Flex Ltd. (FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019

Kevin Kessel

Thank you, and thank you for joining Flex's fourth quarter fiscal year-end 2019 conference call. Slides for today's discussion are available on the Investor Relations section of our flex.com website.

Joining me on today's call with some introductory remarks will be our Chief Executive Officer, Revathi Advaithi; and our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Collier. Today's call has being webcast and recorded and contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could materially different.

Such information is subject to change and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties, see our most recent filings with the SEC, including our current annual and quarterly reports. If this call references non-GAAP financial measures for the current period, they can be found in our appendix slides; otherwise they are located on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with the required reconciliations.

Now I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Revathi Advaithi. Revathi?

Revathi Advaithi

Thank you, Kevin. Thanks everyone for joining us, I’m excited to join all of you today on my first earnings call. Let me start off by saying that I joined Flex towards the manufacturing platform and my passion for manufacturing. The last couple of months has validated that we need to get back to basics and focus on our core. This will help us fundamentally improve our execution in a sustainable way leading to improve margins and free cash flow. It has been a busy couple of months since I started. I’ve been travelling around the globe meeting and talking to our customers and employees. This has helped formulate my thoughts and our objectives as we move forward.

I would like to talk about two things that are important to our future. The first is our culture and the second our short and medium term goals. Let me start with culture, what I’ve learned about Flex and our employees is that we're extremely passionate about what they do. Our customers have shared with me that the Flex culture is uniquely customer focus and we work hard to meet their most important needs.

The other part of the culture that excites me is the speed and agility of this organization. The teams are entrepreneurial and open to change. But I've also seen a true process and product innovation across our very diverse portfolio. Our teams have welcomed me with great excitement and ready and enthusiastic about our future journey together. I wanted to take a minute and thank my Flex collogues around the globe for the warm reception.

In the short to medium term, I see a tremendous opportunity for Flex, our core business is down but there are many opportunities to improve. My initial view is that we have to focus on discipline, sustainable execution on our core business processes. I see lots of room to improve our productivity and fixed cost in our factories and to drive basic cost of discipline around managing our working capital. What we will do differently is laser focus on the core business and drive operational excellence to consistently improve margins.

On the growth front, we continue to see the potential in technologies like industrial IOT, connected medical devices, autonomous vehicle, 5G network and data center infrastructure that has a wide range of our global customer base and leverage our expertise in manufacturing and supply chain solutions. Our breadth of global and regional manufacturing also uniquely positions Flex as one of the key market leaders.

Now growth is important, but we will be selective in where we grow and will rigorously assess its fits to our core portfolio. In the past couple of months we have become more discipline and focusing on growth areas that will drive margin improvement, and clearly display value for us and our customers.

Now, as we look at our business segments, we have the advantage of a diversified set of capabilities across many verticals and a great customer base. However, we must be more selective and disciplined about how we harness these growth opportunities and improve the quality of services.

PEC remains our largest business unit servicing our core technology customers. We continue to evolve the portfolio towards emerging market trends like cloud and data center solutions and the fourth coming 5G rollout, and drive improve margins to product innovations. Our focus on this segment will be to drive sustainable growth.

HRS is critical to changing our mix, we will continue to invest in this business and benefit from the longer more stable product life cycles. Innovation on process or product remains critical to how we grow this business and the potential for this business really excites me. Our investment in HRS are paying off and we're seeing strong bookings in this business.

Now similar to HRS, IEI has more complex configurations that allow us to take advantage of higher design content. As most of you know, I understand this business segment well, and I'm committed to finding the right areas for growth. I believe there's structurally positioned profitable growth in this segment.

CTG clearly has created the greatest volatility for our overall business. We're absolutely committed to actively managing the mix of business in CTG and being very selective with customers and product categories. We will reposition our portfolio and eliminate nonperforming customers. It is our intent to operate this business with appropriate risk adjusted returns.

Overall, we're taking a long-term due towards value creation, and will be focused on executing the business model to support sustainable organic growth, while providing return of capital to shareholders. So the mantra in the short-term will be, reestablishing disciplines sustainable execution around a few key priorities that will consistently improve margins and generate free cash flow.

I will talk a little bit more about this later, but first let me briefly review the results for the year. Since this quarter marks the end of fiscal 2019, I would like to reflect on the company's overall annual performance. During fiscal 2019 we grew revenues $865 million or 3% to $26.3 billion, Increased adjusted operating income dollars by $86 million or 11% to $872 million, expanded adjusted operating margin to 3.3% from 3.1% and had a 4.6% increase in adjusted EPS to $1.14 to $1.09.

Last year was highly volatile, as we went through several organizational changes and business changes, and we fully acknowledge that we must not only continue to improve results, but also be more consistent in the way we communicate. That said, we have positive updates in our results in action today.

Capitalizing on prior year investments, we achieved strong bookings in both of our higher margin business groups HRS and IEI totaling a combined $4.9 billion. We revamped our go-to-market strategy and PEC and experienced strength in both cloud data center and telecom, driven by both 4G and 5G, which helped return it to growth.

We began the process of rationalizing our CTG business, including stabilizing operations in India and exiting our footwear business in Mexico. We also streamlined our investment portfolio. And we returned to strong free cash flow generation in the second half of the fiscal year.

Going forward, here are four things that you can expect from us. Firstly, we will drive disciplined sustainable execution around customer performance, improving margins and generating free cash flow. Secondly, we will manage our mix by investing in our higher margin segments, while being selective in the markets and product categories we focus on.

Thirdly, we will pursue sketch to scale opportunities which we define as design led engagements that leads to full manufacturing and supply chain relationships. And lastly, create value for shareholders for return to a return to strong free cash flow generation, with discipline capital allocation.

Now I'd like to turn it over to Chris to expand on the fourth quarter financials. And then I'll come back with some concluding commentary before the Q&A. Chris?

Christopher Collier

Thank you, Revathi. Please turn to slide three for our Q4 income statement summary. Our fourth quarter revenue was $6.2 billion, down 3% versus a year ago, and towards the low end of our guidance range. While all four of our business groups were within their revenue guidance ranges, albeit some on the lower end.

Our Q4 adjusted operating income was $204 million, which was within our guidance range, and up 2% year-over-year. Our adjusted net income was $141 million, resulting in adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.27, which was within our guidance range of $0.25 to $0.28.

Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $64 million was lower than our adjusted net income due to adjustments for stock-based compensation, intangible amortization, and several non-recurring charges totaling $206 million or $0.39 per share. This resulted in a fourth quarter GAAP EPS loss of $0.12.

We streamlined our investment portfolio, which resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of $119 million. We also continue to take targeted actions to optimize our business, most notably within our CTG business, where we have been rationalizing and pruning underperforming accounts, as well as eliminating certain non-core activities as we reposition it to align with go forward company strategies. This resulted in restructuring and impairment charges of $37 million, of which $19 million were non-cash in nature.

Now please turn to slide four for quarterly financial highlights. Year-over-year, our adjusted gross profit decreased to $408 million, while our adjusted gross margin declined 10 basis points to 6.6%. The gross margin pressure is reflective of various business shifts, which were most notable inside HRS due to lower automotive revenue. Additionally, we experienced some transitory operational inefficiencies as we ramped new programs within our CEC business.

Operating with a stronger cost discipline has been a big focus the past two quarters and the results can be seen in our fourth quarter adjusted SG&A expense, which declined by 11% year-over-year to $204 million. We remain focused on driving further productivity improvements and refining our cost structure, while balancing investments into our design and engineering capability, with the objective of delivering sustainable operating earnings leverage. Our quarterly adjusted operating income came in at $204 million, which is up 2% from the prior year, and reflects a year-over-year margin expansion of 20 basis points to 3.3%.

Please turn to slide five for our fourth quarter business group performance. I'll begin with our most profitable business, high reliability solutions or HRS, which is comprised of automotive and health solutions. Consistent with our guidance, total HRS revenue was $1.2 billion, down 4% year-over-year. HRS's adjusted operating margin was 7.7% versus 7.8% in Q4 of the prior year. Our automotive business continued to be impacted by market softness, most notably in China, which has directly impacted our largest automotive customers, resulting in Q4 revenues declining 12% from last year.

For Fiscal 2019, automotive revenues declined 5% to $2.8 billion. Despite the macro headwinds we have faced in 2019,we remain pleased with our global scale, diversified products and services, and domain expertise, all of which led us to securing a single largest design contract for a level for autonomous compute module this past year, which also included the associated manufacturing contracts.

We believe we are well positioned on a secular trend of electrification, increasing connectivity and autonomous features. And with our recent bookings in North America, Europe and Asia, we are confident that customers recognize the value we bring across design and manufacturing in these growth areas.

Fiscal 2019 mark the year we begin to show meaningful growth in health solutions, if Q4 revenue was up 10% and have consistently grown revenue year-over-year every quarter in fiscal 2019 and ended the year at a record $2 billion. We've benefited from our prior year investments in design, engineering and automation that will led to new customers and programs drug delivery, diagnostics and medical devices as we capture record level bookings in this business, which positions us well as we move forward.

Next, revenue from our industrial and emerging industries or IEI business was $1.5 billion, down 8% year-over-year, and was at the lower end of our expectations for flat to down high-single digits. The Q4 revenue decline was driven by anticipated weakness in both semiconductor capital equipment, which was significantly down and energy. IEI is structurally positioned for growth as it continues to capture strong bookings from some of the world's largest diversified industrial companies.

Despite the lowered revenue, IEI grew its adjusted operating profit by 8% to $73 million. And its adjusted operating margin was a strong 4.8%, up substantially from 4.1% in Q4 of the prior year. IEI continue to benefit from solid execution on various new businesses that are just ramping and greater levels of design led engagements.

For communications and enterprise compute, or CEC revenue was $2 billion, up 6% year-over-year, making this the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. However, this performance fell on the lower end of expectations of 5% to 15% year-over-year revenue growth. CEC’s adjusted operating margin was also below our expectations coming in at 2.2% down 20 basis points from the prior year.

Our Q4 revenue growth was driven from our increased participation in both hyper scale and edge computing programs in the 4G and 5G network infrastructure build out. However, we experience weaker than forecasted demand from several of our customers in networking, which pushed us to the lower end of our expectations.

In our consumer technology group or CTG business revenue was $1.5 billion, down 7% year-over-year, and within our expectation for the group to be flat to down high-single digits. CTG’s adjusted operating margin was 1.6%. We continue to reposition our CTG portfolio and rationalize and prune underperforming accounts, as we continue to manage the mix of this business. We will continue to be more selective with our CTG customers in product categories. In addition, as we continue our near-term portfolio rationalization during fiscal 2020, we expect CTG’s profitability to remain under pressure.

Turning to slide six, let us review our cash flow generation. Fiscal 2019 saw completely different cash flow execution between the first half and the second half of the year. As we highlighted back in our Q2 earnings, we expected a solid return to positive adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow generation in the back half of this fiscal year, as our earnings improved and capital intensity lessened.

This quarter we generated $246 million in adjusted cash flow from operations and $120 million in free cash flow. This brought our second half free cash flow generation to be $493 million higher than the first half. This resulted in a second half free cash flow conversion of 77%. Our Q4 free cash flow conversion was 85%, which is improving and is returning towards historical levels.

Our capital expenditures totaled $126 million for the quarter. We continue to invest in the CapEx necessary to support the underlying higher margin long-term programs in our IEI and HRS businesses.

While fiscal 2019 net CapEx totaled $631 million and reflected sizable investments into the regional build out of our India [ph] capability and capacity. As we look forward into 2020 we except that our CapEx will more closely align with our annual depreciation levels. Thereby providing improvement to our free cash flow. It is our goal to consistently be generating positive adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow as we move forward.

We remain committed to returning greater than 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases. During our fourth quarter, we repurchased roughly 6.6 million shares for $65 million.

Turn now to slide seven to review our balanced capital structure. We continue to operate with a balanced capital structure with staggered debt maturities and with a relatively low average cost of debt. We ended the year with $1.7 billion of cash and access to liquidity that supports our long-term business growth objectives.

Please turn to slide eight for our first quarter of fiscal 2020 guidance. Revenues expected to be in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.5 billion, based on the following business group year-over-year revenue expectations. For HRS revenue is expected to be flat to up low-single digits, as we anticipate the auto demand environment to remain muted and we continue to see solid demand growth in our Health Solutions business.

We expect IEI to be up mid-to-high single digits as we see several new programs ramping in home and lifestyles and we continue to experience weak demand in our [indiscernible] capital equipments.

CEC’s revenue is expected to be flat to up mid-single digital, with sustained trends in our cloud and data center solution business and improvement in 4G and 5G spend, offset by rising [indiscernible] demand growth. And for CTG we expect revenues to be down 15% to 25% reflecting the effects of our consumer portfolio rationalization and [indiscernible] to our customers. Our adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $195 million to $225 million, interest and other expense is estimated to be approximately $50 million to $55 million.

We expect our tax rate in the first quarter to remain in the mid-range of 10% to 15%. Adjusted EPS guidance is for a range of $0.25 to $0.29 per share based on weighted average shares outstanding $517 million. GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.22, after reflecting the impact of stock-based compensation expense, and intangible amortization.

We remain focused on improving the way we operate our well balanced, and diversified portfolio of businesses and continue to do more to compel discipline and consistent execution to drive greater productivity, margin leverage and free cash flow in our business.

With that, let me turn it back over to Revathi for some closing comments, before we open the call to Q&A.

Revathi Advaithi

Thank you, Chris. While we are only providing Q1 guidance today and at this point, it's too soon for me to commit to a detailed fiscal 2020 guidance there are a few things that I'd like to reinforce about my 2020 views and expectations.

Firstly, through my reviews with my executive team, I'm comfortable with a fiscal 2020 consensus adjusted EPS range that stands from a $1.20 to $1.30 and currently sits at $1.25. Our teams are focused on meeting and or exceeding those levels.

Next, we have structured and committed to returning to consistent, free cash flow generation and get back to our historical levels that will result in a vastly improved free cash flow conversion.

Lastly, it is my intent to establish a consistent and sustainable track record that you can have confidence in.

To summarize briefly, we have a heightened awareness that we have more to do to improve the consistency of our performance and realize the full potential of our business and drive attractive shareholder returns in the future. As I said before, my preliminary view is that we have lots of room to improve productivity against fixed costs and working capital, while enhancing the customer experience.

We're already pursuing in a highly prioritized fashion, the short and medium term actions that will drive this improvement. The team is ready and energized to do so and so am I.

With that, I'd like to have the operator to open the line for questions.

Mark Delaney

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. And, Revathi, thanks so much for all the detailed thoughts about your plans and initial impressions of Flex. I was hoping to start there if I could and appreciated the comment about a goal of improving margins and having a more sustainable mix of business going forward.

One of the things you mentioned to try and achieve that is being a bit more selective on the types of programs that the Flex is taking on. And I know there have been some efforts there to be a bit more disciplined in improvement programs. As you're evaluating the business, it sounds like there may be more there still to come, in particular in CTG but maybe other areas as well. And so am I understanding that correctly? And if so, any more details on the potential size of those programs that may be proven as you think about improving the mix of business? Thanks.

Revathi Advaithi

Mark, thank you for that question. I’d say that that's a decision that we're making on an ongoing basis and even in the last couple of months that they've been very consistent and how we look at growth opportunities and how we're evaluating them. I can't pie this for you at this time, but our plan for CTG is profitable growth. And we are only focused on programs that drive it in that direction. And that means that we walk away from certain growth opportunities that don't fit the profile of business that we were looking for, then we are ready and accepting to do that.

So it's hard for me to size this at this point in time, but as we're evaluating the portfolio, we're looking at the parts of the business that make sense to grow. And the others that we think doesn't fit as part of our ongoing portfolio. And frankly where we can’t create value for customers and for ourselves and that's the way we are evaluating it. So I don't want to size it at this point in time and give you a number, but the very disciplined process of evaluating every growth opportunity and that's what we're doing.

Mark Delaney

That's helpful. And follow up is along the same lines of margins and Revathi both you and Chris, in your remarks as well you talked about being very focused on margins and costs. And as you're evaluating what that may mean, are you contemplating additional potential SG&A cuts or is this more about how you're running the factory network? Any more details on that would be helpful. Thank you.

Revathi Advaithi

Mark I’d say that is important for us to improve our gross margins. We have to do that in how we run our factories and managing our mix fundamentally the sustainability of the business is built on driving that. So that is important to us. That being said, Chris has said in the past that we have taken a pretty significant cost program on SG&A improvements and have implemented that in the last half of the year. Our plan is to continue to manage SG&A consistent with the revenue levels of the business. And we're driving to that. So that is the more longer term sustainable way to think about this. Chris anything to add?

Christopher Collier

No, I think you hit it correctly, I mean, we have to get to real distinct action in terms of our cost structure we are operating. We now brought that back down into the 3%, 3.2% of revenue. And we're going to be laser focused on sustaining that to drive meaningful leverage as revenues increase.

And your next question comes from the line of Paul Coster from JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Paul Chung

Hi, Thank. This is Paul Chung on for Coster. Thanks for taking my question. So first up on HRS, can you just talk about the trends you're seeing there that can kind of get that will start revenue growth there. We know auto has been weak as you mentioned kind of dragging on overall growth, but just want to get a sense to see where you see opportunities whether it be reaching the particular verticals? And are you kind reallocating resources and capacity there? It is your highest margin segment?

Revathi Advaithi

Yes, so thanks for that question Paul. I think, HRS, as I said in my opening remarks, both medical and auto in those businesses are very important to us growing and growing costs I believe. And those segments are fundamentally important. I also said in my opening comments that if you look at both businesses put together and we've had a very strong bookings year for those businesses in 2019.

That being said, the underlying thesis was that automotive had a slower for markets than we expected going into the year and we saw the effect of that. However, we have managed the overall portfolio extremely strongly even with that, with very healthy margin position. Health solutions is very well positioned, taking advantage of all the macro trends. We have good process, innovation and design innovation that's driving that growth.

So if you look at our overall outlook that we've given for Q1 on flat to low-single digit growth for that business, it is built with some softness in auto and healthy growth in our health solutions business. But we see that the bookings profile in automotive helped versus the second half of the year in terms of growing above market. So that’s kind of how the profile of that is fills out, but it is a strong portfolio for us and various technology and like growth opportunities in that business and I'm really excited to see us spend more capital and manage that business with a stronger growth outlook moving forward.

Paul Chung

Got you. And then my follow-up on CTG. So, when to kind of expect some operating margins to kind of hit same target levels, before Nike you were at around 2.8%. And now, with Nike in the rearview what other kind of variables are causing CTG margins to kind of remain below 2%? How do we turn that corner? I know you are calling the portfolio, but just any other color? Thanks.

Revathi Advaithi

So Paul, I’d say our work on CTG is not done. I think, Chris said that in his comments and I said that in mine is that we have to continue to manage the portfolio of that business. We have to reposition non-performing customers, we have to manage the product portfolio. And then we have to also manage what we have seen historically, which is the volatility of the business. So the work there is really not done and Chris made that in his comments before that.

We will continue to see some movements in the revenue and margins of that business and then how we have taken into account in our 2020 outlook. But it is our expectation and my expectation this team is laser focused on basically managing margins for that business. And continuing to improve that and get it into the range that we have talked about last year. It's not going to all happen in a few months, but we're definitely driving to that. And it's my expectation that we’ll get that back to the range level that we have committed to in 2020 and that's what we're trying to do. Chris, anything else on CTG?

Christopher Collier

No, I think you covered it very well. I think you just said we've been actively rationalizing the portfolio over the last say six months. It's been a focus, we incredibly discipline and selective on where we're going to be year marking capacity and capital flows. And as you look to the Q1 in our guidance, it was reflective of both impact from the portfolio rationalization that's still underway. As well as we have some certain softness that we are seeing in some of the consumer customers.

Paul Chung

Thank you.

Steven Fox

Good afternoon. Two questions if I could please. Revathi, I appreciated all the comments in terms of your early impressions on where you would like to emphasize improvements in Flex. One of the areas that I was curious if I can get your view on is ramping new programs. The industry in Flex in particular has had sort of ups and downs with ramping new programs to expectations. Is there anything that you bring to the process that you think could change in that to make the business more predictable? And then I had a follow up question.

Revathi Advaithi

I'd say Steven, I think, I repeated the word disciplined execution many, many times through my whole commentary, because my view -- we have all ramped many program in various businesses being and being in the manufacturing business requires us to do that well. So it is all about planning and driving process improvement in the beginning of it and having really laser focus on making sure that there is consistency between the customer expectation and our expectation.

So for me the predictability issue in ramp really goes down to core planning and our teams will be laser focus on disciplined execution. The processes will be clean, we will make sure that we are well organized and we execute well and that’s what it comes down to, is that it has to have an incredible planning to make these ramps successful. And I don’t think there is anything more than that and that’s what Flex has to do and do it consistently.

So when I talk about disciplined execution around key processes, ramping up, ramping down is an important part of that overall business process that I am talking about and we will make sure that we're really organized around that, Steven, that’s what we’ll have to do to make sure that this is successful going forward.

Steven Fox

Great, I appreciate those comments, it’s helpful. And then just understanding that you're not providing formal guidance for the full year, can you sort of give us some positive offsets if you're sort of reiterating or signing off [inaudible] now given that auto is weaker semi cap equipment is weaker, traditional networking is weaker and your pruning some consumer areas. So what would be the positives to offset those weaknesses in order to maintain sort of census numbers? Thanks.

Revathi Advaithi

I think [Technical Difficulty]. So if you look at our overall portfolio we said even starting with auto where overall market could be softer we expect that we would have a stronger second half based on our bookings profile, we expect health solutions is going to have a strong year on the basis of the market being strong, but also the projects that we have won in our booking portfolio.

We expect industrial to be strong in the year and that continues to trend and growing well in that portfolio and managing it well. And then, overall, you see also that has come back to growth and that’s going to continue even through 2020. So if you offset I would say overall to the general thesis of optimizing CTG and auto being in a little bit of a slow period that there are quite a few growth offsets for that.

Steven Fox

Great, that’s all very helpful. Thank you very much.

Revathi Advaithi

Thanks, Steven.

Adam Tindle

Okay, thanks and good afternoon. I just wanted to maybe start to clarify, I think you had previously thought that CTG would get back to the 2% to 4% operating margin range for fiscal 2020. And correct me if I’m wrong, but I hear that in the prepared remarks that will remain pressured so we should not expect it to get to that range and if you could just touch on what changed?

Christopher Collier

The prepared remarks highlighted that while we’re continuous going through the repositioning the portfolio it would remain under pressure. The comment you're referring to is from our last call where we actually said that we anticipate in 2020 to be emerging to the targeted range. So it is our commitment to continue to take action into that business, being very thoughtful in how we are selecting partners and repositioning. And it’s our intent as we work to through this year to move that back into that target margin range.

I would say that what we're trying to do is lay forward the plan here and let us move forward throughout the year and show the evidence of improvement, we're just not going to get out in front right now and define a period of time in which we're going to be entering that target margin range.

Revathi Advaithi

And Adam simply said it’s seeing the volatility in it and what we're saying at this final time is that it will have some margin volatility as we manage the mix to the customers' portfolio, but it is our goal and our objective to get it in the target margin range in 2020. But as you predict the quarters it may have some ups and down, but that’s our intent.

Adam Tindle

Okay. And maybe just as a follow up Revathi, I mean, you’ve got a fresh set of eyes here and chance to reevaluate just maybe if you could touch on the pros and cons to remaining in CEC and CTG businesses versus seeking strategic alternatives and using that double down on HRS and IEI or adding a third leg to that HRS and IEI stool? I'm sure you considered a lot of different things, if you could just give us a view into that thought process? Thanks.

Revathi Advaithi

Adam, thank you for that. I will just tell you that it's just too early for me to reflect on that right now. My real focus is basically to drive this business in a way that we can fundamentally improve and shift the margins from where we are right now. And we have to be laser focused on that. And as we do that, and do that, well, will that results in some mix change and some portfolio movement absolutely.

But Adam, I'm sure you appreciate the fact that it's really too early for me to make any major portfolio comments at this point in time, around CEC or CTG. But as I said, both of those businesses they we will operate with tremendous focus on improving margins that we definitely are committed to doing. And that's what the business teams are focused on.

And we'll look at my view on portfolio is we’ll evaluate all our portfolio with certain set of financial constraints built in as we move forward and you'll see which ones meet or don't meet that criteria. But really too early for me to comment on that.

Adam Tindle

Fair enough, congrats on the opportunity.

Revathi Advaithi

Thanks, Adam.

Matthew Sheerin

Yes, and thanks for taking the question. A question regarding the CEC segment, where you talked about some areas of weakness, networking, offset by strength in 4G, 5G and cloud. Could you drill down a little bit more in that segment specifically on the networking weakness that you saw. Is that from multiple customers, is that more on the enterprise side and is there signs of inventory build or other issues there or is that underlying demand?

Revathi Advaithi

So Matt, I have Doug sitting here with me and I’m going to have him comment on that, and Chris feel free to jump into.

Douglas Britt

Yes, great.. As we shared towards the tail end of our quarter, we experienced some softness specific to our networking business that's the enterprise network. And then as the 4G and 5G, essentially what we're doing is we're building up the infrastructure, the wireless portion of that business is rolling into the next fiscal year. And in terms of the cloud, we've been experiencing nice growth. But in terms of the forecast, it was really the networking data com enterprise towards the tail end of the quarter, that fell.

Q – Matthew Sheerin

Okay, that's…

Revathi Advaithi

For the range as you saw.

Matthew Sheerin

Got it. And the margins there were just below the target. I mean, you've been managing that portfolio pretty well, as you get into and I know the other as you talked about, I guess transitioning some programs and some costs, what are the expectations to get the margins back into that range the 2.5% to 3.5% range for the fiscal year?

Revathi Advaithi

Yes, absolutely Matt for sure our focus on CEC is also to get it back into the target margin range. We have to go and we have to go profitably, we don't do one or the other. And the expectation for CEC is the same thing is that we focus on making sure that we're getting paid for the product innovation that this business is driving and that we continue to go in the right segment and get it back in the target margin range in 2020.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. And just a quick question if I can, just regarding the working capital and the inventory, inventories were up modestly year-on-year. I know you're focusing on free cash flow and it looks like the component environment is certainly a lot more efficient than it was. We're not hearing about a lot of supply constraints yet. So could you talk about the opportunity to reduce inventory and working capital going forward?

Revathi Advaithi

Yes. So I’ll take it first Matt, and then hand it over to Chris for any other comments also. I’d say there’s tremendous room in terms of improving working capital in this business. Again, if you think about business processes and managing everything from an SNOP [ph] or sales inventory operation planning process to demand planning process to inventory that's in our manufacturing facilities, in our warehouse when we ship out. There's just fundamental things that we can do to run this business differently that's going to be about improving our business processes.

And my initial view on this is that there's no room to make this better than where we are today. And do it in a sustainable way, not in a volatile way and we've already launched opportunities to go capture that. And there definitely is improvement. And you can see that the team already started on some of that in the second half. And you can see that our overall inventory levels continue to decline to Q3 and Q4.

So that is the focus and based on my initial assessment, I will say there's lots of room in terms of making working capital improvement.

Matthew Sheerin

I don't know anything there to ask.

Revathi Advaithi

Great. Thanks, Matt.

Timothy Young

Hi, this is Tim Young, calling on behalf of Jim Suva. Thanks for taking the question and thanks for the color so far. Your CTG guidance implies a steeper year-over-year decline for June quarter. You mentioned you will continue to be more selective in CTG business. So I wonder does that mean double-digit year-over-year declines how we should think about that for full year revenue level for CTG segment. And then I have a follow up.

Revathi Advaithi

Yes, I’ll start by saying we're very proactively managing this business Tim and we've been very open and forthright about that in my opening comments and in Chris's opening comments. And we expect some results from that in how we're managing the business. So we are seeing some part of that business is because of us managing customers and removing customers from our portfolio and some part of the Q1 impact is due to market. So there is a little bit of a mix in there that you see for Q1.

Going through the year, I do think that that growth will be volatile and you will see some ups and downs to the overall year. I think too early to comment on where full year ends up. I don't expect it to be in the double digit decline as like we have in Q1. I think it will flatten out just because of comps, so they are a whole lot better in the second half of the year. But my expectation is that level out some through the year.

Timothy Young

Thank you. And then can you comment on your regional demand and visibility specifically in Europe and Asia? Thanks.

Revathi Advaithi

I didn’t understand the question, can you repeat the question?

Timothy Young

Your demand visibilities in different regions, specifically in Europe and Asia.

Christopher Collier

Yes, I don't think that there's anything particular noteworthiness with regards to demand visibility in any region that's a different today than it was three months ago when we talked to you.

Timothy Young

Got it, thanks.

Christian Schwab

Great, thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on the new job, as well as the comfort in 2020. I want to make sure I understand what I'm hearing correctly. And it seems to me that improving operations in a contract manufacturing company, with somebody from a manufacturing background is it necessarily rocket science also it is hard. But it's usually typically a focus on lots of little things.

In essence, tuning everything out versus disrupting everything improving new product development, faster time to market for new products, which increases customer satisfaction, increasing yields, improve supply chain, organizational footprint where the skill set and the best yields are, maybe not the cheapest labor, et cetera, et cetera. Is that what you guys kind of see as the biggest opportunity is just kind of tuning everything up over the course of 2020?

Revathi Advaithi

Christian, you should come work for us. Jokes aside I’d say that it is not just tuning, I mean, tuning happens on an ongoing basis. The way I work at what I see is that that we find 5 to 10 major things that we can drive either operating margin or cash flow improvement in the business. And those will have some consistent themes and factors across our factories and across our portfolio, and you really have to drive those. And in an organization like Flex, what I see is that there is tremendous room for that because there's a lot of entrepreneurship in terms of how factories operate and how businesses operate.

But at the same time, we just have room to drive some rigor and business process discipline around the few key priority and we have decided what those are. And we're working on rolling those out through the organization. So it's not just taking hundreds and hundreds of little projects and kind of add those up. And that's not the way I think about it. I think about trying to find 5 to 10 key priorities and really driving that across the organization horizontally and vertically and that's what we're attempting to do. And I feel pretty confident that those are all big opportunities for both margin and cash flow improvement.

Christian Schwab

And then -- thank you for that. Along those lines, what is a timeframe that you think is reasonable for you to believe whether you were successful or the team was successful in implementing all of those 5 to 10 changes to improve margins is kind of more of an inflection point of change in the operating structure of the company something that that we could see as soon as fiscal year 2021. Is it something that just kind of happen slowly, or is there some of those that have successful will kind of ladder step for the company?

Revathi Advaithi

Christian, for me how I think about this is that we have to show sustainable margin improvement that will then drive sustainable cash flow improvement, right. So, I don't think there is an end goal here that you can declare a victory at a certain point in time because most organizations like us will drive strong consistent year-over-year productivity margin improvement and cash flow improvement.

So too early for me to tell as to what 2021 looks like or anything like that, but my expectation is that there's enough opportunities in this business that should start seeing consistent margin improvement in 2020, and be able to hold that true, consistently over a longer cycle. I don't want to call an end game here, because it's too early to do that.

But I see that many organizations have done this and done this well. And my expectation is you'll start seeing the results of this in 2020, both margin and cash flow. And then we'll continue to drive that moving forward. So not calling an inflection point, I think that's too early to do. And I expect this to sustain over a long period of time.

Christian Schwab

Great, thank you. No other questions.

