Momo: Short-Term Fears, Long-Term Buy

If Tantan does get restored, Momo may soar to new highs in the next few years.

Momo recently dropped over 6% on news that Tantan is being suspended by the Chinese government.

Very recently, news broke that Momo's (MOMO) Tantan app had been suspended from Chinese app stores due to a government crackdown. While the market reacted extremely negatively to this news, dropping nearly 10% at one point, we believe that Momo remains a great value and growth play and this negative news may in fact provide a great buying opportunity.

Short-term fears

In the last few years, the Chinese government has ramped up its regulation of technology, passing laws affecting everything from gaming to porn. While these crackdowns do seem quite scary, investors need to realize that different companies are affected differently.

Most of the time, large companies tend to get short suspensions, typically ranging from a few days to a month. For example, Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), a video site with 93 mil MAUs, was restored after a month. In another crackdown in April 2018, 4 news aggregator sites received bans ranging from three days to three weeks. Momo's Tantan fits into the "popular app" category, having more than 90 mil MAUs and being the largest online dating app in China. Tantan also doesn't seem to have any direct conflict with the interests of the Chinese government, so we expect Tantan to be restored within a month.

Looking at Bilibili's temporary suspension again, we also discovered that users did not flee the platform when it was suspended. Interestingly, Bilibili's stock price is now 50% higher than when the suspension occurred, indicating that its long-term fundamentals also weren't affected substantially.

Bilibili Q4 presentation

Seeing how other popular apps haven't been significantly affected by the crackdown, we came to the conclusion that other than a short-term loss of revenue and a long-term slight decline in profitability to monitor content, Tantan will be fine. Even this may not be all bad, as it will help to strengthen Tantan's moat against smaller online dating apps.

In the end, we believe that Tantan's suspension definitely doesn't warrant a decline of over 6% in Momo's stock, considering that Tantan is likely to be restored within a month.

Momo isn't dependent on Tantan

Even if it does get suspended for longer than expected, Momo is cheap even without considering Tantan.

Doing some digging, we found out that most of Tantan's services cost below $5 per month. Combining this with the fact that Tantan currently has around 4 mil paying users, we can see that Tantan's revenues most likely aren't more than $60 mil per quarter. This would put it at less than 10% of Momo's quarterly revenues.

appadvice

Tantan also doesn't play a large part in Momo's growth story either, as Momo's largest segment, live video service, which doesn't include Tantan, grew revenues by 36% in 2018.

Tantan is also dragging down Momo's profitability. As management mentioned, without Tantan, Momo would've made $4.2 bil USD in adjusted operating income, or $300 mil RMB higher than its actual adjusted operating income.

Although Tantan is a substantial part of the Momo bull case, Momo is cheap by itself, trading at a 19x P/E despite guiding for revenue growth of over 30% in 2019, most of which is driven by the core Momo platform.

This means that if Tantan was completely shut down by the government or pulled from the app store longer than expected, Momo would not have much downside as most of its earnings and revenues aren't dependent on Tantan and it already trades at a pretty cheap valuation. In fact, profitability may even increase, which should make Momo more attractive to investors. In this scenario, we believe Momo should be valued at 22x earnings, in line with peers like YY (NASDAQ:YY), or around $40 per share.

Tantan gets restored

If Tantan does get restored quickly, the Momo bull thesis gets strengthened considerably. Online dating is in its infancy in China, and as we showed in our last article on Momo, it has a very long growth runway. Tantan is the largest player in this market and so it will benefit most from this growth.

Tantan also benefits Momo substantially. Management has also stated that Tantan's users are very complimentary to Momo's users, so Momo may be able to capture substantial synergies from Tantan.

Overall, if Tantan gets restored, Momo definitely deserves a much higher valuation than its current market cap. Using Tinder as a comparable and considering the US' and China's per capita GDP, we arrive at a valuation of $2.5 bil for Tantan, which would put our target price at $51.

Takeaway

In the end, we believe the long-term fundamentals of Momo aren't affected much by the app suspension and that Momo fell much more than it deserved. This may be a good buying opportunity for those who had missed the recent run-up in Momo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.