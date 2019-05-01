BDC Sector Reporting Q1 Results: Gladstone Capital And Fidus Investment

The average BDC currently has a dividend yield of 10% and I am expecting most companies to report higher book values due to tightening credit spreads.

FDUS and GLAD report results this week and have easily outperformed some of the more popular BDCs in 2019 such as MAIN, ARCC and PSEC.

Business Development Companies have started to report calendar Q1 2019 results many of which are expecting to announce higher book values as discussed in recent articles and below. Ares Capital (ARCC) reported results before the markets opened today and this article discusses Gladstone Capital (GLAD) and Fidus Investment (FDUS) that report later this week:

The following table shows the current dividend yields and historical change in book values or net asset value ("NAV") per share for various BDCs. However, I have used the same time period for each company which is through December 31, 2018, and does not include the recently reported results for ARCC:

GLAD Update & Expectations

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, GLAD hit my base case projections covering its dividend due to continued management fee waivers. There was another meaningful increase in its portfolio yield from 11.9% to 12.3% and an increase in leverage with debt-to-equity of 0.93 that will likely be lower in the coming quarters as management is expecting increased prepayments driving lower leverage that could also result in additional fee income driving net investment income (“NII”).

In January 2019, its investment in Merlin International was paid off, generating cash proceeds of $20.9 million, including the repayment of its debt investment of $20.0 million at par and success fee income of $0.6 million and a prepayment fee of $0.3 million.

Analysts are likely overstating the impact to NII as they are currently expecting NII of $0.25 per share:

During calendar Q4 2018, GLAD’s NAV per share declined by $0.34 or 4.1% mostly due to Francis Drilling Fluids (“FDF”) being restructured during the quarter resulting in $26.9 million of realized losses. However, with the restructuring of FDF there were no investments on non-accrual status and similar to other BDCs, management is expecting at least a partial recovery in NAV per share in calendar Q1 2019 due to improved credit spreads:

The balance of the underlying portfolio performed well in the quarter, as reflected in the appreciation of $4.8 million across a number of equity co-investments. And when you consider the unrealized depreciation reported also includes approximately $5 million, which we attribute to the year-end sell-off in the broadly syndicated market, which has already begun to recover. As of the end of January, it had recovered 2.2%. So it has recovered roughly 80% of the December decline. Now whether that holds up to the March 31 is question 1 and 2, we'll obviously have to have that discussion with our outside pricing service when we do get to that date, but all indications are that market has largely been re-inflated.

Source: GLAD CEO David Gladstone on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

In December 2018, FDF was restructured upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As part of the restructure, its $27.0 million debt investment in FDF was converted to $1.35 million of preferred equity and common equity units in a new entity, FES Resources Holdings, LLC (“FES Resources”). GLAD also invested an additional $5.0 million in FES Resources through a combination of preferred equity and common equity. Oil & gas investments now account for around 11.4% (previously 12.9%) of the portfolio fair value and will likely be lower as indicated by management.

FDUS Update & Expectations

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, FDUS reported slightly above base case projections covering 117% of its dividend mostly due to much higher dividend and fee income as shown in the following table. However, most of the additional dividend income was related to its equity investment in Pinnergy, Ltd. that is likely non-recurring.

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

On February 8, 2019, FDUS closed its offering of $60 million of 6.00% notes due 2024, and subsequently, the underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional $9 million listed on the NASDAQ under the trading symbol “FDUSZ”. On February 28, 2019, the company repaid $19.8 million of SBA debentures with a weighted average interest rate of 3.1% which would have matured on dates ranging from September 1, 2021 to March 1, 2025.

On April 17, 2019, FDUS announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fidus Mezzanine Capital III, L.P., received a license from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) to operate as a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”). This is the third SBIC license granted to the company through its SBIC subsidiaries. Current statutes and regulations permit Fidus Mezzanine Capital III, L.P. to borrow up to $175 million in SBA debentures.

Analysts are expecting NII of $0.38 per share which does not completely cover the quarterly dividend:

Source: Yahoo Finance

During Q4 2018, most BDCs experienced lower “non-credit related market value adjustments”. However, FDUS managed to increase its NAV per share by 0.4% over the previous quarter.

As of December 31, our net asset value or NAV was $403 million or $16.47 per share, 2.5% higher than the net asset value as of December 31, 2017, and representing the fourth consecutive year of NAV growth. The underlying performance of our portfolio was strong throughout the year and continued to be very good in the Q4 time period. And so that is what's reflected in the book value appreciation. Other things obviously K2 that we mentioned in our prepared remarks was a nice write-up at the end of the quarter. And so that was also a positive to the overall portfolio. But what I'd say is generally speaking the portfolio companies and their underlying performance were as probably as strong as they've been in a while in Q4. And so that's what's driving the stability of the portfolio -- of the book value. And also if you look at NII was, we exceeded the dividend by $0.06 or so.

Source: FDUS CEO Ed Ross on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FDUS had net realized gains during Q4 2018 due to the exit of its investments in Apex Microtechnology, FAR Research, Caldwell & Gregory, and Thermoforming Technology:

Source: SEC Filing

I am expected higher NAV per share for FDUS in Q1 2019 but was not discussed on the previous earnings call.

Investing In BDCs Including GLAD and FDUS

Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. For investors that are looking to build a BDC portfolio, please consider the following suggestions:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile and 'dip your toe in' starting with a small amount of shares using limit orders. Initiating a position will likely help with gaining interest and following the stock (and management team) to develop a comfort level for future purchases.

BDC pricing can be volatile especially if markets take a 'risk off' approach temporarily driving lower prices and providing opportunities to lower your average purchase prices . I have found that the best way to time BDC purchases (looking for 'oversold' conditions) is to use relative strength index ("RSI").

. I have found that the best way to time BDC purchases (looking for 'oversold' conditions) is to use relative strength index ("RSI"). I typically wait for prices 5% to 10% below my short-term (“ST”) target price and/or RSI of near or below 30.

Opportunity cost: Keep in mind that while you are waiting for lower prices, BDCs are paying dividends.

FDUS and GLAD do not fit my personal risk profile but typically offer higher yields and returns during "risk on" markets such as this year. As shown in the 2019 year-to-date stock chart below, FDUS and GLAD have easily outperformed some of the more popular BDCs such as MAIN, ARCC and PSEC:

Source: Yahoo Finance

