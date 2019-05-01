Biotech News Recap: Merck Boasts Another Impressive Quarter, Keytruda Dominance Highlighted

I remind readers that even if they don't invest in big pharma, it pays to tune into earnings reports to glean useful nuggets that could affect certain small-cap names.

Merck (MRK) - Sporting a market capitalization of nearly $200 billion, the company reported an impressive first quarter with global sales increasing 8% to $10.8 billion. Performance in China was also a source of optimism, with sales rising 58% to $725 million (67% increase if impact of foreign exchange rate taken out of the picture). Expect China growth to continue with important approvals such as Keytruda (in April) getting the green light in first-line metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC in combination with chemo. Growth in Latin America (+25%) was also encouraging.

GAAP earnings per share came in at $1.12 versus $0.27 for the first quarter of 2018, while non-GAAP EPS rose 16% year over year. Management guided for full-year 2019 revenue between $43.9 and $45.1 billion, while full-year GAAP EPS guidance was for $4.02 to $4.14.

As for specific product performance of note, Keytruda sales rose by 55% to $2.269 billion and Gardasil sales rose by 27% to $838 million. Keytruda growth came as no surprise as the dominant anti-PD-1 therapy continues to rack up approvals in additional indications and takes share of existing ones such as NSCLC and melanoma. Not to be forgotten, Lynparza sales doubled due in part to launch in first line ovarian maintenance setting.

For those who like investing in large-cap names, dips back to low 70s (should they occur) appear buyable to my eyes, given upcoming catalysts and value drivers over a multi-year time frame.

Source: Q1 slide deck

The company's pipeline appears to be dominated by Keytruda (not a bad thing), with regulatory decisions coming for a number of indications and many others in late stage development. Important readouts for 2019-2020 (including in triple negative breast cancer) and numerous combinations being evaluated to further improve response rates are worth staying tuned for. Fun fact, Jacob Plieth of Vantage noted that over 1,000 clinical trials involving Keytruda are listed on ClinicalTrials.gov website.

One last thought here for investors of mainly small and mid-cap companies is to point out why we still keep an eye on big pharma, even if you don't necessarily hold these names. Useful nuggets from conference calls and presentations can show us where their pipelines are deficient and where they are looking to grow (i.e., where M&A could occur and which subsectors are likely to catch fire, such as immuno-oncology combination treatments, targeted oncology, gene therapy, etc). In the example of immuno-oncology, while it's true the arena is quite overcrowded, investors can sift through the many companies claiming to have the ideal combination agent to find the few that actually have demonstrated this with intriguing clinical data (higher the number of patients the better, preference for randomized placebo-controlled studies). I wrote about one such company, highlighting several green flags we'd uncovered while at the same time noting we still need to see initial clinical data to achieve a more favorable risk profile. At the same time, high profile failures such as epacadostat serve as a reminder to remain sufficiently diversified among several promising names.

Other News of Note

Eli Lilly (LLY)- The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.33 and revenue of $5.09 billion, the latter falling short of consensus of $5.22 billion. As one can imagine, the stock took a hit due to the earnings miss along with revenue guidance being lowered to around $22 billion from $25 billion. An interesting nugget is that the company completed two important transactions during the quarter, disposition of remaining stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and acquisition of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO). Some growth drivers included Trulicity (Q1 global revenue rose 30% to $879.7 million), Taltz (global revenue up 72% to $252.5 million), Basaglar (global revenue increase of 51% to $251.4 million) and Jardiance (worldwide revenue up 35% to $203.6 million). Going forward, acquisition of Loxo looks to pay off as RET inhibitor LOXO-292 has initial launch in 2020 should all go well (BTK inhibitor LOXO-305 is a dark horse that could generate interesting data this year).

Pfizer (PFE)- The company reported Q1 performance and beat consensus with non-GAAP EPS of $0.85/GAAP EPS of $0.68. Revenue grew 1.6% year over year to $13.12 billion, beating by $110 million. Guidance was encouraging, with midpoint of adjusted diluted DPS increased by $0.01 to updated range of $2.83 to $2.93. Growth was driven by certain biopharma brands including Eliquis, Ibrance, Prevnar and Xeljanz. Several near-term catalysts were touched on including potential regulatory approval of tafamidis in transthyretin cardiomyopathy (good for Eidos Therapeutics as well) and phase 3 data for rivipansel being evaluated for treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis from sickle cell disease (GlycoMimetics a current idea of mine that's had a decent run-up so far since update piece early this year).

Regarding the microdystrophin gene therapy DMD program, keep in mind current analyst estimates of $3B or more in peak sales take into account a split market with competitor and front runner Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). Pfizer is guiding for initial data from its microdystrophin program at PPMD conference in late June (26-30). On Pfizer's Q1 conference call, language surrounding this program seemed cautiously optimistic (remains to be seen if there's been any safety signals or initial results/biopsy are positive). Six patients had been treated at the time in two dose groups and biopsy data that is available and mature will be presented plus safety update. When asked by an analyst if they have a best-in-class asset with DMD gene therapy, management refused to commit as it is waiting for the data readout (and totality of data) to make the profile of the medicine clear to it.

Biogen (BIIB)- The company announced that data from CS2/CS12 (open-label study evaluating SPINRAZA in patients with later-onset spinal muscular atrophy or SMA) was published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology. Results showed that these later-onset patients regained motor function they'd previously lost and that treatment stabilized their disease activity leading to improvements in activities of daily living. Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale–Expanded (HFMSE) scores increased by 10.8 points for participants with SMA Type 2 while those with SMA Type 3 improved by 1.8 points (compares favorably to natural history data pointing to expected decline of 1.7 points after 3 years). All non-ambulant SMA Type 3 children achieved maximum score of 18 points on Upper Limb Module (ULM) assessment by day 350 and maintained that level through day 1,150, comparing favorably to natural history data of average ULM score of 10.23 points with average 12-month gain of 0.04. Individuals with SMA Type 2 had average of 4 points on ULM assessment up to 3 years after baseline as opposed to 0.04 gain over 12-month period suggested in natural history data. As for Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT), Type 3 patients increased distance walked by 92 meters as compared to 1.5 meter decrease in natural history after one year, while one of 11 non-ambulant children with Type 2 disease gained ability to walk independently. Two children with SMA Type 3 who'd previously lost ability to walk regained it (suggestive of reversal of motor function loss).

Immunomedics (IMMU)- The company announced an exclusive license agreement for sacituzumab govitecan in Greater China, South Korea and certain Southeast Asian countries. What stuck out was the substantial $65 million upfront payment and $60 million more based on FDA approval (plus $710 million in additional milestone payments plus escalating tiered royalties in mid-teens).

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTX)- The stock is showing significant weakness after the company announced its intended secondary offering, consisting of 4.25 million shares of common stock to allow it to usher current pipeline programs through clinical studies. Investment banks involved include JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Cowen and Wedbush PacGrow.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)- The company provided its Q1 update, with cash position of $437.5 million as compared to net loss of $48.4 million (I would expect further financing by the end of 2019 or early 2020). The company's Beta Thalassemia program (CTX001), partnered with Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX), treated its first patient in February and the Sickle Cell Disease study has enrolled its first patient in February (to be infused with CTX001 in mid-2019). As for immuno-oncology efforts with wholly owned CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ malignancies (CTX110), the phase 1/2 study is on track to get underway in the first half of the year.

