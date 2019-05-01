ON Semiconductor Not Out Of The Woods Yet

ON showed good opex control in the first quarter, but high inventories should be a concern and management reduced guidance for Q2 while walking back expectations for 2H'19 growth.

I’ve been bullish on ON Semiconductor (ON) for a while, but I thought the shares were a little ahead of themselves back in February, particularly given what I thought were risks that semiconductor companies would see a longer correction process from record high lead times and less growth in 2019. While semiconductor stocks as a whole have continued their upward march (despite some iffier reports), ON shares have underperformed since mid-February, falling slightly against a 15% increase for chip stocks in general and more modest performances from fellow power peers like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicro (STM), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

I’m still concerned about full year expectations for 2019, particularly with record high inventory and what I think will be a weaker second half economy than commonly expected now. Longer term, I still like ON and I think fair value is in the low-to-mid $20’s. Although I hesitate to recommend these shares without reservation because I think there could be a market correction that takes the shares back to around $20, investors who less inclined to try to time the market and/or willing to hold longer term can certainly consider this name today.

Good Opex Control Is The Real Highlight Of The Quarter

ON reported just under 1% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter (and an 8% sequential contraction), which was basically inline with expectations on the sell-side. Revenue from the auto sector rose more than 4% (and declined 3% qoq) as ON’s share gains are still offsetting weaker underlying build rates. Industrial fell about 5% yoy and 8% qoq, missing expectations by about 4%, on slowing factory automation spending, though medical was strong. Communications rose 15% yoy, but fell 14% qoq (beating by 7%), Computing rose less than 1% yoy and fell 14% (missing by 5%), while Consumer fell 15% yoy and 6% qoq (beating by 3%).

Gross margin held up okay, falling 60bp yoy and 90bp qoq, and coming in inline with expectations. Operating expenses were almost 3% lower than expected, though, and while operating income was down slightly year over year and down 15% qoq, the operating margin exceeded expectations by 70bp on very good expense control.

Comparisons with peers are tricky because of different segmentation, but I’d say that ON did better than Texas Instruments in autos, but not quite as well as STM, but ON did better than both in analog and better than STM in sensing (TI doesn’t have a comparable business there). I’d also note that although Infineon hasn’t yet reported, it did warn the Street that it would miss and lower.

The Outlook Is Still Shaky In My View

ON reported a nearly 6% yoy increase in inventory (flat qoq) and inventory days increased another 8 days from the prior quarter to a new peak of 128 (versus a long-term median of 113). Management also noted that distributor inventories were above the high end of its target range of 11 – 13 weeks. Lead times continue to be a challenge, with Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland noting that ON’s lead times fell four weeks during the first quarter.

Unfortunately, this inventory correction process continues to impact the business. Management lowered Q2 expectations, with the midpoint of revenue guidance 3.5% below the prior sell-side average, the midpoint of gross margin guidance 70bp below the prior sell-side average, and the midpoint of operating margin guidance 50bp below the prior sell-side average. Management also adjusted its commentary regarding the second half of the year to “growth” as opposed to “growth at a reasonable pace”.

I don’t want to over-interpret one quarter’s worth of information, but the weakness in Industrial does have me a little concerned. I’m not sure if this is part of an overall destocking trend reported around the sector or whether this is a sign that underlying demand in areas like factory automation continues to erode.

Building For The Longer Term

However long this cycle may last, and Infineon, ON, STM, and TI are now all on record with a slower-than-expected pace of recovery, the correction process will eventually bottom out (likely around Q4’19 if this cycle follows prior cycles) and ON will get back to the business of growing the business. To that end, management continues to take steps to improve the business for the long term.

About a week ago, the company announced the acquisition of a 300mm fab from GlobalFoundaries for $430 million (excluding $270 million of incremental capex). The deal structure is a little odd, with GloFo producing wafers for ON through the end of 2022 (after starting in 2020), but it also means that the bulk of the payout ($330M of $430M) wont take place until late in 2022.

While management had earlier hedged about its interest in 300mm during its March Analyst Day, I like this move. First, a greenfield plant would probably cost around $2 billion, so ON seems to be getting a good price. Second, this fab will cover another $2B+ in incremental revenue capacity. It should also help improve margins over the long term, as TI has talked about a 15% to 20% product cost reduction in moving from 200mm to 300mm, and I’d note that Infineon, STM, and TI have all invested in 300mm capacity.

ON also announced an acquisition in late March – agreeing to acquire Quantenna (QTNA) for $24.50 per share in an all-cash deal. Although the 3.7x forward revenue premium looks steep relative to Quantenna’s near-term margins, it’s a faster growing chip company with a strong IP position in high-performance WiFi, including MIMO. Acquiring Quantenna gives ON exposure to broadband access, but I believe what ON really wants is to take that core technology and apply it to promising growth markets like industrial IoT and auto connectivity, as it definitely augments ON’s existing capabilities in this important segment.

The Outlook

I’ve seen some sell-side analysts question ON’s decision to buy Quantenna and the GloFo fab during a cyclical downturn, but I frankly find that stupid. Cycles come and go, and management can’t stop running/building the business just because conditions are a little weak right now. More to the point, both transactions have sound longer-term rationale in my view relative to ON’s stated plans for the business.

I have trimmed back my expectations for 2019 and 2020, but I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3% and FCF growth around 5% to 6%. I’d note that ON management is expecting more robust revenue growth than I am modeling through 2023, but few analysts are taking those projections at face value right now.

Between discounted cash flow and near-term adjusted operating margins (a significant driver of semiconductor multiples), I believe fair value for ON shares is around $23 to $26 today.

The Bottom Line

With the shares already below my fair value range, I do see some argument for buying now. The only “but” is that I am concerned about the markets in general and I can’t rule out the risk that you might have the chance to buy closer to $20. Maybe this is a situation where you want to split up your buy (buy some now and some later), but either way I still believe that ON is a good name to hold for the long-term, though I am still concerned that short-term expectations on the Street (and in the stock price) may have further to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.