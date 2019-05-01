Vanguard Value ETF: Is There No More Room For Value Investing?

Passive investors might be well-served by owning a diversified portfolio of value stocks in the form of inexpensive funds like VTV.

I believe the jury is still out on whether value is doomed to underperform growth going forward.

But over a longer time frame, value investing has proven to be a much better approach.

It has been about ten years since value investing has fallen out of favor.

Historically considered a superior strategy to growth investing, buying low-valuation stocks in exchange for lower future growth prospects has returned a respectable 11.9% per year since the start of 2009. But the figure compares unfavorably to the 14.6% produced by the strategy of investing in high-growth and, consequently, richly priced stocks over the same period.

(Image Credit: Kiplinger)

Maybe even more impressively, a growth approach to investing since 2009 has resulted in less volatility and higher lows. Over the past ten years, growth investing has produced an impressive Sharpe ratio (a measure of risk-adjusted returns) of 0.84 vs. value investing's 0.63. The growth strategy endured a worst daily dip of -6.4% overall and produced negative returns of only -2.8% in a challenging 2018, compared to the value strategy's -7.3% and -8.3%, respectively.

As the chart below depicts, the performance of growth investing barely edged that of value investing between 2009 and 2017. But between 2017 and now, likely as the combination of low interest rates and reduced corporate taxes fueled a bull market that had started to show early signs of fatigue, the difference in performance became much more salient.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from the St. Louis Fed)

Since many investors have been in the markets for less than a decade (while some of us simply have bad memories), the superiority of a growth approach might seem like a fact of life. But this certainly hasn't always been true - quite the opposite, in fact.

The graph below on the left illustrates how $1,000 invested in a value strategy since the beginning of 1979 would have turned into $94,130 today, for an annualized return of 11.5%. The same amount invested in a growth strategy would have been worth only $36,728 now, for an average annualized return of 9.1% and higher annual volatility by nearly two percentage points (measured by one standard deviation).

The graph below on the right shows how a simple "long value, short growth" play on a notional $1,000 would have produced market-neutral (i.e., uncorrelated) positive returns of 2.2% annualized since 1979, further underscoring the superior historical performance of investing in value over the long run.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from the St. Louis Fed)

Growth vs. Value: An Ongoing Debate

Based on the observations above, there are two opposing, yet reasonable, arguments that can be made for and against value relative to growth investing.

The bullish thesis is probably best supported by the idea of an imminent reversion to the mean, suggesting that value is due to gain some ground against the growth approach following a decade of underperformance. More fundamentally, it is possible that after ten years of producing outstanding results, growth stocks may be too richly priced today relative to their value counterparts.

The bearish thesis is that the age of information (i.e., Web 2.0, born around the mid-2000s) may have kick-started an era in which technology stocks, typically falling under the growth category, will continue to outperform their peers. Over the long run and looking past the cycles, gain in productivity (i.e., producing more output with less input) is perhaps the main driver of economic prosperity over a multi-decade period. High-growth companies contributing the most to these improvements - think of Amazon (AMZN) or Microsoft (MSFT) and their cloud service offerings compared to "old economy" names like General Electric (GE) or United Technologies (UTX) - will probably create and retain the most value, which may lead to their stocks being justifiably more richly priced over time.

A Value ETF Worth Considering

I am not ready to take any specific side of this argument, choosing instead to observe the trends and keep an open mind. I believe the jury is still out on whether value is doomed to underperform growth going forward. Meanwhile, I think it makes sense to continue to look at value as a viable approach to investing.

I have repeatedly argued in favor of using ETFs (vs. stock picking, for example) by most, if not all, non-investment professional investors. To that effect, I believe the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) to be one of the best funds available in the market.

For starters, the ETF's rock-bottom management fee of 0.04% is highly enticing. The power of compounding, over a long period of time, will make even a few basis points of extra fund expenses prove to be a substantial drag on returns. I estimate that a mere 10 bps charged on $1 million invested at an average annual return of 10% for 30 years will cost an investor $470,000 at the end of the investment period.

Second, VTV is a large fund of $77.2 billion in assets under management and average volume of nearly 1.5 million shares traded each day (i.e., about $165 million worth of daily transactions). So, jumping in or out of the fund on any given day can be done with little concern for liquidity or trading friction caused by factors like the bid-ask spread.

(Source: Vanguard's web page)

It is worth mentioning, VTV tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Value benchmark, which in turn uses multi-factor (i.e., "smart beta") criteria to establish what a value stock is. More specifically, the index classifies value securities using book-to-price, forward earnings-to-price, historical earnings-to-price, dividend-to-price and sales-to-price ratios.

The end result is a portfolio that leans more heavily towards consumer goods and services, financial services and healthcare stocks. The technology sector, representing more than one-third of the Vanguard growth fund's (VUG) assets, makes up only 9% of VTV.

Final Words

It will be interesting to see who might win the growth vs. value battle over the next several years. In the meantime, I believe passive investors might be well-served by owning a diversified portfolio of value stocks in the form of inexpensive funds like the Vanguard Value ETF or a comparable peer offering.

