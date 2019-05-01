Nordea Bank AB (NRBAY) CEO Casper von Koskull on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank AB ADR (NRBA) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 2:00 AM ET

Rodney Alfvén

Okay. So Welcome to this webcast where Nordea Bank Abp will present its first quarter results for 2019. We will start with the presentation of the group CEO and President, Casper von Koskull, and then you will have the opportunity to ask a few high-level questions to him before we end to a detailed Q&A session together with the group CFO, Christopher Rees, and me.

So Casper, please, the floor is yours.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you, Rodney, and good morning, everybody. Let’s dive into the highlights first, and then I’ll go into more details. First of all, when I look at the first quarter, we – it contains still continued challenges with pressure on particularly household, lending margins and tough market-making conditions. But pleasing to me is that I really see effort – the efforts to improve business momentum starting to show effect. We have improved our volume growth in household, our corporate volumes have also increased and Asset & Wealth Management is having net inflows this quarter, all good signs of momentum going in the right direction. We are hosting an increasing number of customer meetings, again also boding well for the future. So the signs of improvement are really there.

Income adjusted for structural measures are still down 1.5% year-on-year but the operating leverage in this quarter is improving. Adjusted operating profit is actually up by 21% from the previous quarter and the reported, however, is down by 12%. And this is really driven by two one-off items. The fact that we take resolution fees basically full year in the first quarter and the second that we are making a provision for potential fines.

The credit quality remains solid with loan loss ratio of 7 basis points in the quarter, so in line with what we have been expecting. And on this front, we do not see in the coming quarters that this would deviate from the average that we had last year. So solid credit quality going forward. The CET1 ratio in the first quarter is at 14.6%. That leaves with 130 basis point management buffer, leaves a good comforting buffer going forward.

As we have stated previously, we have had a weak AML processes and procedures in the past. We’ve been very open about that. And we are likely to face fines on this and we have thus decided to make a provision of €95 million on this. I think it is the right thing to do, it is the prudent thing to do and that is what we’ve done in this quarter.

If we look then kind of the highlighted numbers from the first quarter. Reported revenues are largely unchanged in – compared to the last quarter, but the underlying is actually up 4% compared to the previous quarter. And this is really driven by the fee commission line and fair value line, those that we said that we were not happy with in 2018. So improvements on both lines. Cost are impacted by one-offs, which I already said, and are up reported by 4% but down underlying 7%. So we really see a strong cost growth. And we see the operating leverage actually kicking in. So reported profit is down 12% but underlying result shows that we are moving and we have a better trend going forward. Of course, we want to see further improvements on this side.

Looking at income more high level. We talked about – in the past about our active de-risking, which we have carried out over the last few years, which have lowered the income level. But taking that into effect, we have to also admit that we have been struggling with revenues. So adjusted for structural measures, the Q1 income is still down by 1.5% compared to last year. And this is what we have been addressing in our action plan to increase business momentum, really to get it up from there. And as I said, the signs, at least, are positively, of course, need more momentum into it.

In the first quarter, the underlying income increased by 4%, as I said. And at the same time, we lowered our cost by 7%. So that operating leverage is kicking in as we had expected in the fourth quarter. The measures that we have undertaken now starts showing effect. And of course, I’ll back to that some of these efforts and measures that we are taking when we look at the individual business areas.

Net interest income is maybe the line where we see more challenge. This quarter, underlying net interest income was down by 4% compared to the previous quarter and down by 5% since the first quarter of 2018. There is continued pressure on our lending margins, particularly on the household side, even though this partly offset by increased deposit margins and also volume growth. Treasury is negatively affected by tighter credit spreads, and we also have structural FX in the banking book impacting negatively. Also, higher regulatory fees are also lowering the net interest income. We will have a positive effects from Gjensidige slightly this quarter because Gjensidige was included into the numbers only in March. One of this year but going forward, of course, Gjensidige will contribute positively into our NII line.

Looking at lending volumes. Lending volumes are improving, especially in the corporate segment. But we have also seen steady improvement in the household volumes, even though we still are not where we want to be. There’s improvement in the new market share in Sweden and Denmark. In Finland, we are still lagging behind in volume whilst in Norway, we are steadily growing with the market. I’ll come back in a while with more specific actions that we are taking in this area.

Our fee and commissions are up 3% Q-on-Q in local currencies and really from a broad-based improvement. Asset under management increased meaningfully. Corporate finance was impacted with fewer large deals than expected, but payment fees are higher both Q-on-Q and year-on-year. So fee commission line developing in the right direction.

Asset and wealth management had a positive net inflows in the quarter mainly from private banking and Life & Pension. This is particularly strong performance in Norway and Sweden. Strong financial markets in the first quarter and investment performance was also strong, helping asset and wealth management. Our asset management is now – asset under management is now back above €300 billion, and that’s an increase of over 7% since the previous quarter driven by the factors I just mentioned.

On the net fair value line, the customer activity is relatively stable and a good level. The rate of valuation adjustments were negative in this quarter mainly due to falling euro interest rates. But market-making activities have recovered from the very low level in the fourth quarter driven by significant improvement in fixed income, in particular. So fair value also moving in the right direction.

Let’s look at the individual business areas. In Personal Banking, there is good underlying trend in customer activity, and we are taking a larger share of the new mortgage volume. There is still very visible negative impact from margin pressure, but we are happy to see that our efforts to improve momentum, in particular, is showing results. Those efforts will, of course, not stop. We will continue to have full focus on driving business and improving customer intensity and satisfaction and hope that, that trend will also now continue.

On this slide, you actually see some of the leading indicators on how we look at the performance of Personal Banking. Lending volumes in Personal Banking have increased by 5% since a year ago when we include volumes coming from consolidating Gjensidige Bank. We continue to increase our customer interaction, both face-to-face, online and also with the help of our robotics adviser, Nora. We are striving really to meet our customers anywhere, anytime, and we are really starting to see this in the customer satisfaction.

Of course, this takes time, but the signs are clearly there. The capabilities are falling in place. Especially in Sweden, we have had the biggest – we’ve actually had the biggest issue with satisfaction. We see that our efforts are actually bearing fruit with good momentum. And our customer satisfaction actually has increased even though we, of course, still need to do more. But I think that quarter-by-quarter, over the last five quarters, improvement in Sweden is something that is really pleasing to see, and it is certainly all down to efforts by our employees.

In Commercial & Business Banking, we have strong underlying momentum in income. This actually started already last year and has continued into 2019, and total income is up by 3% year-on-year. Customer activity in, especially Sweden, is high, however, we feel continued margin pressure in Denmark. We now need to focus even more on freeing up time for customer-facing employees so that they can spend even more time engaging with customers. This is all about customer intensity, being with customer, and this is where we are putting our biggest effort to make sure that our people can spend and are spending more and more time with customers, existing and new.

Lending volumes are up 2% year-on-year, and we have increased – increasing customer satisfaction in all of our work four countries, again moving here in the right direction. We’re looking at Wholesale Banking in the fourth quarter last year was weak. We were very open about it. And there has been now a recovery since the fourth quarter, which, of course, pleases me. We are seeing continued reversals in net loan losses. Advisory income was somewhat negatively affected by fewer large deals. This is really the nature of the business. Deals do vary from quarter-to-quarter but we are actively, of course, building that pipeline. We will continue to focus on capital efficiency and, of course, driving the fee income line.

When we look at Wholesale Banking, what are we tracking? We are tracking volumes, of course. Volumes is a driver. And we also tracking our position with our customers in the marketplace lead tables. The – it is important that you are one of the, if not the leading, bank in your marketplaces, which we are. Lending volumes have been in a good trend. And at the end of the quarter, volumes were up actually 8% versus first quarter in 2018. We have good support from our lending market position when we look at debt capital markets where we are a clear leader and also number one with a syndicated loans.

Lead tables are a bit more volatile, as I mentioned, depending on where deals are and when and where deals are executed, but we are building a pipeline on this front as well. Within Asset & Wealth Management, the asset of the management is now back above €300 billion. We have made a comeback in Sweden and Norway with net inflows across private banking, life and retail funds, so good momentum there.

I would like to specially mention European-covered bonds has been a blockbuster this quarter. We have seen net inflows of roughly €3 billion in the past year, if you look at a longer period. And retail and private banking flows in Denmark, however, are somewhat subdued. That’s where we see some weakness. And that’s why to mitigate this, we have established a new centralized SME savings team in Denmark and also sharpened the focus on the high net worth segments. So we are taking actions there. Overall, as I said, the indicators in Asset & Wealth are good.

Customer satisfaction is, of course, key. Across the Nordics, the satisfaction levels are stable. Sweden is actually showing kind of the best and strongest trend but otherwise stable. The number of investment advisory sessions we are hosting is increasing following the last year. When too much focus has been spent on internal processes, that’s something that I just talked about and now we can actually use really those resources to focus on our customers.

Our performance has been strong in the quarter. I think it is important in asset management, you need to deliver returns. 88% of composites are outperforming the benchmark. That’s a good number, 88% year-to-date. And as I said earlier, there’s net inflows in our asset under management of €1 billion. It is actually an inflow – first inflow since – quarterly inflow since Q3 2017.

Looking at cost performance. It’s not only about income, it’s also about cost. I mentioned already earlier that we are taking the resolution fee for the full year, which has an impact on costs in the quarter of €207 million. We’re also taking a provision of €95 million related to weak AML processes and procedures of the past, as I mentioned. So underlying – or actually, as I said, reported costs up, but I think it’s important to remember that underlying costs are down 7%. Staff costs are down 3% also from previous quarter.

We are not changing our guidance costs in 2021, expected to be 3% below 2018 levels. And in this 2019, this year, we’re also expecting cost to be below last year, also including the consolidation of the Gjensidige numbers that we now have. So we are well on track to meet our cost target both for this year and also for 2021.

It’s not only about reported costs, it’s about cash costs. That’s really what matters. So the reduction in cash costs also continues and it’s down 3% year-on-year. We have higher capitalizations now because the IBM mainframe deal that we’ve done, the entire capitalization for – is actually done for the kind of the next 10 years, and that’s taken upfront. So that actually increased capitalization. That’s the reason that, that number moves. But as I said, cash costs continues to go down. Cash costs, looking at longer trend to 2021, is expected to be down up to 10% and of course, 2019 lower than 2018. Here again, I say, on cash costs, we are on track to reach our outlook.

Looking at asset quality, continues to be strong. And net loan losses at very low levels, at €42 million in this quarter, which is roughly 7 basis points and again, in line with what we have been saying, in line with our provisioning level that we saw in 2018. Our expectation for the coming quarters is that we’ll remain low, around the average level of 2018. So no change here either.

Our common equity Tier 1 ratio decreased to 14.6% in the first quarter from 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Here, the key drivers are that the risk exposure amount has increased by €7 billion mainly driven by bringing in Gjensidige to draw numbers, also impact from IFRS 16 and then we’ve also had underlying lending growth. Our capital commitment, which is €21.7 billion, corresponds to 13.3%. So we have a good buffer. We’re actually outside so we have now given inside our management buffer level, which, to me, is comforting.

Money laundering has been a topic in media overall in the last several, I would say, months and even quarters. And I would like to actually touch upon the topic maybe even more broadly. First off, actually, Hermitage Capital filed money laundering allegations with all Nordic regulators in October of last year. In December, actually the Sweden – or Swedish authorities stated that they will not start formal investigation in this and we are yet to hear actually from the other Nordic authorities. I guess Finland has said that they may actually come out with something in the coming weeks. In March of this year, media published the kind of Troika Laundromat story, which really revolves around a complex set of allegations that has been covered in media before. And that we actually have commented also previously before. So in that sense, I have said, to me, it was nothing new. We have been fined in the past by Sweden in 2013 and 2015 for insufficient AML processes. Also, the Danish FSA started looking into these processes in 2015 and handed their findings to the – which is actually the procedure in Denmark, to the Danish police in 2016. And this, of course, is a case that is still pending.

Since 2015, we have made meaningful significant investments into compliance and risk. When I took the job of CEO of the bank, I put this as my number1 priority. We have invested over €700 million into this area over the last two years. We have now a very strong governance model and are more than 1,500 people, employees, working specifically with prevention of financial crime. In addition to that, of course, we have trained and continue to train our frontline staff of 12,000 people in this regard.

When the Swedish FSA concluded a review of Nordea AML prevention in the latter part of 2018, that resulted in a satisfactory feedback to the bank. This is an issue we take very seriously. We are very different bank today that we were just three, four years ago. We will continue this. I have actually called also for much tighter coordination, cooperation not only between bank’s authorities. We need also change probably in legislation.

We also need an international European agency body to look into this. This is something where we need collectively to defend and to make society safer. This is not going to go away and hence, focus will very much continue here. In the first quarter, as I already mentioned, because of all these that I have explained, we have made a provision of €95 million related to our historical inadequate AML processes and defenses, and I think it is a natural step based on the dialogue that we have with the authorities.

Looking at our priorities. We have said that we will continue to drive structural cost efficiency, and we actually have. Some of the examples that I would like to take up now is what includes in that structural cost in this quarter. The robotics universe that we provide to the business units where the installed capacity is now equivalent to 1,500 FTEs people, which actually has increased kind of the robotization of 38%. That’s a good progress. That means that 75 licenses had been terminated and more importantly, it’s improved our infrastructure. This is all about driving down structural costs but also getting a more robust, resilient infrastructure.

We continue our near-shoring activity. We have, this quarter, increased our staff in Poland and the Baltics by almost 10%. We have simplified our product families in Denmark. Out of 220 products in Personal Banking, we have taken out 30 products – 31 products, actually, in this quarter. And of course, we’ll continue. And in Norway, of the 150, we’ve taken out 28 products this quarter. And again, this will continue – this is all about simplifying, becoming more robust, more efficient and reducing structural costs.

Operations in our business areas are now fully consolidated. We have changed the organization so that we drive operations in IT as one again to drive common capabilities, best practice but also efficiency and resilience.

I mentioned about our mainframe operations where we have transitioned – that we have transitioned to IBM as of February 1. This included the 119 employees from Scandinavian countries and Poland. And now services will be delivered by IBM under eight improved service levels. So all steps and these are, to me, only the highlights and we will, of course, continue on this course.

We have also promised to increase business momentum. And I also here want to touch on some of the key deliveries, what we have been doing. I already mentioned we have set €100 million net inflows in private banking. This is all the efforts that we said focus on Norway, Sweden, that growth potential that we see there – delivering there. We have now concluded the acquisition of Gjensidige consolidated Gjensidige 1st of March.

We have entered into a partnership with affiliated management group, AMG, leading European asset manager. This is our asset management business have done it. And we now granted a broker dealer license again, giving opportunity to increase momentum in Wholesale Banking. We have increased our market share in new net lending in Sweden, I have mentioned already before. So all steps where we are doing more, engaging more, increasing efficiency.

Engagement with customers, the key is, of course, engaged people, and this is our key priority. Getting our people engaged. And we have done a lot on this in terms of really getting everybody onboard. For instance, I can say that through a quarterly survey, leaders and teams get insights to discuss and take ownership of actions to continuously improve this customer engagement. We have a very positive trend in employee engagement, which, of course, I think is really the lead to then also see, and that – translate that into enhanced customer experience. I am proud of what our employees have done and I’m proud of their engagement. And I want to really thank them for great effort in pushing forward the achievements that we have and, of course, expect that to continue.

With that, I think we conclude, and I give back to Rodney. So will you continue from here, Rodney?

Rodney Alfvén

Yes. Thank you, Casper. So we now open up for a few high-level questions, and I think we start Magnus Andersson. So, please.

Magnus Andersson

Do you hear me?

Casper von Koskull

Yes.

Magnus Andersson

Hello.

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

Casper von Koskull

Casper von Koskull

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

The next question comes from a Maths Liljedahl of Handelsbanken. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Maths Liljedahl

Just a question related to the AML expenses you showed this quarter since as you said, you’ve invested more than €700 million. Should we still really see this as a one-off related to potential fines or what will go on in Denmark? Or should we believe that you need to invest even further going forward in related to AML protection?

Casper von Koskull

Casper von Koskull

Maths Liljedahl

Maths Liljedahl

Peter Kessiakoff

Sorry, I feel I need to ask a follow-up question on AML. You mentioned that the Swedish regulator will go out with something in the coming weeks. Could you just elaborate on what you mean there? And is the AML provision solely on the back of an expected fine from Denmark or is there something else as well?

Casper von Koskull

Casper von Koskull

It’s a pre-investigation. And publicly, what we are reading is that they will decide something in the next few weeks. Again, I don’t have more knowledge than you would have, so that’s public knowledge. I’ve said that we have been – we have issues and investigations ongoing related to AML with – yes, Denmark has said that they – we expect the fine. We’ve very open about that. It is that privation related to these issues, and that’s our qualified provision by definition as an estimate. And that’s our estimate on these issues and that’s far as I can go.

Peter Kessiakoff

Peter Kessiakoff

Casper von Koskull

Casper von Koskull

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Operator

Matti Ahokas

My question regarding your dividend policy. Obviously, it seems more and more likely now in order to increase the dividend sequentially year-on-year, the payout ratio would have to be clearly above 100%. Is there a problem with ECB on this? And the follow-up question is then that is it still prudent to maintain this dividend policy?

Casper von Koskull

Casper von Koskull

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Casper von Koskull

Thank you.

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Casper von Koskull

Thank you.

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

So I would just like going forward. However, as you look into the net fee and commission line in total, I will say that the end-of-period AUM is higher than the average for the quarter, so we’re coming also in with a little bit of tailwind on our AUM business but we have a little bit of – as well as also some seasonality effect on the custody business, which you will see you over the – in the second quarter. And then there’s a little bit of one-offs in this quarter of about €18 million or so across payments and cards. So it nets each other out. So this is a good indication for certain market conditions and so on and so forth for the next quarter.

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson

Jan Wolter

Follow-up question there on lending margins, please. I think you highlighted during the call that Denmark was one region where you saw margin – lending margin pressure. So you said Denmark is the area where you’ve seen the highest pressure driving the, I think, minus €30 million Q-on-Q impact? Or what region would you highlight as seeing the highest pressure? And if you can elaborate whether or not that is more retainable corporate or – sorry. And going forward, if you see that pressure continue or if you’re seeing the competition abate in any way in any of these regions? Thank you.

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

So Finland is on a – has greater pressure on the mortgage book. Norway, as known, is pretty much relates to LIBOR. And in Sweden we have in the talk about. But the good news here, of course, is that in Sweden, we are now taking a much greater share of the net new lending in the market. We have steadily grown our market share since October last year and we are now at 10% of new net mortgages, which is positive. And in Norway, we continue to grow the book at 6%. And in Denmark, we’ve actually seen an increase in the new mortgages that we take in the market. So we are also seeing some momentum of volume growth to offset some of the margin pressures that we have seen.

And then you also made a point on the corporate business actually. So there, we’re also seeing good volume momentum, particularly in Sweden actually, both in the large-cap and the mid-SME space. The margin pressures there are a little bit more mixed and they vary a little more quickly from Q-on-Q. This quarter, we have seen, in particular, some shipping loans that we did some few years back roll off and being faced with lower margins and has a little bit negative lending margin mix, let’s call it, in the large-cap book, which is impacting margins this quarter. But I don’t expect in any shape or form that corporate margins will increase. They will be stable or remain slightly under pressure.

Jan Wolter

Jan Wolter

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

So it is very difficult and uncertain to predict. So I would say that’s a good estimate, but we are – we have, this quarter, seen signs. And if you adjust for some of the sort of the ex-VAs or the derivative valuations, which were negative this quarter, quarter two, some revaluation that will roughly offset each other. So this quarter is a good estimation of what the current underlying business is actually doing.

Jan Wolter

Jan Wolter

Peter Kessiakoff

Peter Kessiakoff

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

There’s some structural effects in the banking book that has impacted that. And then of course, there is some shifts between lines. So this overall will be a little bit of a volatile line as you go forward in the next few quarters given it is also supporting the business areas in many respects. But I would say that the temporary – this line should be about zero to €10 million or so on an ongoing basis or average basis.

Peter Kessiakoff

Peter Kessiakoff

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Peter Kessiakoff

Peter Kessiakoff

Operator

Jacob Kruse

Jacob Kruse

And then I guess, my second question just going back to the dividend discussion. It sounds to me on this call like you’re getting a bit more constructive on growth. Do you feel that there is any contradiction between the growth ambitions and delivery and the payout ratio and the progressive dividend target that you have? Thank you.

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

So if you look at those big restructurings, a lot of that has actually been done. So from a business point of view, take that out and of course, this – given the transition, this quarter, we have these one-offs plus the provision that makes it slightly more challenging for comparative purposes. But if you take that out, income is up 4%, cost is down 7%, and that’s a positive draw. And if you look at where AUM is, annual NII is and we’re effectively on better values.

That is a good starting point for us to grow what is in our core and a much, much more Nordic-focused simpler bank and business. And that is what we want to focus on. And as such, in terms of capital, we still have a management buffer, 130 basis points, and we really, first, want to ensure that we are compliant on capital and then we want to grow our business in our core markets, and that is what we are focused on. And then it is the dividend. And that is how we look at things.

Jacob Kruse

Jacob Kruse

Matti Ahokas

Matti Ahokas

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

And that is what we have historically, as Casper talked about, maybe lost a little bit with all the changes going on. Now we are really focusing on that. So we’re focusing on homeowners, we’re focusing on making sure that we get the savings products discussed. And if you actually then look at what’s happening in our retail funds, for example, apart from Denmark, which is a relevant element of seasonality, we’ve actually increased net inflows in our retail funds in many of these countries. And that – so we are seeing some effect of some of the actions that we’re taking.

And then, of course, we are focusing on ensuring that we have more availability to our customers. We have, in Q4 last year, increased the people available for online meetings from 100 to 400 people. So availability. New products. We just issued a green mortgage on loan in Finland, and that is in order to combat some of these challenges that we have and also speed up our responses in the markets. And this is about just being back in front of the clients and do it well. The mortgages as an indicator of how we drive the business. And that gives ancillary business as well. Margin is not the only thing to drive a business.

Matti Ahokas

Matti Ahokas

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Matti Ahokas

Matti Ahokas

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Riccardo Rovere

Riccardo Rovere

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

And then that is balanced by the fact that we have seen a positive development in net fair value. We see a positive developments in our fees and commissions, in particular from our savings products. And we need to continue to grow the volume in NII line. So there are smaller one-offs. Treasury is about €20 million too weak. Payments there was about €15 million to €20 million one-offs. And then of course, you have your derivative valuations of €42 million negative. Those are the, you could say, one-offs, although derivative valuations do really reoccur.

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén

Riccardo Rovere

Riccardo Rovere

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Riccardo Rovere

Riccardo Rovere

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

Riccardo Rovere

Riccardo Rovere

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees

So basically, we will see what happens, and we won’t comment on any ongoing investigations here. But if fine is lower, then this provision will possibly could be released. If it’s higher, then there’s a difference. So this is a management judgment and is a provision. Just like we take provision sometimes for credit, you could always say we take a provision for these eventualities in terms of AML-related matters. So we have taken this as a management as a provision, but remember, we are not fined as of yet.

Riccardo Rovere

Riccardo Rovere

Rodney Alfvén

Rodney Alfvén