales, I think most of what you guys talked about was wholly-owned, but can you talk about any discussions you may be having with your JV partners about selling off that portion of your office exposure and maybe just how those negotiations are going?

Bill Hankowsky

Sure, sure. As you know, we basically have three – and I'll do this and Mike can jump in if I get something. But we basically have three JVs that are in the office world. One has two assets in DC and I would say that we've had pretty good conversations with that JV partner and I think we share the view that we would, I think, over time want to probably exit that market. So that will happen with some base, where more news to follow.

In the UK, we've got – we're partners on a park and that's really about that owner – much more driven by their thoughts about when they might think of a capital event. We are in dialog with them, but there isn't sort of finality as to next steps. And then clearly, the biggest one, which everybody knows about, we talked about a lot, is our JV and we actually have four of them, but they are all part of that campus that Comcast has in Center City of Philadelphia. And at the moment, we’re focused completely on completing the Comcast Technology Center building and let's get that done and then we'll see where things go.

Blaine Heck

Okay. So as you stand right now, do you think you can have any activity on those dispositions in 2019? Or is that more likely still kind of a 2020? Or you know later on event?

Bill Hankowsky

It is – yeah, it is – again just to be – I know this isn't quite – but just to be precise as Mike said, we are making terrific project on all the wholly-owned office assets and it is conceivable that we’re not – we didn't move guidance that we could even get all those done this year that would be pretty, pretty remarkable. And we've told you, I guess, back when we gave guidance and that whole bucket of wholly-owned around $700 million to $800 million worth of value, so that's pretty significant of itself.

Might there be another JV asset done in 2019? Maybe, but I think getting the wholly-owned done is clearly the first priority and the others whether they happen in 2020 or whenever, but the scale is just massively different. And the impact on Liberty is we're 20% partners in these things.

Blaine Heck

Okay, that's fair. So switching to development, second quarter in a row, your development starts, were all spec. Can you just talk about how we should think about the mix between spec and build-to-suit throughout 2019 and whether there are any trends or conclusions we should draw from those latest starts all being speculative?

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah. From our perspective, our pipeline has always been predominantly inventory and spec, so that's not news for us. Sometimes, it's around 70:30, 80:20. We don't – and I'm not saying this in a bad way, we sort of don't chase build-to-suits in the sense of going off of our land positions and trying to – sometimes people are in the market and they go with merchant builders and others that's not a transaction that Liberty is going to necessarily pursue. We end up doing build-to-suits basically on the real estate, the land that we have in our land inventory and sometimes that has been extremely successful. We started a number of them last year that are in the pipeline, a couple in Houston.

So that – there could be some of those that might occur this calendar year, but it is more probable that the starts that we have in guidance will be inventory and that goes against the backdrop sort of the earlier question about where is the market and what's happening with supply. And we feel pretty good. I mean this kind of couples with the question of the amount of activity you're seeing in multi-tenant in terms of demand and the thinness of supply and candidly, it's not where lots of people are building. Lots of people are building big boxes, that's okay, but to the degree we would be able to bring some multi-tenant product in – as our starts and inventory way we'd be comfortable doing that and that's probably the overall profile of what we're talking about for 2019.

Blaine Heck

Okay, that's helpful. Last one from me, we noticed XPO jump to the top of your tenants list as a percentage of rent, but they're actually occupying a little less space. Can you just talk about what happened there? And maybe just generally…

Bill Hankowsky

I think there were no…

Blaine Heck

The demand that you guys are seeing from 3PLs?

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah. So I think on that specific one without getting into confidentiality, I think there might have been a couple of renewals with them. Therefore, they are still in the space, but the amount of income went up as it was reset. I think that's what happened, correct me, if I'm wrong about that. In terms of 3PLs, generally, you're right. I mean this is a very active space as more and more companies think about using the expertise and skills of 3PLs to basically solve their logistic problems. And so we like having good relationships with the 3PL firms because they in fact are very much active in the markets on a go-forward basis.

And so they – we have a group of national accounts and a number of 3PLs are in that mix. And I think you're going to continue to see that on a go-forward basis, which is that their growth and they've done a lot of consolidation in the space. So the big guys buying up smaller guys. And I think that will continue to be the case also.

Blaine Heck

All right, great. Thanks guys.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Guinee from Stifel. Your line is now open.

John Guinee

Great, two questions. One first, Bill, this guy…

Bill Hankowsky

Yes…

John Guinee

Mike Bilerman is a pretty smart guy. Can you talk a little bit more about the settlement he was discussing?

Bill Hankowsky

There was no settlement I don’t know – he made a statement. I didn’t make a statement. I told you them on the call that what we did was we went through a process. The Board went through a process with our governance committee. Something we do all the time thinking of Board members and we found a terrific guy and we’re very excited about it, who is interested in joining our Board and we brought them on Board and that’s what we did.

John Guinee

Okay. Well, that can be very different than a settlement. Okay. Switching, looking at your dispositions Orlando $150 thoughtful buildings and DC $421 a foot for a two-thirds leased building – a mid block building. Mike, can you give us a little more color on what the buyers stabilized cap rates might have been on both of these portfolios or both of these transactions ?

Mike Hagan

John, on the Orlando assets, it maybe between 8.5 and 9 and the cap rate on the DC building was about 3.5 to 4.

John Guinee

Okay. So basically – so are you saying that the Orlando basically the going rate for stabilized is 8.5 to 9 and $150 a square and then DC I guess it was 3.5. Yes, go ahead.

Mike Hagan

The Orlando assets were single-storey buildings, so the price per square foot clearly enters into the dynamic of that pricing.

John Guinee

Okay. Great. Great. How about DC, if you looked at the buyer, they were obviously buying it on partially occupied. What would the cap rate be and the price per pound on a stabilized per their underwriting?

Mike Hagan

I don’t know that they’re underwriting the building was 65% leased it was – we had put some renovations into that building, put some first floor retail in there, that amenity base there, but something fully leased would have gotten another $100 a foot, maybe in that range.

John Guinee

Okay, great. Thank you.

Mike Hagan

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb from Sandler O’Neill. Please ask your question.

Alexander Goldfarb

Hey, good afternoon down there. Just two questions. The first one, on the acquisitions you guys bought project $127 million, that’s a stabilized 49. Could you just walk us through this asset and sort of how it fits with Liberty’s overall cost of capital, I mean, given that you guys are trading sort of in the mid-fives on implied cap?

Bill Hankowsky

Alex, I think it’s not an asset they are multiple assets in multiple transactions. There was a warehouse in Redlands in the Inland Empire, which – consistent with what we’re trying to do is get differential in California for two buildings in North of New Jersey, one of the Meadowlands and one in Edison, and consistent with investing up there. The third transaction was two multi-tenant buildings in the Great Southwestern Dallas, a market where we operate in and have investments in. And I think we are in the market to acquire simply because we are deferring 1031 gains or gains on the sales of the office dispositions that we’re doing. We gave you a range of guidance, where we thought we’d make these trades and it’s consistent with all that.

Alexander Goldfarb

No, I can appreciate that – I can appreciate that. But just thinking about the investment, if you guys are trading at an implied 5.5 and you want to grow NAV, I’m just wondering and I understand it’s multiple acquisitions, I just want to understand better how we should think about a 49 on a stabilized basis, maybe it’s just a definitional term maybe on a five-year basis, it would be – the return, the IRR is actually better, maybe it’s just the initials are 49, but just want to get sort of better clarity on that Mike.

Mike Hagan

Well, I think clearly, we think there’s a lot of upside in the rents in those buildings and those markets are experiencing terrific rent growth. And so I think it’s again – it’s why we’ve targeted towards markets to invest in. I don’t have the IRRs we ran on the front of that. I do think those markets especially New Jersey, Southern California are experiencing high single digits to low-double digit rent growth. We expect that to continue.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And then just going back to the addition of Larry Raymond. Certainly a strong candidate, someone who is opinionated, but also someone who probably didn’t need an additional day job. So just sort of curious is there sort of a shift that you guys are thinking from a Board level as far as Liberty continues to focus on industrials and move away from office. Are there other shifts that to be in in-store? Does this mean that maybe some of the industrial stuff that you have just given the strong bid for industrial maybe there are some industrial assets that you want to pair to try and improve the growth profile of the company? Just trying to get a better sense because the addition of Larry definitely stands out and it seems like he was brought on for a specific purpose and just trying to get better color on that.

Bill Hankowsky

I think that you might be mixing a little bit two different concepts. So we’ve been upgrading and adding to and strengthening the Board for a long time. So we added Tony Fernandez, a few years back, who a logistics expert and brings tremendous insight to us about – he worked for a number of big logistics companies and he’s has been extremely helpful to us thinking about that. We brought Rob Gifford on recently who has had a tremendous experience at AEW at AIG. He was on the Board of the Lehman liquidation. So he is very experienced and sort of what’s happening in the real estate space and you’re buying and selling a real estate on a great basis. We brought Marguerite Nader on. So we have, I think one of the more accomplished REIT CEOs and now we’ve brought on somebody with a buy side, sell side background.

It strikes me and I think it strikes the Board, that what we’re achieving here is a diverse Board in terms of diversity of thought about the business. We also people with financial backgrounds, capital market backgrounds, people have been CFOs on big Fortune – clearly Fortune 100 companies. So we have a – I think weren’t extremely strong Board, both experience, thought that they can bring to the table and that’s all just adds to our capacity to think through where we’re going. That’s about the Board and the Board’s thinking. Doesn’t necessarily mean because when we added anyone that I just named that necessarily reflects some decision to make some strategic move. We made the strategic move collectively, taking all those thoughts together.

When we decided to pivot and become a industrial company and now become singularly and totally a industrial company. So that was Board management strategic decision. We might make other decisions, you’re totally right about that as we think things through, but I wouldn’t say that the fact that we’ve added somebody to our Board represents an immediate change in strategic thinking. I don’t think that’s the way you should think about it.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. Thank you, Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Sure.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Frankel from Green Street Advisors. Please ask your question.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. I was just looking at your income statement and your discontinued operation income statement. Can you help me understand the impairment charges a little bit better?

Chris Papa

Sure. The one asset that Mike mentioned that we’re selling in DC, we took an impairment on that asset to write it down to it’s now estimated fair value. And that is reflected within discontinued operations as you point out.

Eric Frankel

Okay, all right. I just – I got to understand…

Chris Papa

And Eric, I would also add that that does not affect FSO since it’s an operating property. So just to be clear.

Eric Frankel

Yes, understood. Thank you. And then just a final question, I think everything else has been asked and answered. But are there any concerns you’re saying earlier that where there is a lot of demand, there isn’t a lot of supply. So I think some of the supply figures more broadly might overstate things a little bit. Is there any concern that there is going to be a bigger shadow pipeline in the next couple of years as land values make a lot more sites economically viable? And so, maybe you have some more competition in areas where you’re trying to buy like in say your New Jersey, you Los Angeles the next three, four years that might dampen rent growth?

Bill Hankowsky

I’m sorry, Eric. I’m not sure why do you think…

Eric Frankel

So what I understand, just as an examples. Like in those places, it’s fairly hard to develop. There isn’t a lot of land or available sites, which is understood, industrial is not the highest and best land use, but as land values rises, as rents rise, it makes a lot more sites more viable. I’m just wondering if you’re going to see a supply response that the market is not expecting or in the next couple of years that might dampen ranking.

Bill Hankowsky

Now, I get it, sorry. Yes, yes, okay. I don’t see it in the near-term. I mean, Mike might want to jump in here, but I mean what we see in these very tight markets whether it’s North Jersey or Southern California, South Florida is – yeah land prices just keep going up, and because of the lack of availability. And so what you end up with our sites where you have to take something down, right, so you have to take and demolish a building or it’s got site issues that require greater investment just to get a site ready to go or off sites. So the overall development costs are going up.

Now the good news as you point out is rents are going up and people will be able to make it work, but I don’t see rents suddenly getting to a place where some as yet untapped inventory of potential sites suddenly open up. I mean there is – as you know quite well, there are a lot of people who have found the industrial game interesting, seemingly more all the time, it’s an attractive asset class, so there’s lots of people scouring almost all of these markets, and so there are very few sites that haven’t been thought about. So I think it’s – I think actually it’s a little bit the contrary. I think that land availability will remain a moderator in terms of how much development they’ll be in these very tight markets because you just can’t find the sites. So I think that’s the way it plays.

Eric Frankel

Okay, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks. Yeah.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Vikram Malhotra from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Vikram Malhotra

Thanks for taking the question. So I just wanted to get some more color, you talked about sort of the dynamism in the markets just strength. I’m wondering if you can give us a sense of your latest thoughts on market rent growth across some of your key markets expectations for the year-end?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. We have generally said that we think on average, rents will grow in the market 3% to 5% kind of across the board, but that’s way too general a comment. So I think you’re seeing – you’re continuing to see in North Jersey in Southern California, Mike, high-single digit, low-double digit rent growth probably on an annualized basis, so that’s kind of at one end in terms of robustness. And then there are probably some markets, second and tertiary where you’re probably more at the 3% kind of rent growth – in market rent growth. So it does vary across the board, but probably on average five.

Vikram Malhotra

Got it, okay. And then just – I know you Sears you sort of – it was understood you telegraphed it. I’m just sort of wondering given just ongoing closures across retail not obviously the same extent as Sears, but just as you look at the portfolio anything on the watch list, anything that could sort of maybe surprise you?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I think we’re aware of everything that’s out there, and so there is a watch list. We pay attention, we have got 1,100, 1,200 customers. So it’s everybody’s business isn’t perfectly running. I would tend to say that if there is places it probably is of the same characteristic as a series in the sense of its retail or retail oriented other, for example in the consumer product, apparel person or something like that, but there is nothing that’s anywhere near the size of 850,000 square foot building with a single bankrupt retailer, there’s nothing like that.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay, great. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next to question comes from the line of Michael Mueller from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Michael Mueller

Hi just curious when you talked about doing some 2020 leases and pulling those forward, can you just give us a little more color about how much more demand there is to do that when you – if you’re pulling something forward that’s expiring in 2020, is the spreads you’re getting on that notably different than if it was expiring in Q3 this year? Just any sort of color would be helpful.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, sure. I think we talked a little bit about this when we gave guidance on the fourth quarter call, which was that in calendar 2019, we happened to have a somewhat lower expiration level than normal for the year. So in 2019, I think it was around 9 million, not quite 10 million square feet going to expire. We put about half of that to bed in the first quarter. So we did I think, over 50% of our expirations for the year, year being 2019 in the first quarter. Now that’s not unusual because we’re in the year and you should be doing that, but it is a lot – it’s a little bit more than normal to get done 90 days into the year.

On the 2020s you’d be doing 2020s anyhow, because some of the mix probably in the first and second quarter of next calendar year, but what you have in this kind of dynamic market is you may have customers who are saying to themselves, Hey, I have this facility, I’m in this sub-market, it’s a great facility. You are a great landlord. I want to make sure I have it. I don’t want to take the chance that it’s not available to me. I want to do my renewal now. I want to put – because I know I want to be here and I want to operate my logistical operation. So they come in and we have that conversation and we talk about where we think rents should be representing that. And so I think when you look at the rent numbers in the retention portion of the supplemental, you’ll see that in fact they were pretty strong.

So pretty strong rent numbers with 75% renewal rate with longer-term – so we picked up over a year I think of term per average on lease and we did that with roughly the same cost per square foot per lease year that we had done last year. From a kind of investment perspective, we are getting more term and we’re getting better rents at no greater cost than we’ve experienced over the last several quarters. So, that feels like pretty good business and it’s really good business when you factor in downtime, i.e., there isn’t any. So we’re happy to do 2020s now, make good rents not spend a lot of money, get more term and get it done.

Michael Mueller

Okay, that’s helpful. And I guess anything – any update on Comcast that you can share with the cost?

Bill Hankowsky

No, I mean we are making everybody, as contractors everybody making good progress to complete the hotel portion of the building. As you know, the office portion opened is fully operational. That hotel should open this summer. So we are getting very close, which is great. We continue to have a dispute between us and the contractor. We continue to talk between us. We don’t have any final resolution, but we are – it will get done and finished and that’s great and then we’ll have to sort everything out, so that’s kind of the updates.

Michael Mueller

Got it, okay. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ki Bin Kim from SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Ki Bin Kim

Thanks. So, you have above 5 million square feet or so expiring in Central PA and Lehigh Valley over this year and next year. How does the rent growth profile or mark-to-market profile in those markets compare to the portfolio average? And second, how do you think about those markets and that your market exposure or concentration in those two markets overall?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, so let me make – let me separate them out a little bit because I think there is a difference between them. So Lehigh Valley, as you know, our concentration of assets is about 17 million square feet is literally in the Lehigh Valley. So running roughly from Allentown to Bethlehem from 476 over to 22 – probably not 22, 23. So it’s really in the core, it’s where the preponderance of good labor is. It is were there the highway network is, and these are great buildings that are in almost all instances intrinsic piece of the logistical operation for our customers who are in them.

So I think we’re feeling pretty good about the fact that most of those would renew, most of them would stay. I think – and rents in the valley – some rents have now – some deals have been done close to a $6 per square foot. So, I mean the valley has got good strong rent profile and feels good and has seen rent growth. We talked about this in the past that as you sort of leave the Valley and go somewhat Southwest into Berks County, people have gone out there. They’ve built additional product so there’s several million square feet of product there. So Lehigh Valley availability 6%, Berks County availability 17%. We don’t have any product there. We don’t intend to have any product there and I would say that I would not anticipate rent growth there being as vibrant as in the valley.

If I go to Central PA, here the dynamic is not exactly the same, but has some similar characteristics. It’s a bigger sub-markets, it’s about 180 million square feet – 200 million square feet right around Harrisburg is you’re right on top of sort of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and 81 and all that, that’s in Maine, again good labor, good access etcetera, rents have held well etcetera. But if you go again also Southwest towards Carlisle, you will find that there is about 6 million square feet, almost 7 million square feet of product that’s been developed.

It’s been like seven assets that range from 800,000 to 1.2 million square feet in size, that’s become a little bit competitive, and I would anticipate that rent growth in that submarket, you’re not going to see any until that all gets absorbed. People are going to fight to get their product absorb, which is what happens in the markets. We don’t have a whole lot turning, we have some, but our major – to your point about the explorations, the major concentration of that is in Lehigh Valley. And so net-net, with all that backdrop, we’re pretty comfortable about where we stand.

Ki Bin Kim

And your land bank in those markets about where are those concentrations?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. So we, we have no land position and Central PA at the moment. The last building we built there was like we started in 2017 with spec 800,000 square feet, leased in 2018, we haven’t built a building since. So, we are not– we like the market, but right at the moment, we don’t think it’s market we’re necessarily going to develop in. In the Lehigh Valley we’ve got I think the strongest land position of anybody. So we still got three pads in Spring Creek and then we’ve got a couple pads over in Alan. So we’ve got positions kind of on the East side and the West side of Lehigh Valley and it is and we can build either big. We have had sites we – to build up to a million square feet, but we also have had sites for 200,000, 300,000 square foot kind of products and earlier someone asked about what might you see us do this year, it’s very conceivable we might multi-tenant industrial product in Lehigh Valley not start a big box.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay and just last question, if I think about your source of funds over the past couple of years a lot of them came from disposition and selling the office portfolio down. If I think about the next couple of years, how should we think about your sources of funds and is normalizing your concentrations in Lehigh Valley or Central, PA. Is that a part of the kind of with suite of options that you have to find sources of liquidity? Or are you fine with the concentrations in markets you are in today?

Bill Hankowsky

I think, look we are, as you said, fully booked at the moment in terms of disposition activity to get our wholly owned done in – hopefully in 2019, maybe a little bit of it goes into 2020 and that’s great. I think when you think – we’re not giving guidance for 2020, but when you get there, I think every company in every point should be doing the best it can to optimize its portfolio. So would not be beyond the pale that we would be selling industrial assets in the future that you do – it might be a sub-market you don’t like it, it could be an asset that’s peaked in value or value harvesting. So, would we entertain that? Absolutely and if you could do that on one side and do value-add development on the other side, I think that could be a good trade, but we’ll talk more about that in a couple of quarters when we talk about 2020.

Ki Bin Kim

All right, thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Do you have any closing remarks?

Bill Hankowsky

We do not other than to thank everybody for listening and appreciate it. And we’ll talk to you in 90 days. See you, thanks.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. Thank you, everyone for your participation. You may now disconnect.