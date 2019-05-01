NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Does Another Rights Offering

NexPoint has now conducted a rights offering in each of the last three years, significantly increasing the assets within the fund.

This report was issued to our marketplace members at Yield Hunting on April 21st.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

We sold NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) last week out of the Flexible Income Portfolio when they issued a rights offering announcement. The discount was around 11% at the time. It has widened another 80 bps, but I do think it will continue to widen out a bit as we approach the rights offering date in mid-May. Here's my thinking. But, first, a public announcement.

Be careful shorting this fund! Many investors have PM'd me saying they shorted it (or were thinking about shorting it and asking my opinion about doing so) once the rights offering was announced. If you are short going into the rights offering, you have to pay the lender the details of those rights. But you cannot buy any rights since they are not transferable, so you would have to sell the shares at the deal price. This can get kind of tricky and expensive!

What's going on?

The fund is issuing its third rights offering of the last three years following the spin-off of its real estate assets in 2015 into a separately traded entity which is traded under the ticker symbol NXRT. This one is similar to the last two with a non-transferable rights offering entitling the shareholder to purchase one new share of NHF for every three rights held. For the full release, go HERE.

If you own the fund on the record date (April 29th), shareholders who fully exercise their rights will subscribe for additional common shares of the fund. The offering expires May 22, 2019. We will go through the offering and recommendations below.

First, the important dates:

Each shareholder is given a "right" to purchase additional shares based on the shares owned as of the record date. The ex-date will be two days prior to the record date.

Remember that NHF has completed similar rights offerings in each of the last two years under very similar terms. In 2017, shareholders subscribed for $269M worth of new shares. Current NHF shareholders have through May 22nd to exercise their shares.

In this particular rights offer, Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each outstanding whole common share held on the Record Date. Each Right entitles the holder to purchase one new common share for every three Rights held (1-for-3). For example, if a Shareholder owned nine shares, he/she would receive nine Rights and be entitled to purchase up to three additional shares.

So, how dilutive is the offering?

Rights offerings are clearly dilutive when the new shares are issued at a discount. Shares closed this week at $21.60 with an NAV of $24.49. Ignoring offering expenses which will probably be less than one penny per share, the price received is determined by the below formula. From the press release:

The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to the lesser of (1) 95% of the Fund's reported net asset value, or (2) 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on May 22, 2019 (the "Expiration Date") and on each of the four trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

The fund will add about 41% more shares to its coffers following the offering when including 25% secondary subscription, which is likely to be fully allocated. The questions come down to: just how cheap it will get, and what they will do with the capital. The dilution is going to be significant. If we think the discount will bottom out at -14%, then at a 41% increase in shares, and depending on the price, we should expect dilution on NAV to be between $1.15 and $1.30 or approximately 4.7% to 4.9%.

In 2017, the market price of the fund rose after the rights offering was announced and then fell after it began trading ex-rights. It then took about four months to bottom out - which is around the same amount of time we observe it takes for large distribution cutters to bottom out on average. In each of the last two rights offerings, the best time to buy was around the time they traded ex-rights.

The resulting performance over the last year has not been overly stellar with a NAV one-year total return of 2.58% and on price of 3.41%. However, the 3-year number, which now incorporates TWO rights offerings, is a very strong +16.5% on price and +13.9% on NAV.

The chart below shows the discount of the shares during the last two rights offerings. As we noted, the best times to buy tend to be right around, or shortly after the rights go ex. The chart below clearly shows the dilution to the shares in anticipation of the NAV getting clipped. In other words, the timeline looks like this: the rights go ex on April 27. You then have until May 22, 2019, to subscribe. At that point, we will look at what the previous five trading days prices were, and you get credited (if you subscribe) at about 96% of that price.

So, what do I do?

If you own the shares at this point, it may behoove you to simply hold at this point and subscribe. This is especially true if you think NHF is a good investment and think it's undervalued. For investors in this club, you will simply increase your position by 33-41% and see no dilution.

If you have no intention of subscribing, then you will get diluted fairly significantly with a NAV drop of about 4.98% (ick!), so it may be more prudent just to sell now. But if you own and are going to subscribe, I would wait until closer to the expiration date to actually trigger the rights. Why would I do that?

Think of it this way. If you have to make a decision and the decision outcome is going to be the same whether you make it on April 30th or May 22nd, then why not wait until May 22nd just in case something changes. I liken this to when buying shares of a CEF. If the ex-distribution date is the first of the month, and today is the third, then I already missed the next distribution. Why buy today when I have a full 27 or 28 days to do so in order to get the next distribution (unless I thought today was the nadir in the discount).

The same could be said for this rights offering.

If you want to play this but do not own the shares, wait for the shares to go ex-rights. At that point, we are likely to see the price incorporate the discount of the diluted NAV. Remember, the NAV is a unicorn NAV at this point because of the dilution factor. If the NAV is going to fall by just under 5%, then the true discount is going to be almost 17%.

As I noted earlier, the price of NHF increased following the announcement last year. And, it continued higher right up until the ex-rights date. In fact, even after it went ex-rights (May 7), the price moved still higher before topping out on May 14th. Then, it started a long downward trend until the price bottomed on the last day of June.

And, the year before where you can see again that the price rose after the announcement and then again shortly after it went ex-rights. However, not long later, it started a longer trend lower bottoming out towards the end of June.

Concluding Thoughts

The run-up in the shares post-announcement is the market believing there's some value in the rights and that by subscribing, some long-term value is going to be created. I am not so sanguine on that thesis of long-term value. The NAV is roughly the same it was two years ago when they were completing the first of these rights offerings. In addition, the distribution isn't any higher, and we've seen what the performance has been in the last 18 months or so.

If that is the result of the prior two, then the case being made for the rights offering - that there are compelling opportunities - doesn't seem to be accurate. The proceeds from these rights offerings haven't done anything to grow NAV at a faster rate nor lead to an increase in the distribution yield of the fund.

A poster on the Morningstar forum, Aubergine, wrote the following note:

The core problem is that when someone sells shares with a dividend attached - a reasonable estimate for the cost of equity is the current div yield. So the issuer has to invest the newly raised monies in projects that cover at least that plus all the fees*. So even if (at NAV) the cost of equity is 10%, one likely needs to find projects yielding 13%+ or so for it to actually be accretive to anything.

This is a spot-on observation that should be pondered. NHF is the ultimate black box, and without knowing what they are truly doing, the rights offerings to me are not very shareholder-friendly (especially since the rights offerings are non-transferable). As such, a position in NHF should only be opportunistic in nature and possibly only done for a trade.

Buying shares on the last day of June seemed to work out very well on a price basis. For example, here is the performance for the shares when buying at certain dates and going to that particular year end.

The conclusion from the two data sets would be to wait until the end of May before purchasing shares in the fund.

We will be watching this one closely for a potential opportunity and, of course, will keep you guys posted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.