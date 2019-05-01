Q1 Paramount For Vale

Vale is underpriced in the lead-up to the Q1 earnings report that will set the tone for the stock's 2019 performance.

Vale S.A. (VALE) will report its Q1 2019 earnings on May 9, 2019. This will be huge for investors and the company who have experienced a tumultuous opening to 2019. We believe that this stock is trading cheaply following the announcement of the Brumadinho Dam collapse, especially in light of the rally in iron prices. The Q1 earnings call will very much set the tone for the next few quarters, and may lead to some short-term price gains on favorable updates and guidance.

Vale had been consistently operating and growing at a sustainable yet attractive rate for the last few years. In addition, the firm has de-levered and decreased the risk associated with its financial structure. Since September 2016, debt to equity fell from 1.06x to 0.23x, net operating revenue increased from $27.5bn to $36.6bn and the share price rose from $7.70 at the end of 2016 to finish 2018 at $13.02.

Source: YCharts

Source: VALE, Annual Report 2018

Many expected this trend to continue into 2019; however, one major incident may have derailed those forecasts.

On January 25, 2019, a tailings dam failed at Vale's Feijao mine, in the city of Brumadinho. The dam failure resulted in nearly 300 fatalities, as well as extensive property and environmental damage in the region.

Brazilian authorities suspended operations at a number of Vale’s projects, and the company announced that c. $4.5bn of its assets have been frozen to cover costs relating to the disaster, including clean-up operations, wages and compensation for deceased workers. The damaged dam was raised using the upstream method (by building successive layers (lifts) above the tailings accumulated in the reservoir) and in response Brazilian regulators recently approved the requirement for Vale to decommission all upstream dams on a specified timetable.

Following the incident, the company announced plans to close an additional 19 dams to prevent similar tragedies from taking place. This has put a significant amount of Vale's production out of commission.

Source: Finviz

The company’s share price reached a high of $15.93 in October and sat at $14.81 before the announcement on the 25th of January. The market discounted Vale by over 20% on the news as the share fell to lows of $11.17 on the 7th of February. However, F-Stat sees plenty of reasons to expect positivity from the next earnings call.

Production and Volumes

Vale has estimated that impact due to the dam failure and associated suspension of operations on its production is c. 92.8m MT per annum. We can see the breakdown below:

Source: Vale's Performance in 2018 - Conference Call Presentation

The failing tailings dam occurred in the Feijao mine. Fabrica and Vargem Grande were temporarily halted as part of Vale's decision to accelerate the decommissioning of upstream tailings dams. Vale expects to resume operations at Fabrica and Vargem, but will write off Feijao in Q1 2019. Given the severity and stringency of the Brazilian authorities, we do not forecast these operations adding any recovery volumes in 2019 or 2020. Alegria was decommissioned after inconclusive preliminary stress tests. Vale's guidance around these mines has been lacking in detail (though we do expect a detailed update in the next two weeks), as such we do not forecast recoveries over the next 2 years.

Source: Image created by author with data from Vale's Performance in 2018 - Conference Call Presentation

Brucutu resumed operations towards the end of April. We can assume with a monthly rate 2.5m MT that the impact for the year will be softened by 17.5m MT in 2019 and 30m MT in 2020. In March 2019, Vale suspended operations at the Timbopeba mine, following the decision of a state court. Given the less severe nature of the shutdowns and the possibility of technical solutions bringing some volumes back online, we forecast recoveries to begin at Timbopeba after Q1 2020 at a reduced capacity (we set this to be 50% which we believe to be conservative).

Source: Image created by author with data from Vale's Performance in 2018 - Conference Call Presentation

One of the largest issues with the falling production is the fear that Vale may need to purchase raw materials (iron ore and iron ore pellets) in the market to honor existing commercial contracts. This will have a significant effect on costs and profitability. The ability of the firm to recover some of the volumes lost to decommissioning will be an important factor in the stock price trajectory over the next 12 months.

In addition to recoveries, Vale will benefit from the development in its Northern system over the next 2 years. Capacity is being increased to 230m MT by 2020. If all goes to plan, this ramp-up should see the northern system reduce the 98m MT per annum loss by 17m MT in 2019 and 30m MT by 2020. If we factor this ramp-up into the above calculations, 2019 shortfall reduces to 58.3m MT and 2020 falls to 28m MT. This ramp-up may be progressing slower than anticipated given the heavy rainfall in northern Brazil.

All things considered, with the prospect of recoveries and the ramping-up of existing assets, Vale's production status looks far healthier than it did in early Q1.

Source: Vale, FT Commodities Americas Summit, October 16, 2018

Another issue associated with the falling volumes relates to cost. Vale expects increased expenses due to the costs of increasing production in the unaffected mines to offset the aforementioned volume cut and the costs of complying with additional safety requirements. We expect Vale to make investments in producing assets. However, these investments are likely to be below the firm's IRR/ROIC which may impact profitability ratios.

Iron Ore Market

Vale is heavily exposed to iron ore prices. For 2018, a $1 fall in the average iron ore price would have reduced operating income by $340m. The market needs to stay supportive for Vale, especially since the reduced production guidance. Luckily for Vale, Iron ore prices have surged in 2019 and blew through the $90-mark in early April.

Iron ore prices sustained above $75 during 2019 will afford miners the opportunity to generate far more cash than anticipated at the start of the year. Vale had much to do with this price increase (which is a testament to the status of Vale as a global mining power) as the volumes it took out of the market this year fuelled the price surge by tightening supply. In addition, cyclones in Australia affected shipments and production with Fitch estimating that 25m Mt will fall off from Australian miners (Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP (NYSE:BHP), etc.) in 2019. Although the supply project pipeline is thin, we expect prices to normalize over 2019 and average c $80 as producers recover lost volumes and more information regarding disruptions is made available.

Source: Trading Economics

The higher averaged realized price will help to mitigate the effects of the production cuts on costs/margins.

Vale’s average realized price of iron ore was $66.2/t in 2018, 3.0% above the US$64.2/t realized in 2017. Iron prices have performed exceptionally well in 2019 and currently sit well above price levels seen in 2018. For this reason we expect average realized prices to have increased in Q1, cushioning the effects of lower volumes and higher expenses.

Takeaway

Key to the next earnings call will be information on the progression of the Northern System ramp-up, the availability of inventories to offset the drop in production and limit the risk of Vale entering the market for iron ore raw materials. We also hope for more information on the decommissioned mines, specifically possibilities of further recoveries and the cost implications of the decommissioning.

Vale is a quality firm with quality assets that has experienced a large catastrophe in 2019. While the reduced production outlook of 98.2m MTs is expected to significantly impact earnings, we believe that the market has not yet factored in the possible upside scenario from rising recoveries and the ramp-up from development in the Northern System. We also see the resounding iron ore price environment as being critical for the performance of Vale in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.