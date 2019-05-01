Natural Gas: Average To Above Average Demand Expected Over The Next 2 Weeks

All of this means that prices will have day-to-day upside support though marginal; sideways trading is also possible.

Average to above average demand expected over next couple of weeks though heating demand may begin to wane going deeper into May.

Forecast models project a persistent cool northern/central U.S. vs. a warm southeastern U.S. pattern over at least next two weeks.

Investment Thesis

Average to above average demand couple with still solid injections in the coming weeks mean that prices should see sideways movements or day-to-day upside support though small.

At Tuesday's morning open, the front-month June natural gas futures contract was seen slightly down 0.19% or 0.05 cents ($0.005) at $2.588, while the July was down slightly 0.22% or 0.06 cents ($0.006) to $2.634. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, was seen lower 0.62% at $22.33.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), was down 1.71% and 1.13% at $24.71 and $18.35, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), was higher 1.80% and 0.03% at $122.65 and $24.50, respectively.

The large scale weather pattern in the medium range (6-16 days out) remains consistent with the current pattern. That is a blocking signature that features a warm Arctic, cool Canada, and a mild to warm U.S. (with continued weakness or cool risk over the northern and central U.S.). Nationally, the northern and central U.S. is most at risk for cool air shots via upper level troughing and storms, while further downstream ridging will keep the southeastern U.S. confined to mostly warm weather. Demand nationally will react accordingly with the balance being average to above average over the next two weeks. As we move deeper into the month of May, heating degree days will wane and cooling degree days will pick up.

The cash market should see another lift today with heating demand over the northern U.S. continuing and cooling demand across the southeastern U.S. increasing in response to a building upper level ridge just off the southeastern U.S. coast. Figure 2 below is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting this large scale upper level weather pattern in the 6-11 day timeframe (May 6-11).

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 below are temperature anomalies comparisons of the 06z GFS, 0z ECMWF, and 0z CMC ensembles reflecting the upper level weather pattern in the 6-11 day time frame or from May 5-11.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below are temperature anomaly comparisons from the 06z GFS, 0z ECMWF, and 0z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day timeframe or from May 9-16.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a temperature anomaly map from the newly released ECMWF weeklies Monday evening depicting continued weakness/cooler than normal temperatures over Canada, and the northern and central U.S. in the 14-21 day timeframe (May 12-19).

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a temperature anomaly map from the CFSv2 depicting mild to warm conditions nationally with strongest warming over the southern U.S., and weakness continuing over the Intermountain region (north/central U.S.).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Given the overall mild weather outlook over the next couple of weeks or so, the balance of demand and injection should result in a sideways movement in natural gas prices. I'm maintaining my price range of $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $20.00 and $25.00.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4-week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current Nat Gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

