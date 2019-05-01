AK Steel: Q1 Report Hardly An Upside Catalyst But The Stock May Still Move Higher

The company still needs at least one clean quarter for the market to become more optimistic on its shares.

In my previous article on AK Steel (AKS), I suggested that the market was unlikely to buy into the company shares before it sees the first-quarter report. Now that the earnings report is out, it’s time to re-evaluate the situation.

AK Steel reported a net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.01 per share, on a GAAP basis. This result included the previously disclosed charge of $77.4 million for Ashland Works closure. Without this charge, the company would have earned $72.9 million or $0.23 per share. Direct cash impact from the Ashland Works closure is expected to be $15 million in 2019, with the remaining amount spent later, while annual savings should reach $40 million.

The average selling price continued to improve, up from $1106 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 1112 per ton in the first quarter of 2019. However, the pace of these improvements is modest. It’s not surprising that analysts are expecting flat earnings for 2019 and 2020:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The company itself guides for 2019 earnings of $0.24 - $0.30 per share ($0.48 - $0.54 per share without Ashland Works charge). Current share price implies valuation of slightly above 5 forward P/E which is cheap, but the pace of improvements is starting to be concerning since AK Steel will have to deal with plenty of debt in 2021 – 2023 at a time when competitors will be introducing new supply to the market and the risk of recession could be higher (assuming risk of recession increases with each additional year without a recession).

Source: AK Steel presentation

The company finished the first quarter with $41.2 million of cash on the balance sheet so it has no cash cushion. The company has a $1.35 billion credit facility that expires in September 2022 and has borrowed $380 million under this facility, so there’s plenty of capacity left. However, AK Steel will obviously have to refinance the 2021 – 2023 maturities as current cash generation is not sufficient enough to materially move the needle on the debt side.

At this point, it looks like the market is starting to look beyond 2020 and prices AK Steel shares according to its worries. Similar worries (“what the future holds for the next decade?”) have also plagued U.S. Steel (X) which recently had a tough few months. I also believe that near-term recession fears play a role in the stock’s price, although I do not share the gloom and doom predictions that recession is just around the corner.

From a stock trading perspective, I’d expect AK Steel shares to remain volatile in a wide $2.10 - $3.30 range for the upcoming months, depending on general market mood and increasing/decreasing recession fears. I believe that the lower end of this range ($2.20 - $2.50) is interesting for speculative bets due to cheap valuation, although it’s difficult to count on big multiple expansion in the near term unless the company itself provides some positive internal catalysts. A clean quarter with no charges and normal cash generation would be a great start.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.