Geopolitical Hostilities Continue To Increase

Geopolitical tensions only increased last week. Ahead of the May 2nd decision date, the U.S. indicated it is ending Iran crude oil export waivers. This could remove 700–800 mbpd from the oil market. Following, Iran, looking to avenge the sanctions, threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic, though the possibility of this remains low given the outsized presence of the U.S. Navy in the region. Crude oil prices initially leaped 3.5% on the news, yet ended the week lower by 1.1% after President Trump called OPEC and told them to bring oil prices down. With spare capacity dwindling, that feels like a tall task.

Following crude oil lower, broad energy declined 1.3% yet MLPs bucked the trend and moved higher by 0.7%. There is something to be said for U.S. production growth.

Moving to news, it was a week dominated by several captains of American energy.

The largest natural gas producer, EQT (NYSE:EQT), reported in line with estimates, with production beating by about 2%. Efficiency gains continue to marvel with (1) drilling times falling from 1.17 days to drill 1,000 feet in November to 0.79 days in March and (2) stages completed per day increasing 30% year over year. The next big event for EQT is the vote on July 10 where shareholders will determine which management team leads the company forward, current management or the Rice brother team.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) hinted earlier this month that refining margins were weak and indeed they were. Leading to the overall earnings miss, Exxon reported its largest downstream loss in 20 years. Chemicals also disappointed. Production moved higher 2% year over year, with a notable pickup in the Permian which jumped 19% quarter over quarter. Nice to see Exxon making good on its shale-focused analyst day narrative. Chevron (NYSE:CVX), on the other hand, beat estimates, with production higher by 7% year over year, led by the Permian and LNG. The bigger story at Chevron though is what’s the next step in its quest for Anadarko (NYSE:APC)?

Which brings us to acquisition news, where Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), looking to make Chevron a widow, entered the ring for Anadarko Petroleum. If we go back a couple weeks, Chevron announced the acquisition of Anadarko for $65 per share, offering a mix of 75% stock and 25% cash. Last week, Occidental raised Chevron’s offer by a hulky 17% to $76 per share, and offered 50% stock and 50% cash. Anadarko ended the week at $73 per share, indicating the market doesn’t expect the current Chevron offer to hold. Expect another chapter or two in this story. Our big takeaway for now is that the Permian and shale are only increasing in strategic value.

Refining titan Valero (NYSE:VLO), in an overall weak quarter for refining margins due to narrower crude oil differentials, printed earnings ahead of expectations due to flexible crude oil sourcing and cost control. The ability to refine multiple grades of crude oil and Valero’s diversification into ethanol and renewable diesel highlighted the value of the company’s assets. Looking forward to 2Q and beyond, IMO 2020 and gasoline inventories that are below average historical levels set up a stronger refining margin environment.

Finally, the largest utility, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), reported earnings ahead of estimates due to strength in its regulated gas business. The company left EPS growth guidance unchanged at 6-8% through 2021. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), on the other hand, reported a miss due to wind production 11% below normal. Indeed, most regions across the U.S. experienced wind speeds for energy production 5-20% below the long-term average in 1Q. Mother Nature is strange sometimes.

Just when you thought dropdowns were done, PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) announced the acquisition of some iron, specifically a 50% interest in the Torrance Valley Pipeline Company, a 110,000 bpd crude oil transportation system that supplies PBF’s Torrance, California, refinery. The $200-million transaction from the parent company is funded through a $135-million direct offering and drawn down of the credit facility. The consideration also implies an attractive EBITDA multiple of 8.0x. Note that compares to our 13x EBITDA multiple that private equity averaged paying for midstream assets since 2017. What does all this tell us? (1) There is interest and capital for the direct funding of attractive transactions and (2) there continue to be midstream assets held by downstream and upstream companies that can be acquired at compelling prices that are accretive to public company cash flows.

What can we hammer home from last week? The Permian continues to be the main event, transactions in upstream and midstream are germinating, refining looks to improve throughout 2019, the wind did not blow, and there looks to be no endgame to geopolitical hostilities.

This week is a big reporting week for first-quarter earnings that includes many midstream companies. We’ll also see if the U.S. indication about ending Iranian export waivers holds. Plenty to chew on in the energy patch.

