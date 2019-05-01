Fastest Marketplace Climbers For April 2019

But there are plenty of new names available for readers looking for new voices and different types of ideas and investing guidance.

by Daniel Shvartsman

April was another solid month on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, building on a good Q1. The Marketplace is our platform for authors to host investing services that provide ideas and guidance to investors, an anchor amidst the tos and fros of the market. Our aim is to grow the Marketplace so readers can find services that help them make more informed decisions, and so authors can find a more consistent economic model that enables them to focus on their areas of expertise, rather than on chasing only the highest interest stocks and stories.

In this line we rolled out a new free newsletter in April, The Market Guide, so readers can get perspective from our Marketplace authors on the top stories in the market. It's been well received so far, though if you have any suggestions based on the first two editions, please get in touch (comments or direct messages to me) with ideas.

In measuring success, what matters most is customer satisfaction. We've been tracking that through retention and net promoter score (NPS), and those numbers are encouraging - April was our 3rd straight month where our NPS score was above 40, for example, the longest stretch above that threshold. But what I also like about Marketplace is that ultimately, the reader makes the call on whether a service has value to them. They vote with their wallet. Which is where the fastest climbers come in.

The list below features our top performers for the month as ranked by net monthly recurring revenue (MRR) added over the last 28 days to finish April. Net factors in any MRR lost from churn, so it's not just about bringing in new subscribers, it's about keeping existing subscribers happy. Monthly recurring revenue is one of the key measurements of a subscription business's success, along with retention. This is a ranking on a gross $$ basis, not percentage growth. Here it is:

Our top three are familiar, with Rida Morwa, Avi Gilburt, and Jussi Askola leading the way, the order changing throughout the month with good competition. Other familiar standbys include Stanford Chemist, making this chart for the third time this year, Brad Thomas, who makes a second appearance in 2019, JD Henning with his second appearance, and Eric Basmajian, who has made it four for four, proving there is interest in good macro analysis and guidance on the Marketplace!

Basmajian is nearing our top 20 for authors overall, a big milestone, and Elazar Advisors is climbing the charts right with him after a big April, well timed given we're in earnings season. Quad 7 Capital continues a very strong year as they've cleared a key milestone in moving into our top 35, as has Jonathan Cooper.

I always like to see new authors on this list, with Brian Fletcher, James A. Kostohryz, and ADS Analytics all launching in March or April and making it into our top 20. Mott Capital Management has had a great 2019 as well, and it's good to see them make this list. We've had 46 different authors make our top 20 in the first four months of the year, which shows the breadth of our authors and their engagement with readers.

Congrats to all authors in our top 20 and beyond, as April was another strong month, and thanks to our readers for supporting the Marketplace. We're launching a couple new services today and have big developments and news to come in May. Wishing everyone luck this month!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.