Apple: Still Not Too Late

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) came out swinging. The quarter was fully packed with news of new and very diverse emerging opportunities. And while the story the day before coming out of Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) was also one of diversified opportunity ahead, with Alphabet the stock got punished (unfairly) for being too diverse. But given that Apple's story of diversity came on the back of such a strong set of results, the Street took the narrative in a very positive stride. The stock rallied after hours 5%.

Apple's Main Narrative

Going forward investors can expect the main narrative coming out of Apple to be mostly focused on its Services prospects. This was to be expected as investors needed a 'new' reason to own Apple, a fresh story. Because at the end of the day, while Wall Street owns Apple stock, so too do many retail investors. And investors needed a slight nudge away from focusing too much on the fact that iPhone revenue was down 17% year-over-year.

Moving on, one of the main figures which stood out for me from this earnings call was the 390 million paid subscriptions. When we think about just how much investors are willing to value Netflix (NFLX) at, with its 150 million subscriber number, it becomes mind-blowing that Apple's figure will soon triple that of Netflix's.

Attention To The Margins

As a reminder, Apple's Services has the great advantage of not only solidifying Apple's ecosystem but even better than that is the fact that Services carry such a high gross margin at no less than 63.8% compared with this quarter's In contrast, the Products segment has a gross margin of 31.2%.

Now, this is important: while Apple's Service makes for a great reason to own the stock, ultimately Apple continues to be very much dependent on its Products. This is highlighted in the fact that Apple's consolidated gross margin of 37.6% continues to be heavily skewed towards that of its Products margin.

Having said that, we should be mindful that for this most recent quarter, Apple's Services segment did not grow at a particularly rapid pace, at just 16% growth versus last year. On the other hand, during this quarter, approximately 33% of Apple's total gross margin was derived from its Services segment.

Lastly, it is worthwhile noticing that even without much in the way of top-line leverage, Apple's Services' gross margin is already punching out close to 64%. While Netflix, which is famous for its relentless capitalization of costs and (thus having its costs bypassing its income statement) even during its peak performance, maintains a gross margin that hasn't crossed into 40%.

Share Repurchases - That Was Unexpected

This quarter alone Apple returned to shareholders more than 1.6% yield via repurchases and dividends. Dividends amounted to $3.4 billion, which continues to be overshadowed by its share repurchases, which amounted to $12 billion in the quarter.

Apple remains resolute in bringing down its net cash position of $113 billion to net cash neutral over time and announced a new $75 billion share repurchase program. Now, while Apple did not announce a time frame, given that it completed its previously announced repurchases in a very timely matter, I believe that investors can continue to be positively rewarded with meaningful returns of capital over the near-term.

Warren Buffett (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has been widely reported a few months back saying that owning Apple is similar to owning a farm, that there will be good years and bad years. But if Apple's EPS figure during a bad year is only down 10% year-over-year, then being a shareholder of this farm makes a lot of sense.

Valuation - Unquestionable Margin Of Safety

As discussed throughout the article, over time Apple is migrating away from its dependency on iPhone sales, and squeezing out efficiencies in its supply chain, towards being a Services-oriented company.

Thus, it feels appropriate to consider both Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) as its peers. This is not to say that these two are direct peers of each other, but I do assert that Apple TV will in some ways be taking viewing time away from YouTube, while the competition with Netflix is more immediately obvious.

Source: author's calculations, Morningstar, press statements

My point is that while Netflix is being valued on little more than a high hopes content provider, Apple has a tremendously strong opportunity at hand. As discussed above, the Apple Services segment is growing at mid-to-high teens percentage, while Netflix's top-line has meaningfully slowed down and is growing at mid-20%.

Presently, while Netflix continues to incessantly invest in content and is being priced solely on a revenue multiple, Apple is being valued on a cash flow multiple. However, despite the differences in how these two companies are being valued, I contend that it is clear enough that Apple is undervalued while Netflix is being overvalued.

Furthermore, highlighted in the table above, we can see that Apple's cash flows are clearly the outlier, being valued the lowest among its peers.

The Bottom Line

Having been bullish on Apple for such a long time, it felt like a very exciting time for shareholders.

In some ways, it was more than that. It actually felt like vindication that by ensuring one does not overpay for high free cash flow-generating stocks with strong balance sheets, one can still be rewarded, even if it happens to be in one of the most highly followed stocks on the planet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.