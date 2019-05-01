Enova International: Data Analytics Platform In Play

With its diversified loan products and huge consumer behavior data, Enova International Inc. (ENVA) will benefit from the fast-growth AI/Data Analytics trend. However, it currently has a high valuation, along with a recent 14% gain in a single day, and I'd rather wait for a lower price to buy in.

Enova is a 2014 spin-off from Cash America International, focusing on lending to unsecured non-prime borrowers. While its parent provides loan via the store network, Enova provides loan via the internet. Because it has no stores and makes loans mainly online using its technology platform, the company can process and complete transactions efficiently, growing transaction numbers and consumer data consistently over the years. It has processed more than 47.5 million customer transactions and has around 26 terabytes of consumer behavior data since 2004. In 2018 alone, around 4.3 million transactions were processed, with cumulative loan originations of $24 billion. Compared to other lending FinTech companies, including LendingClub Corp. (LC) and On Deck Capital (ONDK), Enova is the only one that is generating profitability.

Source: Enova presentation

Diversifying to less risky loan products

In the last ten years, Enova has been diversifying its product offering to consumers, shifting away from its previous focus on short-term loans. Short-term loan product as a percentage of revenue has gone down dramatically, from 98% in 2009 to only 19% in 2018. Currently, the biggest revenue contributor is Installment loans and RPAs.

Source: Enova presentation

The growth of Installment loans means less risk to Enova's business, as consumers do not have pressure to pay at once at the end of the period, but can make scheduled regular smaller payments. Because of that nature, the ratio of cost of revenue to average loan balance would be more consistent than short-term loans and credit line accounts. Installment loan revenue is recognized over the term loan, while the highest default level is normally in the early stage of the loan. Thus, this product’s gross margin is lower than those of credit line accounts and short-term loans. That is the reason why although Enova’s revenue has been growing by 70% in the past four years, from $652 million to more than $1.1 billion, its gross profit only increased 25%, from $435 million to $543 million in the same period. For the full year 2019, the company expects to generate a 45-55% profit margin, depending on quarterly loan originations, the mix of new and returning customers and the mix of loans and financings in the loan portfolio.

The more Installment loans and RPAs there are, the more stable and less risky operation Enova has. Short-term loan products have the highest charge-offs, in the range of 20-27% of average loan balances. Installment loans and RPAs are the least risky with the lowest charge-offs ratio, in the range of 9-12%.

Leveraging the huge consumer data

Consumer behavior data is Enova’s gold mine when the company knows how to use it effectively. Enova has used this understanding in building the Colossus Analytics Engine. Based on the huge data input, the Colossus platform will use different predictive models to determine the financing decision, structure loan amounts, and terms, and monitor fund disbursements, loan collection, and portfolio performance.

Source: Enova presentation

The more data Enova has, the better decisions the Colossus platform can make. By using Colossus, the company can offer relevant financing products for different customer types at the lowest costs possible.

Enova is not cheap now

Regarding valuation, Enova is not cheap anymore. The company is currently trading at 2.7x its book value, the most expensive compared to its peers including On Deck Capital and LendingClub, at 1.36x and 1.6x book value respectively. Enova deserves the highest valuation because it is also the most profitable. In the past three years, the company has generated a double-digit return on equity, in the range of 11-22.3%, while On Deck Capital and LendingClub produce losses most of the time. However, Enova had previously traded at the lowest valuation among the three. When it trades at the highest valuation like it does now, investors should be more careful.

Source: YCharts

Key Takeaway

With diversified loan products, historical consistent high return on equity, a huge amount of consumer data and the Colossus platform, Enova can keep growing at a very high pace while operating the business efficiently. Nevertheless, the current valuation is a bit high. With a roller coaster price history, Enova might experience a short-term downturn after a daily surge. Whenever the share price plunges, it is an opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.