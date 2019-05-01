Buybacks As The Best Option At Berkshire? The Choice Buffett Faces Resembles Yours And Mine

It's similar to levering up returns with borrowing except in this case the cash is in place, though earning only 2%, far below predictable portfolio returns. Do you recognize the problem?

The choice between adding to what you already own and buying something you don't own is something we share with Buffett; for Buffett buybacks represent buying what is already owned.

What do you do if you are a really, really large company with a really, really large amount of cash? The most recent Barron's addressed that problem as it exists in the case of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) ("This Year, Some Tough Questions for Buffett," April 29, pp. 17-18). Coming within a few days of an FT interview in which Buffett suggested that he might do up to $100 billion of buybacks, it assured that Buffett's perspective on buybacks versus stock purchases and acquisitions would be part of the discussion next weekend at the Berkshire Annual Meeting.

As I reflected upon Buffett's own statement and the discussion of buybacks in Barron's it occurred to me that the choices facing Buffett are not altogether different from the choices faced by many individual investors who have new money to invest. It's just that Buffett's choices are limited by the size of Berkshire, and also by the size of the cash hoard he needs to employ, now over $110 billion.

The central goal, whether it's you, me, or Buffett, is to make your portfolio better in as many ways as possible. The choice is between adding to the universe of assets you already own or picking a candidate to add from the universe of available assets you don't already own.

The major difference is that individual investors are not generally in the position of needing to buy entire companies or deploy more than $100 billion in order to move the needle. That's quite a difference, but it may not change the basic question as much as you might think.

Whatever your present holdings, the goal for your next purchase is to make your current portfolio better. If you can't find a way to make it better, then at least you should avoid buying something that makes it worse. That's the basic goal whether the investor is Buffett or a piker like you and me. Here are a few principles which apply when looking for an investment to add to a portfolio:

Would the company under consideration be a good investment if standing alone without any consideration of other holdings to which it might be compared? Does the prospective candidate provide diversification? If so, is it constructive diversification or the kind of diversification Peter Lynch labelled "diworsification" - adding an asset which may be uncorrelated to present holdings but which is uncorrelated in ways that make it an inferior investment? Does it add growth? Does it reduce risk (for example, by being in a more stable industry)? Does it come on advantageous terms that justify less growth, less reduction of risk, and less improvement via diversification while throwing off cash fast enough that long term risks matter less? Today's announced deal with Occidental (OXY) to help finance its acquisition of Anadarko (APC) is an example, as are the several deals he made during the crisis of 2009.

Those are Buffett's key questions, but they are not unique to Buffett's situation at Berkshire. They are considerations which also apply to you and me whenever we have cash we would like to add to our portfolios. The question we ask is the same: Should I add to what I already have or look elsewhere for something new which could improve my overall portfolio by providing positive diversification, adding growth, or reducing risk? Any good addition to a portfolio should offer some attractive combination of these three factors. Otherwise, the choice should be between doing nothing and adding to positions already owned.

Adding to an already good portfolio, in Buffett's case, is most readily done through buybacks, which increase the value of present holdings on a per share basis. Let's think about this choice from Buffett's perspective.

Berkshire Hathaway By The Numbers

To talk about the dilemma Buffett is trying to resolve, I will use the numbers presented in the Barron's article, which were drawn from several sources including Bloomberg, company reports, and Barclay's, whose Jay Gelb is a respected Berkshire analyst. The numbers provided in Barron's are pretty much all you need in framing the choices facing Buffett, and while I disagree with some of its suggestions (such as initiating a dividend) and am lukewarm about others, I suggest that investors interested in Berkshire have a look at it before this weekend's Annual Meeting.

One of the less useful ratios presented by Barron's is its presumed 2020 Berkshire PE of 19.3, which is compared to the presumed 2020 S&P 500 PE of 17. Both of these numbers are unhelpful because all estimates of future earnings are imperfect, but projections of Berkshire's future earnings are particularly unhelpful because of the fluctuations due to changes in portfolio value. This point was underscored by the radical decline of reported earnings in Q4 of 2018 and the radical recovery soon to be exhibited in Q1 2019. Neither set of reported earnings serves any purpose in analysis of Berkshire. So forget PE ratios and comparisons to the S&P 500 on the basis of PE.

Cash flow is much more meaningful, though future estimates of cash flow are also imperfect. Compared to the Barron's earnings estimate of $26 billion, the estimated cash flow of $36-37 billion makes much better sense as a measure of results and is likely to have much greater stability and predictability. One estimate important to Barron's analysis is its estimate of 10% for the rate at which book value is likely to compound over the long term. This happens to be the number that Buffett himself frequently uses. That in itself tells us a good bit about Berkshire's value in comparison to the market as a whole as long as its ratio of price to book is not exorbitant. At the current Berkshire price it is not.

As Barron's notes, Berkshire currently sells at about 1.4 times book value. This is more or less in the middle of its long term range. The current price to book ratio of the S&P 500 is almost two and half times that of Berkshire (2.46). By that comparison alone Berkshire would appear to be quite a bit cheaper than the major large cap index, although part of that has to do with the particular industries which make up the larger part the overall Berkshire portfolio - financials and industrials. Barron's also notes that Berkshire's market value as of last Friday (about 1% higher as I write) was about $522 billion. Now let's massage those key numbers a bit and see what they tell us.

Start with the fact that book value is about $375 billion. That accords with Barron's annual compounding rate, as 10% of $375 billion gets you the $37 billion cash flow. It further suggests that if the 1.4 ratio of price to book value remains stable, Berkshire's overall value should climb at about that same annual 10%.

What that presents is a back of the envelope estimate of the hurdle Buffett has to keep in mind when deploying cash. Cash invested in short Treasuries produces little return - Barron's estimates 2% - but cash has optionality. It enables Buffett to buy on short notice if an event occurs suddenly presenting an investment opportunity that offers a much higher return - an opportunity which came up over the past weekend when Occidental sought Berkshire financing for its purchase of Anadarko. Once cash is deployed, however, optionality disappears. For all practical purposes, buying back shares has the same effect as levering up a portfolio with debt. In this case, however, the cash is already available and there is no debt or debt service to be considered, merely the loss of the measly return on cash - a central problem of the times which we all share with Buffett.

Ideally any investment purchased must earn at least the 10% of the current value carried on the books for the overall Berkshire portfolio, including wholly owned companies as well as stocks. A higher return means Buffett has tweaked upward the overall expected return at Berkshire. A lower return means that the acquisition or stock purchase has reduced Berkshire's overall return. Buying back Berkshire itself of course matches the hurdle.

Now try coming up with names in the current market which equal or exceed that 10% compounding return on book value without adding significant elements of risk. About the only sectors cheap enough to provide anything like that return are banks and, yes, airlines. Neither banks nor airlines have tremendous growth prospects, but both offer the chance to manufacture steady per share earnings growth using their own buybacks. Both the largest banks and the largest airlines also have reasonably visible futures. Thus Buffett's interest in the four major airlines including Delta (DAL), which I wrote about here.

To be sure the FAANG stocks offer much greater potential for growth, but that potential comes with risks which are hard to analyze. They are involved in businesses which old guys like Buffett and me find hard to understand, and for which, in my case, it's hard to distinguish good analysis from bad even among those who seem to know. The truth is that the future of these businesses lies somewhere out there in terra incognita. Their future results could range from wonderful to awful. Picking winners among them is for pros in that space, and I wish them luck.

There's another problem for Buffett, of course, the one that outside critics harp on somewhat unfairly but which nonetheless is real: that measly 2% rate being earned by over $110 billion of cash. That's an enormous drag on Berkshire performance, the more so every day that it continues unaddressed. One of the sillier suggestions that the large cash hoard engenders is instituting a dividend, which mainly benefits the appetite of the government for tax revenue. Under the pressure created by that huge amount of cash it would not be surprising if Buffett tried to sell himself a story about potential large investments. Some think that was the case with the acquisition of a relatively easy to analyze industrial company, Precision Castparts.

It occurred to me at the time of the PCP acquisition that the idea in Buffett's mind must be that an industrial business with a reasonably hardy moat didn't have to be wonderful to improve upon 2%. It doesn't surprise me that Barron's would like more detailed reporting on subsidiaries like Precision Castparts, although it would probably still be too early to conclude that the PCP deal at $32 billion was a bust. In any case I have another candidate for my least favorite large Buffett commitment.

"Diworsification" Risk With Apple (AAPL)

That least favorite of Buffett's recent moves is the large position taken in Apple to which Buffett committed an amount on the same order of magnitude as the PCP acquisition. It's hard to avoid having a little apprehension that it bears some resemblance to the smaller IBM (IBM) purchase. Apple and IBM shared the same apparent virtue of being in the technology area, but in a way that Buffett could understand. Each company brought a successful history, diversification into an uncorrelated area, and a promise of growth wrapped in a package that included brand power and stock buybacks, both of which appeal to Buffett.

What Apple and IBM also shared was the fact that Buffett could tell himself a story about them weaving together their characteristics as he saw them. Creating a governing narrative is something we all do as investors. I tell myself that I am willing to own a concentrated portfolio including a huge overweight in Berkshire itself, the big banks, two big property and casualty insurance companies, and three industrials because they are all involved in businesses that I feel I understand, which aren't going away anytime soon, and which have managements who do smart and shareholder friendly things with cash. They also appear to be taking the right steps to prepare for future challenges. Is this narrative accurate? I think so, and I believe it is well supported by facts, but I must remind myself from time to time of what it is: a narrative.

Buffett gave IBM the benefit of the doubt and finally admitted his mistake. Thank goodness he didn't buy the whole thing. So far Buffett's investment in Apple shows a fairly large paper profit, but it's still too early to make a judgment. There are quite a few concerns about both operating results and future business prospects and risk.

Was Buffett too eager? I'm not quite ready to say that either. Apple is a pretty good company, is shareholder friendly, and does rational things with cash. I do know that I would be happier if Buffett had stopped buying when his Apple position was about half its present size. His average price and the amount at risk would have made me more comfortable. The thing is, we are all at the greatest risk of selling ourselves on a story when a large cash position is burning our pockets. It's clear that Buffett has recently been giving this overview a lot of thought.

Berkshire Buybacks As The Solution

What it all adds up to is the realization that in a richly priced market the best prospect for a large deployment of cash may be the one obscured in the foreground - Berkshire itself. Every utterance by Buffett in recent years has suggested that in his view (and the view of Charlie Munger) Berkshire is cheap compared to the market as a whole. There are now few companies left, perhaps none, cheap enough for Buffett to bid on. What would it mean to put out a persistent bid on Berkshire itself? Let's do some numbers on that.

What if Buffett could buy back Berkshire shares to the extent of 20% of market cap - something like $105 billion at the current price? That would reduce the cash return by roughly $2 billion (that 2% rate on cash) maybe a bit less after taxes. The remaining cash flow of $35 billion ($37 billion less $2 billion) would be spread over a market cap of around $420 billion rather than $525 billion (numbers that may be a bit higher at today's close). That means cash flow per share would jump close to 20%.

Even paying up to buy shares back at 1.5 times book value - $224.40 per B share - doesn't make more than a small dent in the improvement of cash flow per share. That's certainly a very possible price for buying back a ton of Berkshire stock in the event of a modest bear market, and 1.6 times book - about $233, which is Jay Gelb's estimate of fair value - does not seem utterly unreasonable. Think of it this way. At 1.4 times book Berkshire shares have a cash flow yield around 7%. After buying back and retiring $105 billion worth of shares at the current price, that cash flow yield rises to around 8.5%.

Raising the price paid to 1.5 times book still leaves the cash flow yield just under 8%. Value calculated as cash flow per share still increases very materially. One should also take into account the fact that Berkshire as it stands has significant diversification across industries and business models, and that for Buffett it has the advantage of being the business he knows best. When it comes to an acquisition, there is no virtue like the absence of surprises. Last but not least, buying whole companies generally involves paying a premium to market price. Might Berkshire be worth buying back at a similar premium?

What a large buyback of this sort implies is that no other investment opportunities available on the necessary scale offer a compelling mix of higher growth, lower risk and constructive diversification. In buying back Berkshire shares near current prices Buffett isn't throwing in the towel. He's just looking at his investment options in a slightly different way. Insurance companies like Chubb (CB) and Traveler's (TRV) have done buybacks like this successfully for two decades, preferring per share earnings increases above absolute growth, and banks have settled into the same game successfully once out of the woods on the tight supervision following 2009.

What About Your Portfolio And Mine?

The headline here is that every time we use new cash to add an investment to our portfolios we are facing the same choices as Buffett. We can't buy whole companies, of course, but we always have the two options: buying more of what we have or buying something we don't already own.

For several years I have held more cash than I would prefer to hold. My reasons are more or less the same reasons as Buffett's. At current prices I don't see much that meets the criteria for a good investment to the same degree as the stocks I already own. I see my portfolio as holdings that are ideally perpetual, and for that reason am not very interested in trades. If nothing else, the tax consequence would make them less attractive. I want to buy things that I would ideally hold forever and pass forward in my will. I am also far from diversified, with fewer than 10 substantial positions including Berkshire, banks, and industrials.

This past December presented the first buying opportunity in a couple of years, first for fixed income (munis and CDs with extended maturities) in early December and then for stocks. On December 24 I decided to add to the stock side of my portfolio (and wrote about it here). I had the Buffett problem exactly. My portfolio had way too much Berkshire and also too much in banks, but for the life of me I couldn't find anything I didn't already own that I liked as well. I saw nothing at a reasonable price with acceptable and known risks and decent growth prospects - certainly nothing uncorrelated that wouldn't "diworsify" my portfolio.

My vacillation went down to the final hour of trading on December 24, as I weighed Berkshire against JP Morgan (JPM) and ultimately pulled the trigger on Berkshire. I told myself - another narrative - that the advantage of Berkshire was that it was internally diversified, although the road not taken, JPM, also had a compelling story as the best run large bank. The two stocks have performed about the same on the rebound, not that it's important after only four months.

On April 1, while mulling over Buffett's strange overshoot of the 10% limit of ownership above which it's necessary to make Section 16 Form 4 SEC filings, I added a very modest position in Delta (DAL), not because Buffett did, but for the same reasons. And, yes, his action had brought it to my attention. Delta did, in fact, add a bit of diversification, and that was my main argument for it. It came with a problem banks do not share, being caught between economic risks and commodity price risks, but the chance to diversify in an industry that is not going away at a dirt cheap price seemed to make a small position worth it. The low growth rate and a moat probably a bit less than that of the banks were the reasons I kept the position small.

I had a bit of luck with the date of my Delta purchase, as Delta announced great earnings that afternoon which propelled the stock up about 10% in a week. Its nice when a position starts out in the black. The best thing may turn out to be that it reinforced my resolve that a small position was going to be it for me.

All in all, I remain aware that I face the same problem in my modest account that Buffett faces in his half trillion dollar account. His problem with scale is not a problem I share, but aside from that detail the choice is the same: more of what I have, or something else? Diversification (but not "diworsification"), lower risk, higher growth: how do they add up? On December 24 I did more or less what he seems to be in the process of leaning toward in a difficult and pricey market. How about you? Please share your thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, CB, TRV, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.