Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.'s (MDCL) CEO Andy Williams on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Debra Chen - IRTH Communications, IR

Andy Williams - Co-Founder and CEO

Joe Puglise - Chief Operating Officer

Paul Dickman - Chairman

You may submit questions via the webcast at any time by typing them into the Ask a Question Field on the left of your screen

Hello, everyone. And welcome to the Medicine Man Technologies 2018 year end and update on business development conference call. With us today with prepared remarks are Medicine Man Technologies, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Andy Williams; Chief Operating Officer, Joe Puglise; and Chairman of the Board, Paul Dickman. Following the formal presentation management will answer questions from the audience submitted through email and webcast.

I would like to now turn this over to Co-Founder and CEO, Mr. Andy Williams, who will then provide an overview of the company’s business activities and developments, and then run the financials for the full year of 2018. Following these remarks, we will then open it open for Q&A. Andy?

Andy Williams

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. It's my pleasure to be hosting this call and providing an update for our investors. 2018 was a strong year and very excited to be providing a summary of a year -- of our years financials, as well as presenting some of the more exciting developments that are going to significantly impact the company moving forward.

As mentioned earlier, we filed our 10-K on April 16th and issued a financial press announcement on our results. For the year ended 2018, we reported a record revenue of $9,442,555, an increase of approximately 168%, compared to our revenues of $3,529,584 in the prior year. This was a result of our focused dedication and commitment to being one of the most trusted and fastest growing brands in the cannabis space.

Our strategic priorities for the year included increasing new clients, developing additional services and penetrating new verticals and sales by taking the steps to becoming a vertically integrated operator. I'm proud to say that we hit all of our targets this past year and have expanded with new products and services that provide value across the entire cannabis industry.

We previously announced that we would be taking equity positions within our client businesses for which it was materially helpful to assist the client in securing a license to operate within a given jurisdiction.

Moving into 2019, we expect to further these efforts significantly, assuming both substantial equity, as well as operating responsibilities for various locations in the United States and Canada. Our 2018 revenue included an one-time licensing revenue of $3.5 million in cash and stock as result of an intellectual property license agreement with Abba Medix Corp. or AMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of a publicly traded Canada House Wellness Group or CHV. This transaction also entitles us to 10% of future revenue. We believe that entering into deals will further increase our revenues and position us for tremendous growth.

I've said this before and want to reiterate several things that have set apart from the industry. First, we’re built upon our hands-on approach that is developed organically over time, whereas other companies in the cannabis space have grown through acquisitions from their time of inception, we have built our company through our experience and our ability to identify a need in the market and successfully service that need. In addition to growing organically through relationships and facilitating knowledge transfer within the company as we grow.

This team dynamic has been instrumental in our ability to identify cutting-edge technologies that are both innovative and groundbreaking in order to set industry standards for our peers, partners and customers.

In the decade since our founding, we have grown and expanded from being a first mover in the cannabis industry to become a rapidly growing widely recognized an award-winning brand through our expertise and intellectual property.

I'm proud to say that today we have an active in past clients in 18 states in seven countries totaling of over hundred clients. We’re the first company to grow cannabis on industrial scale are among the first to do that. We have earned the best-in-class reputation for cultivation and extraction expertise, and currently harvest 650 grams per square foot per year compared to the industry average of 300 grams per square foot per year.

What’s even more exciting is that this is just the beginning for us. Our focus is hear is to further our development of our growth strategies with the two pending acquisitions of MedPharm Holdings and Medicine Man Denver, which are expected to close in late 2019 or Q1 2020, in which post-acquisition is expected to generate a minimum of $40 million to $50 million annual run rate for Medicine Man Technologies.

Upon completion of the acquisitions, we will be granted full operations of Medicine Man Denver’s four retail locations in Colorado, the current cultivation license and operation of MedPharm’s three popular brands. We would also be the first and only company to own a cannabis research license in the United States.

I would like to break down these two acquisition targets and explain the value added to our shareholders. First, Medicine Man Denver has four retail locations across Colorado, in Thornton, Aurora, Denver and Longmont. Medicine Man Denver also has 40,000 square feet of cultivation operation to deliver a consistent supply of high-grade product to the marketplace.

This acquisition which has an estimated $25 million of annual revenue on its own includes a huge selection of flour and other cannabis products, including concentrates, edibles, drinks, tinctures, pills, clones, gear, pipes and smoking accessories.

Our second target MedPharm Holdings adds 13,000 square feet of cultivation, manufacturing and research space. MedPharm holds patents on precise dose packaging product and intellectual property for water-soluble powdered cannabinoids and for formulation for dementia and alzheimer's.

This allows us our -- the -- MedPharm has two licenses, MX and MedPharm or licensees, sorry, MX and MedPharm Iowa. The latter of which is an additional vertically integrated medical marijuana operation based in Iowa. This will allow us to go well past domestic markets in the United States.

MedPharm also has popular brands, Aliviar, Become and Batch. Aliviar is a medically focus vape line with proprietary blends called elevated, balanced, mellow. Become is a pure cannabis concentrate with various ratios of tabloids marketed to the female demographic. And finally, we have Batch, which is a high quality line of extracts for the cannabis consumer.

Cannabis research license from MedPharm also enables us to develop products using our best-in-class extraction, analytical testing, formulation development and pharmaceutical grade products to help better understand various diseases.

The MedPharm research license in Colorado allows us to conduct our own cannabis research and work directly with clinical researchers on studies to advance the science of cannabis. This research to lead to our plans for intellectual property for the legal cannabis market and prescription market products, including our plans for conducting studies for alzheimer's and dementia.

Now I would like to cover some very recent legislative initiatives that are -- initiatives that are extremely exciting for us, as well as the overall cannabis sector. House Bill 19-1090 was introduced in January 2019 with the intention of repealing the provision that prohibits publicly traded companies from holding a marijuana license in Colorado. The Bill was strongly sponsored by two democrats and two republicans having passed unanimously out of the house finance committee on March 4th and then referred to the House Appropriations Committee.

House Bill 19-1090 passed out of the Senate Finance Committee with a vote of five to two on April 18th. It was then passed on to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The second reading took place on April 23rd and the final decision of the bill was made just this last Saturday on April 27, 2019, by a vote of 27, seven to one in favor of the Bill. Governor Polis publicly supports this Bill and the Bill is now awaiting his signature. This Bill is particularly exciting for us because it will provide momentum behind our pending acquisitions of MedPharm Holdings and Medicine Man Denver.

I'm proud to say our company has served as a pioneer in this community and has led this movement every step of the way. This is a monumental time for us and we believe the growth potential is both substantial and compelling. We thank our legislative support and the support from our shareholders as we move forward in executing our vision as a leader and vertically integrated operator in the cannabis space.

In December of 2018, we announced the hiring of Joe Puglise as Chief Operating Officer. Given his considerable experience and operational management, Joe, has filled a critical role in ensuring that the company continues operating in the most efficient manner, while solidifying our foundation to support our continued growth and success in the years to come. Joe is already made a strong impact in daily sales management and general operating activities.

He previously served as President of New York Properties for iHeartMedia, overseeing 300 plus employees and $200 million in annual revenue and $100 million in annual EBITDA. Joe's experienced match with our operational efficiency will drive our operational excellence. He is also been instrumental in overseeing the acquisitions and will be – and will continue to help us cross the finish line.

I'd like to now provide our financial summary for the full year of 2018. During the year ended December 31, 2018 we generated operating revenues of $9,442,555, an increase of approximately 168%, compared to the revenues of $3,529,584 in the year ended December 31, 2017. Revenues for the year ended 2018 included a one-time consideration for an intellectual property license agreement with Abba Medix Corporation for $1.15 million in cash.

Other income for 2018 increased to $573,875, compared to $145,222 in 2017. The increase in overall revenue was driven by an increase in new clients and new states adopting cannabis legislation and initiatives.

Other factors driving our overall revenue were due to an increase in new clients, providing additional services to existing clients and expanding our geographic footprint by entering into strategic licensing agreements to offer services to new markets with established companies in those areas.

Operating expenses during 2018 decreased by 37% to $4,694,704 from $7,463,253 during 2017, due primarily to stock compensation. We reported income from operations of $2,170,341 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $5,235,950 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Our current assets increased significantly by 149% for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $3,449,231 from $1,384,687 during the same time period in 2017. We expect to continue exploring the deployment of additional capital to accomplish our corporate goals and initiatives.

Going forward we’re very optimistic about our business potential and growth. We’re well-positioned to be a market leader in the cannabis space and have competitive advantages that include being a first cannabis operator with a state issued cannabis research license and having a pending application for our federal research bulk – bulk -- research bulk manufacturer license. We have a global expansion and the works with a focus on South America, particularly Columbia and continue to evaluate opportunities on other continents.

On a corporate scale collaboratively our management team houses unparalleled cannabis experience. Our team is made up of established early industry adapters in respect to cannabis experts with the variety of experience representing cultivation, processing, dispensary operations, finance, research, products and brand development, compliance, training, design, and administration management.

We have key relationships with our clients and shareholders that allow us to combine our resources such as intellectual property, facilities, research and development teams, and streamline the application process. We also have the ability to continue cross-selling on-site at retail stores via online and social media advertising and can enter into new markets at discounted costs due to prior brand and client relationships.

We strongly believe that the overall cannabis market will increase as investors begin to embrace the movement and get more involved with a significant market opportunity that represents Canada company states that there were roughly 6 billion illegal cannabis sales during 2016 and estimates this market will top 50 billion in legal sales by 2026.

We expect this growth to reap extraordinary returns as more money pours into this industry as it's already attracting the attention of large established banks and the likes of institutional investors. As such, we think this is a great time for Medicine Man Technologies and our leadership position in the coming years.

For our company our vision is steadfast, as we implement our organic growth and acquisition strategy to continue to rapidly grow revenues. We continue to strive to commence significant market share as an industry-leading fully-integrated cannabis company. We thank our shareholders for all their support and we look forward to sharing more details of our growth as we continue to grow our company.

With that, we’ll now take questions.

Andy Williams

Sure. Thank you very much. I have a question from A Calvin. The question is, are there any plans in the near future to change membership from OTCQX market to the NASDAQ national market?

That is something that is certainly in our plans. But we are not allowed to do so right now. The NASDAQ and the NYSE are private clubs. And they set their rules and their rules right now say if you are U.S. cannabis company you are not allowed to list on our exchange.

Now we are positioned in a great spot in order to take advantage of these of up listing as soon as it’s available. When will it be available that’s going to take a federal action. There are couple bills going through at the federal level right now.

There is one called States Act. The States Act will federalize cannabis much like alcohol or gaming and things like that. And there are provisions in that that very clearly state that if you're following state law that you will not violate the controlled Substances Act.

And so if the State Act passes which there is a chance of that passing this year than I believe the NASDAQ and the NYSE will look at the policy again may allow us to up list. There is another bill running through that I don't think will have that effect, but it's called the Safe Banking Act and will open a banking to the cannabis industry.

Okay. So I have another question from Bob and Bob asked when do I expect the bill to be signed?

Right now I don't know. The Governor has come out in support of this bill very aggressively over this legislative session. And I expect him to sign it soon. But my lobby team has not gotten back to me on when he expects to sign it yet. So I do expect it to be soon, but I don't have a date.

Okay Joe if you read that long question and then I'll go to the short question below it.

Andy Williams

So this is a question from Ryan Stiemer [ph]. What is your relationship with Surna and you see them as a possible acquisition target has leveraged to your technology portfolio?

So Surna produces climate control units for cannabis cultivation rooms, and as a matter of fact, I am customer of theirs and use their products, but right now we are very focused on becoming a very – to developing our market share of operation so retail and cultivation and extraction and products in Colorado. And then we’ll be moving around the country with operations, and of course, South America is also target. So right now we’re focused on operations in the cannabis space and Surna right now is not on our radar in the short-term.

And Joe if you want to summarize the question that you just read.

Joe Puglise

Sure. So I got a question from Elisa [ph]. How are you Elisa? Good to hear from you. One of the first questions it was a three-part question, the first of which really applied to the competitive landscape and the question was regarding how does the new Colorado legislation change the threat level and of the composition of the half dozen or so competitors that we mentioned on our investor’s deck?

And just to be clear you know the folks that we mentioned on the investor deck was really less about day-to-day competitors as we read them and more about our sort of folks that are in the space that's how we look at from a stock comp position in terms of how we’re valued and how they are valued.

Now that being said, I do believe that over time we’ll compete – we’re going to have the opportunity with 1090 passing to compete with them more head-to-head especially here in Colorado. And I think you'll see over time that you know especially when it comes to potential acquisition targets down the road. I think we will be competitive with them, but I think I do like -- just to be very clear I think I do like our home-field advantage now that 1090 is past.

One other questions that Elisa had asked was unlike the passage of the Colorado legislation made a possible start of taking on debt for growth or different acquisitions or of raising additional equity and if not why not?

So look in terms of that it is very exciting to know that for the first time in our history for the first time in Colorado history. The law actually enable us to do so up until now it was even something that we could consider. So now it's possible that being said it's not mandatory we obviously want to keep all our options open. I think from – the opportunities they’re now avail to us through the passing of 1090. It enables the company to enter a whole new realm and it's one that we've been preparing for a number of years.

I mean if you look back at the original S1 from 2015 it talks about this ambition, this desire to really begin in the state of Colorado and then spread out from there. And begin to grow the company not just organically as we have over the years but through the acquisitions. So it's exciting that we’re at that time and at that date and ironically it happens to coincide within a week of this investor call. We have the opportunity to speak to it, but that we’re excited as our investors are about that.

And then Elisa last question was in the corporate strategy to become vertically -- is the corporate strategy to become vertically integrated. What are the missing pieces that still need to be built or acquired?

If you look at the company post acquisition from MedPharm and Medicine Man Denver future vision the two that we've announced. You start to see the makings of a pretty strong vertically integrated company that we’re going to be continued to build upon. As I said both organically as well through acquisitions and if you take a look at where we might have some opportunities fairly immediately I mean if you look at sort of the supply chain edibles would be probably one that comes to mind.

Gummies and chocolate there is two ways we could go about it one is through acquisition and another through MedPharm, Through MedPharm we have the company we have the component should we choose to build brands and develop our own and who is to say that we might not do a combination of both. So again it's exciting and it's terrific to have the opportunity now that hasn't existed prior to announce to be able to consider both organic and acquisition means.

Andy Williams

All right. Thank you, Joe. Alan Broadstein [ph]. Thank you for listening. A good friend from New Cannabis Ventures. And he's asking a similar question congrats on the victory and can you talk more about the other transactions you might be pursuing in the state?

A little bit adding on to what Joe said certainly we want to presence in market segments that are meaningful in Colorado with brands that have been leading over time and successful. We want the cultivation to be sufficient to supply the retail that we acquire and on the retail side, we want to statewide presence and we want to be a leader of market share. So when we’re looking at other acquisitions in Colorado that's what we’re looking to fulfill and thanks again for joining us, Alan.

Robert Marley, do you plan on extending operations outside of Colorado, I think, it’s probably what he said, I am guessing?

And absolutely, one of the advantages that we have over – maybe other companies in this industry is that we’re known experts and we’re trusted and so as people are looking for operating partners in other states they do come to us. And we are able to talk to them about controlling operating the equity in a company for no cash in our part, but to be the operating partner. And so I believe expansion to other states is going to be less dilutive for Medicine Man Technologies than it is for other companies in the space that don't have a reputation and expertise.

Then we have Noel Mckenna who is asking what are the approximate net profit margin for Medicine Man Denver and MedPharm?

And so I mentioned EBITDA where Medicine Man is well about 22% and I think that’s going to go up a little bit this year in MedPharm. While just broke even as a company that keep in mind this company just started selling products in March of 2018. And they are no generating operating income I think by the end of the year they'll probably be at 30%, 35% margin. When you talk about nets, the net on MedPharm is a little bit higher than Medicine Man Denver because of 280E.

So 280E is a tax code that doesn't allow cannabis companies on the retail side to deduct normal business expenses. So the net margins on Medicine Man Denver are probably around 8% whereas MedPharm is higher, let see, because you can that's our retail, that’s a wholesale company.

So I just saw do we plan on expanding operations outside Colorado that was another one I have already answered. Now on broad street when do you think you might begin to see some traction with Abba Medix relationship in Canada targeting micro cultivation that's a good question Alan?

So our folks are there matter of fact I think they are going up this week again to work with them. They have their first harvest or this first crop in the ground right now and they're going through their own learning curve of our techniques.

I've been up there myself to look at what they’re doing and their plans look extremely healthy and they're doing a great job following our processes procedures, feeding schedules and the like and we’ll continue to work with them through this process.

And so I believe later this year they’ll be ready maybe by midyear to start helping others do the same thing. So hopefully this year we’ll begin generating some revenue from this relationship in terms of our profit sharing with them it does take a little time to establish that expertise.

Let see we have another question from George Ferris [ph] are there currently any restrictions regarding the purchase of Medicine Man stock by U.S. individuals not living in Colorado?

No there are no restrictions on that as far as I know. We have stockholders all over the United States – really all over the world. So you just have to check to make sure with your broker that – the company that you're buying and selling the stock through that they will allow you to do that some. So I am choose not to participate in marijuana stocks.

That is all the questions that I see right now.

Andy Williams

Well I appreciate you all coming and listening to this talk today and give you an update. I think we've been telling our shareholders through our press releases and interviews exactly what we’re going to do. And I believe we follow through on everything that we said we would do and we’re going to continue to do so this year. I believe our growth and our news will continue at a relatively frequent pace over the summer. And our stock will continue to grow based on the results that we’re going to achieve. So I thank you for your support. I thank you for your continued support and I look forward to the next time we have the chance to update you on our progress.

