Liberty Frac Pumps Up The Volumes

This is a pre call note:

LBRT Reports 1Q19 Beat, Per Spread EBITDA Rallies; Spread #23 Activated At End of 1Q19; Estimates to Rise.

1Q19 Notable Numbers:

TTM ROCE at 33%,

at 33%, EBITDA per annualized spread turned the corner as noted in the table above; the full year EBITDA average assuming 22 spreads is < $15 mm each (vs the $15.4 mm of 1Q19 ),

), Spreads in service were 22.3. Last known spread count was 22 so spread 23 entered into service late in the quarter,

Share count continues to decline; 1.3 mm shares repurchased since last quarter, with $99 mm remaining on the second $100 mm share authorization.

Favorite Quote Watch:

"Based on visibility into our customer activity pipeline for the year, demand for Liberty fleets remains high and at the end of the first quarter we activated our new Tier 4 frac fleet, taking the active fleet count to 23 as of March 31, 2019. This additional fleet was deployed to the long-term customer that it was promised to when it was ordered in 2018."

"While there continues to be an oversupply of frac fleets in the market, we believe that roughly 20% of the frac fleets that were active in the summer of 2018 are now either idle or in the process of being idled. As supply of active frac equipment balances with demand we expect pricing to potentially improve later this year."

Other Items:

Fleet 24 update - not mentioned, look for color on the call as to timing (they have previously said one of the two fleets that were nearly completed as of last call could still be idle by YE19 so look for questions here as this could swing 2019 estimates modestly and 2020 estimates more significantly.

Balance Sheet: Super solid.

Net debt to 1Q19 annualized EBITDA: 0.1x. The revolver remains undrawn.

​Nutshell: Nice beat. Nice macro color. LBRT remains committed to generating strong return on capital employed and on sending cash back to shareholders in a sustainable manner. Note that current Street estimates likely incorporated 22.5 spreads (22 in 1H, 23 in 2H) for the full year and timing of rig Fleet 23 activation means estimates are likely to travel higher by a modest amount (less than 10% but we'll know more after the call). We own a ~ 5% position in LBRT in the ZLT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.