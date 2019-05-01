AutoNation: Record Earnings Heading Into A Down Cycle Indicates High-Quality Management

AutoNation (AN), the largest auto retailer in the United States, unsurprising to most, is a stock that trades like a proxy for new vehicle sales. Shares have been under severe pressure over the past few years as investors sensed the end of the cycle coming. Although it appears we have entered a down cycle, AutoNation just reported record earnings for Q1 2019. Management's focus on driving margin at the expense of volume highlights how shareholder-friendly they are. I expect this focus on profitability instead of chasing volume to be reflected in a higher valuation being given to current earnings, in spite of the down-cycle. Meanwhile, AutoNation's impressive skills at timing share repurchases, as well as their focus on growth initiatives such as AutoNation USA, AutoNation collision centers, AutoNation PrecisionParts, and AutoNation Auto Auctions will drive earnings far higher as we eventually enter a new up-cycle in new vehicle sales.

Record earnings in spite of a down cycle in the industry

AutoNation reported Q1 earnings this week, posting the highest first quarter earnings per share in the history of the company. More impressively, it posted this record profit on the back of rapidly declining new vehicle sales, which declined by 13.2% on a same-store basis, and 14.4% company wide. How did they do it?

AutoNation made a strategic effort to focus on margins, as opposed to volume. So while most were expecting AutoNation to chase sales in a declining market, instead the company ended up earning more for each vehicle sold, which translated into a higher overall operating profit than they earned a year ago. This increase in gross profit was across the board, with incremental gross margin coming from both new and used vehicles, as well as from higher finance and insurance profits per vehicle sold.

In all, AutoNation reported $1.02 per share, a number which included 3 cents of non-recurring expenses. Whether you consider $1.02 or $1.05 to be the relevant number, either one drastically exceeded analysts' estimates for profit of 91 cents.

Management's focus on profit, as opposed to volume, should bring about multiple expansion in the stock

Beating earnings estimates by a wide margin is always a good thing, but the reason for the beat is far more important. AutoNation has been under a lot of selling pressure over the past year as investors, who historically have thought of AutoNation as a proxy for new vehicle sales, have continued selling in spite of consistently strong earnings.

Investors who have attempted to front run anticipated earnings declines drove AutoNation's P/E ratio down to as low as 8 in March of this year. But what if earnings don't decline at all? I've been arguing for years that AutoNation is a lot less cyclical than investors think and that it deserves a higher valuation. Most of AutoNations profits actually come from parts, service, financing and insurance, which hold up better in an economic downturn than new vehicle sales do. Also, AutoNation's growth initiatives, which I will discuss in a minute, are very supportive of earnings, which smoothes out dependence on the new car cycle.

Having a depressed valuation really means that if AutoNation can continue to deliver record earnings through this cycle, its stock price is likely to soar to new highs as investors eventually become more willing to pay a higher valuation for those earnings. After all, why should the stock trade for 8, or even 10 times earnings if earnings are not heading into a cyclical trough? More likely, investors would be willing to pay 12-14 times earnings, which implies a share price of $50-$60 for now, and even higher once the cycle turns up again.

AutoNation's growth initiatives will drive a decade of future prosperity

So AutoNation is proving itself to be less cyclical than investors expect, and that will drive a higher valuation. But that's not the only factor at play here. AutoNation also has multiple growth initiatives at work, from its AutoNation branded collision repair centers, its AutoNation branded auto auctions, its standalone used stores which are called AutoNation USA, and to its branded auto parts and accessories which are sold under the name AutoNation PrecisionParts.

AutoNation's collision centers, which provide repair for accident damaged vehicles, have grown to 83 locations around the country. Last year, 11 new locations were opened or acquired. This higher margin service business is far less cyclical than simply retailing new vehicles, as vehicle crashes have no connection to economic cycles.

AutoNation PrecisionParts is integrated into and supports both the collision business, as well as the existing parts and service business, which are located at its dealerships.

AutoNation USA holds the most promise in my opinion, as it would be a direct competitor to CarMax (KMX), a used car retailer that has witnessed massive growth over its life as it has gobbled up the used car market from so many local competitors. CarMax, for those unaware, trades with a valuation that is sometimes twice as high as AutoNation, thanks to the less cyclical nature of the used vehicle business, as well as its ongoing growth potential. AutoNation is currently testing five used only AutoNation USA stores, and these stores are near break even on profitability already. Going forward, if AutoNation were to make a serious move into this business, I would expect investors to become very willing to pay a higher valuation for their shares, especially considering the growth potential that exists would likely take decades to build out.

Meanwhile, AutoNation continues to be extremely effective with their buyback

If there were one thing I convey to anyone who isn't familiar with AutoNation, it would be their extremely intelligent capital allocation skills. The company does not blindly follow one simple pathway when it comes to capital allocation. Instead, every opportunity is weighed against every other opportunity constantly. When collision centers offer the highest return potential, expect to see more of them opened. When share repurchases offer the highest return potential, AutoNation gets very aggressive with their buyback. Therefore the one thing you should expect from AutoNation is that every investment opportunity will compete for dollars. This is a very good thing, and sadly, it's very unique in the corporate world.

Most companies set their capital allocation on autopilot, especially with share repurchases. Price action is irrelevant and they just buy until their authorization is exhausted. AutoNation, on the other hand, has been near perfect with their timing, as well as their aggressiveness when it comes to buying back stock. If we look in their annual and quarterly reports, we can find raw data that shows purchase prices and volumes. For example, in the most recent quarter, AutoNation bought just about one million shares at an average price of $34.34. If you look at the chart, AutoNation shares only traded at or below $34.34 for eleven days during the quarter, which means AutoNation perfectly bought that bottom.

This comes after a perfectly timed buyback in the summer of 2017 in which AutoNation bought back almost 10% of their float in just two months, a timely trade after which the stock rose more than 50% over the course of the next year.

As I have written about before, and as followers of the company are well aware, AutoNation has a long history of being extremely aggressive with their share buybacks when their stock is trading at very depressed prices (such as the recent activity in a quarter that saw record EPS coinciding with a P/E ratio of just 8). In the chart below we can see that shares outstanding have declined by over half in just a decade.

Record earnings per share in the down-cycle, combined with AutoNation's growth initiatives, should lead to a drastically higher stock price in the next up-cycle

In the conversations I have with investors, the number one reason they don't want to buy AutoNation today is because of the point where we are in the cycle. But the key here is to understand that by the time the cycle actually recovers, AutoNation is certain to have broadly expanded its collision centers, AutoNation USA stores, AutoNation auctions, and PrecisionParts initiatives. All of these growth initiatives are much more secular than cyclical, and that should go a long way towards eliminating the dependence on the new car cycle and should bring about a higher valuation to AutoNation's earnings.

The reality that AutoNation just reported the highest Q1 earnings per share in its history, in spite of the industry down cycle, tells us that worries about falling profits are misplaced and that a single-digit valuation is far too low.

Additionally, AutoNation's share count is almost certain to be significantly lower by the time the cycle fully turns, which indicates that this stock could be a grand slam home run for investors who time it right.

