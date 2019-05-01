We Aren't Buying Into Snap's Redemption Story

With cash on hand now at $245 million, the company may need to raise capital by issuing shares. We see more downside risk than upside in Snap at this time.

However, the company's lack of user growth means that it must keep pulling more revenue from its existing base. We question how sustainable this is.

Snap shares have doubled up since the beginning of the year. The recent quarter was also a step in the right direction. Free cash flow improved markedly.

One of the hot trends in the investing community these days is chasing after the next Facebook (FB) or Amazon (AMZN). Various companies have launched IPOs, and investors are jumping on them. Often times they have failed to maintain initial momentum, trading with volatility in the months following their launch. While Snap Inc. (SNAP) has been trading on the open market for approximately two years, the stock has been a disappointment to investors who chased the IPO.

While the stock still remains well below its IPO price, shares have come to life appreciating more than 100% since the beginning of the year. Despite this momentum, we remain bearish on the stock. The company continues to burn cash while it grows. Additionally, the company's low user base growth means that more revenues must be generated from its existing user base. It's debatable how much and how long Snap can grow revenues from existing customers. Until the company can generate positive cash flow/EBITDA or grow its user base in a meaningful way, we remain bearish on Snap.

It seems that Snap has largely plateaued in growing its user base. The company DAU (average daily users) is flat going back to Q1 2018. The global figure has been buoyed by emerging markets which have cancelled out the loss of users in North America and Europe.

Snap has seen success with its Discover program, which has increased interaction with users. The program features more than 450 premium channels which have successfully driven ad impressions and revenues per user. With operating expenses remaining stable, margins have flourished over the past year. Year-over-year gross margin has expanded from 17% to 39%. The result has been a sizeable leap of progress in bringing Snap closer to being cash flow positive.

Despite this progress, we have some concerns. Snap's inability to meaningfully grow its user base places pressure on the business to generate increasing amounts of revenue from its existing base. Snap needs to continue building on this success in order to even reach a break-even point with cash flows and earnings. In a highly competitive landscape that includes Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram competing for eyeballs along with Twitter (TWTR), Snap's ability to continue this trend is anything but a sure bet. The company ultimately needs to bring new users in.

Unless Snap can reignite user base growth in its developed markets, the onus falls to its "rest of the world" demographic. With these emerging markets, we will be monitoring the revenue per user (lower than the global average), as well as the marketing and acquisition expenses needed to grow this demographic. Given that the North American user is much more lucrative for Snap, even growth in emerging markets may not provide as much "bang for the buck" from users as Snap has benefited from in the past.

Our other major concern is that Snap has yet to generate a profit. While it appears that the success of Discover means that the worst may be behind Snap, we were disappointed to see that Q2 EBITDA is projected at -$125 million to -$150 million. This forecast places Q2 as potentially its worst EBITDA output since Q2 2018. This is despite revenues being expected to jump as high as 37% from last year's mark.

This brings on the question, when will Snap become profitable? And not just generate positive EBITDA, but how can Snap grow its earnings consistently over time? Yes, Snap could continue to generate more revenue from its user base, but the longevity of this trend is questionable and doesn't instill confidence in an investment thesis.

Snap's cash pile is down to $245 million, which is enough to last up to a year (which is probably a best-case scenario) depending on cash burn during the next couple of quarters. A setback-type of quarter with a larger than anticipated cash burn could force Snap to raise more capital by issuing stock - a move that would surely apply downward pressure to the share price. With shares already doubling since the beginning of the year, we see more downside risk than short-term upside at the current share price.

We would need to see positive cash flow and continued progress towards profitability in order to alter our bearish stance on Snap. Considering that Q2 is projecting EBITDA to post what would potentially be its largest loss in a year, it's still too early to put much weight into Snap's positive developments as of late.

