The company's fundamentals also surprised to the downside, as it missed miserably on revenues, profits, and profitability margins.

Tesla Breaks Down

Tesla (TSLA) crashed post its latest earnings announcement, as the company’s loss per share and revenues came in much worse than analysts expected.

There was a lot of bad news to discuss: lower ASPs, worsening margins, the services business losing nearly $200 million and, of course, the massive $700 million loss Tesla recorded in the quarter.

However, when considering the numbers closely, it becomes apparent that the company continues to improve in many areas and has incredibly high potential to optimize its current operations, greatly improve revenue efficiency, and considerably boost profitability.

Tesla's Chart Falls Off The Cliff

Tesla has fallen through multi-year support at $250. The stock is now on the verge of a much bigger correction. The next major logical, technical, and psychological support level is all the way down at the $180-200 level. This gives us about 18-25% downside potential here.

Tesla's 5-Year Chart

Here we can see that the stock is on the verge of falling through major support. If Tesla does not rebound around current levels, I would expect $200-220 to materialize quickly.

It’s Not All Bad News

Tesla’s market cap has already dropped to roughly $40 billion, and another 25% decline would put the company’s valuation at just $30 billion. This would bring the stock down to just 26 times 2020 P/E consensus estimate. Even now, at $240, Tesla is trading at just 35 times greatly reduced forward earnings.

Some earnings estimates go much higher, and I would not be surprised if Tesla can earn $8-10 in EPS in 2020. That would essentially put the company’s forward P/E ratio at only around 24-30.

In fact, Tesla could surprise higher, especially now that estimates have been brought down significantly in recent weeks. Also, revenues and EPS should substantially improve due to over 10,000 cars in transit at the end of Q1.

So, Where Did the Wheels Come off this Quarter?

Model 3 Gross Profit Fell Off a Cliff

Model 3 profit margins were relatively high in Q3 and Q4 last year, roughly 20-22%. This was due to higher-end models being sold first and due to tax credit incentives. However, now that Tesla cut prices and introduced the lower-priced model, gross margins declined significantly, by roughly 5% QoQ, to about 15.6%.

Model 3 ASP Dropped 11%

Model 3’s ASP also declined to around $49K (my estimate). This was a sharp decline of about 11% QoQ from around $55K in the last quarter. The results came in slightly below my estimate of $50-55k for Q1 2019.

Energy Generation Storage Profits Collapse

Tesla’s EG&S unit struggled to produce any profit at all last quarter, delivering just 2.6% gross profit worth a meager $8 million. Once you factor in operating expenses, this unit produced negative net income in the quarter.

Services is Imploding

The services business is causing heavy losses for Tesla and needs to be brought under control. The unit hemorrhaged nearly $200 million in the quarter, accounting for a 34% decline in the company’s gross profit.

Tesla's Huge Miss

In my last Tesla article, I mentioned that analysts’ expectations were highly unrealistic pertaining to the first quarter of 2019.

Consensus revenue estimates called for $5.66 billion in revenues in Q1, and this was fewer than 3 weeks ago. Unfortunately, the company reported just $4.54 billion for the quarter, a substantial miss of nearly 20%.

My Q1 financial results vs. Q1 estimates

My own estimates, provided on April 9th, called for revenues of $4.92-5.17 billion - still about 7.7% above actual numbers. However, Tesla had an abnormal number of vehicles - 10,600 in transit to customers at the end of Q1. At around $50K ASP, the orders likely amounted to roughly $500 million in revenues.

Disastrous Loss?

Tesla lost around $500 million in operating income alone and $702 million overall in the quarter. This was far worse than some of the most bearish analysts were expecting. At the time the report came out, consensus estimates were for a 69 cent loss. However, just weeks ago, consensus estimates were for a positive Q1.

The company only utilized $15 million in ZEV revenues, whereas my model guessed for about $100 million to be used. Taking out the $85 million in ZEV discrepancy would have taken my loss projection down to $210 million. Minus another $500 million for the $50K ASP price on Model 3 brings Tesla’s loss to $710 million, essentially exactly at par with the company’s $702 million loss in the quarter.

Look on the Bright Side: Tesla’s Key to Success

Tesla undoubtedly had a difficult quarter logistics-wise. Shipping mass numbers of Model 3s to new markets proved a challenging operation. However, an important factor to consider is that the company is currently producing nearly 6K Model 3s per week, and the Model 3 remains one of the hottest new cars in the world.

So, Tesla can create at least around 312,000 Model 3s on an annualized basis. Even if we drop the ASP to $47.5K that comes out to $14.8 billion in revenues. If we add a modest 15% YoY growth rate, we’re looking at around 413,000 Model 3 units sold in 2021, for a total revenue of about $19.6 billion.

Improving Model 3 Margins

Tesla now simply needs to sustainably improve the Model 3 margin to succeed. After a slightly higher Q2, likely about a 17-18% gross margin, the company may be able to recover GMs to 20-25% in 2020 and in 2021.

A mid-point 22.5% would provide gross profit of about $4.5 billion in 2021

Over the past year, the Model 3 segment has delivered $10 billion in revenues. In 2021, Model 3 sales could be 100% higher, $19.6 billion, at just 15% YoY growth rates.

Moreover, the Model 3 segment delivered about $1.8 billion in gross profit in the past 4 quarters. In 2021, that gross profit could increase to about $4-5 billion.

Operating Costs Under Control

Yet another interesting factor is that while GMs on Model 3 fell, operating costs did not increase by much. Operating expenses increased by just $20 million QoQ. This is fewer than a 2% increase, despite expected higher costs due to overseas shipments.

Will a Capital Raise be Necessary?

Tesla finished off Q1 with about $2.2 billion in cash, and that’s after paying off a massive $920 million one-time bond payment. This indicates the company burned $560 million in the quarter, which is extremely high and is reminiscent of the troubling times it went through last year.

However, even with continuous losses of $500 million, Tesla could operate for about 4 more quarters without utilizing a capital raise. Also, it is extremely likely that Q1 can be looked at as a transient quarter. Next quarter will also likely be difficult, but not to the tune of -$700 million.

Furthermore, the second half may turn out to be more profitable than analysts currently envision. If Tesla becomes cash flow-positive in Q3 and Q4 again, it will demonstrate extraordinary resiliency and discipline on the company’s part.

Therefore, Tesla does not actually require more capital. Theoretically, the company could use capital to grow and expand operations if management sees this as an appropriate strategy. In fact, there are discussions concerning possible capital expansions right now.

A capital raise could be a wise strategic move, should occur on favorable terms for Tesla, and would likely not impact shares negatively. In fact, a capital raise to expand worldwide operations seems like a very smart move right now.

The Bottom Line

Tesla is known for wild swings, but I don’t think this loss is the beginning of a lasting trend. In contrast, this is likely a transitory period that will enable the company to expand operations overseas more efficiently. It will not be a smooth ride, and Tesla could lose another $100-200 million next quarter.

However, the company has about $2.2 billion in cash, plenty to absorb the loss, and we should also see a significant rebound in Q3 and Q4. Demand for Tesla vehicles should benefit from its typical seasonal trend, as the company usually sells far more vehicles in the second half of the year.

Tesla Deliveries by Quarter

We can see that Tesla typically sells far more vehicles in the second half of the year, a phenomenon that should greatly help the company surpass already lowered EPS estimates.

Bad news short term is that the stock has broken through key support and is in danger of dropping to the $200-220 area.

The good news is that this would give the company a market cap of only around $30 billion and forward EPS possibilities of $8-10. This implies that if Tesla does hit $200, it may be as cheap as only 20 times forward earnings, making the company an extremely compelling buy at this point.

