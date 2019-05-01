Corbus And Lenabasum In Systemic Sclerosis: The Primary Endpoint Update

I explain why the change in the primary endpoint was proposed by the FDA and how this could positively broaden NDA filing for lenabasum in systemic sclerosis.

If the clinical efficacy reported in Phase 2b trial is confirmed in the ongoing Phase 3 trial, lenabasum will be the first ever FDA-approved drug candidate for systemic sclerosis.

Systemic sclerosis is an orphan disease that displays substantial heterogeneity in its manifestations, patterns of organ involvement and natural history.

This critical change, being implemented 16 months into the Phase 3 trial, is an excellent clinical move and prudent financial decision.

Corbus recently announced that it had changed the primary clinical endpoint for the Phase 3 study of lenabasum in systemic sclerosis based on feedback from the FDA.

The Update

In early Q2/2019, Corbus (CRBP), acting on FDA guidance, revised the primary clinical endpoint for the ongoing Phase 3 study (RESOLVE-1) of lenabasum in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc). Corbus is a small-market-cap ($475M), clinical-stage, biopharma developing the innovative lead investigational drug candidate and endocannabinoid-mimetic, lenabasum, for orphan and fibrotic diseases, SSc and dermatomyositis. Additionally, lenabasum is in Phase 2 clinical development for cystic fibrosis and systemic lupus.

Revised Clinical endpoints:

The primary clinical endpoint: ACR CRISS is a composite index (composed of multiple outcomes including mRSS)

and

The secondary endpoint:modified Rodnan Skin Score (mRSS)

So, the clinical endpoints have been switched back to what they were in the Phase 2 trial. Corbus noted that clinical design and population size remain unchanged with Phase 3 trial completion expected in H1/2020.

To understand why this change was good clinical judgement and possibly excellent financial decision, a brief overview of SSc pathophysiology is given.

Scleroderma is a rare, multifaceted, chronic disease that has two main forms: localized scleroderma (LS) and SSc. SSc is a rare, multifaceted, diffuse chronic disease affecting multi-organ systems, heart, lung, kidneys and bowel. It is characterized by autoimmune (T and B cell-mediated) activation, microvascular dysfunction and organ fibrosis due to an excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix proteins in the skin and internal organs (Bossello et. al. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2015; Asano, Inflamm Regen. 2017). Notwithstanding, its etiology is unknown.

In the absence of therapeutic intervention, SSc displays substantial heterogeneity in its manifestations, patterns of organ involvement and natural history. Early diagnosis is important to allow for early treatment that can greatly improve clinical outcome in cutaneous symptoms, including Raynaud's phenomenon, digital ulcers, cutaneous sclerosis, pruritus (i.e., intense itching) and dyspigmentation. Early therapeutic intervention is equally important to limiting or halting progression to advanced SSc, typified by interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension, a clinical indication of poor prognosis.

As you can see, SSc is a systemic disease affecting multiple organ systems. For this reason, any FDA-approved therapeutic agent should provide clinical benefit in overall disease activity (ACR CRISS; new primary clinical endpoint) versus cutaneous-focused improvement (mRSS; old primary clinical endpoint). Corbus noted that:

The ACR CRISS score provides a comprehensive measure of response to treatment compared to mRSS, which only measures skin thickening. The ACR CRISS score is calculated from weighted changes from baseline in five core outcome measures commonly used to evaluate treatment effect in trials for SSc: mRSS, Health Assessment Questionnaire - Disability Index (HAQ-DI), forced vital capacity (FVC) percent predicted, and patient and physician global assessments of health related to SSc.

Moreover, the Phase 2 52-week open-label extension study of lenabasum in SSc showed sustained clinical efficacy and therapeutic benefit in the ACR CRISS score. In its press release:

Further improvement in skin thickening (fibrosis) from study start was observed using the modified Rodnan Skin Score (MRSS), reaching -8.4 points at 6 months, -9.8 points at 12 months, and -10.7 points at 18 months. An improvement of -4 to -5 points in mRSS is considered medically important, and 87% of subjects had an improvement in mRSS of at least -5 points and 60% had an improvement in mRSS of at least -10 points at 18 months in the Open label extension (OLE). Continued improvement in overall disease was observed in SSc subjects using a composite outcome, the ACR CRISS score, which increased from a median of 0% at the start of the SSc OLE to 65% at 6 months to 77% at 12 months, then 99% at 18 months. A CRISS score of about 60% has been reported to be medically important, and 75% of subjects had a CRISS score of 60%, and 50% had a score of 100% at 18 months. Measures of patient global health, skin symptoms, itch, and patient-reported disability and function all improved during the SSc OLE, with improvement increasing throughout the OLE or stabilizing from months 12-18. 83% of subjects who entered the OLE remained in the study at 18 months.

Two or more FDA-approved therapeutic options may be needed to effectively clinically manage SSc due to the heterogeneity. That is, patients may be treated by combined or sequential therapies according to prevalent clinical-pathogenetic phenotypes to attain maximum therapeutic gain. Until multiple FDA-approved therapeutic options become the norm for SSc patients, the clinical change in primary endpoint by Corbus was a brave decision that displayed good judgement. Ultimately, the financial reward could be that a potential NDA filing could be for all SSc patients as well as LS patients. This is a win for the patients and also Corbus.

The market seemed unmoved by the revision in clinical endpoint since current 13F filings, 9 analysts' rating and 12-month consensus price of $24.22 have all remained unchanged. At the end of Q4/2018, cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $41.7M. This excludes the $40M public offering completed in January 2019 and the $27M upfront payment from the Kaken licensing deal. Current cash and cash equivalents is expected to fund operations into Q4/2020, based on current planned expenditures.

Dr. Cohen, you deserve to have the last word:

Looking ahead, we are focused on positioning the Company for a successful commercial launch of lenabasum, following potential U.S. FDA approval in 2021. We are excited for the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to develop meaningful solutions for patients, while driving value for our shareholders.

Market Outlook

SSc is a nasty chronic disease that is associated with high mortality. The crux of the pro-resolution concept and mechanism of lenabasum is to exploit endogenous pathways that propel resolution of inflammation for therapeutic benefit. The scientific development and ultimate approval of lenabasum should be a remarkable accomplishment for the scientific and medical communities as well as patients diagnosed with this progressive multi-organ disease. It is my opinion lenabasum is a therapy that could positively impact clinical outcomes to improve quality of life.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target(s)

Exclusive access to full-length, in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full-length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.