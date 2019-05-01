Citigroup: Undervalued And Moving In The Right Direction

A simple and straightforward investment thesis can be particularly effective. Citigroup (C) is making solid progress in recent years, and the stock is priced at remarkably attractive valuation levels. This bodes well for investors in Citigroup over the middle term.

Citigroup Is Moving In The Right Direction

In terms of financial quality, Citigroup is certainly not the top players among the big US banks. The table shows return on assets and return on equity for Citigroup versus JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC). The comparison is not particularly flattering for Citigroup.

ROA ROE Citigroup 0.9% 10% JPMorgan 1.1% 12.1% Bank of America 0.9% 9.1% Wells Fargo 1.1% 11.7%

However, we need to focus on how the key variables are evolving, since this can be even more important than the current situation for a particular business. Citigroup suffered a major blow during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, but the company has been consistently improving since then.

Data by YCharts

The efficiency ratio for banks is calculated as operating expenses divided by revenues. Since a bank's operating expenses are in the numerator and its revenue is in the denominator, a lower efficiency ratio means that a bank is operating more efficiently. Citigroup is clearly making sound progress in this area over recent years.

Source: Citigroup Investors Relations

In a sign of confidence, management is aggressively rewarding investors with cash distributions via dividends and buybacks. In the most recent quarter, the company returned over $5 billion to shareholders, and Citigroup reduced its shares outstanding by 9% from a year ago.

The company has reduced its share count by nearly 24% in the past five years, and buybacks have accelerated recently. This is clearly indicating that management believes that the business is financially strong enough to make big capital distributions and that the stock is conveniently priced at current levels.

Data by YCharts

Citigroup Looks Undervalued

Citigroup is expected to make $7.57 in earnings per share during 2019 and $8.6 in 2020. Based on these assumptions, the stock is trading at a remarkably low price to earnings ratio of 9.3 for 2019 and 8.2 for 2020. As a reference, the forward PE ratio for companies in the S&P 500 currently stands at 17.6.

The table below compares key valuation metrics for Citigroup versus the average stock in the banking industry. Looking at price to earnings, price to earnings growth based on long-term growth expectations, price to revenue, price to cash flow, and price to book value, Citigroup is priced at a significant discount across all of the indicators considered.

Citigroup Industry P/E 10.34 13.48 PEG Long Term 0.71 1.45 Price/Revenue 1.69 3.03 Price/Cash Flow 7.81 11.88 Price/Book 0.93 1.29

Importantly, valuation is a dynamic as opposed to a static concept, and fundamental momentum can be a powerful driver for stock prices.

When the company is reporting better than expected earnings and expectations about future performance are increasing, it means that current earnings numbers are underestimating the company's actual earnings power, and the stock is more undervalued than what the valuation ratios are showing.

Citigroup is not only delivering significant improvements in financial performance over time, but the company is also consistently reporting earnings numbers above expectations in recent quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analysts are running from behind. As the company delivers better than expected performance, earnings expectations are increased, which tends to have a positive impact on the stock price. The chart shows how earnings estimates for Citigroup in both the current year and next year have been substantially increased over time.

Data by YCharts

If Citigroup can continue doing better than expected and generating increasing expectations about future performance, it would mean that the stock is even more undervalued than what current numbers are showing.

A business with improving financial performance and strong fundamental momentum obviously deserves higher valuation levels than one with deteriorating fundamentals and delivering financial performance below expectations. This is beyond discussion, but it can be difficult to quantify variables such as financial quality and valuation in a single metric.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative return drivers like financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Citigroup is the top quintile, with a PowerFactors ranking of 88.4 as of the time of this writing. According to the backtested performance data, companies with relatively high PowerFactors rankings tend to generate market-beating performance over the long term.

Backtested performance does not guarantee future performance, of course. In order for Citigroup stock to deliver market-beating returns going forward, the company needs to continue on the right track in terms of efficiency and profitability.

This is easier said than done, but Citigroup is proving to investors that it can move consistently in the right direction over the years. If this trend is sustained, then Citigroup stock can deliver substantial gains from current valuation levels.

The Bottom Line

The financial services industry is exposed to considerable macroeconomic risks. Whatever happens with interest rates, economic activity, and credit indicators in the housing sector can have a big impact on the industry in general and on Citigroup, in particular.

Besides, the financial services industry in the US is quite mature and saturated from a competitive perspective, which carries some serious limitations in terms of growth opportunities for all the players involved.

Those limitations notwithstanding, Citigroup is clearly moving in the right direction over recent years, and the stock is priced at bargain-low valuation levels. This can be a simple but effective combination for attractive returns going forward.

