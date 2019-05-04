Galp Energia: A 4% Dividend Yield For A Low-Debt Oil And Gas Producer

While Total, BP and Shell usually get most of the attention, Galp Energia deserves to be highlighted as well.

Once the new growth projects will be completed in the next few years, the Portuguese oil producer will have a breakeven price of $25/barrel.

Introduction

Last year, I argued Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF) (OTCPK:GLPEY) was in an excellent position to do very well in the next few years as the company is combining low-cost oil production with a healthy balance sheet, self-funded production growth and a reliable downstream segment. The share price hasn’t moved much (despite the Brent oil price increasing to in excess of 70 dollars per barrel), so perhaps this is a good moment to have another look at the company.

Galp’s Lisbon listing is obviously much more liquid, so I’d recommend to trade in Galp’s stock using the facilities of Euronext Lisbon. The ticker symbol in Lisbon is GALP, and the average daily trading volume is approximately 1.5M shares and the current market cap is 12.4B EUR.

A 13% revenue increase results in a 22% EBITDA increase

Galp’s revenue increased from 15.3B EUR to 17.3B EUR and this 2B EUR in additional revenue resulted in an operating income that increased by approximately 515M EUR (indicating the operating margin of the additional revenue is approximately 25%), and this boosted the operating margin to 9.4% (compared to 7.3% in FY 2017) as the operating income was approximately 1.63B EUR. The net income for the year came in at 741M EUR (there was an additional 151M EUR attributable to non-controlling interests), which represents an EPS of 0.89 EUR.

The average tax rate was relatively high at in excess of 43% as Galp is paying quite a bit of ‘special’ taxes on oil production, which has a negative impact on the standard corporate tax rate of 31.5% that would have been due over FY 2018. Considering the oil price remains relatively high, I wouldn’t expect the tax rate to decrease anytime soon.

Fortunately, a part of the tax bill was deferred and the operating cash flow of 1.59B EUR reflects this. However, the investment in the working capital position was approximately 230M EUR. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow would be a very respectable 1.83B EUR, which compares very favorably to the 1.64B EUR in FY 2017. We still need to deduct the 63M EUR in net financial expenses and the almost 900M EUR in capital expenditures, and this would result in an adjusted free cash flow result of approximately 870M EUR or 1.05 EUR per share.

An excellent result, and although a large part of the incoming cash flow was paid as a dividend, Galp also added cash to its balance sheet. This pushed the cash position to 1.51B EUR, and after deducting the gross debt of 3.25B EUR, the company’s net debt position was just 1.74B EUR. This was further reduced to 1.6B EUR in the first quarter of the current year, resulting in a net debt/EBITDA ratio of just 0.7. This makes Galp Energia one of the ‘safer’ oil and gas companies as its balance sheet could definitely handle a period of prolonged volatility.

Breaking even at an oil price of $25/barrel? It’s possible!

Galp plans to hit its milestones in 2020 when it’s aiming to reduce its breakeven expenses to just 25 dollars per barrel, and this should result in an organic free cash flow result of approximately 1B EUR per year.

Source: Galp Energia April presentation

That’s based on assumptions using a Brent oil price of $65/barrel, a refining margin of $6-7 per barrel and a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.20 (currently: 1.13). Applying the current exchange rate would reduce the free cash flow by approximately 250M EUR but this would be (partly) compensated by the higher oil price (which would add 130M EUR in free cash flow) for a net negative impact of 120M EUR. Galp aims to generate in excess of 2B EUR in operating cash flow, of which the majority is expected to be generated in the upstream segment (the production division) while the contribution from the downstream segment is expected to remain relatively stable and contribute approximately 40% of the total operating cash flow.

The capex level should remain relatively stable at around 1B EUR. No acquisitions have been budgeted for 2019 and 2020 but the capex spent on the upstream division will increase as Galp Energia is completing some of its expansion plans (the bulk of the upstream capex will be spent on completing the production plans in Brazil, but approximately 20% of the capex will also be capitalized exploration and appraisal expenses). The capex in the downstream division should remain unchanged at a rate of 250-300M EUR, but Galp says this also includes ‘refining efficiency initiatives’ so it looks like a part of that capex could be categorized as non-recurring.

Galp will keep its shareholders in mind as the company has already hiked its dividend by 15% to 0.6325 EUR per share. Considering the free cash flow will continue to increase and considering the debt ratio remains quite low (despite the recent volatility on the oil markets), there’s no reason why Galp should hold off on increasing its dividends. Keep in mind the standard dividend withholding tax rate in Portugal is 35%, so you should check with your broker or fiscal advisor how you can complete the paperwork to reduce this to the standard 15%.

Based on the current share price of around 15 EUR, the dividend yield is approximately 4%. That’s a good start considering Galp’s payout ratio remains relatively low as the vertically integrated oil and gas producer continues to invest in its expansion.

Investment thesis

Galp Energia remains a (hidden) gem. It’s perhaps not operating in the safest areas on earth, but it hasn’t encountered any issues with local government in the past few years and there’s no reason why these long-standing relationships (for instance, with Angola) wouldn’t last. Galp is ready for the future and its incoming cash flows will provide the company with flexibility to either further expand the production, diversify into other sectors (like Total (TOT) is doing with its acquisition of an energy distributor and battery maker) or by further boosting the shareholder rewards (and I think a share repurchase program could also make sense on top of the dividend).

I still have no position in Galp Energia, but the excellent execution of the business plan could result in me initiating a long position.

