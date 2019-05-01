Transocean: Results Were Decent, But Debt Could Be An Issue

On Monday, April 29, 2019, offshore drilling giant Transocean Ltd. (RIG) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be relatively solid as the company posted year-over-year revenue growth and beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top line and bottom line. The market appeared to like these results too as the stock traded up in the after-hours session that accompanied the results. A closer look at the actual report shows that Transocean did indeed have a reasonable quarter, although the company does continue to suffer from the challenging market conditions that have been plaguing all the companies in the offshore drilling industry.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Transocean's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Transocean brought in total contract drilling revenues of $754 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 13.55% increase over the $664 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating loss of $13 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $4 million loss that the company had in the same quarter of last year.

Transocean reported a very solid revenue efficiency of 98% during the quarter, which compares very well to the 96% that the company had in the year-ago one.

The company had a contract backlog of $12.1 billion as of April 2019, which is the highest level of any company in the industry.

Transocean reported a net loss of $171 million in the first quarter of 2017. This compares very well to the $212 million loss that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Transocean posted a fairly solid revenue increase compared to the prior-year quarter. This is something that we have not seen very much from the offshore drilling sector as many of the companies in it have been struggling to post any top-line growth over the past half a decade. Unfortunately though, Transocean's positive performance here was not entirely organic. As I discussed last year, Transocean has been on something of an acquisition spree lately and back in December the company completed its merger with Ocean Rig. As part of this acquisition, Transocean acquired three rigs that have active contracts. As Transocean is the new owner of them, the money generated by these employed rigs will now accrete to it. This naturally boosted the company's revenues compared to the prior-year quarter since Transocean did not even own them during that period. In fact, this also had a positive impact on the company's quarter-over-quarter revenues since they spent the entire quarter working for Transocean as opposed to just one month.

A second reason for the year-over-year increase in revenues comes from the increase in revenue efficiency that was mentioned in the highlights. The reason for this has to do with the way that offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, a rig only receives day rate for the time that it actually performs drilling work on behalf of the client and not for any downtime that a rig incurs as a result of undergoing maintenance or repairs. Thus, in an ideal situation, a rig would spend its entire time under contract in drilling operations. Unfortunately, this is not practical as drilling rigs are highly sophisticated machines and like all machines, they require regular maintenance to ensure that they continue to operate at peak efficiency. Thus, the challenge for the offshore drilling contractor is minimizing the time that the rig spends undergoing maintenance and repairs while still ensuring that it receives all that it needs. The revenue efficiency is a measure of how effectively the company does this as it tells us the amount of revenue that the rigs actually generated compared to what they would have generated had the company incurred no downtime. Thus, all else being equal, an increased revenue efficiency should have a positive impact on the company's revenues. That is exactly what we see here.

One interesting thing to note here is that Transocean would have had even higher revenues were it not for accounting rules. This is due to the fact that the company had to reduce its reported revenues by $45 million in the quarter due to the effects of the Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig acquisitions last year. The company states that this was a non-cash charge due to intangible amortization but does not provide any further detail than that. Regardless, we can see that the firm's actual operating performance was somewhat better than what was reported as this was a non-cash charge.

One of the best things about Transocean, and likely the thing that the company's investors find most comforting, is its enormous contract backlog. As mentioned in the introduction, this figure currently stands at $12.1 billion, which is the highest level in the industry. What this means is that the contracts that the company already has will produce a total of $12.1 billion in revenue for the company over their lifetimes. This is about as close as we can get to guaranteed revenue as the contracts generally involve Transocean receiving fairly steep termination fees if the counterparty cancels, so they generally have the incentive to fulfill their part of the agreement. The company's backlog works out to sixteen quarters or four years of operations at the firm's first-quarter levels, which is likely why the company's shareholders are comforted by this backlog.

Transocean has really been making some large bets that the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment drilling markets will recover in a big way. This is evident in the company's two acquisitions last year. Unfortunately though, as I have discussed in a recent article, while we have certainly seen some improvements here, the recovery still looks rather anemic. This poses something of a problem as the acquisitions have saddled the company with a relatively high level of debt. Currently, Transocean has $343 million of debt maturing in the next year and another $9.071 billion in long-term debt, for a total of $9.414 billion. This compares to $12.953 billion in shareholders' equity, which gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.727. While this is nowhere near as bad as what Seadrill (SDRL) and Pacific Drilling (PACD) had prior to their bankruptcies, it still seems like a lot of debt for a company struggling to turn a profit in a cyclical industry that has been weak for half a decade and shows no real signs of a near-term recovery.

In conclusion, Transocean did perform reasonably well in the first quarter and seems to have a lot going for it. In particular, the company boasts a strong backlog and produced relatively solid operating performance. Unfortunately, the company's recent strategy of aggressive expansion through acquisitions has left it burdened with a substantial debt load that could pose problems for it if the industry does not improve as strongly as management hopes.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.