Ensco Rowan April 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

The market is likely to take the report as negative, but, given Ensco Rowan low valuation and improved financials after merger, the shares may soon present an interesting opportunity.

The are a few new jobs on both the floater and jack-up side, but no breakthrough.

Ensco Rowan (ESV) has recently presented its fleet status report, the first one that presents fleet status changes for the combined company. Without further ado, let’s look at what’s new.

Floaters

Drillship Ensco DS-9 received a four-well contract with Total (TOT) offshore Brazil. The contract has two one-well options. The rig will work from June 2019 to May 2020 at an undisclosed dayrate. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $180,000, below the long-term Brazil contracts previously reported by Transocean (RIG). Drillship Ensco DS-7 got a 180-day contract with Burullus Gas Company. The rig will work in Egypt from April 2019 to October 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate. This contract may lead to a materially longer job since it has as many as eight one-well options. Semi-sub Ensco 8503 got a six-well contract with Kosmos Energy (KOS) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work from August 2019 to March 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $155,000.

Currently, Ensco Rowan has three drillships immediately available (Rowan Reliance, Ensco DS-11, Ensco DS-6), two drillships under construction (Ensco DS-13, Ensco DS-14) and two cold stacked rigs (Ensco DS-3, Ensco DS-5). The contract of Ensco DS-4 ends in July 2019, so the company’s marketing team has plenty of work to do trying to find employment for all its available drillships. I maintain my stance that the stacked Ensco DS-3 and Ensco DS-5 will have big trouble ever returning to the market.

On the semi-sub side, only Ensco MS-1 is currently available (the rig is in Malaysia). Four semi-subs (Ensco 8500, Ensco 8501, Ensco 8502, Ensco 8506) remain cold stacked and their future is unclear.

Jack-ups

Jack-up Ensco 68 got a one well contract with Ankor Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work from May 2019 to June 2019 and then drill one well for Castex from June 2019 to July 2019. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $65,000. The contract with Ankor Energy replaces the previously disclosed contract with Fieldwood. Jack-up Ensco 72 got a three-well contract with Petrofrac in the UK North Sea. The rig will work from May 2019 to July 2019. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $65,000. Jack-up Ensco 100 got a nine-well contract with Faroe Petroleum in the UK North Sea. The rig will work from November 2019 to June 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $75,000. The previously reported contract with Premier (March 2020 – May 2020) will be fulfilled by an Ensco 120 series rig. Jack-up Ensco 101 contract in the UK North Sea was extended by one well. The rig is now scheduled to work until July 2019. Jack-up Ensco 122 contract in the UK North Sea was extended by one well. The rig is now scheduled to work until August 2019, but the contract has various options through December 2020.

Currently, Ensco Rowan enjoys a high utilization of its jack-up fleet. However, with many jack-ups rolling off their contracts this year, we’ll likely see more jobs awarded in the next fleet status report. Interestingly, no big deals except for Ensco 100 were made. Perhaps, Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) has stepped into the territory of long-term contracts for modern jack-up rigs, and the competition will have to retreat a bit. At this point, this is simply a theory that needs confirmation with actual data, but it’s certainly a thing to keep an eye on.

Scrapping

Jack-up Ensco 97 was sold to scrap.

Conclusion

I’d call this fleet status report rather uninspiring. While it was hard to expect anything material from Rowan side of the combined company since pre-merger Rowan was almost fully booked, Ensco still faces the same problems it had after Atwood acquisition – too many rigs that have no jobs. The merger with Rowan was a good move that strengthened Ensco’s financial position, so the company still has enough time to find employment for its rigs and enjoy the recovery when it happens. Right now, the market is obviously putting the whole offshore drilling industry under question, most likely questioning the industry’s ability to deal with the debt wall in 2023 and beyond. However, there’s still plenty of time before the industry faces this debt wall, and many things (including positive ones) could happen. Thus, I see the current pullback in offshore drilling shares, including Ensco Rowan, as an interesting setup for a future speculative long trade – but not right now as catching falling knives is a rather dangerous exercise.

