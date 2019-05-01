Members that sign up within the first two months will receive a dramatically discounted rate locked in for the lifetime of the subscription.

When thinking about financial markets, there are many different types of investors – from the big financial institutions with hundreds of traders and analysts watching the market every second to retail investors which can spend only one or two hours a week on investing as they have a full-time job, a family or a timely hobby. Or someone doesn’t want to watch the market constantly (as it can be boring or exhausting).

And even when retail investors can spend the full day on watching the market and analyzing, they are still competing with the big financial institutions and legions of analysts that will get information quicker, have the man-power to process much more information and have much better technology to be ahead of others. This makes it especially difficult to compete in short-term trading or short-term investing as short-term market movements are not only difficult to predict but are also driven by information and investor sentiment.

Over the long term, stock price movements are more driven by the fundamentals of a business and not so much by statements, press releases or the opinion on analysts. That is the reason I am now launching Moats & Long-Term Investing to help you develop a long-term strategy and also share the tools and methods to identify the best companies and stocks for that strategy. Of course, I am not denying that short-term investors can be successful (George Soros or Stanley Druckenmiller would be great examples of investors with a shorter time horizon). But many other great investors hold their positions for several years and people like Seth Klarman, Ray Dalio, Howard Marks, Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett will be the investors we rather focus on.

Long-Term Focus

My marketplace service will therefore be interesting for investors that have a long-term focus like myself and don’t want to revise their portfolio every month. Long-term investing is defined as investing for several years (or sometimes even decades) and I want to buy a stock and then hold it (almost) forever. Aside from challenges like timing the market for every single buy and sell decision or higher fees that can be avoided, this strategy also seems to be the best way for me to beat the market. But this investment approach has one big challenge: Before the initial buying decision, we have to identify companies that will outperform the market over the long run and find those stocks we can hold for several years without the necessity to check every week or every month on the position.

The biggest part of our research is identifying the companies with a durable and sustainable business model, which will outperform the market for several years (or even decades). Out of the thousands of companies we have to find those that are able to grow at a stable pace, but are also able to fend off new competitors. We are looking for companies that serve a basic demand and have high levels of defensibility and resilience against other companies in the industry or potential new entrants.

The Strategy

The companies described above have one feature in common – a wide economic moat, that will ensure above-average growth and defensibility against competitors. Our goal is to search for these companies with a wide economic moat. The term was coined by Warren Buffet and our investment approach is quite similar to Buffett’s investing style as he is also searching for superior businesses and usually holds them for decades.

Our investment strategy and the marketplace will follow a few simple and basic principles:

Long only : Our investment strategy is a long only strategy. We will buy stocks and usually hold them for a very long time. No options, no derivatives, no short-positions!

: Our investment strategy is a long only strategy. We will buy stocks and usually hold them for a very long time. No options, no derivatives, no short-positions! Few limitations : We will invest in all types of companies. We will invest in different sectors and in small-cap as well as mid- and large-cap companies. We will also invest all over the world, although the focus will be on the United States as well as Europe. This will ensure a higher level of diversification although some sectors have more companies with a wide moat around the business than other sectors.

: We will invest in all types of companies. We will invest in different sectors and in small-cap as well as mid- and large-cap companies. We will also invest all over the world, although the focus will be on the United States as well as Europe. This will ensure a higher level of diversification although some sectors have more companies with a wide moat around the business than other sectors. Persistent strategy : Our strategy should work at every stage during the business cycle, but of course in the late stage of the business cycle (where we are right now), the umber of high-quality businesses that can be bought for an acceptable price is limited.

: Our strategy should work at every stage during the business cycle, but of course in the late stage of the business cycle (where we are right now), the umber of high-quality businesses that can be bought for an acceptable price is limited. Dividends: Many of the companies will also pay a dividend and we will also look out for dividend growth, but a missing dividend is certainly no criterion for exclusion.

To identify these companies, we use a combination of a qualitative and quantitative approach. On the qualitative side we look at aspects like bargaining power, fragmentation and cyclicality of the industry, stability of market shares or external factors like demographic or political influences. On the quantitative side we look at different metrics like the gross and operating margin, return on invested capital or past growth rates. Based on these filters we create a watchlist of companies with a sustainable business model and high levels of defensibility.

Some additional questions, that will guide our analysis, are:

Is the company showing consistency and stability over a long timeframe?

Can the company outperform the industry or sectors and does the company have a competitive advantage?

Has the company outperformed the general stock market in the past?

How has the company performed during downturns or recessions?

Is the stock trading at a fair price or below its intrinsic value?

The Marketplace Service

The marketplace will provide three basic elements:

Information and education : In this section, I will provide background information about moats, industry analysis and investment strategy. From time to time I will also reviews books and important research on the topic. The goal is to provide the tools to find and analyze wide-moat companies for yourself and make informed investment decisions.

: In this section, I will provide background information about moats, industry analysis and investment strategy. From time to time I will also reviews books and important research on the topic. The goal is to provide the tools to find and analyze wide-moat companies for yourself and make informed investment decisions. Research and analysis : The main part of the marketplace will be the extensive research articles and analysis of every single company that fulfills our criteria. Additionally, we will provide a watchlist of these companies not to lose track of the different companies. The watchlist contains about 15-20 companies right now and will be extended over time.

: The main part of the marketplace will be the extensive research articles and analysis of every single company that fulfills our criteria. Additionally, we will provide a watchlist of these companies not to lose track of the different companies. The watchlist contains about 15-20 companies right now and will be extended over time. Updates and timely alerts: A third and final part are the weekly updates about the market and companies from the watchlist that deserve a closer look in that week (for example after earnings or after huge drops in the stock market). Subscribers will also be alerted when a stock reaches its intrinsic value or preferred entry point as not every company with a wide moat is a good long-term investment right now and we sometimes might wait months or years before Mr. Market will provide a great entry point. And without alerts, one might miss the buying opportunity when it arises.

If you are still hesitant whether the marketplace is worth your money compared to the free articles I will publish about once a week, let me highlight some of the differences for you. While the free articles will cover all different types of companies – great investments as well as mediocre companies or even stocks to avoid – the marketplace will be focused exclusively on companies with a great business model. While the marketplace will only cover those companies that can be a great long-term investment, the free articles will also cover companies without any moat or competitive advantage. In addition, subscribers will get access to a consistently growing watchlist of potential investments and wide moat stocks. By linking to the research articles and additional information subscribers will have access to one structured document for finding all the necessary information in a quick and easy way. And although I will also publish free article about small-cap companies, the content on the free site will be more focused on mid- and large-cap companies. And finally, due to the alerts it is easier to time the market and buy at the point where we think is best. The articles on the free site might be published with some timely delay (also due to the editorial process), while the marketplace articles are available beforehand and make it easy to prepare for the buying opportunities.

Freemium Marketplace Focus of Analysis No focus - covering all type of companies Focus on companies with wide moats and the potential to generate above average profits Portfolio No Continuously expanding portfolio of wide moat stocks Background Information Only seldom with selected articles Continuously expanding article library with background information on moats and investing strategy Timely Alerts No Yes Communication Frequency Seldom (a few times a month) Regular chats and chance to contact author via message and chat room

To sum up, a membership comes with several advantages and extensive information:

Background information about moats : A set of articles describing the investment philosophy, the basic moat concept as well as the different type of moats.

: A set of articles describing the investment philosophy, the basic moat concept as well as the different type of moats. Weekly Updates : New research on companies from the watchlist trading close or below its intrinsic value, short market updates and other newsworthy developments.

: New research on companies from the watchlist trading close or below its intrinsic value, short market updates and other newsworthy developments. Regular market updates : I publish regular market updates and macro-economic analysis to know at which point in the cycle we might be. Analyzing great companies is one aspect, knowing in which times to invest heavily and when to ease down on long-term investing is another.

: I publish regular market updates and macro-economic analysis to know at which point in the cycle we might be. Analyzing great companies is one aspect, knowing in which times to invest heavily and when to ease down on long-term investing is another. Watchlist of potential wide-moat companies : This watchlist contains companies which all fit the criteria for above average returns and high levels of defensibility, but are often not trading at their fair value.

: This watchlist contains companies which all fit the criteria for above average returns and high levels of defensibility, but are often not trading at their fair value. Continuously expanding article library : Aside from weekly updates we will continuously expand the library of articles with extensive research on each of the companies on our watchlist.

: Aside from weekly updates we will continuously expand the library of articles with extensive research on each of the companies on our watchlist. Timely Alerts : I will send alerts to subscribers when one of the stocks on the watchlist has reached its intrinsic value or our preferred entry point. I will also inform you about my own investments and when I buy a stock for myself.

: I will send alerts to subscribers when one of the stocks on the watchlist has reached its intrinsic value or our preferred entry point. I will also inform you about my own investments and when I buy a stock for myself. Live Chat: On the chatboard you have the chance to ask questions, share your opinion as well as news and investment ideas.

Now it’s up to you

I will help you to create a portfolio with high-quality companies. I will help you to create a portfolio that needs intensive research before the buying decision (which I will provide) but very little maintenance after the initial buying decision.

When you sign up now, you will already find five “background” articles about economic moats and competitive advantage. One general introduction article on the topic and one article on each of the four different types of economic moats. Additionally, you will find three extensive articles about the investing strategy describing the different steps how to identify wide-moat companies, what metrics to look out for and how we make sure we are dealing with a superior business model. Aside from these rather theoretical articles, you will already find a watchlist that contains about 15-20 potential wide-moat stocks right now (and will be extended over time). In the next few days I will add the first three extensive research articles on three companies that are not only good long-term investments, but are currently trading close or below the intrinsic value.

If you decide to sign up now, you will also get a discount on the usual fees.

If you have questions, please don't hesitate to ask.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.