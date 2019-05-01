Credit Suisse: A Stable Player In A Chaotic Market Trading Under Book Value

I am very bullish on the company's year ahead even though I'm neutral to slightly-bearish on the global financial services industry for the same time period.

As it returns to solid profitability and growth, it remains well-undervalued compared to peers and I believe significant appreciation will take place if it holds its ground throughout 2019.

In return, the company has completely turned around parts of its business, which as a whole lost nearly 30% of all revenues in the last couple of years.

Credit Suisse has transformed itself from a trading-dominated business and is now focused on wealth management and other business segments which are far less volatile.

Credit Suisse (CS) is a bank located in Switzerland which has operations around the world, including Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, its largest operating environments.

The bank has been refocusing its efforts away from market-generated revenues since 2015 when it first saw trouble brewing and has focused on wealth management and other regional activities, which have boded well for it in the long run. It has managed to grow revenues in the most recent year across multiple regions whereas other market players have faltered.

As more chaos ensues in European banks with Brexit in disarray, European economic stability continuously being questioned and the Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) merger situation, I believe that Credit Suisse is the stable player in the region which will be getting a lot of business from both wealthy individuals looking to park their chunks of change and from individuals who don't want the uncertainty that comes with defaulting banks.

The 2015 Choice

To say that any particular individual bank saw the 2015 near-bear-market coming would be a lie, but most key cost-cutting and refocusing initiatives did indeed start at the tail end of 2014 and 2015. Most banks had a high market exposure which made them susceptible to market volatility when it was wanted the least. A few banks refocused into emerging markets, a few doubled down on trading revenue streams and a few refocused into their commercial consumer markets.

Credit Suisse decided to refocus towards its wealth management segment and began cutting costs in any segment with high exposure to the overall markets, which boded well for it in the short haul. It has managed to grow revenues in its wealth management segment every year since, even in a market where most other players have been collectively losing money and market share status. (In the European Union and Asia-Pacific regions)

In the most recent quarter, the company continued to see headwinds in operating segments with high market exposure and is continuing to divest away from these in favor of more stable business practices which allowed the bank to report its highest pre-tax profit in over 3 years.

(Source: Company slides)

The company has since grown assets under management in its wealth management business to CHF786 billion and has seen steady transaction and performance-based fees as well as interest income and recurring fees from the services it provides.

Results

This shift has allowed the company to remain stable whilst revamping some of its existing business segment. It has invested heavily into Global Market operations which did allow it to launch a new operating platform, increase collaboration and introduce new integrated products so it can both remain competitive and offer an edge to clients in both of its largest operating regions.

A recent development, and one which will in no doubt boost the company's wealth management operations and is a testament to its improving operations, is the company has reached an agreement to obtain a full banking license in Saudi Arabia which has one of the highest concentration of wealth management services potential in the world and certainly in the Middle East.

The company was also selected as a financial advisor for Chevron (CVX), which is buying Anadarko Petroleum (APC), a type of deal which we should be expecting more of in the coming years as oil markets return to their instability with the eventual production increases by Middle Eastern countries and Russia.

Financials

In 2018, the company reported sales at the high end of its projection at $21.04 billion after stabilizing in 2017 following a hard couple of years with declining revenues. For 2019, the company is expected to report a slight increase to $21.07 billion, followed by a 3.5% rise to $21.8 billion in 2020.

On the EPS side of things, the company reported $0.79 for 2018, which missed analyst projections but was a continuation of the improvement over the course of the past few years. For 2019, the company is expected to report a 62% rise to $1.28 on behalf of its cost-cutting efforts, a number which is expected to rise another 17.2% in 2020 to $1.50.

As part of the conclusion of its turnaround efforts, Credit Suisse announced a $1.5 billion share repurchase program which will be putting its cash to good use and return some value to patient shareholders.

Balance Sheet

The company is extremely well-capitalized with over $100 billion in cash and although it holds around $160 billion in long-term debt, it has lowered exposure to riskier and volatile loans and deposits and has increased loans and trading assets with less interest-bearing liabilities.

Overall, the company has worked to increase its capital ratios to meet global requirements and create a more sustainable environment for the longer run.

(Source: Company 6-K report)

Valuation

Credit Suisse has raised its book value by a significant amount over the past couple of years and it now stands at $15.54 per share while shares trade around $13.52 per share.

As the company is expected to report $1.28 in EPS for 2019, its current price presents a valuation multiple of 11x forward earnings whilst a variety of other financial services companies ranging from the struggling Deutsche Bank to turnaround stories like Barclays PLC (BCS) trade at multiples of 13.5x and 39x, respectively.

With both of the previously mentioned financial services providers trading at a 60% premium to their book value per share, this brings Credit Suisse's fair value to around $20.00 per share, almost 50% higher than current valuation. Translating into EPS multiples, we get a 15.6x multiple to reach the book value premium share price, which is in line with the valuation of the previously mentioned companies.

Investment Conclusion

This will not, I believe, be an immediate price appreciation throughout 2019. I do believe that the company will need to continue and show improvements in its wealth management services and also show concrete translation of its investments in its other business segments into margin and net income improvements. This will have to be proven throughout the second and third quarters of 2019.

That being said, the financial services company seems to be much better positioned, even though it is less diversified, than any other European bank and will likely be able to weather an economic storm if it needs to in the near future. In the longer run, with some recent growth indicators having both the European Union and the Asia-Pacific region showing some signs of improvement as well as new partnerships and deals with Middle Eastern countries have me extremely bullish on the company's future even as I am neutral on the global financial services industry as a whole.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CS, DB, BCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.