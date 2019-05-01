Chipotle: An Impressive Digital Growth But Expensively Priced

Recently, Chipotle (CMG) has reported a positive operating performance in the first quarter with promising full-year guidance. However, it also disclosed the subpoena related to illness outbreak last year. Right after the news, the market went negative, dragging Chipotle’s share price down 7%. Is the recent plunge an opportunity for investors to buy in Chipotle’s shares? Let's take a closer look.

A Strong Quarter with Impressive Digital Revenue Growth

Chipotle had strong first-quarter 2019 results. Revenue experienced a 13.9% growth to $1.3 billion. Its comparable sales were up 9.9%, including 5.8% transaction growth. Restaurant level operating margin also improved from 19.5% to 21%. The highlight from this quarter performance is the significant growth of digital sales. Chipotle digital revenue more than doubled and now accounted for 15.7% of the total sales in the quarter. Diluted EPS came in at $3.13, a 46.9% year-over-year growth. Apart from the higher revenue, much lower tax rates this year played an important role in a much higher EPS in the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate was reported to decrease from 36.9% last year to only 22.2% this year. In this first quarter, Chipotle opened 50 new restaurants with strong cash-on-cash return of at least 40%. With strong first-quarter results, Chipotle's management is confident to achieve mid-to-high single-digit comparable sales growth, with 140-155 new restaurant openings.

In order to reach this growth, especially in digital business, Chipotle has invested a lot in brand awareness and digital initiatives, attracting more users to its app and to its restaurants. Recently, Chipotle launched the first digital-only menu innovation called Lifestyle Bowls, which is available exclusively for pickup or delivery. Within just a few days, it has generated more than a billion earned media impressions. Chipotle also retained loyal customers with Chipotle Rewards program. Members can earn 10 points for every dollar spent. After 1,250 points, members can receive free entrée. Currently, Chipotle rewards program has already got 3 million members, a very impressive number of users for the newly-launched rewards program. The growth of the digital business will rely on the improvement of access, service speed and convenience for consumers. And the key to all of those is the improvement in delivery. Chipotle also opened Chipotlanes for consumers to come to pick up digital orders without having to get out of their cars.

Indeed, Chipotle’s focus on growing digital business will pay off big time for the company, riding the growing trend of online food delivery industry. It is reported that the U.S. online food delivery market reaches $19.5 billion in 2019 and expects to grow to nearly $24.5 billion in 2023. Other restaurant chains including Panera Bread, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Papa John’s (PZZA) and Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM) have been growing their digital sales significantly. Domino’s Pizza, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut have generated more than 50% of their revenue in digital sales. Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s CEO, also considered the digital system as a powerful growth driver of the whole business. In the next three years, I would expect the digital business might account for at least around 50% of the company’s total revenue.

In this first quarter of 2019, Chipotle's total liabilities jumped nearly four times, from $824 million in December 2018 to $3.14 billion. The significant increase in liabilities was due to $2.51 billion of long-term operating lease liabilities, following the right-of-use assets item of nearly $2.35 billion. This accounting record follows the new rules for the accounting of operating leases beginning in 2019. Under the new rules, all leases will be treated as finance leases. Thus, Chipotle has to bring all long-term operating leases in the balance sheet, with the corresponding amount in "right-to-use assets" item, effectively increasing both total assets and liabilities. Chipotle's overall balance sheet remains strong, with $735 million in cash and investments.

In the past decade, Chipotle has spent money to buy back its shares gradually. However, the amount of share repurchase is not large. Only when its stock plunged from its all-time high, Chipotle spent more than $1 billion to buy back its shares, from Q4 2015 to Q3 2016, one of the very smart strategic capital allocation moves. In the recent first quarter, the amount of buyback was only $52.4 million at an average price of $567 per share.

Subpoena news is not so new

Regarding subpoena news, it is nothing new for Chipotle. The company had to go through the investigation of the food-borne related illness more than five years ago. This subpoena is just the added request for information related to last year's incident at Chipotle’s Ohio’s restaurant. When that incident hit the news in the beginning of August last year, Chipotle’s share price also dropped by more than 7%. Thus, the market has reacted with that incident last year already.

Although Chipotle has been improving its operating performance with the growing first quarter 2019, Chipotle’s quarterly year-over-year sales growth has been quite volatile, ranging from -23.3% to 31.1% in the past 10 years. While Papa John’s has experienced a huge amount of sales decline recently, Domino’s Pizza seems to have the most stable year-over-year quarterly sales change over the years.

Source: Ycharts

Still a High Valuation After Recent Share price Drop

Regarding valuation, Chipotle has the highest valuation among the three, at 34.4x EV/EBITDA. Domino’s Pizza and Papa John’s have lower EBITDA multiples, at 23.6x and 28.7x, respectively.

Source: Ycharts

Although a 7% single-day price loss seems to be a lot, Chipotle's share has experienced a huge gain, at 150%, from $272 in February 2018 to nearly $680 now. Because of a high valuation, Chipotle's share is very vulnerable to any earnings miss or growth undelivered in the near future.

Key Takeaways

Chipotle’s improving operating performance is encouraging, and the strategy to focus on digital sales will drive the business forward quite strongly. The subpoena news is not new, as its share price had reacted to that 2018 incident already. What concerns me the most is the high valuation at the moment. I would expect to initiate a long position when Chipotle's EBITDA valuation falls back to its multi-year low, ranging from 12.9x to 15x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.