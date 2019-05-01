The Time To Buy Newell Brands Is Now

Carl Icahn and son are major investors at a much higher price point.

The stock has become an accidental high dividend stock with a 6.43% yield.

Newell Brands stock is extremely oversold in the technical shakeout before earnings.

Newell Brands Inc.(NWL) has been in a long-term downtrend ever since it acquired Jarden Corp. in 2016 for $16 billion. Instead of creating shareholder value, Newell created shareholder destruction. For a better understanding of the situation, it is important to go to the company's charts.

Below is a 5-year weekly chart showing the hype around the Jarden acquisition and the subsequent fall from grace as the market realized the price paid for Jarden Corp. was too high.

Investors can clearly see the double top that completed in June 2017 with the stock topping out around $55 a share. Fast forward two years and Newell Brands sits at $14.30 with a market cap around $6 billion.

CEO forced to retire.

CEO Michael Polk has received walking papers and will retire at the end of the second quarter.

Carl Icahn adds heavily to his position in 2018

Legendary activist investor Carl Icahn takes a position in Newell and puts his son Brett on the board of directors.

Icahn owned approximately 9.89% of the company and his son Brett owns .15% of the company valued at about $15 million. Brett Icahn recently bought 1 million shares at the $20 level.

The past does not equal the future.

The question for all investors considering a stake in Newell Brands is: Where does the stock trade from here? I have a few ideas I will share with you as the company gets ready to release first-quarter results on Friday, May 3rd.

Bull Case

Newell Brands actually beat expectations on the last earnings announcement. The company deleveraged $2.6 billion in debt, bought back $996 million worth of stock and paid out $102 million in dividends.

The company is delivering on the ATP (accelerated transformation plan) selling off non-core assets and paying down $2.6 of debt in 2018.

It has a large global footprint with products in over 188 countries.

Streamlining operations and activist board changes will drive profits going forward.

China trade fears are overblown; the stock is technically oversold and offers deep value.

Dividend of 6.4% puts a floor under the stock price.

The stock price could rally 20-30% on solid earnings and dividend reassurance.

Bear Case

Newell Brands paid too much for Jarden Corp.

Global economic slowdown could adversely impact Newell's retail sales.

Too much debt on the company's balance sheet.

Slowing sales in certain product lines.

Retail bankruptcies like Toys R Us may continue as retail faces pressure from Amazon (AMZN).

The company's dividend might be cut to pay down debt and preserve capital. A dividend cut could cause the stock to plunge below $12.

Should Newell Cut Its dividend?

In my opinion, a dividend cut should not be on the table at this point and time. The company actually did a good job last quarter balancing out debt reduction, share buybacks and dividend payments.

When a dividend stock suffers a drastic selloff, the dividend yield can sometimes flash a warning sign to the markets that a dividend cut is likely. Investors in General Electric (GE) know all too well what a dividend cut can do to the price of a stock. This must be a possible scenario for potential investors to consider.

I do not think management is going to go that route, as it is not necessary at this time. The earnings report will likely clear up any dividend cut speculation.

I believe the market is missing the global impact of sales for Newell Brands. It is a big world out here and people need stuff. Newell has great brands that are recognized worldwide.

Here some of the company's brands:

Why I am backing up the truck on Newell Brands in the recent sell-off

I specialize in buying distressed stocks that are poised for a rebound. Newell is one of those names that fits the bill for this trader.

Buying stocks in capitulation is not for everyone - this is a tough business. Even legendary investors like Carl Icahn take it on the chin every once in a while. I love trading stocks that whales like Icahn own at much higher prices. This is the case that current investors may want to consider, as I believe this is a very timely trade with huge upside potential.

I am a chartist that goes against the grain.

Below are two charts that tell me Newell is wildly oversold.

1-year daily chart

Interested investors can see the wild ride down that culminated in the stock capitulating to the first multi-year low of $15.12 in late October 2018. I wrote an article on October 8th last year advising investors to buy NWL as a capitulation trade right before earnings.

The above chart is quite telling for this trader. One can see the dramatic short squeeze on earnings that sent the stock on a 56% rally in one month. That is one heck of a 30-day rally!

The stock found resistance at the 200-DMA, where it reversed and fell to a low of $17.86 in the December global stock crash.

The stock then rallied back to around $21 through January and fell off a cliff in February as China trade fears heated up.

Support was broken at the $15 level on March 25th as investors began capitulating once again. Was this drop warranted, or is this the final shakeout before the sharp reversal higher?

Last week's trading action is a classic "Buy low" sign, in my opinion.

Here is a two-month intraday chart showing the major dip on no news that I believe was the low of the year:

The jury is out until Friday, when the company will report earnings.

Positive catalyst

It is my firm belief that a reaffirmation of the dividend will immediately pop NWL 10%. On the other hand, a dividend cut could push the stock below $12.

An earnings beat and any positive guidance will do wonders for this beaten-down name. I believe the bad news is priced into the stock. Company buybacks after May 3rd should keep a strong floor in the stock at the current level. The charts are screaming for a sharp bounceback rally to the mean.

Deep pockets BlackRock and Vanguard accumulating a 10.9% and 11% stake respectively in Newell Brands

Investors can click here and here see the 44 million-plus share positions held by both companies. Never underestimate the greed of Wall Street. I believe there are big plans in the works for Newell, but not until suffering reaches maximum pain.

Bottom Line

Newell is priced like the company is going out of business, but I do not buy that scenario for a second. Deep pockets are accumulating the stock, while retail investors are in capitulation mode.

NWL is my largest position this week, I am heavily buying the dip under $14.30 as I place my bets going into earnings. I see the bottom in at $13.57. Yesterday's rally to $14.687 was, in my opinion, a flashing "Buy" sign. The stock is a Strong Buy on weakness under $14.50.

I believe a trade deal with China is likely to cause a sharp rally in Newell Brands. Do not be scared into selling your shares at a multi-year bottom.

It is important to realize that this is a turnaround story, and a minimum of a 1-year time horizon is needed for this trade to really pay off. My 1-year price target is $24.

As always, do your own research and make your own decisions in the market. It is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trades.

