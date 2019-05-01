Under Armour Earnings Preview: Doubts Persist, But Stock Could Trade To High $20s

Since Adidas has eased up on North America, that might help.

The North American geography and apparel - roughly 70% of revenue has not recovered much since the stock collapsed.

Under Armour (UAA), the hipster, emerging apparel company that was growing like a weed in the earlier part of this decade, reports its fiscal Q1 '19 financial results before the bell on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Street consensus is looking for $0.00 in EPS on $1.18 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 0% and 0%, respectively.

Full-year 2019 guidance given in December '18 and then again with the December quarter's conference call told investors to look for $0.31-0.33 in EPS. Current consensus is $0.34 on 3% revenue growth.

Let us look at estimate revisions:

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

Readers can quickly see that while revenue revisions have been gradually downward the last 15 months, EPS estimates have stayed relatively stable, typically a good sign, and evidence that Under Armour's management is controlling margins and expenses.

Cash flow and free cash flow have improved (TTM)

CFFO y/y capex y/y FCF y/y FCF yld 12/18 $628 +168% $170 -39% $458 5% 9/18 $382 +3% $182 -38% $200 2% 6/18 $443 +10% $210 -28% $233 3% 3/18 $290 -34% $245 -35% $45 1% 12/17 $234 -23% $281 -27% ($47) -1%

Source: internal valuation and financial modeling spreadsheet

TTM - trailing 12 months

CFFO - cash flow from operations

capex - capital expenditures

FCF - free cash flow

FCF yield: FCF divided by market cap

(What stuck out parsing the Statement of Cash Flow from the 2018 annual report was that there was a $305 million addition to CFFO in 2018 from a customer refund liability payment. I called UAA Investor Relations and it was kind enough to call back, but we never connected on what was behind that $305 ml inflow. Because it was half the cash generated from ops in 2018, I wanted more detail really to find out if in fact that was an "operational" cash flow.)

Here is the bad news:

I like Morningstar's research and this past week Morningstar reduced its "intrinsic value" estimate on Under Armour from $20 to $16.60 per share, noting that the "narrow moat" was now "no moat" and that the company has stopped innovating.

Looking at the decline in capex on the cash-flow table, the apparel and athletic footwear retailer might just be tightening ship and waiting for a few home runs before broadening the product line and star stable.

Basically, Morningstar thinks UAA has lost its competitive edge.

(Never a good thing.)

Technical analysis:

This chart is why I am a little more bullish on the stock than the rest of the Street. The stock has regained its 200-day moving average and above $24-25 (the former highs), the stock could run to the big breakdown gap near $39-30 left from early 2017.

No question the technical posture of the stock has improved. Whether it can trade up to $29-30 is the issue.

Summary/Conclusion: UAA is up almost 20% YTD for 2019, ahead of the S&P 500 but the real question remains, can it drive sustainable revenue and earnings growth over the next few years.

Source: YCharts

This graph shows that UAA has underperformed the S&P 500 dramatically since early 2015.

Source: YCharts

However, Under Armour has started to outperform the S&P 500 as of early 2018 and not by a small amount.

Thursday morning is the big earnings report - I'd like to see progress and stronger guidance and better commentary for calendar 2019. Expected 3% revenue growth isn't going to likely do much for the stock for the rest of the year.

(Clients have roughly a 2% position in UAA, with the average gain across the accounts of 26%. However, we bought and sold UAA early in 2017 at a loss.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.