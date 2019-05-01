Alacer Gold Corp. (ALIAF) CEO Rod Antal on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCPK:ALIAF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Lisa Maestas - Director of Investor Relations

Rod Antal - President & Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Beckman - Chief Operating Officer

Mark Murchison - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Lisa Maestas

Thanks, Kelly. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's first quarter 2019 operating and financial results conference call. Joining me on the call are; Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stewart Beckman, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

Alacer Gold is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG.

This conference call is available via webcast and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found on our website at alacergold.com.

This presentation include endnotes and this will also include forward-looking information. Please refer to the forward-looking language and the endnotes included at the end of our presentation. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal and if you could please turn to slide 2.

Rod Antal

Thanks, Lisa and thank you all for joining us. Before we review the first quarter highlights, I'd like to spend a minute to discuss this now familiar organic growth strategy that has produced excellent results and will continue to evolve. Our strategy has always been to build a sustainable multi-mine cash flow-generative business that can sustain production of at least 300,000 ounces to 400,000 ounces of gold annually. Obviously in 2019, we've achieved -- have achieved this objective, but are firmly focused on growth to deliver more.

The three areas that clearly demonstrate we can achieve this growth are in the short-term the incremental discoveries around the Çöpler reserve; and at Ardich which has the potential to deliver in both the near-term and the medium-term and has become our highest priority target. And in the longer term, we have a pipeline of projects including Gediktepe.

I'd like to turn your attention to the first quarter highlights before I hand the call over to Mark and Stew for a more detailed discussion on the quarter. So I'm going to turn your attention to slide number 3. We continue to maintain our excellent safety record working over 873 days without a lost-time injury. We had a good start to the year with production of over 89,000 ounces and normalized earnings of $0.06 per share.

Until we declared commercial production for the sulfide plant, our financial reporting will continue to be difficult to decipher. Until then, the most important indicator from my perspective of our business performance is free cash flow banks onto the balance sheet. In this regard, our performance in the quarter was particularly strong in that we reduced our net debt position by $30 million to $215 million at the quarter end.

In the operations, we saw a positive trend in the sulfide plant for utilization, throughput and recovery in the quarter and we also successfully completed the first scheduled major shutdown to inspect an autoclave in early April. And finally, we made significant progress on our growth pipeline of both Ardich and Gediktepe.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark to provide an update on the financials, which will begin on slide number 4.

Mark Murchison

Thanks Rod, and hello everyone. As Rod noted, the financials are a bit complex this quarter with the impact of the pre-commercial production treatment of the sulfide plant. A few key points regarding the sulfide plant accounting. Until commercial production is declared, all of the gold sale proceeds generated from the sulfide plant and the costs to operate the plant are capitalized to the sulfide plant construction costs as required by accounting standards.

In quarter one, this resulted in the $45 million of gold sale proceeds generated from the sulfide plant and the $25 million of costs giving rise to a net positive $20 million credit to the sulfide plant construction costs that would otherwise have been recognized in the earnings. There is also an impact of the corporation's cash flow statement as the sulfide plant proceeds and costs are not reflected in the operating cash flow, rather they are included in the investing cash flow as part of the sulfide plant construction costs. This accounting requirement to capitalize sulfide plant proceeds and costs will continue until commercial production is declared, which is expected in Q2.

Moving on to the detail for the first quarter. 91,000 ounces of gold were sold generating $119 million in proceeds. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs for the quarter was $721 per ounce. Operating cash flow of $33 million were generated for the quarter. As mentioned, this does not include the net positive $20 million from the sulfide plant as this amount is capitalized as a credit to the construction costs.

Attributable net profit or earnings was $3 million or $0.01 per share for the quarter. However, included in the earnings is the impact of various unrealized non-cash items. In order to provide an accurate picture of the underlying earnings of the corporation, we have provided a reconciliation of the attributable earnings per share of $0.01 to a normalized earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter on the right-hand side of the slide.

The adjustments in the graph are to exclude the unrealized non-cash items impacting attributable earnings. The items being adjusted are unrealized non-cash losses arising from the devaluation of the Turkish lira during the quarter, incentive tax credits recognized from spend on eligible projects during the quarter, and higher unrealized non-cash share-based compensation expense as a result of the increase in the corporation's share price. After adjusting for these items, Alacer's normalized attributable earnings per share for the quarter was $0.06 per share.

A couple of other items to note. On DD&A, there is no DD&A charge on the sulfide plant until commercial production is declared. There are no sulfide plant DD&A in Q1. And as a guide, we forecast DD&A on the oxide plant going forward of around $150 per ounce of production, and DD&A on the sulfide plant going forward of around $250 per ounce of production commencing from the declaration of commercial production.

Tax, we expect the accounting effective tax rates in the financial statements to normalize this year as the quantum of incentive tax credits generated will significantly reduce with the completion of the sulfide plant construction. In regard to the important effective cash tax rate, we forecast the rate to be around 5% going forward.

Finally, and most importantly cash. Underlying the complex earnings in Q1, a robust cash outcomes including unlevered cash generation of $35 million, and this is expected to grow quarter-on-quarter as the sulfide plant continues to ramp up. The first debt repayment of $17.5 million was made, reducing the outstanding debt balance to $332 million at quarter end.

The consolidated cash balance at the end of the quarter was $117 million, leaving the corporation's net debt position at the end of the quarter at $215 million, a reduction of $30 million from the start of the year.

I will now hand the call over to Stew for an overview of the operations.

Stewart Beckman

Thank you, Mark. We believe that HSE performance is a foundation of our business performance as is our community and employee engagement and development. We've now achieved over 20 million hours lost-time injury free, and our total recordable injury frequency rate remains in the best quartile for the mining industry.

We've made great progress with the training and development of our workforce and community. Over the last year, we also developed and implemented a sustainable development fund. In Q2, we'll see the first tranche of these projects start under this new program. This is an important part of maintaining our harmonious, equitable community with sustainable and diverse livelihood opportunities.

Now please flip to slide 5, and we will discuss the plant performance. Oxide plant performance in the last quarter was excellent, delivering over 50,000 ounces. In January, we completed treating the ore blended with previously stockpiled ore. This program was highly successful and laboratory testing is indicating that we will get better than our originally estimated recovery.

Processing of the Çakmaktepe ore started in February. This development, our first satellite mine has been very successful and without any surprises or issues. Reconciliations have been good. As a reminder, we've been mining from the shallow areas of the property that were within forestry-permitted areas. During the quarter, we received the pasture permits, which will allow us the opportunity to access a small amount of additional oxide ore.

In our 2019 production estimate, we have scheduled the inclusion of the oxide ore from the Çöpler reserve, ore that was discovered through the Çöpler in-pit exploration program and ore from Çakmaktepe. Our in-pit exploration program continues as we aim to source extra material to take advantage of our spare oxide plant capacity. We are continuing to drill exploration holes in the Çöpler mine.

We also started a process to review both Çakmaktepe and the Çöpler deposits for the potential of underground development. We are planning to develop an underground exploration strategy that will judiciously test the number of known deeper high-grade mineralizations. Detailed engineering for the 20 million-tonne heap leach expansion which will accommodate further exploration success progressed through the quarter.

The work required for us to submit an EIA amendment for a 25 million-tonne heap leach expansion was completed and we plan to lodge soon. We are also concurrently investigating an option to do a small expansion of the heap leach within the existing EIA conditions, which would allow us an almost immediate start on the expansion of the heap leach once engineering is complete and construction permits are received.

Now please move on to slide 6, and we'll discuss the sulfide plant performance. Q1 2019 was the first full quarter of the sulfide plant running. It was only months, two, three and four of the full plant being online, but we were still in commissioning early ramp-up and not surprisingly there were some commissioning challenges including those I mentioned on our last earnings call. The team have been methodically working through the commissioning. And as you see in the result, the plant's performance has improved and by late in the quarter we were starting to achieve design throughput more regularly and recoveries were improving.

As previously mentioned, the new sulfide plant seems to be robust and we see no issues that require major rework or redesign. A little bit of context. Across the industry, the timing of major autoclave shutdowns for internal access is generally driven by the need to replace one agitator blade, or to remove scale, which reduces volumetric capacity of the autoclave and/or faulty agitators.

If the agitators don't properly disperse the oxygen or the autoclave volume is significantly reduced then the processing performance drops away forcing a shutdown. In April, we completed the first scheduled major autoclave shutdown, not because we saw a deterioration in performance but to give us some insight as to the internal condition of the autoclaves.

Given we have no specific operating history it was also critical that we inspected the refractory brickwork and make sure that everything was good. The condition of the autoclave was outstanding. The brickwork was in perfect condition in both autoclave and flash vessels. The impingement blocks in the flash vessels had zero wear on them. The autoclave agitator blades also had practically no wear on them. Therefore, ore has a very low abrasivity which is – which we also see with very low wear rates of crusher and mill linings and consumables.

The condition of the autoclave indicates that we will be able to extend the cycle time between major shutdowns. We are already contemplating pushing the next major shutdown from July this year into 2020, but we may still need to do a shorter shutdown to change some external valving. Reducing the frequency of major autoclave shutdowns, obviously has a positive impact on production and reduces costs. For clarity, we're not indicating an increase to expected tonnage this year.

During the autoclave shutdown, the second autoclave was off-line for a short period for some unscheduled maintenance. During this time, oxide ore was treated through the sulfide plant bypassing the pressure oxidation circuits.

Larger seats were also installed into the POX high-pressure heater pressure control valves through March and then again in the April shutdown. The originally installed smaller seats have been restricting autoclave throughput. This is no longer a bottleneck. We have also completed modification to one of the acidulation tanks and are in the process of removing the temporary fixes from the other tank and we'll finalize these improvements in May. This will provide further stability to the plant and improve thickener and process performance.

Recoveries are improving as the plant stability improves and we achieve tighter control of the operation. Right now, we are still smoothing out the operation as the plant returns to the stable continuous mode after the first major shutdown. The plant is now more regularly operating at designed throughput rates. Given this and the excellent outcome of the shutdown, we are confident that the plant will ramp up to design. Once we are satisfied that this operation is stable and sustainable, we will assess and declare commercial production. This is expected soon.

Now please move on to slide 7 and we can talk about Ardich. As Rod mentioned, Ardich is our highest priority development project and we released an updated resource in early April. Indicated resource increased by 117% to over 600,000 ounces. The Ardich deposit is adjacent to Çakmaktepe and only six kilometers northeast of the Çöpler mine.

As we did with Çakmaktepe, we are aiming to fast-track Ardich, leveraging off the existing infrastructure. This work is underway and the project team fresh from their rest after the sulfide plant construction are now focused on this our next step. This is an extremely exciting prospect. We've developed deposit with a mineralized target extending over two kilometers. We received the permits and started step-out drilling in April on the most prospective areas to the Southeast.

First of these holes are complete at about 500 meters to the Southeast of the previously designed mineralization. We also have a drill in the Northeast installing pitometer holes and looking to extend the deposit to the North and the East. Since we started drilling in April, we've completed seven holes.

Ardich is exciting because it has the potential to deliver near-term quick-to-production gold based on a starter pit and processing at an expanded heap leach at Çöpler. Then, if the deposit continues to grow to its full potential, it will provide options to sustain the oxide ore production from Çöpler District right through the medium and longer terms. We will keep you updated on Ardich exploration.

Now let's move to a brief update of the new mine exploration on slide 8. Alacer holds a significant portfolio of highly prospective landholdings surrounding Çöpler and across Turkey. We take a very disciplined approach to our exploration which has led to a track record of success. After extensive field mapping and data mining, we have started and/or restarted drilling in a number of the Çöpler District prospects this year.

We are currently drilling in the Çöpler Saddle which is immediately adjacent to the Çöpler Mine; Ardich which I've already mentioned; and at Findiklidere which is a copper/gold porphyry in the Mavialtin Porphyry Belt. While building the road into our Findiklidere drill site, we uncovered a highly weathered stockwork zone which we of course trenched some sampled.

We will return to Mavidere which is the southern end of the Mavialtin Porphyry Belt to restart drilling program of that copper/gold porphyry when the weather permits. We also plan to drill a number of other Çöpler District targets over the course of 2019. We will keep you updated on the process -- progress, sorry, of the Çöpler District exploration program.

Additionally, we have been progressing several other prospects in Turkey. Our 2019 budget includes drill testing of five of our regional exploration properties. In particular, we had some very encouraging results in Kazak Valley [ph] in late 2018 and now starting to mobilize for the 2019 drill season. Kazak Valley is near the Black Sea coast and at altitude, so still under snowpack. We will provide more details on this prospect soon.

We are in an enviable position. The sulfide plant ramping up to production, the oxide plant production hanging in, with great prospects to extend Çöpler oxide production in the near medium and long term. On top of this, we have a spectacular landholding and longer-term prospects in both the Çöpler District and regional Turkey.

Now please turn to slide 9 and I'll hand the presentation back to Rod for an overview of our 2019 guidance.

Rod Antal

Thanks, Stew and thanks, Mark. This is a big year for us and it was important we got off to a good start. With the ramp-up of the sulfide plant firmly underway and continuing through the remainder of the year, we expect sulfide production to increase quarter-on-quarter.

Consolidated production guidance for 2019 remains at 320,000 to 380,000 ounces and consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $675 to $725 an ounce, giving us one of the best cost profiles in the industry and generating significant free cash flows. With these cash flows our focus is on balance sheet management for the remainder of the year, where we expect net debt to continue to materially decrease.

So with that, I'll hand over the call for questions and thank you very much.

Thank you. We will now begin the question- and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Thanks very much. Congratulations on such a good ramp-up to date. So I'm really interested in the, sort of, performance parameters that you've been able to assess for the few months that you've been operating. So specifically where any first bottlenecks might be and where you might have thought they could be.

So try to identify things like oxygen consumption compared to expectation and what it might mean longer term in terms of what capacity you get to, or whether it's too early to make any of those judgments.

And then secondly, with respect to that table on the bottom of page 6 on the left, I'm trying to understand what the base numbers for each of those columns might be, like, in plant feed per month what you're actually expecting in POX utilization? Thanks.

Rod Antal

Thanks, Mike. I'm going to hand it over to Stew to touch on both of those.

Stewart Beckman

Okay. So, good to talk to you again, Michael. So as far as the plant performance goes, when you run the Pareto out of where we were restricted at the beginning, of the things that I talked about last quarter and the things that we've been dealing with so that we will bottleneck at the -- because of those high-pressure valves that I talked about. So that's been removed.

The issues around the acidulation tanks, we think we've mostly removed that now. And so when we're operating the autoclaves, if anything we think we're getting slightly better than the oxygen consumption performance efficiency if you like. So we don't see any bottleneck there.

So what we're really focused on at the moment is, just getting stability in the plan and then ramping it up and driving the utilization up. And then, I guess that moves to your question around utilization.

I think if you do the numbers the average utilization across the year is 85% if you work your way backwards in the tech report. Given that, we've had to shut down and possibly pushing the other shutdown out this year. The focus of the team is really just to achieve stability of the plant and then to slowly creep it up.

Q – Michael Slifirski

Okay. And then, the shutdown that you had in April that was one of the two autoclaves. Does the other one have the same shutdown to follow? Or is what you observed in the first one -- no?

A – Stewart Beckman

No. We're going to push that out to the beginning of next year. The inside of the autoclave was spectacular. There was -- there was the brickwork was unmarked. We had a team [indiscernible] in on-site. That is for any work that we might have needed to do and enter rig point. And we didn't do any work in the autoclaves.

There was very, very little scale to no scale in there. We had scheduled for 16 days till time and we were out of there in less than 14 days as a result of the work. The agitated blades, the only wear on them was a bit of cavitation on the back of one of the bolts, but virtually nothing. So, we see no reason to go into the other autoclave.

We'll monitor it. And then if we see any drop off in performance of the autoclave because we're seeing scale or wear on the agitated blades then, we'll reconsider what we need to do.

And we may need to go down to change some of the valves, because they have a finite life on it on the outside of the autoclave. But the longer internal inspection, we will at this stage probably push out into beginning of next year.

Q – Michael Slifirski

Then in terms of your longer-term planning with the clave maintenance program was it based on -- was your production guidance based on a shutdown every six months and losing sort of 16 days every six months?

Is that the sort of quantum of upside you're talking about? Or is there activity that would have been also conducted in parallel during that time. So the time released by the flurry shutdown is significant?

A – Rod Antal

Yeah. So you will remember that the design of the autoclaves is that the intent is that we ramp the second autoclave up to 150%. So you're running only losing -- you're operating at 75%. So, during that shutdown period, the expectation is that the plant has only slide by 25%, not by full 50% for the shutdown. That makes sense?

Q – Michael Slifirski

Yeah. Yeah. I understand that but just to understand the shutdown period.

A – Rod Antal

Yes. Well, so the aim had been that we would push towards 12 months at least. And then push that out to 18 months. It varies across the industry. It depends on what your process chemistry is when you have a significant scaling issue or whether you've got a more abrasive or at this stage it looks very good.

We're going to take the next step to -- that will be just over 12 months for the other autoclave presuming that we make the determination to do that. And then depending on what that looks like, we'll continue to push them out as long as we can.

The other thing that I would say is it's a lot of work to do this, so it's a big distraction to the whole of the business. You have to rearrange the plant. We have to take it down. The line management and the operations guys are all focused on preparing for and managing the shutdown taking that complexity and leaving them just to focus on just running it is probably at this stage for us worth as much as the saving of the downtime.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, great. Thanks.

The next question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Don DeMarco

Hi, thanks for taking my call. So, Rod and team the -- first of all, focusing on the sulfide mining rates, I noticed that they're pretty low in Q1 and the stockpiles are drawn down a bit.

Looking ahead at the rest of 2019, how should we model the mining rates? And if you can remind me what's the differential between costs between moving material from the stockpile versus mining from the pits?

Mark Murchison

Hi Don its Mark. Yes, look the mining rate on the sulfide specifically is just really aligned with mine plan. As you know it's -- the oxide ore and the sulfide ore, it's not a flat transition between them, so it's just the function of where we are.

In terms of the -- so and as you know with the stockpiles that we have there's plenty of ore there. And it's important to be able to be drawing our first stockpiles of course to be able to blend the product for exactly what we'd like to go into the plant for that derisking.

In terms of the costs the -- to move the ore off the stockpile and to the ROM just in front of the plant which adds around $0.60 a tonne. If we're mining, it's around $1.50 a tonne. So, it's considerably better obviously to draw off the stockpiles, but it's really just a function Don of the mine plan.

Don DeMarco

Okay super. And another question something totally different. I see that your G&A costs have edged up a little bit in Q1 and it was cited that this is associated with some strategic considerations. Can you shed any color on what those costs are related to?

Rod Antal

Hey Don its Rod. I think it's important to recognize this is not something new. We've always been quite active looking at various opportunities and that's everything from exploration opportunities in Turkey where we're very active and have been a lot more active particularly over the last six months and looking at other types of assets that are for sale. So, it's really just us moving into this next chapter and looking for other opportunities that might fit within the portfolio. So, nothing more than that.

Don DeMarco

Okay. Thanks for that. Maybe one last question too. I see that the lira has been a little bit volatile and it's actually weakened a little bit in 2019. Can you quantify the kind of FX tailwinds that you might expect to get as the lira continues to weaken if it does?

Mark Murchison

Yes, Don its Mark. So, similar to what's been in the past we spend around $150 million at Çöpler. Approximately 30% to 40% of our costs are denominated in lira. So, as a broad number that $50 million equivalent we spent in lira so a 10% change in the lira gives about $5 million to $6 million on the bottom-line.

Don DeMarco

Okay, great. Thanks for that. That's all from me guys. Thanks.

Rod Antal

Thanks Don.

The next question is from Daniel McConvey with Rossport Investments. Please go ahead.

Daniel McConvey

Good day, Rod and Stew, everyone. Michael asked most of my questions, but to just -- first off, congratulations on a great start-up so far. It's pretty impressive.

In terms of the shutdown, just wondering why not inspect -- when you do open it, why not inspect both the autoclaves in that -- when you had the first shutdown just production standpoint?

Stewart Beckman

Yeah. Yeah. So the idea was that we separate the shutdowns a number of the severe-service valves so at least the large, in particular the big ball valves and many of them are made from exotic materials, with exotic coatings on them. And they have a limited service life. They're only good for so many cycles.

When we do a shutdown, we take them off. We'll put new ones on, so we did replace the valves the same with the agitator blades and we take them out and we have them serviced and we bring them back in as rotables to go on for the next shutdown. So in order to sort of manage our spare parts inventory, we keep the shutdown separated. So that was the original reason for separating them by a bit over three months and also to give us -- inspect the first one at just under six months and then have the next one a bit further out.

Given the condition of it, we expect to be able to push it right out. Although, we might have to change a couple of those valves before we get all the way out into next year.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Okay. So just the second one is pushed out to 2020 was going to be in July, so it's been pushed out six months or whatever, is that right?

Mark Murchison

Yeah.

Daniel McConvey

And the first one the schedule -- the next time you were going to look at that was when? Another year down the road or ...?

Mark Murchison

Yeah. We'll be looking at another year, But again if -- it will depend what we see when we go in presuming that we push it out. So, we've been a little bit careful to say at this stage we think we're going to push it out. We'll monitor the performance of the autoclave. And if we think we need to do it earlier, we will. But we will do the inspection in -- sorry -- we'll do the shutdown on the second autoclave at the beginning of next year. And then we'll make a decision on whether or not we're going to take it from sort of 12 months out to 18 months the autoclave that we just head down in April.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. And just in terms of ramping it up in your mind, what are the things you want to see kind of get ramped up the -- as to the most in the circuit?

Rod Antal

Well, now we're having a typical sort of commissioning. So, we have periods where we do much less than design and then we have other periods where we bake the design and the performance for reasonable periods. Now we have -- we're now operating giving longer periods of operating above 5,000-ton a day. I think our record day is about 5,300 with both autoclaves on, 3,500 tons in a day with one clave on. We've had about 1,100 ounces in one day.

What we really need to do and what we're driving to is first to get stability of the circuit. We'll get it operating in a stable state and we'll creep it up through up to design and then we'll creep beyond there if we can. But first things get it stable, get the utilization up and then creep it from there.

Daniel McConvey

Okay.

Rod Antal

But we don't see any bottlenecks at the moment, but when the plant's in upset then the bottlenecks that you see when it's in upset are very informative. And the major ones that we run into, we've fixed. So we don't see anything that's going to hold us back from here.

Daniel McConvey

Great. Last question, Ardich. People excited in the market is looking at how this develops. How expected was it that you incurred some sulfide? And as we go forward in the -- with the further drilling, are we expecting much more sulfide? Or if you can just comment on ...?

Mark Murchison

I guess, we're not surprised. It's where we normally find it at the bottom of the deposit sort of under the oxide or in particular work units. What we're seeing is predominantly oxide much of the same.

Daniel McConvey

Great. Thank you very much.

Rod Antal

Okay.

