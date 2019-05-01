FactSet Research Systems: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame, because the stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different from the standard analysis most investors use to evaluate a stock. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical", they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). More recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" so that I can apply them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions that I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two, unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I weight shareholder yields from dividends (and potentially from buybacks) more heavily because that is money actually being returned to shareholders; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three 10-year CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy", 12-15% an "outperform", 8-12% a "market perform", 4-8% an "underperform", and < 4% a "sell".

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How cyclical are earnings?

When dealing with stocks whose earnings are not very cyclical or economically sensitive, using long-term P/E ratios can be useful for gauging market sentiment. Let's take a look at FactSet Research Systems (FDS) using a F.A.S.T. Graph (which is a great tool for this sort of analysis) to see how cyclical earnings have historically been:

In order to guide which sort of analysis I'll perform, I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth". This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low", "moderate", and "high". "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much farther than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last, but not least, are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns, but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical".

For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

In terms of earnings cyclicality, FactSet falls in the "secular growth" category. It hasn't had a single year of earnings declines over the past two decades. That's very impressive. For stocks with this sort of history, it is appropriate to use a 10-year time frame to estimate future returns, because under most circumstances, the stock price is unlikely to have big drawdowns of -30% or more, unless we are in an economic recession - and those typically occur once a decade.

Market Sentiment Returns

Now, I want to take a look at what sort of returns we might expect 10 years from now if FactSet's P/E ratio were to trade at its average from the last cycle. I roughly estimate the point we are in the current cycle to be similar to where we were in 2006 during the last cycle, so that's the time frame I'm going to examine in the next F.A.S.T. Graph:

We can see that currently, FactSet trades at a blended P/E ratio of 29.4, and the normal P/E ratio this cycle has been about 25.1. If FactSet were to revert to a 25.1 P/E ratio 10 years from now, it would produce a CARG of about -1.57%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Over the past cycle, FactSet has steadily bought back about 21.44% of the outstanding shares of the company. I will take the effects of these buybacks out when calculating the expected earnings growth over the next 10 years, and I will also assume that we will have a recession at some point over the next 10 years as well.

When I run the numbers on that, if the next cycle is similar to the previous one, we would expect an organic earnings CARG of about +7.16% over the next 10 years from earnings growth.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are more than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both the 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Looking at the 1-, 3-, and 12-year buyback trend, I'm going to assume FactSet will buy back about 1.75% of shares per year over the next 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Currently, we can expect a +0.94% dividend yield going forward.

In order to see if buybacks and dividends are sustainable over the next cycle, I like to take a look at both earnings yield and free cash flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield to make sure the company has the income to sustain the buybacks and dividends, and also to see how much is left for the company to invest in its business.

Data by YCharts

The earnings yield looks like it is enough to cover both the dividends and expected buybacks.

Data by YCharts

FCFE/EV yield is about 3.6% right now, and that is also enough to cover buyback and dividend expectations.

When I run the numbers on this, with buybacks accruing, but not compounding over the next 10 years (along with the excess cash the business keeps for itself), and assume that the dividends will compound over the next 10 years, I get a 10-year expected business return of+2.92% CARG over the next 10 years.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-1.57%), earnings growth returns (+7.16%), and business/shareholder returns (+2.92%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of +8.51%. That falls in the "market perform" category for me. During the trough of the December correction, FactSet would have just gotten into the "outperform" category. I think there is a good chance this stock could trade at attractive levels if we have a correction that is a little deeper, and I would be very interested in buying this one if the price were right.

Next, let's examine what my chances are of purchasing the stock at a lower price if we are to have a recession within the next 5 years.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graph's forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then, I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy FactSet at a significantly lower price than it trades today, or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If we hold FactSet's current P/E ratio steady over the next 2-3 years, analysts are currently projecting that, including dividends, we will see a price of $346.32. During the past two recessions, we saw price declines of about -50% off the highs. If that same decline begins in about 2-3 years, we could ultimately see a price of $173.16. That is quite a bit lower than the $271.12 we have today. At the peak before the last recession, FactSet traded at a little bit higher P/E of around 33 (about 10% higher than today), so it's possible if the stock goes into the next recession with a lower P/E than last time, it might fall a little less than -50% off its highs - but it looks like there is little risk in missing out on a good price for FactSet if we see an economic slowdown within the next 3 years.

Conclusion

With very consistent earnings and growth, and just enough price cyclicality to provide good buying opportunities, FactSet looks like a quality opportunity during periods of economic weakness. I'll be placing this stock on my watchlist and take another look at it if the price declines more than -30% off its highs at some point in the future. For current shareholders, I see no reason to sell the stock right now, but they should be aware that a potential drawdown during a recession could be fairly deep relative to FactSet's remarkably consistent earnings.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.