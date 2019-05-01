Occidental Has The Right Idea

This could be the start of a bidding war between the two firms, because by my estimates, Anadarko might still have some upside before it fully achieves fair value.

The management team at Occidental Petroleum (OXY) just made a major move aimed at stealing away from Chevron (CVX) a significant opportunity. In an announcement made, Occidental made public to the world an offer it is making to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) at a price significantly higher than the terms agreed to by Anadarko that were put out by Chevron. Based on the data provided, this transaction more accurately reflects the fair value of Anadarko than Chevron’s deal, even if it is still on the low end of what probably should come to pass. At a minimum, it offers investors in Anadarko an opportunity, perhaps, to generate additional upside and it could start a bidding war for the oil and gas company.

A look at the offer

In its press release regarding the offer, Occidental stated that the company would be willing to buy all of Anadarko in a transaction valued at $76 per share. If agreed to, investors in Anadarko would receive $38 per share in cash, plus they would get 0.6094 shares of Occidental’s common stock for each share of their own. In all, this values the equity in Anadarko at $38 billion according to Occidental, plus if you throw in net debt, the EV (enterprise value) of the deal would come out to $57 billion. This is inclusive of the firm’s share of the debt of Western Midstream Partners (WES), and of its non-controlling interests.

Upon completion of the transaction, which would see Occidental issue about 309 million additional units, shareholders of Anadarko would hold 29% of the combined company, with current Occidental shareholders owning the rest of the business. The management team at Occidental believes that if this deal does get completed, significant synergies could be generated. As you can see in the image below, synergies of about $3.5 billion could be generated, with $2 billion in cost-savings associated with the firm’s ongoing operations, and the remaining $1.5 billion coming in the form of reduced capital spending.

Not only would synergies be on the table, asset sales over time would be as well. Over the next 12 to 24 months, Occidental intends to divest itself of between $10 billion and $15 billion in assets, likely with the goal of using those proceeds to repay some of the debt taken on to make this deal work. It’s highly uncertain which particular assets would be sold off, but if you look at the image below, you might get some idea.

In all, Occidental generates about 41% of its production today from international operations. Anadarko receives only 15% of its output from abroad. 67% of Anadarko’s total output comes from the Permian, and as we have seen this year from major companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron, the Permian is more desirable now than ever. Very likely, asset sales generated by Occidental would be from abroad, which follows a similar move made by Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

In addition to synergies that would exist under the deal, management has forecasted that, from a price of $60 per barrel for WTI crude and $3 per Mcf for natural gas, free cash flow generated by the business would expand by $270 million for each $1 per barrel increase in oil prices. With 1.4 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) in production every day, a sizable amount of which is in the form of oil, the impact here in a bullish environment is undeniable.

Investors are better with Occidental

Undoubtedly, I see the deal with Occidental as being vastly superior to the current deal with Chevron. For starters, the transaction represents an $11 per share premium (using prices prior to the market’s reaction to the news) over what Chevron offered. That translates to a premium of 16.9%. Not only that, but the Occidental offer of $38 per share in cash dwarfs the $16.25 per share in cash offered by Chevron. This means less volatility for shareholders in Anadarko should the price of its acquirer decline. It also gives investors in Anadarko the ability to more easily decide if they want to take that cash and invest more into Occidental after the transaction or not.

The higher share price being offered by Occidental should be thought of through the lens of not only price, but valuation as well. Forget about synergies and the fact that those, as projected, are significantly larger under the Occidental deal than the $2 billion forecasted by Chevron for its proposed marriage with Anadarko. I say forget about these because management can really say anything it wants and it may or may not be right and there will be little recourse for shareholders if it isn’t. Instead, let’s look at valuation as things stood last year.

According to my calculations, Anadarko’s EBITDA last year was about $6.97 billion, while its operating cash flow stood at $5.93 billion. With an EV of $57 billion, the price paid by Occidental comes out to an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 8.2. This is certainly within the fair value range for a firm like Anadarko, but is likely toward the low end, with a reading of 9 or even 10 not out of the question. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, the multiple under the Occidental deal is 6.4, which is quite low.

In all, I see these valuations as being lower than they probably should be, but they are certainly better than what Chevron was willing to pay. Its EV/EBITDA multiple was lower at 7.2, while its market cap/operating cash flow multiple was 5.2. These readings are attractive compared to many of the energy companies I have seen recently, but the entire industry and its multiples are depressed because of extensive investor pessimism.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I really like the deal offered up by Occidental at this time. Even if the firm must pay a termination fee, the transaction is appealing and investors should push management to go where the money is. That said, I believe there could still be attractive upside from this point, not only with Anadarko’s stock offering investors additional upside from here of 4.3%, but in the form of a counteroffer by Chevron. If it wants Anadarko, it can win it from Occidental, but it will have to pay up mightily, likely with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9 or higher.

