You Absolutely Must Own 'Some' Mutual Funds

MOST MUTUAL FUNDS UNDERPERFORM THE MARKET. I need to place that sentence in caps because too many people think they are not qualified to manage their own investments, so they need to turn their affairs over to a mutual fund manager, be it a traditional open-end fund, an ETF or a closed-end fund. Wrong!

According to Forbes, there are now over 10,000 traditional mutual funds (“the OGs?”) offered for sale in the United States. In addition, there were 4,000 more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more than 500 closed-end funds (CEFs.) Yet, according to the World Bank’s most recent full-year statistics (2017), there were only 4,336 companies listed on the remaining two United States stock exchanges, less than there were in 1980!

(Source: The World Bank, Listed domestic companies, total | Data)

Yes, there are another 10,000 or so companies that are traded over-the-counter (OTC) in the U.S. rather than on a listed exchange, but realistically, many of those are penny stocks that don’t qualify for listing, are shares of foreign firms from various market makers, or are companies that do not qualify for some other reason.

Even if I way overestimate and say that all 10,000 of the U.S. “OG” mutual funds and all ETFs might own a few shares of fully half the OTC companies, that adds 5,000 OTC stocks to the total listed stocks of 4,336. You can do the math as well as I can: in the U.S., we have something like 14,000 funds for fewer than 10,000 stocks!

And I wouldn’t touch 95% of these OG mutual funds or ETFs. Why not?

I have little respect for “me-too” traditional open-end funds (nor for the equally egregious proliferation of ETFs that practice the same approach. When I say “mutual funds,” I am using the proper definition: ETFs are also mutual funds.)

Why do I call them “me-too” funds? Let me answer with an illustration: I recently accepted a new client who had accounts at three different brokerage firms with 15 of the same (or one following the exact same index fund, just from a different vendor) ETFs and 11 - yes, 11 - mutual fund companies. To find some value to overcome the nightmare of keeping up with 14 different statements every month, there had to be some differentiation among all those portfolios, yes?

There was not. The client, who held these assets in a trust account, actually thought they were better diversified for having all these holdings.

They were not. All but four of the funds, traditional and ETF, held virtually the same Top 10 holdings! But they held funds with names like Large-Cap, Growth, Quality, S&P 500, etc., my new clients protested.

What’s in a name? Very little when it comes to the slick marketing of funds. Remember, the universe for most of these funds is 5,000-6,000 stocks. And the same large-caps are also growth and also “quality,” all of which can vary from one firm’s interpretation to another. These clients, sophisticated entrepreneurs in their own right, were hanging out on a limb in basically the one currently most popular play in one asset class.

Don’t be dispirited! While I may be uninterested in 95% of the funds out there, exchange-traded or not, that still leaves me some 700 funds that meet my active share, no or low style drift, and liquidity requirements.

With 14,000 traditional funds and ETFs, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Hundreds of publications and online investor sites offer advice on mutual funds. Morningstar.com, Zachs.com, Kiplingers.com, LipperLeaders.com and MutualFundObserver.com are my personal favorites. Each has its own way of ranking funds.

When conducting my research, I look first to see a fund’s “active share.” Active share is a way of measuring just how much active management is being done by your mutual fund manager.

This concept was pioneered by Martijn Cremers and Antti Petajisto of the Yale School of Management back in 2006. Active share measures the percent of stock holdings in a mutual fund portfolio that differs from its benchmark index - and this from all the index funds (or closet index funds) that mimic that index.

Cremers and Petajisto concluded (1) that managers with high active share outperformed their benchmark indexes by about 1.5% per year, and (2) the level of active share is also a good predictor of future fund performance.

Typically, active share never reaches 0% (which would mean 100% exactly the same as the benchmark index) or 100 (which indicates that the fund’s portfolio is 100% independent of any of the same stocks in the index).

For large-cap mutual funds, which are very big but not very numerous, anything above 80% active share says that while the manager may not beat the index, he or she certainly walks their own road - that would mean that only 2 in 10 of their holdings are in the index, while the other 8 are not. That same threshold might rise to 90-95% for mid- and small-caps.

I find that traditional funds and ETFs with a high active share can trade in a wider range, which allows me to buy top-quality management when the approach is out of favor. Often when the S&P, Dow or Nasdaq are roaring ahead, investors ignore the funds/ETFs with a high active share. This is when I buy them. I look for the same factors in the funds as I do in inefficiently priced common stocks. Why? To refresh:

Low P/E ratio funds, in the aggregate, do better than high P/E ratio funds.

Low PS (Price-to-Sales) ratio funds, in the aggregate, do better than high PS ratio funds.

Low PB (Price-to-Book Value) ratio funds, in the aggregate, do better than high PB ratio funds.

Low research coverage means that Wall Street is not already touting the stock. Better to discover great companies before Wall Street starts writing about them. That way, when they do, the market of buyers for your shares is constantly expanding, rather than already huge.

One comment about fund “expenses” that bears repeating from earlier chapters. All performance figures reported to the SEC are net of all expenses. You are looking at after-all-expenses performance numbers. If a benchmark returned 5% over the past three years and an index fund covering it charges 0.000000003%, that is not as good a return as a fund that returned 7% but charges 3.00000%. Why? Because the 3% is already included when announcing the net return to investors. To heck with the expense fixation too many investors have - 7% net beats 5% net any day!

There is nothing esoteric about funds. I use mutual funds and ETFs the same way I use stocks: to achieve my and my clients’ financial goals. I’ll ride a winning fund the same way that I ride a winning stock. But I manage my holdings - I don’t give that right to someone else.

Just as I expect corporate management of the companies whose shares I own to behave responsibly and grow the company on my behalf, I expect the mutual funds’ portfolio managers to do the same. If they do not - in either case - out they go.

If I disparage the 95% of funds that I consider me-too funds that are closet indexers or that duplicate almost precisely a competitor’s - or their own - differently named mutual fund, then why do I say you absolutely must own some mutual funds in your portfolio? I will go further and narrow these comments to traditional open-end funds.

I have nothing against ETFs and closed-end funds; I regularly use them to cover a wider swath of a sector or industry. Here’s the thing about ETFs and CEFs:

The benefit of an ETF or CEF is that it has instant liquidity, You can buy or sell either of these at any time the market is open (and often in the extended market periods as well).

The disadvantage of an ETF or CEF is that it has instant liquidity, You can buy or sell either of these at any time the market is open (and often in the extended market periods as well).

Humans are emotional creatures. We see some news item and rush to sell (or panic to buy in). Traditional mutual funds, however, only allow you to buy or sell as of the market close on any given day that the market is open. There are no “extended hours.” Indeed, there is no trading whatsoever during the day.

To me, one of the appeals of these mutual funds is that no matter how high or low the emotional roller coaster, we are forced to coalesce our thoughts and decide if, by market close, we still feel like taking precipitous action. Often, we regain our long-term perspective and plan our entry and exit strategies more intelligently.

Other benefits of traditional funds? Diversification. You may like an entire sector, like information technology, or an industry within that sector, like 5G. You can buy the ETF or CEF but very few of them have a high active share - and the ones that do tend to have terrible liquidity.

I own many of these ETFs because I am happy with the portfolios even though they are essentially fixed for long periods of time. I recently purchased one such 5G ETF because all the *current* leaders in the field are well-represented. But because these ETFs are “passive investments,” as goes the current portfolio so goes the price of the ETF. With traditional funds, as long as the portfolio managers stick to their sector or industry charter, they can buy or sell whatever they believe is the better substitution any time.

The open-ended structure itself is another benefit. The mutual fund issuer will sell you shares any time you want to buy and will buy back shares any time you want to sell. You don’t need to find a buyer willing to purchase, which means you buy and sell at the Net Asset Value Per Share of all holdings, divided by the number of shares outstanding as of the close of that day. It will not be affected by an order imbalance, a halt in trading, a huge bid-ask spread or simply too few shares traded to get a fair price.

Having made the case for “some” traditional open-end funds, I owe you a couple examples. All these come from either one of my personal portfolios or our Investor’s Edge® Growth and Value Portfolio. Not all these have a high active share. Particularly in the cases in which they were purchased for rock-solid income, active share does not enter into the picture.

AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFIX / IOFAX)

I first suggested this now 3-year and 11-month old fund for readers’ due diligence in an SA article in February 2018. Below you will see the results of this specialized income fund since inception. And below that you will see the results of the highly regarded Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX) from the same date.

Is it possible that this commercial and residential mortgage bond fund, which has risen steadily without the volatility of the S&P 500, could actually have matched the S&P 500 index since inception - and some pretty spectacular market moves in the index since?

See for yourself below. IOFIX (which used to carry a higher minimum) and IOFAX (which has a load unless you have an account with a Registered Investment Advisor) are actually a couple dollars higher today - without the drama.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Voya Securitized Credit Fund - VCFAX

PIMCO Income Fund - PONAX

Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF - PGF

These three are among the “Foundation Income” portion of my Growth & Value Portfolio at Investor's Edge®. They form the foundation of my investing pyramid and are part of my BBDP platform - Basic, Boring, Dull and Predictable. None of these are well-correlated with the goings-on in the stock market. They are investments that march to the beat of a different drummer than that of the stock market.

Their portfolio managers will have to be nimble to handle the next rising rate scenario. Having held them through one of those already, I am confident they will do so.

Janus Henderson Balanced Fund - JABAX

FundX Conservative Upgrader Fund - RELAX

Tactical allocation funds are a personal favorite of mine in times like these. This is a nervous market. It might skyrocket on a piece of news one day and plunge on a rumor the next. Tactical allocation funds work harder for their money than most: they must make one decision about which companies’ shares to own and another about which bonds to own - and they must also figure out on a regular basis what percentage they want for bonds in the portfolio and for stocks.

These kinds of funds provide ballast to the growth portion of my pyramid. I will likely not make as much holding these versus a 100% stock portfolio if and when the market is cascading ever upward - but I also know the income portion of their portfolios will give me an anchor that keeps them from following the indexes down when the dam breaks.

Akre Focus Fund - AKREX

Interestingly,in my mind, Akre Focus has an even higher active share than the 98% it shows on its website. AKREX does have considerable overlap of its holdings with many other large-cap portfolios and in the largest-capitalization indexes. However, AKREX holds some 75% of its assets in its Top 10 securities. The fund has elected to follow the advice of Andrew Carnegie, who, back in 1885, admonished some students he was addressing, “‘Don’t put all your eggs in one basket’ is all wrong. I tell you ‘put all your eggs in one basket, and then watch that basket.’”

By studying and then keeping track of fewer holdings, AKREX seeks to be an inch wide and a mile deep. This has worked out well. For consistency, I have dated the fund's performance from the same date as in the charts above, but the history of outperformance goes back much further.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

I offer this further interpretation of active share. Even if the securities are the same, if the amounts held in those securities are significantly greater than the amount held by the index - and in this case really significantly! - that, too, constitutes active share.

Thank you for reading. If you agree with the principles expressed, share them - not necessarily this article, just the ideas! Too many people too new to investing don’t understand the necessity of building a “portfolio.” Their interest is limited to buying the latest hot stock idea without asking how it fits in to their lifetime goals.

At the end of a year, or a lifetime, those readers who follow that path are typically left with the memory of a couple great winners and lots of losers. Those who have built an all-season portfolio will have considerably more eggs in their one basket. Traditional open-ended mutual funds have an important place in that basket.

Respectfully submitted,

J L Shaefer

Disclosure: I am/we are long IOFAX, AKREX, VCFAX, JABAX, RELAX, PONAX, PGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.