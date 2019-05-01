Aleafia Health's (ALEAF) CEO Geoffrey Benic on 2018 Year End Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX:ALEAF) 2018 Year End Results Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Geoffrey Benic

Thank you, Nick. We’re very pleased to welcome shareholders to the call today. This is an exciting day for us at Aleafia Health, for our team and our stakeholders because it puts into perspective how quickly we have progressed. This is the first ever year end results in our history encompassing only three quarters. What that means is that through executional capabilities of our team, we have brought Aleafia Health from a pre-revenue business to one of Canada’s largest licensed producers in under one year. It's a second mover advantage I referred to so often of moving faster, quicker and smarter than our competitors while learning from their mistakes, but we are taking our foot off the gas, the pace that was made Aleafia Health the top performing company of the year on the entire TSX Venture Exchange in only nine months as a public company will only accelerate.

Surely, I'll ask our CFO, Benjamin Ferdinand, to walk us through some of the numbers, but first I want to speak to how we've executed in 2018 in our upcoming catalysts. 2018 lay the groundwork to scale our global mission of growing, processing and selling high margin value-added cannabis health and wellness products. From get-go, when we think of scale and that means scaling exponentially, not incrementally.

When talking about brand strategy acquisitions, the exponential scale making two strategic and transformational acquisitions. We are and will continue to be a consolidator in the industry. On December 19, 2018, we announced that we would acquire Emblem, the transaction via $179.2 million. As you know, we closed this transaction following the reporting period of March 14, 2019, but I want to talk about the outstanding progress both companies made in 2018.

In Emblem, we found a partner with highly complimentary assets and capabilities that will allow us to capitalize on high growth opportunities while pursuing national and international expansion. Perhaps most importantly, Emblem with its strong brands and in-house expertise producing high margin value-added products accelerated our execution strategy by about 12 months to 18 months. I want to talk about the clinics. Early in the year, Aleafia Health also acquired Canabo Medical Clinics, a national network of medical cannabis clinic staffed by practicing physician and nurse practitioners. With Canabo, we inherited years of experience and expertise in cannabinoid therapy and a reliable consistent patient acquisition strategy, but it's only with the acquisition of Emblem that we will be able to fully realize the potential of Canabo’s patient base. And as we ramp up supply cannabis patients will be able to purchase Emblem medical products directly within an integrated consumer experience.

Now, about Aleafia Campus and our 2019 outlook and catalysts. Sectorwide supply shortages have reinforced a strategy of building an integrated ecosystem capable of capturing value through every segment of the supply chain. This is meant making significant investments in acquiring and building up three facilities to position us as the low cost production meter.

We've made significant progress and all three facility build-outs are nearing completion. ON Niagara and Niagara Greenhouse, on June 30, 2018 we closed the acquisition of 160,000 square foot greenhouse in the Niagara region. The modern automated Niagara Greenhouse helps features a moving container bench system allowing for perpetual year round harvest, stable inventory management and standardized repeatable harvest.

Construction and retrofitting will wrap up next month bringing the entire facility to a plant ready state. We're looking at bring Niagara to an operational state as soon as possible and are now growing starter plants material at our current Port Perry and Paris indoor grow facilities which we will allocate to Niagara first crop.

While supply shortages are a fact of life today and in the foreseeable future, oversupply will also come that oversupply will see companies able to grow at low cost, extremely well positioned and it is why we've made significant capital investments in Niagara to do that.

When talking about out Outdoor Grow, and Outdoor Grow expansion, but we're also looking to do things differently to capitalize on our second mover advantage. That's been the genesis of the 26 acre Outdoor Grow expansion at our Port Perry facility. Fencing and security cameras are now up and the site will be up plant ready later this week.

Likewise the startup plant materials growing at Paris facility they're particularly well suited for outdoor cultivation are now being grown and we will be able to hit the ground running. No outdoor cultivation licenses have been granted yet, but we remain confident that we will grow Outdoor this year and we're continuing to do everything we can in our control to make this happen.

When we talk about Paris, in our Paris Phase 2 expansion, the final facility build-out is what I believe is the crown jewel of our production division, the Paris processing facility, which also has indoor cultivation. I have to comment to the Emblem team from management to the outstanding staff at Paris who have a tremendous track record of producing the highest quality value added products in the diverse formulas including oils, capsules and sprays.

The phase two expansion of Paris will bring exponential scale to our extraction and packaging of branded Emblem medical and it's a Symbl adult use products. Over the course of last year, Emblem consistently punched above its weight in its production and branding. Unlike our peers, Emblem has delivered on all of its commitments to provincial government wholesalers in major Canadian provinces and we continue to develop new product formats.

Earlier this month we announced our first Aleafia oral metered-dose spray Symbl Atmosphere coupled with a significant shipment of the product to British Columbia. We are also in the process of fulfilling our largest (0:07:35) provincial order to-date. We have differentiated ourselves in the quality and consistency of our products and that trust that we’ve built with provincial distributors will pay even greater dividends as we ramp up supply.

The Paris phase two expansion will exist solely for their production, packaging, and shipping of value added products. Construction of the build-out will be completed in June of 2019 and we will have all the necessary equipment in place to begin production in phase two, in mid-Q3 2019. We will conservatively reaching 50,000 kilograms extraction capacity with the new build-out, expect to use the vast majority of this expansion for the extraction of cannabis grown at our cultivation facilities.

In terms of resource allocation, the first priority as always will be the ensuring adequate supply for medical cannabis patients, including patients that are Canabo Medical and GrowWise Health clinics and education centers.

Now I will talk about Aleafia Campus supply agreements. A final point on supply speaks to the groundwork laid by Emblem in 2018 of signing a major supply agreement at preferred wholesale prices. Last summer Emblem signed the largest ever LP-to-LP supply agreement with Aleafia totaling 175,000 kilograms over five years. This is perhaps been an overlook story, but this supply agreement is a major net benefit to Aleafia Health. In the short term, it will act as an important bridge as their own facility expansions come online and in the long run it will really position Aleafia Health with one of the largest supply footprints and ensure we continue our focus on value added products with time margins.

I want to talk about our management. As I alluded to earlier, Aleafia Health is relatively new company. We have reached a point where we are today because we have prioritized building a strong management team, building on our existing talent base. This was my top priority when I came to Aleafia last summer. Building on my supply chain logistics background as a former UPS executive, we have built a team with critical expertise in finance, ecommerce, IT cultivation, medicine and construction. The team we now have in place is a key differentiator for our business and it's the reason we have leap frogs so many well established companies in the short time span.

Our CFO, Benjamin Fernandez an investment banking executive formerly with JP Morgan and BMO, most recently Ben led finance strategy and corporate development for the TMX Group, the parent company of the Toronto Stock Exchange. That experience has led us to the incredibly successful acquisition of Emblem along with our up listening to the TSX. Chief Marketing and Technology Officer, Trevor Newell appointed on August 14 was a Co-Founder of SHOP.CA, the precursor to Amazon in Canada with over 15 million products listed. The launch of our online cannabis learning program, FoliEdge Academy is a testament to the incredible technology team Trevor has built, which we believe no other cannabis company has.

As I said, we are significantly scaling our production and we have a grower who has grown at scale repeatedly. Our Senior Vice President of Production, Lucas Escott, has overseen the build-out and operation of five cannabis cultivation facilities and was the Co-Founder of licensed producer Mettrum, which was sold to Canopy for $430 million. Lastly, our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Verbora, appointed on April 24, 2018 is a foremost global expert on cannabinoid therapy and has undertaken over 5,000 medical patient cannabinoid therapy encounters today.

Lastly, I want to recognize the incredible talent pool we've inherited from Emblem. In particular, we have really been able to lean on the product and extraction expertise at Emblem with this talent acting as a major accelerator for us.

I'll now hand it over to our CFO, Benjamin Ferdinand.

Benjamin Ferdinand

Thank you, Geoff. It’s a great day today here as we released our Company's year-end financial results. Some important consideration, as the Emblem acquisition closed following the reporting period, their financials are not included in this year annual report. However, for added transparency, we have included their annual revenue figure in our management discussion and analysis to give a clear picture of the business as it stands today. Additionally, this year-end report encompasses only three reporting quarters as Aleafia Health became a public company in its current form at the end of Q1 2018.

Next, I'll talk about the financials. Pro forma for the acquisition of Emblem, 2018 revenues would have been $11.5 million versus pro forma 2017 revenues of $2.7 million, is the 327% increase.

Aleafia Health 2018 revenues were $3.3 million, compared to zero in 2017. We have a very strong balance sheet with a three major facility build-outs, all fully funded. As of December 31, 2018, Aleafia Health and Emblem had combined cash on hand of $63 million. Aleafia Health experienced a net loss from operations of $9 million in 2018 excluding share-based compensation.

Obviously, we have brought a pre-revenue business to significant revenues in 2018 but as Geoff alluded to, many of our primary growth drivers are coming online in the coming months. We expect to see significant and successive quarter-by-quarter execution developments as that occurs.

Next, I'll talk about the integration of Emblem. We are now beginning to realize significant cost synergies as a result of Emblem acquisition, including synergies and public company fees, legal and management headcount reductions. We have already delivered approximately $3 million in annualized cost savings. Our teams have also engaged third-parties to assist in the transition, both from an operational perspective and cost savings perspective. This process has been extremely beneficial, ensuring we're able to execute quickly and efficiently.

Next, we'll talk about upcoming priorities. As Geoff stated, following the announcement of the Emblem acquisition, Aleafia Health will be a consolidator. We believe that we have all the assets in place in Canada that we need to be a fully integrated health and wellness provider. And we will prioritize a number of acquisition targets in the largest cannabis markets in the world. These assets will accelerate our cannabis health and wellness global expansion.

Additionally, we've been very pleased with the improved capital markets profile we enjoyed in 2018, a positive trend which has continued through 2019. Aleafia Health continues to enjoy a high level of liquidity with U.S. trading volume, proportionately growing. All of these data points are evidence that our global health and wellness platform is resonating very well with investors.

And now I’ll hand it back to Geoff for closing remarks.

Geoffrey Benic

So on behalf of the Aleafia Health management team, we want to thank our shareholders, our employees, and our board of directors for their continued support. And as always mentioned, the best is yet to come.

