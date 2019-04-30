Goodrich Petroleum: Efficient Haynesville Development Should Boost Its Value

Goodrich's value is primarily in its Haynesville PUD reserves, with its PDP reserves only accounting for around 35% of its total PV-10.

Goodrich upwardly revised its IRRs, so that its 7,500' laterals are now estimated to provide a 65% IRR at $2.75 natural gas (compared to 43.1% before).

Goodrich Petroleum's (NYSEMKT:GDP) outlook still appears quite good despite some softening in natural gas prices. It is expected to increase production significantly compared to Q4 2018 levels, with only a modest amount of cash burn, while its net debt should remain at around 1.0x EBITDAX. Strong early well performance has led Goodrich to upwardly revise its estimated IRRs from 43.1% to 65.0% at $2.75 natural gas for its 7,500' Haynesville Shale laterals. Goodrich is currently only valued at 3.1x 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices, and I think it should have a fair amount of upside as long as it can continue to efficiently develop its Haynesville acreage.

2019 Outlook

Goodrich Petroleum expects to average approximately 140,000 Mcfe per day in production during 2019, with 98% of that production being natural gas. At current strip prices (around $61 WTI oil and $2.80 NYMEX gas), Goodrich Petroleum may generate around $143 million in oil and gas revenue during 2019, with its hedges adding an additional $3 million in value.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 170,000 $56.50 $10 Natural Gas [MCF] 50,080,000 $2.65 $133 Hedge Value $3 Total $146

Goodrich's cash expenditures are estimated at $158 million, resulting in a projection of $12 million in cash burn during the year as Goodrich goes from production of 99,227 Mcfe per day in Q4 2018 to around 140,000 Mcfe per day as an average in 2019.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $13 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $22 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $9 CapEx $95 Total Expenses $158

Strong Well Performance Leads To Upwards IRR Revisions

Goodrich has been able to demonstrate excellent performance, with its 4,600' and 7,500' lateral wells averaging noticeably above the type curve EUR of 2.5 Bcf per 1,000' lateral. The production per foot does go down a bit as the laterals get longer though, as the 10,000' laterals are tracking around the 2.5 Bcf per 1,000' lateral type curve.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

This outperformance (over the first year and a half at least) has resulted in Goodrich's increasing its IRR estimates. Now, it estimates that its 7,500' lateral wells can achieve a 65% IRR at $2.75 natural gas, up from 43.1% before. This increase comes despite an increase in estimated D&C costs from $10.2 million to $10.9 million for these 7,500' laterals.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

Notes On Valuation And Leverage

Goodrich had $77 million in net debt at the end of 2018 and is projected to end up with around $89 million in net debt at the end of 2019 now. This is around 1.0x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at strip prices, so Goodrich's leverage situation appears to be fine at the moment.

Goodrich's market capitalisation (at $13.72 per share) may be around $175 million, including the effect of the costless Second Lien warrants. Thus, its current enterprise value of $252 million is around 0.6x the PV-10 of its reserves, albeit at 2018 SEC prices, which are higher than strip.

It should be noted that only $145 million (35%) of that PV-10 is attributable to PDP reserves. The Haynesville Shale PUDs are well-derisked and likely to be strong performing, though.

Goodrich's PDP PV-10 increased by around $90 million from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018, while it burned around $56 million (based on net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures). Most of that increase in PDP PV-10 can be attributed to Goodrich's development activities, which appear to have been fairly efficient during 2018 (as SEC natural gas prices only increased by a few percent).

Goodrich's enterprise value (based on projected year-end net debt) is only 3.1x its projected 2019 EBITDAX. A 4.0x EBITDAX valuation would push its shares above $20 and would probably be reasonable at 0.85x PV-10 (albeit with a lot of value attributed to PUD reserves as mentioned above).

Conclusion

Goodrich Petroleum looks to still be in good shape even if natural gas prices drift somewhat lower. Its strong Haynesville wells appear to offer very good returns at $2.75 natural gas and still perform decently with $2.50 natural gas. Goodrich has also been able to fairly efficiently increase the value of its PDP reserves through development.

Much of Goodrich's value lies in its Haynesville PUD reserves, and I believe that continued efficient development should help push its value towards $20 over time.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.