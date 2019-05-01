Entravision's Mispriced Assets Have Significant Potential

In my view, EVC should be worth at least $1 billion. This implies that shares should trade at $11.25 and represent a 289% potential upside.

I've identified two potential catalysts for a rally in EVC shares. First, the Trump administration is pushing for the adoption of 5G. Second, I believe a current overhang should eventually be resolved.

Furthermore, my research suggests that EVC's core assets are massively undervalued. Spectrum rights can sell for up to 10x the value registered in EVC's books.

Conventional metrics indicate that EVC is undervalued. Its PE multiple is much lower than its peer group, and its dividend yield is much higher.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) is currently trading at multiyear lows. However, I think its intrinsic value far exceeds its current market cap. In my view, EVC is a textbook value investment that shouldn't be ignored.

Business overview

Entravision is a media company that primarily engages Hispanic viewers across its different platforms. Overall, the company operates in three segments: television, radio, and digital. EVC's revenues can be broken up into broadcasting, digital advertising, spectrum usage rights, and retransmission-related sales, plus other revenues.

Source: EVC's 10-Q, filled in November 2018. The company's annualized revenues are $286 million for 2018.

EVC has very little coverage, but analysts believe that EVC can generate roughly $300 million in yearly revenue. Moreover, I think it's reasonable to expect the company's earnings power is approximately $25 million per year. Naturally, this figure will fluctuate year over year, but historically speaking, EVC has been able to achieve this. This implies profit margins of 8.33%, which is entirely feasible for this type of business. Since EVC's market cap is $256 million, this means that EVC's current PE ratio is approximately 10.25.

Source: Finviz. EVC's peers trade at an average PE ratio of 18.2 and have a median PE of 13.8. EVC trades well below both of these metrics.

EVC also has a very appealing dividend yield of 6.92%. In my view, it's likely that the dividend won't be cut anytime soon. Historically speaking, EVC has produced approximately an average of $37.76 million in FCF (2013-2016). I want to mention that, in my opinion, 2017 and 2018 haven't been representative of EVC's "normal" FCF because of acquisitions and revenues from the sale of spectrum rights.

Source: Finviz (see link above). EVC's peers have an average dividend yield of 1.78%. EVC's dividend currently yields 6.92%, which vastly exceeds its peers.

Since the company has 88.86 million shares outstanding, then that implies $0.33 of FCF per share. In my view, this is figure is much more representative of EVC's "normal" FCF. This would mean an 11.6% FCF yield. Furthermore, EVC has $234 million in cash and only $60 million in current liabilities. Hence, I think it's safe to say that the dividend is secure.

The play

EVC is currently very attractive just on a valuation basis. After all, the current market's PE ratio is 30.99 (as measured by the S&P 500's CAPE ratio). Thus, even under a no-growth scenario, Entravision's PE of 10 and a dividend yield of almost 7% is a total gift.

Still, it gets even better. You see, EVC's last quarterly report (November 2018) shows that half of its assets are current assets. Most of them are in cash and equivalents, plus relatively liquid securities, totaling $327 million. The rest of EVC's assets are held in property plant and equipment, intangible assets, and goodwill. This brings the total book value of these other assets to $421 million. Thus, this portion represents a little over half of EVC's total assets.

Source: EVC's 10-Q (see link above), filled on November 2018. "Intangible assets not subject to amortization" mostly represents EVC's spectrum rights.

However, a portion of its intangible assets is not subject to amortization. This part corresponds to what I think is the company's most valuable asset: its spectrum rights. These assets' book value is $254.5 million. These intangible assets are essential for the company to operate as a "going concern" because EVC's business depends on TV and radio revenues, which requires spectrum rights for broadcasting its TV programming or running ads. Hence, these intangible assets are the lifeblood of the company. Without them, it might as well just liquidate and close up shop.

The exciting part is that I think that these assets are massively mispriced. A couple of other Seeking Alpha contributors (links here and here) have already touched on this subject. The main point they argued was that EVC's spectrum rights are much more valuable than their current book value. Moreover, they contended that, in an FCC auction, these assets could be sold at much higher prices.

I believe their thesis is entirely right. In fact, Lord Baltimore seems to have profited very nicely from this a few years ago. At the time of his first article in 2014, EVC was trading at $4.60 per share, and by November 2015, EVC reached $9.20 per share. This represented a massive 100% gain. Naturally, I don't know precisely whether or not he booked any profits, but obviously, the market agreed with his thesis at some point back then. However, the best part of this is that EVC still has most of its spectrum rights, and the stock is now 36% cheaper than it was when Lord Baltimore's first article was published.

Source: Trading View on Seeking Alpha. Author's annotations.

You see, EVC ultimately did sell a small portion of its spectrum rights in an FCC auction. In fact, in 2017 September, the company sold roughly $263.6 million worth of spectrum rights. Just for context, at that time, the intangibles not subject to amortization (i.e., spectrum rights) had a book value of roughly $250 million.

Entravision, the owner of Univision affiliates across the country, scored $263.6 million for giving up spectrum in Hartford, Monterey/Salinas, and Washington, D.C. - Source: Forbes, April 2017.

Think about it. The company sold a tiny portion of its spectrum rights and still managed to book revenues that were roughly equal to all of its book value. In my view, this fact by itself completely validates my thesis.

Source: EVC's 10-K, filled in March 2018. The company still has plenty of spectrum rights for TV and radio, which could prove extremely valuable in future auctions.

How to value EVC's licenses and spectrum rights

It is essential to note that valuing spectrum rights is very tricky. You can think of spectrum rights as property or a house. Imagine two very similar homes in terms of bedroom count, size, and so on. However, this doesn't mean that their values will be the same. After all, many different external factors can influence their valuations (despite being fundamentally the same). For example, the house's neighborhood, its nearby schools or parks, or even the neighbors themselves! Likewise, multiple factors affect the value of the company's frequency licenses (i.e., spectrum rights).

It is not necessary to get very technical. After all, the margin of safety here is so broad that a simple general understanding of how frequencies and spectrum rights work is sufficient. I'll quickly mention the main variables that are important to keep in mind when valuing EVC's rights:

Frequencies can become more or less valuable depending on who's using the nearby spectrums and for what purpose.

Owning a large chunk of contiguous frequencies is much preferable than owning patches in various spectrums.

Just like in property or land, value tends to correlate with population density and its location.

Wavelengths can dramatically affect the frequency's potential uses. Short wavelengths are useful for transferring high amounts of data but have short distances, and vice versa.

Technology developments can affect the way frequencies are used and, therefore, may influence its value over time.

There's only a limited supply of frequencies available.

Different wavelengths have different uses. For example, radio frequencies aren't useful for satellite transmissions or HD TV broadcasts.

Source: Triplekkkk. EVC's spectrum rights are for radio and TV, plus they operate in valuable markets like California, Nevada, Florida. This makes EVC's rights extremely valuable.

As you can see, there are multiple different factors relevant to frequency valuation, and it can get very technical very quickly. However, it is not necessary to focus on the trees and miss the forest. After all, it is better to be approximately right than to be precisely wrong.

I believe we already have an excellent reference point that can help us estimate the real value of EVC's spectrum rights. In the last FCC auction, EVC sold the spectrum rights of four of its TV stations for $263.9 million. Thus, it seems that, on average, each TV station had spectrum rights worth roughly $65.98 million. In EVC's 2018 annual report, it disclosed that it still held spectrum rights for 55 TV stations. This would equal to a whopping $3.62 billion ($65.98 million times 55).

Source: EVC's 10-K, filled in March 2018.

Naturally, the $3.62 billion valuation is incredibly optimistic. This would imply that the company's intangible assets not subject to amortization should be 1,345% higher! Still, EVC itself thinks that these assets are probably much more valuable than their financials might suggest.

Source: EVC's 10-K (see link above), filled on March 2018.

As you can see, the company also thinks that these rights could easily be worth 62% to 1,000% more. So, there's no debate about this. EVC's financials are substantially understating the real value of their spectrum rights.

A conservative scenario

Now, here's the thing: even if I'm off by 90% in my fair value estimate of these spectrum rights, then that would still imply that EVC is undervalued by 44.5%. Have in mind that this potential upside doesn't even include the rest of the company's assets, its low relative valuation, or its attractive dividend yield. In my view, EVC is massively undervalued right now.

Potential catalysts

In my opinion, two clear catalysts could trigger a rally in EVC's shares:

The FCC plans an auction in 2019. This would be the largest frequency auction in American history. EVC will likely fill its latest 10-K on time, which should take off a lot of pressure from the shares.

First of all, the Trump administration recently announced that it is pushing forward with a massive 5G initiative nationwide. The White House thinks this is a race that "America must win." Consequently, the FCC is going to make its biggest frequency auction ever to clear up spectrum for 5G. This is excellent news for EVC (and other holders of these types of spectrum licenses) because it means that a repeat of the 2017 auction windfall could potentially occur this year.

Source: Ericsson. 5G will require spectrum rights in mid-bands, all the way up to high-bands. EVC's spectrum rights for TV fall in the mid-band category.

After all, for 5G to be viable across the US, it will be necessary to clear a record amount of frequencies across the spectrum. This is because 5G will require most types of wavelengths, from mid-bands to high-bands.

Source: JVC, 2011. As telecommunications progress, demand for spectrum licenses has increased. Thus, these intangible assets will probably tend to grow in value over time.

Even if EVC doesn't sell any of its spectrum licenses, its value should still increase due to a lower supply of frequencies available. This should enhance EVC's spectrum-leasing revenues derived from other TV stations.

Secondly, there's one overhang in the stock that I expect will be lifted this year. You see, the company recently acquired Headway, KMCC-TV, and Smadex (see EVC's latest 10-Q). These transactions complicated the company's accounting and fair value estimates of some of its assets. These complications have resulted in delays, and thus, the company missed its filing deadline of its latest 10-K. Nevertheless, EVC justified its delay in an 8-K filing and said that it "doesn't anticipate this delay will be lengthy" and that it will file with the SEC "as soon as practicable."

At the time of this writing, the company has roughly six more months to file its 10-K. Failure to comply with this deadline would result in the de-listing. So, obviously, this is a terrifying scenario. Still, I think that, realistically speaking, EVC will surely file on time. After all, I think its explanation makes sense. These types of delays happen, and most of them don't end up in de-listing. I believe that once this overhang disappears, investors will likely see that EVC's latest 10-K will show a very healthy company trading at an irrational price.

Seven positive points

Lastly, allow me to summarize what I like the most about the company's business.

EVC has a fantastic reach to Hispanic viewers. This gives it a competitive advantage over other TV networks and media alternatives. EVC has spectrum rights for TV stations in political battlegrounds like Florida and Nevada. The last midterms were the best in the company's history according to management in their previous earnings call. I expect that the next 2020 presidential election will also be a fantastic revenue contributor as well. EVC has spectrum rights in huge markets like California and Texas. These markets can be extremely valuable for the new 5G networks due to their large populations. Even if EVC doesn't sell its FCC licenses, their value should still increase due to reduced supply of frequencies. TV viewership has been steadily decreasing, but growth in the digital segment is offsetting to some extent. Advances in technology have facilitated the sharing of frequencies. This should allow EVC to sell parts of its spectrum rights (if it wishes) without losing its business as a going concern. I believe that 5G will accelerate the appreciation of EVC's licenses.

Risks

In my view, EVC is a pretty safe play at these levels. After all, it's so dirt cheap right now that every potential pitfall seems to be priced in already. Still, I believe the most significant risk to my bull thesis on EVC is its 2017 credit facility agreement. Thus, I'll mention a couple of items that are worth paying attention (source: EVC's last 10-K):

The company has about $290 million in long-term debt which corresponds to its 2017 credit facility. This debt matures in November 2024. The cost of servicing this debt is the LIBOR rate plus 2.75%. I imagine this implies an interest rate of approximately 4.5% or about $13 million per year.

The covenants of the 2017 credit facility seem very limiting for EVC's operations. Among a few items, the agreement prevents EVC from certain types of investments or incurring in additional indebtedness. It also limits its ability to merge, acquire, dissolve, liquidate, consolidate or sell all of its assets.

Still, keep in mind that this shouldn't limit EVC's ability to sell a portion of its spectrum rights and use the proceeds to repay this debt. If this happened, EVC would virtually wipe out most of its indebtedness. Also, note that EVC still has $234 million in cash, which substantially offsets this long-term debt.

(...) the amounts outstanding under the 2017 Credit Facility may be prepaid at our option without premium or penalty, provided that certain limitations are observed, and subject to customary breakage fees in connection with the prepayment of a LIBOR rate loan (...) - EVC's 10-K (see link above).

Finally, it's worth mentioning a couple of additional risks regarding its 2017 credit facility:

Credit agreement covenants require the company to have consistent revenues. Otherwise, additional financing could dry up, which could force the company to raise capital under unfavorable circumstances.

Quarterly revenues can be volatile due to exogenous factors like demand for advertising on TV or radio, popularity with viewers, political climate, and competitors' offerings. This revenue volatility could theoretically cause EVC to breach its credit agreements, or make its debt unserviceable.

Conclusion

In my view, EVC is massively undervalued at the current price levels. If my valuation is even 90% off, that would still imply a 44.5% potential upside from the current levels. This doesn't include the rest of the company's assets and earnings, just its spectrum rights.

Still, I believe that EVC's assets should at least be worth $1 billion. Naturally, this is a blunt estimation on my part, but even that figure looks conservative to me. After all, EVC's spectrum rights could be worth potentially much more than that. This would imply an $11.25 valuation for EVC's shares, which would bring it in line with Lord Baltimore's estimate of $13 to $20 per share (which I think is entirely feasible as a best case scenario).

What's even more interesting is that the company doesn't need to sell its intangible assets for this thesis to be right. Even in the worst case scenario, you will still have the 6.92% dividend yield that EVC offers at these levels. So, you're still going to be well compensated for giving it a shot right now. Also, remember that the stock's PE multiples are well below its peer group, which leaves the shares much room for multiple expansion.

Simply put, this is an unbelievably good opportunity that I think it is too difficult to pass up. In my view, EVC's potential upside far exceeds all of its risks. Personally, I'll be happily adding EVC at these levels.

Finally, I'll leave you when one famous quote from Benjamin Graham that I think is relevant for EVC today:

In the short term, the market is a popularity contest, in the long term it is a weighing machine.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.