Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) CEO Dan McCarthy on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Luke Szymczak

Thank you, Brad. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Frontier Communications first quarter earnings call. My name is Luke Szymczak, Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today are Dan McCarthy, President and CEO; and Sheldon Bruha, Senior Vice President and Interim CFO.

The press release, earnings presentation and supplemental financials are available in the Investor Relations section of our website, frontier.com. During this call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks, which could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements found in our earnings press release and other SEC filings.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for how management defines these measures, certain shortcomings associated with these measures and reconciliations to the closest GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Dan.

Dan McCarthy

Thank you, Luke. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

Please turn to slide three. We had solid results in the first quarter with revenue of $2.1 billion, down about 1% sequentially. Both consumer and commercial revenue had similar performances in the quarter. Consumer and customer churn and consumer ARPC increased slightly sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA of $873 million declined sequentially as a result of expense seasonality and revenue declines, partly offset by transformation benefits.

I am pleased that we continued to make progress with our balance sheet, clearing our runway through the end of 2021 with the issuance of $1.65 billion in secured notes maturing in 2027. We also closed a previously announced asset disposition with sale proceeds of $76 million. We'll continue to explore opportunities to sell assets whether as a potential to reduce debt in a prudent way. And Sheldon will provide more details on our capital structure, shortly.

Turning to our transformation program. In the first quarter, we obtained approximately $8.7 million in benefits from transformation. This represents a $35 million benefit on an annualized basis. As you will recall, our target is to realize an EBITDA benefit of between $50 million and $100 million over the course of calendar year 2019. We anticipate that this will be backend loaded to the second half and particularly weighted to the fourth quarter. We are targeting to exit 2019 with benefits at roughly a $200 million annual run rate.

We continued to make progress with specific elements of the transformation program in the first quarter. For example, we now have nine initiatives that have been completed versus the four we discussed in the fourth quarter. Also, 23 solutions are in various stages of being scaled. This includes 11 in capture phase, which when fully completed, could represent an opportunity of more than $100 million annually, another 12 are in earlier phases of being scaled. We believe the transformation program will accelerate further as we increase the number of initiatives underway. As discussed last quarter, the initiatives that are most mature remain in the area of field force, and we continue to be pleased with the progress we have achieved in field efficiency and customer satisfaction. We continue to see improving trends as a result of initiatives in technical support. For instance, we have been able to reduce repeat rates, the number of unnecessary truck rolls and the number of customers needing to contact us, for system troubles and service orders. We've also been expanding our efforts related to sales management as well as churn.

Please turn to slide four. Turning to broadband. Total broadband net losses were 38,000 in the first quarter. This represents a substantial improvement from the 67,000 loss in the fourth quarter of 2018. The largest driver of improvement was consumer copper broadband where the loss more than halved to 21,000 units in the first quarter. We were hoping to achieve this improvement last year, but I’m pleased that our work has ultimately yielded results. This represents the best consumer copper net unit performance since the closing of the CTF acquisition three years ago. We also achieved the improvement in fiber broadband with net losses improving from the fourth quarter level.

Please turn to slide five. We had a minor sequential uptick in consumer customer churn in the first quarter. This reflects a higher rate of video losses in the first quarter, and we were successful in being able to more than offset the sequential increase in churn with stronger broadband gross additions. This illustrates the progress we've made with targeting, marketing and channel performance. We remain very focused on a full range of churn initiatives, address the various portions of the lifecycle of customers.

Looking at our overall subscriber performance, we continue to focus on managing to customers' needs, while at the same time improving the trends in the business and increasing the efficiency of demand generation.

Before I conclude, I’d like to say that I'm pleased to see that the FCC is beginning to move forward with planning for the next phase of the CAF program. We look forward to the FCC releasing its rulemaking later this year, so that we will have further details about the evolution of the program. In summary, our transformation initiative is targeting $200 million in EBITDA run rate improvements by year-end 2019 and $500 million by year-end 2020, and the entire organization is committed to achieving these objectives.

As you know, the challenge of our business is that we have ongoing declines in legacy products. These declines have been offsetting growth we achieve in new products and also may offset benefits from the transformation program. Our goal is to improve the legacy revenue headwinds and accelerate newer product revenue trends, while remaining focused on our long-term goals of improving unit trends, realizing our transformation program targets, driving free cash flow, and reducing leverage.

I'll now turn the call over to Sheldon to discuss our financial performance in more detail.

Sheldon Bruha

Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone.

I’ll update you on our first quarter financial performance. Commencing with this quarter, we will report only on the basis of ASC 606 revenue recognition standards.

Please turn to slide seven. Our first quarter revenue was $2.1 billion, down 1% sequentially. We had a loss in the first quarter of $87 million. Let me call out a few items related to this loss. Firstly, we had severance costs of $15 million. Secondly, we had $20 million loss resulting from the write-off of remaining issuance costs associated with debt that was retired during the quarter. This was non-cash. And thirdly, we have $18 million of tax expense in the quarter, which was driven by the establishment of additional valuation allowances for certain state deferred tax assets.

Net cash from operating activities in the first quarter was $282 million. The reduction from the fourth quarter level of $603 million was a result of cyclicality of cash interest payments. Our cash interest payments are significantly higher in Q1 and Q3, and lower in Q2 and Q4. So, this result reflects our normal quarterly pattern.

We continued to execute well in managing expenses in the first quarter. Adjusted operating expenses were $1.228 billion, stable sequentially, despite seasonal headwinds typical of first quarters. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $873 million, a sequential decline of approximately 2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.6% declined sequentially, and we continue to target adjusted EBITDA margin about 40%. Trailing four quarter operating free cash flow in Q1 was $643 million.

Please turn to slide eight. Looking at our components of revenue. Data and internet services revenue increased sequentially with consumer broadband and wholesale contributing to this increase. Both voice and video services revenue declined sequentially, consistent with past trends and the underlying business dynamics. In consumer, data internet services revenue grew sequentially, but this is offset by sequential decline in voice and video services revenue, yielding a sequential decline in total consumer revenue of 1%.

In commercial, total revenue was down 1% sequentially, wholesale revenue was stable, while SME experienced sequential decline. Lastly, regulatory declined slightly sequentially.

Please turn to slide nine. Monthly consumer ARPC was $89.14, sequential increase of $0.77. We continued to improve our base management as customers migrate off promotional packages. Partly offsetting this was secular unit declines in video.

Please turn to slide 10. Capital spending in the first quarter was $305 million. The focus area of our capital spending remains consistent. As Dan mentioned, last quarter, we were in the process of deploying 10-gigabit capability across our fiber footprint. This will support our commercial activity by enabling an even more robust portfolio of Ethernet services and providing a roadmap for 5G backhaul as well as future proofing our consumer broadband services.

Connect America Fund build outs remain an important focus this year. We added about 10,000 locations in the first quarter for a total of 496,000 locations. The slower rate of building in this quarter reflects the impact of winter weather in many of the areas where we are building CAF. We expect the pace will increase, now that we're into spring. We’re also building fiber-to-the-home in certain rural markets to a total of 19,000 locations. We were leveraging state funding programs for these builds. Also, we continue to utilize fixed wireless broadband to fulfill some of our CAF requirements.

Please turn to slide 11. We made progress on a number of areas on our balance sheet in the first quarter. In March, we issued $1.65 billion in eight-year senior secured notes and used the proceeds to retire our primary term loan A facility as well as a smaller co-bank loan facility. As a result, we shifted out almost $400 million in amortization payments related to these two facilities that would have been due over the next two years and additionally extended the remainder of the maturity by six years from 2021 to 2027. We also expanded our $850 million revolver by two years from 2022 to 2224. On March 15th, we repaid $348 million of maturing unsecured notes on schedule.

Finally, as we discussed on the fourth quarter earnings call, we closed an asset sale of towers for $76 million in January. The result is that we now have clear the runway through the end of 2021. We have a modest term loan amortization remaining in 2019, $245 million of principal payments in 2020 and $327 million of principal payments in 2021. These maturity amounts are each below our operating free cash flow guidance for 2019, which is $575 million to $675 million. Additionally, at quarter end, we had $375 million drawn on our revolver.

Executing on our priorities will reduce leverage and expand the range of options for capital structure. Nonetheless we continue to evaluate balance sheet alternatives and so we remain committed to reducing debt and improving our leverage profile.

Please turn to slide 12. Our 2019 guidance remains unchanged. For the full-year, we expect adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.45 billion to $3.55 billion, which includes $50 million to $100 million of benefits from our transformation program. We expect capital expenditure of approximately $1.15 billion, cash taxes of less than $25 million, cash pension and OPEB of approximately $175 million, cash interest expense of approximately $1.475 billion, and operating free cash flow of approximately $575 million to $675 million. Also, we continue to anticipate the costs relating to achieving transformation initiatives to be around $50 million in 2019.

Looking towards the remainder of the year, we anticipate the Company-wide transformation initiatives will continue to contribute to improving the trends in our financial results and remain focused on providing -- and improving operational efficiencies and driving free cash flow to reduce leverage.

I will now hand the call to the operator to open it for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Batya Levi with UBS.

Batya Levi

Thank you. A couple of questions. First on the broadband side. Can you provide more color on the broadband churn versus gross adds in the quarter? And maybe specifically for the fiber footprint, if there's anything to call out? And the improvement that we saw on copper and the CTF losses, did that track into April as well? And then, second question on the EBITDA side. Can you provide maybe what the quantified as seasonal expense that you had in the quarter and the pacing of the transformation benefits through the years. Can we expect the first quarter level to be the trough for the year? Thank you.

Dan McCarthy

Hey, Batya. It's Dan. On the other broadband, just to give you a little bit more color. We saw, as you see, sequential improvements on both fiber and copper. The fiber improvements were around sales to single, double-play bundles, where we did see, as I mentioned, some uptick in churn in the triple-play base. But the incremental sales that we saw, really offset that additional churn. And that's why you saw the improvement on the net side, on the fiber.

On the copper side, the biggest improvement was on the legacy consumer base. And it was really around churn. We did see some improvements in sales, but it was really around churn. And a lot of the efforts that we've been placing on improving churn levels on the copper side and on the fiber side, associated with our transformation efforts, as well as a lot of other initiatives been underway, really started to gain some traction on that.

So, we were very happy with the results that started to flow through, but we had a lot of work to do to continue to improve the trends on the broadband side, both on the fiber and the copper footprint. And we think there's a lot of opportunity, especially on the churn side.

Sheldon Bruha

Just on some of the EBITDA questions you had. You asked about some of the expense headwinds in Q1. We had roughly $20 million related to sort of seasonal expense resets that occurred in the quarter. With regard to transformation, as Dan mentioned, we have about $8.75 million benefits in the quarter, $35 million on an annualized basis. We anticipate that transformation revenues should build over the course of the year with these benefits and also just maybe benefits we backend loaded at the second half, particularly weighted to the fourth quarter. The benefits will be sort of initially from operational and commercial and technical support with the revenue initiatives really contributing later in 2019.

Batya Levi

And given those two items, would you expect EBITDA to grow sequentially from the first quarter level?

Sheldon Bruha

Yes. As you know, we don’t provide quarterly guidance. But, I think you should take what I mentioned around how the transformation benefits should face for the year as well as just the reminder, we do -- do we have a typical summer seasonality in our business from Q2 to Q3.

Our next question comes from Matthew Niknam with Deutsche Bank.

Matthew Niknam

Just two if I could. One, if we could think about consumer ARPC, a nice bump again, higher in the quarter. We talked about rising video losses, typically that comes with a pretty high ARPU that leads. So, can you talk about what's driving the improvement in ARPC? And if it is in fact customer builds, resetting higher, how you kind of balance that with higher churn? And then, secondly, in terms of the cost to achieve, I think Sheldon, you may have called that, I think it was $15 million in severance cost but there is about $28 million in costs that are being added back in restructuring and other. And so, I’m just trying to figure out what the sort of incremental was because that was a pretty big step-up in terms of add back this quarter relative to 4Q? Thanks.

Sheldon Bruha

Sure. Matt, on the ARPC question, we're very pleased, as I mentioned, last quarter, and our approach and how we’ve refined it as far as managing our base. So, that probably is one of the biggest impacts to the ARPC line. Having said that, you're absolutely right. Video losses do come with a fair amount of revenue. So, it won’t always be a higher ARPC level each quarter. And that’s not really a bad thing. Because as we lose some of the video customers, even though there is higher revenue, it really doesn’t affect us from a profitability perspective anywhere near some of the other customers.

And to give you a little bit of a flavor on the video losses for the first quarter, they were really a combination of what I would call normal secular trends that I think most of the other video providers are experiencing. But, we shifted our emphasis to a little bit more on broadband standalone as well as double-play broadband bundles. This shifted our gross additions mix more towards those two buckets and away from triple-plays. And as we shifted away from the host, it actually was pretty positive from an acquisition cost prospective, which a triple-play acquisition cost could be 3 to 4 times that of single or double-play without video. In addition, during the quarter, we did take some steps to evaluate the profitability of certain customers and made some decisions to step back from some larger, longer term bulk contract that didn’t have the pricing characteristics we liked. And we’ve spoken about how we would look at those MDU bulk contracts in the past. And that accounted for about 10% of the video losses for the quarter. So, net-net, I’m happy with where the ARPC was, but do the right thing to drive EBITDA and cash flow in the business. And you want to always see probably our tech continue to rise like this.

Dan McCarthy

And just regard to some of the charges you had identified in the release of $28 million, about $13 million of this was associated with the transformation program, very consistent with the charges we had in Q3 and Q4 of $12 million or $11 million respectfully. And then, we also had separately $15 million of restructuring charges. You may have noticed our headcount in the quarter was down about 734 heads from year-end levels. Some of that was achieved through restructuring, some of that was just not backfilling normal attrition in the organization. So, that that charge was related to headcount reduction.

Our next question comes from Frank Louthan with Raymond James.

Frank Louthan

See, you sold the towers in the quarter and focus on delevering. Are any other assets that you have, either hidden assets or others that you would consider divesting? And then, can you talk to us about the rate of penetration in the CAF II to markets? How successful has that program been? And what are your intentions when they re-auction that in the next year or two?

Dan McCarthy

Hey, Frank, you're absolutely right. We did close on the tower sales. We continue to look at all of the asset base, principally around some of the real estate holdings we have around the country. We have a portfolio and the team trying to move through that. There are a number that we think that we can get to a transaction on. Whether it gets done in the next two quarters or more towards the end of the year and beginning of next year, it's really a function of some of the negotiations that go from that.

As far as other assets, of course, we would look at asset dispositions and it was the right thing to do for the business, both from a deleveraging perspective and really strategically. So, we continue to look at that all the time, but nothing really to report at this point. And as far as rate penetration, you should think about a 30% penetration on the CAF household. We do like it, we think that there is more room to really drive that. We're experimenting with different channels techniques to go after that in different ways.

And we are going to actively pursue participation in the CAF III or the rural digital program as the Chairman has started to point it. We do think there's opportunities to work with the commission to do a better job versus targeting versus census blocks and maybe targeting higher speeds in even existing areas that were upgraded with the previous CAF programs. But I think you'll see us actively participate with the industry and industry groups as well as look to participate in as robust way as we can on the CAF III.

Frank Louthan

Any thoughts on why that penetration has remained so low? I mean, given the -- by definition, really lack of any available broadband, you would have thought that it would -- the penetration would have been much higher than that, any thoughts on why that's the case?

Dan McCarthy

I think, it is higher in earlier, but from our -- where our footprint has been, Frank, it tends to skew towards adding more and more customers or households later in the year. And then we wind up in a place where we bring them on in available-for-sale, look probably six months, eight months later event, it would have been ideal to do. But that’s just a nature of having to serve some of these, both from a construction perspective and even getting permits for certain parts of it. But, we do still think it’s -- we should be able to grow at that 50% to 60% penetration over time. It’s just going to take a little bit longer than we originally thought.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Barden with Bank of America.

David Barden

Thanks for taking the questions. I guess, just a couple. Just back on the CAF stuff, like I know you guys highlighted you’re undertaking some fixed wireless broadband initiatives. I wonder if you could kind of scope that for us and share what that looks like. Second, I guess, would be just an update on the permanent CFO search. And then, I guess, the last thing, maybe Sheldon or Dan, just kind of -- as we think about that 2022 tower, which is kind of the elephant in the room on the balance sheet, we’ve got probably 24 months of runway, maybe some would argue 18 months of runway, to get to somewhere where that ‘22 tower looks manageable, which means kind of reopening up the credit markets to the company. And I guess based on your conversations, either with the rating agencies or with the bond investors, what does Frontier look like at that moment in time? Is it flat, is it close to flat, is it as Batya was saying maybe growing EBITDA at the margin? Like, what does the Frontier look like that’s able to access the credit markets sometime in the next 18 to 24 months? Thanks.

Dan McCarthy

Dave, first on the first two and I’ll let Sheldon tackle the third. On the first one, yes, we're using a variety of techniques for CAF II, everything from traditional copper approaches, selectively and you heard we're incorporating some fiber-to-the-home where we're building the infrastructure and in many cases that’s around some additional brands from various states, whether that’s California and New York or one or two other states. But those products have been well-received I would say. But, the attributes could be -- certainly meets the minimum, but can be up to 100-meg throughput. So, it’s been good, we’ve been refining those designs and trying different approaches. And we will continue to iterate on that as we go into the year.

As far as the CFO search goes, we're hopefully reaching the end of that process. We have been pretty pleased with the roster of candidates that we’ve had a pleasure of meeting and reviewing for the role. And we hope to bring that to conclusion soon. Our list of criteria remains as we talked about in the past, really experienced in public markets, experienced in high levered situations and with capital intensive businesses. So hopefully, I will be able to give you update on that over the coming weeks and months.

Sheldon Bruha

Just on to your question on the 2022 tower. I mean, firstly, because as we think about it, I mean, in our capital structure activities in Q1, has created situation where we have significantly reduced the debt principal obligations we have through the end of 2021. So, we pushed off approximately $400 million of bank amortization that we would normally have been due. So, which means we will be to earmark a lot of extra cash flow to whittling down that tower in advance of that -- in advance of approaching that maturity. Beyond that as we have expressed before, we’re committed to reducing our debt profile through a combination of debt paydown through free cash flow, EBITDA growth particularly as well from our transformation initiatives, potential asset sales, and ultimate capital markets transactions.

Our next question comes from Mike McCormack with Guggenheim Partners.

Mike McCormack

Dan, maybe just a quick comment on what you're seeing in the commercial market as far as the competitive and pricing situation goes? And then, maybe if you can, I don't know if you can break it apart, but give us a sense for how much legacy revenue exposure is still in the commercial side of the business? And then, maybe just one for Sheldon quickly on the secure capacity. Can you give us a sense for what's remaining unsecured capacity? Thanks, guys.

Dan McCarthy

From the commercial side, Mike, I think first off on the wholesale carrier side, we saw kind of a stable quarter. We see customers that there is certainly maybe some hold, waiting on what's going to come out of the FCC on a large merger. We also see some muted, but small impact just from Windstream going through bankruptcy. So, that's really a smaller part. We continue to see customers on the wholesale side, just following their end user customer needs and we continue to see some growth on the Ethernet circuits serving our tower customers. So, it was a pretty benign, I'd say quarter from a carrier perspective, nothing really creating a lot of compression from a price perspective, and really nothing really causing big swings in that segment.

On the SMB SME perspective, we still think we see a lot of competition. Probably the biggest headwind we have is just legacy voice declines that are occuring. And that's really both the substitution perspective, from a technology as well as people doing grooming, even on some of the legacy packages. We had, for instance, a large customer that was based in Texas just groomed down based on business and their business profile to both different technology as well as lower needs from a voice perspective. That's probably been the biggest I would say headwind that we've been dealing with. It hasn't been as much on some of the TDM or the SONET kind of point-to-point circuits.

Prices still are rational. We haven't seen any significant change from that perspective as far as the different cable providers in the markets. So, I would say, it's been pretty stable from last quarter from that perspective.

Sheldon Bruha

And with regard to our secure debt capacity, we don't comment, publicly comment on interpretations or indentures or sort of on our basket calculation.

Mike McCormack

Hey, Sheldon, could you just then circle back maybe on your comment regarding balance sheet alternatives? You mentioned a couple of things on the call already. If you're thinking sort of beyond asset sales, are there other levers you can pull on that?

Sheldon Bruha

Look, I think, I’d say, our near-term focus is maintaining our runway here and trying to -- and exploring. I think you would have seen what we did most recently in the quarter is around sort of extending our first lien liabilities. Beyond that, I think we’re going to further commentary around alternatives we're considering about next half.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Rollins with Citi.

Michael Rollins

I guess two questions. The first, if I go back, you registered for some of the millimeter wave, I think one in the millimeter wave auctions but never put down a deposit to go forward. I was curious if you can give us a little bit of insight into what were you thinking about in regards to millimeter wave and how are you thinking about that now as the solution to extend broadband to the home or is it possible competitor to your own fixed services in the home? And then, if I could switch gears and just ask a little bit about, if you have strategic -- or conversations with financial buyers in the industry, what are they focused on in terms of what drives value for fixed line assets, is it fiber penetration, is it mix of enterprise services, maybe give us a little insight into how others in the industry are thinking about value for the assets that you have. Thanks.

Dan McCarthy

Yes. Mike, this is Dan. I’m not sure I can really talk too much about the specifics on the auction because of those rules. But I would just tell you, our view on millimeter was we were looking at whether or not it was a viable tool to put in the portfolio. But I can’t really talk about the auction rules. We looked at it in different -- some test markets that we were trying to prove it out one way or another from a customer home pass perspective. I think I have to leave it at that. But, as far as discussions with whether it’s strategic or financial bias, I think the key things people have historically I think looked for is fiber penetration, to your point. I think enterprise, enterprise mix as far as growth rates and what the opportunity is on that and really demographics and whether or not those demographics are growing, shrinking. All of our markets, I think anybody’s markets, it’s very different. There’s nobody who has a pure portfolio of growth assets. So, those are the key things that people look at. Certainly, I’m sure they look at it from their own outside as far as opportunity from a profitability perspective or synergy prospective. But, I think those are probably the key things that they look at as far as trackers.

Our next question comes from Philip Cusick with JP Morgan.

Philip Cusick

Couple of follow-ups. First, can we dig into the broadband improvements little more? What promotions are working to help those copper improvements? And on the fiber side as well, what kind of broadband single-play or double-play offers you are you out there with?

Dan McCarthy

Yes. So, the real big improvement on the copper side came from more on the churn reduction. And when you look at that, it’s no single one point. As I pointed I before we’ve had a number of different initiatives in the transformation, but as well as even before that that we're focused on everything from how a technician interacts with a customer to moving the copper legacy things into next generation provisioning platform and allow us to do much better job from a trouble shooting perspective and integration into features we’ve developed around customer service for the FiOS markets. So, in a lot of that work, it was very complex, it was arduous, it continues, we're not completely there. I think, we'll have a lot more of the base into those next generation tools and troubleshooting techniques as we get through the second and third quarter. But, I was pretty happy since I've been trying to drive the copper to significant improvements for a while now. There was no really -- it wasn't really a significant change on acquisition or targets or pricing, that was fairly constant. But, it was really some channel improvement, performance both internally and externally, as well as principally on the churn side.

And then, on the FiOS side, we've continued to see pretty good performance out of the price points that we had in market that were really $80 introductory lower end, triple-play. And double-plays were more like $75 and a single-play $50. So that's kind of been where we are. We very -- sweeteners and offers that go in and out of the market, just like I think most of our competitors. But, we've been pretty pleased with where we are right now.

Philip Cusick

And then second, we've been through periods in the past when you've talked about sort of exiting a run rate EBITDA savings. And I just want to clarify, so $200 million of run rate EBITDA benefit exiting 2019, can we interpret that to mean $15 million of benefit in the fourth quarter, or is that sort of a last weeks or months exiting type of run rate?

Dan McCarthy

Right now, Phil, we have a significant amount of efforts that are in the scaling mode. Those scaling modes require us to schedule and coordinate. So, I think you'll see a lot of the efforts that go into production really are in more towards the back end of fourth quarter just because there's so much going on. If we can pull it forward, we will, but you should expect to see that benefit start to really build as we get into the latter part of the fourth quarter.

Philip Cusick

So, we'll see some impact in the fourth quarter, but the real full run rate of that $50 million in the first quarter and maybe more than that, by that?

Dan McCarthy

Yes. I think that’s a good way of thinking about that.

Our next question comes from Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley.

Simon Flannery

Can you just talk about the CapEx trajectory for the year? Normally it's more backend loaded but I think you spent over $300 million in the quarter. So, how should we think about that over the balance of the year and relative to your guidance? And on the copper, maybe you could update us a little bit more on where you are on the speeds, tiers and what you think you need to get that to, to be competitive in some of the markets? How much do you have now at 25 or 50 or 100? Thank you.

Sheldon Bruha

Yes. So, I'll just start on the CapEx. I think, our $300 million that we announced here for the first quarter, largely in line with sort of an even phasing, slightly higher than even phasing of our guidance across the four quarters. Nothing in particular to highlight of note other than we did have about $10 million of extra CapEx in the quarter related to some the California wildfires spending that we incurred. Beyond that, I wouldn't necessarily say, the profile that you mentioned from historical context is right, last year fourth quarter CapEx was the lowest spend that we had for the full year. I don’t think -- we don’t give the guidance on a quarterly basis around CapEx but that profile wouldn’t necessarily be right, as you think it's on a regular basis.

Dan McCarthy

I think we today about 1 million homes at the 100-meg level on copper, we have about 6 million homes above 25 megs. And we think that’s a very robust set to go after, especially in these markets where we're targeting some of the copper. I don’t think you're going to see us do a lot of significant copper upgrades this year. Our big focus is really future proofing kind of the CTF fiber markets. So, we're spending the money to upgrade the entire market to the 10-gig capability. So, where maybe others, it would have to do that in stages. By the end of the year, we’ll be at a point where we can offer 10-gigabit if we chose to ubiquitously throughout CTF markets. But for commercial as well as 5G backhaul or any kind of backhaul for commercial as well as for commercial opportunities as well as potential for consumers. So we think that's a good use of where we want to put our funds this year and we think that will earn us really good returns as we go forward in trying to change the game in the CTF markets.

Simon Flannery

Okay. So, how much is on 10-gig now.

Dan McCarthy

That just started. You will see it build throughout the year but you will see it include as we get into the end of third quarter and into fourth quarter.

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the conference back to Mr. Dan McCarthy for closing remarks.

Dan McCarthy

Thank you, operator. I'll leave you with the following thoughts and observations. Our first quarter results continued the progress we made in the fourth quarter as we work towards our long-term goal of improving revenue and unit trends and realizing our transformation program targets, driving free cash flow and reducing leverage. While we recognize the challenges ahead, we are pleased with the achievements of our transformation program. And we intend to continue to make further headway improving our financial profile over the course of 2019.

I want to thank you all for joining us today and I look forward to updating you on our first quarter results.

