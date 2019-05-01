Renewed Blow To Chinese Gaming, And The Baidu-ByteDance Fight Gets Serious

TAL Education reported a positive surprise for its Q4 FY2019 results and managed to keep its cash flows growing despite being forbidden to collect tuition fee advances.

The altercations between ByteDance and Baidu get serious, with the compensation amount sought fast escalating from their previous lawsuits.

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ)(FXI), my coverage will focus on why I think Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and NetEase (NTES) could emerge winners from a renewed blow to the Chinese gaming industry. In addition, I provide a sequel to my prior coverage on the altercations between ByteDance and Baidu Inc. (BIDU), given further developments.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I find the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections.

Clearly, TAL Education (TAL) was the top performer last week in terms of share price percentage gain, while Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) did not fare well. NetEase continued to gain favor with investors amid good trading momentum with its shares near its 52-weeks high. JD.com (JD) was among the losers, but continued positive corporate developments made the week's decline puzzling.

Among the second-tier stocks, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) outperformed with an 8.4 percent gain, while many others were in the red as the broader Chinese market was soft amid concerns the Chinese government would scale back on its stimulus efforts following signs of stabilization. Bitauto Holdings Ltd. (BITA) led the pack of losers, hitting a six-year low after it was revealed that Morgan Stanley was assigned the sales agent for a 4.1 million-share block priced at $13.95, lower than the $14.65 it closed the day before.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) was trading roughly in line with the market until Friday when news emerged that the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office added the rural-focused e-commerce company to its blacklist for IP violations. I will explain in the subsequent sections why I found the negative reaction uncalled for.

TAL Education's Consensus-Beating Q4 FY2019

TAL Education's share price outperformance last week was thanks to its surprises on its Q4 FY2019 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 by $0.05, as well as its revenue, which came in at 44.1 percent higher year on year to $726.6 million, a beat of $40.9 million. (There is no typo - the latest reported quarter is its fourth quarter based on its fiscal year.)

The education group's suite of offline and online platforms and apps cater to different segments of the schooling population, providing diversification and growth opportunities. I was, however, initially concerned with the sharp fall in its deferred revenues.

Source: TAL Education Group 2019 Q4 Earnings Call Slides

Readers familiar with my previous coverage of Cisco (CSCO) and IHS Markit (INFO) should be well aware that I am a fan of tracking the deferred revenue accounting item as it is a prompt indication of how sought after the company products and services are. The nearly halving of its deferred revenues was actually not alarming as it was mainly due to the change in accounting treatment following a new government policy. Accordingly, from the third quarter of FY2019, education service providers are not allowed to collect advance tuition fees of more than three months ahead.

In another sign that the finances are not as bad as they appear to be, TAL Education has managed to keep growing its net cash from operating activities while keeping its capital expenditure at a fraction. This has helped it eke out a small increase in its holding of cash and equivalents despite collecting lower tuition fees advances - not an easy feat.

Source: TAL Education Group 2019 Q4 Earnings Call Slides

Pinduoduo's Unfounded Share Price Plunge?

Last week, Alibaba (BABA) and Pinduoduo, the largest and the third largest e-commerce players in China, were singled out by the USTR for their role in the peddling of pirated goods on their platforms. Investors dumped shares of the latter like the revelations were something previously unknown to the market. On the contrary, several months back, Pinduoduo's legal woes on this matter were already well reported.

Furthermore, the USTR report was conciliatory in its assessment of Pinduoduo, acknowledging its efforts in addressing the issues even though the measures undertaken were inadequate. Finally, the inclusion on the USTR's list was supposed to have no legal ramifications. This begs the question, what made investors fearful of Pinduoduo last week?

Interestingly, by not being mentioned on the USTR report, the US body is implying that JD.com, the second-largest e-commerce play, is playing by the rules of the game. Such indirect compliment is, again, apparently not appreciated by the market, given the weakness in its share price last week.

Video Games Industry Rocked By New Regulations, Again

According to Caixin, thousands of video game titles that were in the queue for government approval will have to provide additional material before re-applying for approval again. The new requirements didn't seem that onerous to fulfill - provision of a video showing demonstrating the games include an “anti-addiction mechanism”, publisher profile information, and copyright documents.

Nevertheless, given that some of the titles were in the queue for more than a year already and the re-submission could take beyond October to become approved, certain funding-starved companies might go belly-up before they could commercialize their games. Yet, for shareholders of Tencent and NetEase, the two largest gaming companies in China, this is music to their ears since the duo are expected to have more resources and better able to quickly satisfy the new demands. They would thus have the opportunity to see their game titles leapfrog their competitors and land into the hands of gamers faster.

The positive development is likely the catalyst for NetEase's 5.5 percent appreciation in its share price last week. As for Tencent, given its multiple moving parts, it is harder for any single news to move the needle. After all, the social media and gaming giant was in the limelight for its involvement in one unicorn after another. Even a start-up that has raised less than $100 million managed to secure the attention of the media ostensibly because Tencent was leading (content in Chinese) its series C financing round. Nevertheless, I believe that once the pace of game approvals does get quicker, market players would find it hard to remain apathetic on Tencent.

Altercations Between Baidu And ByteDance - Round Two

It was just three weeks ago that I wrote about Baidu and ByteDance being engaged in petty fights. Last week, the loggerheads were at it again, suing each other for 90 million yuan ($13.37 million) in compensation. The amount is multi-fold from the RMB50,000 (~$7,440) sought in damages for defamation in an earlier lawsuit, no longer a trivial amount.

Baidu claimed that ByteDance’s news aggregation platform Jinri Toutiao was duplicating the former’s search results generated by its own search technology, TOP 1. In retaliation, ByteDance through its domestic version of ByteDance video app TikTok, Douyin, sued Baidu for "stealing a massive amount of short videos".

Not being legal-trained, I am unable to comment on the merits of the cases. However, I can't help but wonder if the companies are making use of the media coverage on their lawsuits to garner publicity.

Market Outlook

By the time this article is published, Chinese President Xi Jinping would have wrapped up his second signature Belt and Road forum in Beijing. The Chinese media should be able to spin something positive regardless of whatever transpired during the well-attended conferences and side meetings.

If ticket sales can be a proxy to the potential of a consumer market, then the box-office records of Disney's (DIS) “Avengers: Endgame” movie is telling. The Marvel movie was estimated to have chalked up ticket sales estimated at $350 million in North America, while in China, it fetched over $330 million, just a tad lower.

On Tuesday, the National Bureau of Statistics of China ("NBS") will release its April report on China's official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs. On Thursday, Caixin will release the Caixin manufacturing PMI for the month of April. These PMIs are closely monitored and analyzed due to their value as a gauge of market confidence in the economy.

The U.S. trade delegation would be headed for Beijing for a new round of China-U.S. trade talks beginning April 30. This will be followed by another session in Washington scheduled to start on May 8. It probably won't be long before U.S. President Trump tweets about the progress on the trade negotiations. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, INFO, NTES, TCEHY, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.