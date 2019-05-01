Qutoutiao: Exploding Growth Mixed With Depreciating Price

Financials appear relatively healthy for a company that is so early on in its lifespan.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is a Chinese, AI-driven news feed app. The app adjusts based on user preference to provide custom-tailored news feeds. The company also operates Midu Novels, which are free reading materials for users.

The stock has been extremely volatile since its IPO mid-last year. The share price immediately surged to $16, doubling its IPO price of $8 per share. Within the following trading sessions, the price depreciated down to as low as $4 a share before bouncing back up to $16. Given that the stock is now trading in the $7 range, below its IPO price, is there potential for shareholder return?

Popularity

Qutoutiao is one of the most popular news-related apps within the Chinese market, placing third with 80.8 million MAUs as of February 2019. That being said, it is a distance from the second place QQ.com which boasts 219.4 million MAUs as of the same time period.

Daily active users have also exploded within the past year. As of Q417, the company had 9.5 million DAUs, which grew 320% to 30.9 million DAUs as of Q418. The company also states that they attract 1% of total time spent on mobile internet within China. As of December 2018, the app attracted 32 million hours per day compared to the 3.2 billion hours the total mobile market experiences per day.

Because of the surge in popularity of the app, many investors have been attracted, including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA), a very rare combination. It is believed that both have invested in order to take on competitor ByteDance, the owner of Jinri Toutiao (another news app) and video app TikTok.

Market Positioning

Conventionally, the news market has been dominated by large conglomerates that originate as newspapers and TV broadcasts but are now shifting into mobile equivalents. The deciding characteristics of these sources is the fact that the content is derived in-house and is pushed by human editors.

Qutoutiao, on the other hand, approaches with an emphasis on technology, specifically AI. The content that Qutoutiao pushes is curated to user preferences based on disclosed interests and previous clicks. The app also features a much larger array of content than conventional media as it outsources content to more than 600k freelancers.

There is also an opportunity based on the market that is served by each of the given mediums. Large media outlets have focused and tailored towards the upper-tier cities within China. Given that most of these outlets are older, it makes sense as the upper-tier cities adopted technology and thus access news sources much quicker than lower-tier/rural counterparts, which is where Qutoutiao focuses (70% of users are rural).

There is a new surge of companies that are tailoring towards the rural population as it starts to grow and as wages begin to increase. Seen above, the rural population is roughly 3x larger, but mobile adoption has been limited because of wages. However, as technology becomes cheaper (especially through companies such as Xiaomi (XI)) combined with increased disposable income, the rural population is the future fuel for the Chinese economy.

Financials

Revenue growth has exploded for QTT, growing more than 48x from 2016 to 2018. As seen below, the overwhelming majority is derived from advertisements. Further, the majority of advertisement revenue is specifically CPC (cost per click) as opposed to CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions). This is better because CPM tends to be cheaper than CPC for the advertiser, thus QTT makes more with CPC.

Interestingly, of the RMB 3,022 total for 2018, just under 50% was generated in the 4th quarter which grew ~600% YoY. Moving forward the company is expecting the growth to continue and eventually move into the short form video market.

Looking at the income statement above, margins have continually worsened. While gross margin sits in the mid-80s consistently, operating and net margins have grown worse over the years. It appears that the company is losing all its money in the pursuit of market share, as its cost of acquisition represented 54% of revenues. Early on, pursuing market share is the name of the game, and I am not concerned with profitability as of right now. As for liquidity, the balance sheet is very healthy with RMB 2.3 billion in cash, which covers all of the current liabilities (RMB 1.1 billion) as well as cover any losses (as long as they don't grow too much).

Conclusion

Growth of the key metrics has been very strong. Both MAUs and DAUs have skyrocketed as shown below, and time spent within the app has been growing.

As far as the valuation goes, Alibaba has put $172 million into a convertible bond with an exercise price of $15/ADS. Otherwise, the interest rate is ~3%. This makes me believe that Alibaba expects the investment to reach that strike price because 3% is a meager return.

It is hard to tell what the valuation ratios should be trading at. There is not enough history, but based on 2018 metrics, the stock is very attractive right now (based on P/S). I would ignore P/E (no earnings) and also P/B, as the company is based around an app and hires freelancers to produce content. This creates an asset-light model which may be hard to place a value on as the AI technology is so new.

