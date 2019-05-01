Energy Transfer: 8% Yield And Growing

With an 8% dividend yield and an aggressive growth focus, we believe the company is a strong buy with considerable multiple expansion potential.

Midstream companies often trade along with oil and gas companies despite not being directly impacted by changes in oil and gas prices.

Limited partnerships oftentimes provide a way for income-oriented investors to invest in the stock of companies that have modest growth rates, but offer high dividend yields to their shareholders. This makes them attractive for income-oriented investors that require a certain yield from their investments and are more concerned about stability than growth.

Following the oil price crash that started in 2014 the stock price of many oil or gas related LPs fell considerably, and most of them have not yet recovered fully. For some of these companies whose business is less affected by prices than supply, such as pipeline operators or owners of terminals and storage facilities, stock prices tend to move in tandem with the broader sector, leading to a disconnect between the price of the stock and the company's fundamentals.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one such limited partnership whose shares offer a relatively high dividend yield, and whose shares trade at a low valuation. With the additional capital the company is investing into new projects, the growth outlook for the company’s cash flows and earnings is quite favorable, even if oil prices stagger along at current levels.

Company Overview

Energy Transfer, constructed as a limited partnership, offers diversified energy-related services to its customers. Its assets include natural gas transportation pipelines, interstate natural gas pipelines, natural gas gathering assets, natural gas liquid (NGL) pipelines, processing plants, oil pipelines, and storage facilities.

It makes its money by providing the use of these assets to oil and gas companies. Many of the company’s contracts are fee-based, which means a customer will pay Energy Transfer for the ability to use a certain amount of its pipeline capacity. This fee-based structure of the contracts means that Energy Transfer is not overly dependent on the price of commodities but rather the amount of product being transported along its infrastructure.

Energy Transfer, which was founded in 2002 as Energy Transfer Equity, underwent substantial change when it acquired Energy Transfer Partners in 2018. Following the acquisition, the company also renamed itself to Energy Transfer. This consolidating move increased the company’s size and scale and allowed for simplification of the corporate structure. This allows for a simplified operating structure, and it makes it easier for investors to understand the company and its fundamentals.

Source: Energy Transfer presentation

The company does not only control the assets it operates itself, Energy Transfer holds stakes in several other assets and companies, including a stake in publicly traded Sunoco LP (SUN), which is valued at $2.6 billion, and in USA Compression Partners (USAC), which is valued at $1.6 billion.

Energy Transfer’s management points out that the consolidation of Energy Transfer Equity and Energy Transfer Partners into one entity has created value for shareholders in a variety of ways, including improved financial flexibility, a lower cost of capital, and alignment of incentives between management and common unitholders.

The improved financials have also resulted in a better credit rating from rating agencies, with Moody’s revising its investment grade credit rating to Baa3 – stable (from Baa3 – negative) shortly after the acquisition closed. Relative to its industry, Energy Transfer looks like a relatively safe investment, considering the company’s size and scale, diversification across sub-industries, geographies, and the investment grade credit rating that gives it flexibility for raising capital. The trades with a market capitalization of $40 billion makes it one of the largest publicly traded pipeline companies in the world.

Energy Transfer’s Assets: Required for America’s Energy Revolution

The United States has seen the highest growth in combined oil production and gas production of any country over the last couple of years, due mainly to increasing production of shale oil and shale gas. This technology has transformed the U.S. into one of the largest energy producers in the world. The increasing output of both oil and natural gas has also driven a rise in exports, while concurrently reducing the amount of energy imports.

Source: api.org

Experts believe that the United States will turn into a net Energy exporter by 2020 if current trends remain in place, which would be a major milestone for the US energy industry. Several sub-sectors within energy have profited from this development over the last couple of years, including oil and natural gas producers, but also other industries such as energy service providers and producers of equipment that is needed in oil fields, etc.

One other industry that profits massively is the energy infrastructure industry. All of the oil and natural gas that is produced around the country needs to get moved to either the major centers where it is refined and used, or it needs to be transported to the coasts where it can be loaded on vessels for exports.

Energy companies usually do not want to maintain this infrastructure themselves, as most oil and gas companies focus their capital expenditures into upstream (production) or downstream (refining) projects. This means that all of the infrastructure that is needed between in the midstream area is provided by companies such as Energy Transfer.

The Energy Revolution in the US does not only mean that existing midstream infrastructure will remain in use for decades, it also allows midstream companies to pursue attractive growth opportunities, as new infrastructure is needed in areas where production volumes are rising rapidly, such as in the Permian basin.

Source: Energy Transfer presentation

Energy Transfer owns assets across the United States, including a vast pipeline network, terminals, LNG projects, and storage facilities.

Source: Energy Transfer presentation

With this asset base Energy Transfer gathers, treats, and transports millions of MMBtu per day of natural gas and 4.3 million barrels of crude.

Energy Transfer has attractive growth plans that should boost its results over the coming years

Management has chosen to focus aggressively on investing in growth opportunities. The company operates in nine of the United States’ top 10 basins (by rig count), which gives the company a high level of leverage to take advantage of the ongoing success story of energy production in the United States.

Source: Energy Transfer presentation

Most of these assets were built out during the last ten years, which indicates that management has successfully anticipated coming infrastructure needs in the past. As management has proven to be competent in pursuing growth during the last decade, we could assume that current management will be able to successfully grow the company’s footprint in those geographic areas with a lot of future demand for infrastructure.

Energy Transfer is pursuing several high-profile growth projects. One of these is Mariner East 2X, a project that will likely come online during the third quarter of 2019. Mariner East 2X, an expansion of two existing pipelines called Mariner East 1 and Mariner East 2, will increase the takeaway capacity of natural gas liquids from the Marcellus shale play towards the East Coast, with storage facilities being constructed along the pipeline on top of that.

Another major project is Energy Transfer’s Permian Gulf Coast Pipeline, which is poised to ramp up in mid-2020, and which will move crude oil from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf coast region. This 600-mile pipeline will in all likelihood be easily filled, as production at the Permian basin continues to grow. Exxon Mobil (XOM) alone has recently announced that it seeks to increase its production in this basin by more than 80% through 2024, to more than a million barrels of oil a day through the mid-part of the next decade. Chevron (CVX), the second biggest energy company in the United States after Exxon Mobil, has announced plans to increase its production in the Permian basin to 900,000 barrels of oil a day.

Energy Transfer’s decision to grow its asset footprint in this shale play thus seems to be anticipatory and should benefit from the growth plans of the oil supermajors.

With the Permian Express 3, another pipeline that moved output from the Permian basin and that was put in service a couple of months ago, the company has already started entrenching itself within the region.

The company plans to invest a total of $5 billion into growth-oriented investments in 2019, with two-thirds of that amount being invested into new NGL projects such as the Mariner East pipelines, Fractionation Plants, the Lone Star Express Pipeline, and others. Midstream projects such as processing plants and gathering projects will make up 16% of capex, with the rest being invested into new crude oil pipelines, interstate pipelines, etc.

Together with other growth projects such as the Rover interstate pipeline and the Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline that will come online during the next couple of quarters or that are currently in the planning phase, the projects highlighted above should allow for substantial growth in Energy Transfer’s cash flows over the coming years.

The company plans to generate EBITDA of $10.7 billion during 2019, which would represent a growth rate of 13% over 2018’s EBITDA of $9.5 billion.

Energy Transfer Offers a High Dividend Yield, And Shares Trade at a Very Inexpensive Valuation

Energy Transfer’s shares trade for $15.30 at the time of writing, while its dividend stands at $0.305 per share per quarter. The annualized payout of $1.22 leads to a dividend yield of 8.0%, which is roughly four times as high as the broad market’s yield. That alone might be enough to entice income-focused investors, but with the company's focus on growth opportunities, we see potential for multiple expansion from what we consider to be levels that are too low.

Energy Transfer generated distributable cash flows of $1.52 billion during the fourth quarter, which equals distributable cash flows of ~$6.1 billion on an annual basis. Relative to the current market capitalization of only $40 billion, shares are thus trading at just ~6.6 times annual distributable cash flows. That is a very low valuation on an absolute basis, and it also represents a discount relative to how many of Energy Transfer’s peers are valued. Multiple expansion thus seems like a possibility, which means that investors could profit from some meaningful share price gains over the coming years (not factoring in growth of the company’s cash flows, which could accelerate share price gains further).

Our Take

Following the oil price crash during 2014, stocks of many energy-related LPs suffered disproportionately to their fundamentals. Energy Transfer, for example, derives the majority of its revenues and cash flows from fee-based contracts, such that there is only minimal exposure to commodity prices.

At current valuation levels, we believe investors can enter positions at attractively priced companies that are operating in an industry that the market does not currently favor. At an 8% yield with the potential for increased dividends and share prices, we rate the stock a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.