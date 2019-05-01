Building Total Returns With The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

UTF has a high expense ratio and utilizes leverage, yet has trounced its benchmark and the S&P 500's returns since its inception.

The fund is large and has a long history of performance, consistent monthly dividends well covered by net investment income, and a high distribution yield.

Background Information

In this article, I review the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). I will review the major characteristics that I screen for when researching equities and also provide a comparison between UTF and one of its ETF peers in the infrastructure equity fund universe. After highlighting the merits and any potential negative aspects of this investment, I will provide my own recommendation on whether UTF is a suitable holding in a long-term, low-cost, passive investment portfolio.

Basic Fund Information

Based on the investment objective listed on the fund's website, UTF's primary objective is total return, "with an emphasis on income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies. Infrastructure companies typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports, and telecommunications companies." The fund recently had its 15-year anniversary and was established on March 30, 2004.

Although UTF is a closed-end fund (CEF), I also researched ETFdb.com for comparable ETFs and included energy, Internet, and utilities infrastructure funds. The largest ETF in this group is the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) at $2.84 billion in assets, which is directly in line with UTF's $3 billion in managed assets. The next largest ETF had only $320 million in assets so I excluded it from the comparison.

Distributions

UTF pays distributions monthly. As shown in the distributions chart below from the fund's website, UTF has paid steady dividends for the past fourteen months:

UTF appears to have a set dividend of $0.155/share and also paid an additional $0.14/share dividend at the end of December 2018. Total dividends for the last twelve months totaled $2 per share (including the special December dividend). Based on UTF's closing price from the most recent trading day (04/26/2019), the distribution yield is 8.12% including the special dividend and 7.55% excluding the special dividend. UTF more than doubles its ETF cousin IGF's yield of only 3.09%!

Additionally, in one of the Section 19(a) notices found archived here, I discovered that UTF has received a special exemption from the Securities and Exchange Commission to include long-term capital gains in its monthly distributions. The notices on the website provide the applicable percentages of the monthly dividend amount that are classified as investment income, capital gains, or return of capital, as applicable.

Liquidity and Expense Ratio

A quick review of UTF's page on Yahoo! Finance shows that this fund trades an average of about 190,000 shares per day, which is sufficient market liquidity and comparable to IGF's 214,000 average shares per day. In terms of the expense ratio, UTF's website reports a "Common Assets Expense Ratio" of 2.19% and a "Managed Assets Expense Ratio" of 1.53%. To compare these figures to similar CEFs, I consulted the Closed-End Fund Center's website and searched "Utility Funds," which is how UTF is categorized:

Of the eleven total funds in the list, UTF ranks seventh, with Blackrock's Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) topping the list. A search of BUI's website supports this, as it lists a "Gross Expense Ratio" of 1.12%. While UTF may be of sufficient size, it operates at a higher cost than similar CEFs.

Portfolio Holdings

UTF's portfolio contains 203 holdings per the fund's website. This makes it the largest of the two comparable funds listed in this article: BUI's website lists 45 holdings and IGF's website reports 74 holdings. Its most recent fact sheet (date March 31, 2019) shows that 58% of UTF's holdings are based in the U.S., which is an important consideration for diversification purposes. Some of UTF's top holdings (as shown on the fact sheet) include Crown Castle International Corp (CCI), NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), and American Tower Corporation (AMT), each constituting about 5% of the portfolio.

One additional risk factor to consider is that the fund uses leverage, as stated on its website and also disclosed in the related fund documents. You can read more about this on page 5 of the fund's annual statement (linked below under the heading "Price History and Comments on the Financial Statements").

Performance

As shown on the chart below from UTF's website, the fund has a stellar performance record and has beaten both the S&P 500 Index and its linked benchmark in every period since its inception!

Note in the starred section listed above that UTF uses a benchmark constructed of several different indices. When compared to the two other funds listed in this article on the basis of market price only, UTF blows away the competition! Below is the market return of UTF, BUI, and IGF (starting on BUI's inception date of November 22, 2011):

Over an almost eight-year time period, UTF has a return exceeding its closest ETF competitor by 19.72%!

Price History and Comments on the Financial Statements

Before making a purchase decision, I always look at the equity's chart to get a feel for price movements and where the current price falls as compared to the fund's long-term history. I also review the most recent financial report to determine the level of a fund's assets and liabilities and the effectiveness of its operations. Reading the entire report is the most important part of sound due diligence.

Price History

To begin with price, below is the price chart for UTF's entire trading history since its inception (courtesy of Yahoo! Finance):

Like many stock market equities, UTF took a massive dive in 2009 during the financial crisis. However, it has since rebounded and the price now sits right around its post-crisis high in the mid-$24s.

To make a final purchase decision, I will generally review the one-month, three-month, and six-month charts to determine an entry point. Because UTF is currently trading at a high point, I would only recommend adding it to a portfolio over a period of 15-30 days. Like Jim Cramer says, if the price goes up, great! And if not, you still have funds available to purchase the investment at a cheaper price. This is how I enter into new positions in my own portfolio. The entire process is made much easier by my brokerage, Folio Investing, which utilizes a dollar-based trading platform that allows investors to buy fractions of a share instead of full shares.

Finally, the last and most important piece of my review is to read UTF's financials. The most recent report available from the fund's website is the Annual Report (dated December 31, 2018). The major sections of the report are summarized below.

Top Ten Holdings (p. 6)

The annual report lists the same three top funds as those shown on their website: CCI, NEE, and AMT. The country breakdown on the same page also corresponds to their website, showing a 57.3% allocation to U.S. equities.

Schedule of Investments (pp. 7-21)

When reviewing the schedule of UTF's investments, I am specifically looking for holdings that do not correspond to the fund's stated investment objective. While a few of the holdings were not specifically infrastructure-related, these represented a small allocation and served to increase the yield/total return of the portfolio. Many of these outliers were preferred stocks from the financial services/investment bank and insurance industries (including the preferred stocks of some infrastructure companies themselves), corporate bonds totaling about $3 million, and a money market fund for cash management (quite common for CEFs, ETFs, and mutual funds). The holdings are exactly as they should be and I do not see anything to be concerned about.

With respect to leverage, as mentioned earlier, all securities on this schedule marked with a reference letter of "a" are pledged as collateral in connection with the fund's credit agreement of $850 million (p. 20). Total pledged securities against the credit facility total $1.75 billion, over half of the granted credit amount. "Borrowings" are disclosed in note 6 to the financial statements on pages 34-35.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (p. 22)

UTF's balance sheet shows $2.759 billion in assets, $2.74 billion of which represent investments in securities. Liabilities totaling $875 million (consisting mostly of the $850 million credit agreement mentioned earlier) constitute 31.7% of net assets and results in a net asset figure of $1.884 billion. Both net assets and the 1/3 leverage ratio correspond to the most recent data listed on the fund's website. Notably, the "NET ASSETS consist of" schedule indicates that the fund currently has $406 million of distributable earnings, which indicates to me (at the very least) that the fund's remaining 2019 distributions are covered.

Statement of Operations (p. 21)

The income statement reports investment income of about $95 million. Less total expenses of roughly $50 million (mostly consisting of $24.6 million in investment management fees and interest expense of $21.6 million), UTF has net investment income of $44.7 million and retains $0.47 of every $1 of revenue that it receives. Taken as a percentage of net assets, the investment management fee is 1.31%.

Statement of Changes in Net Assets (p. 24)

Reviewing the Statement of Changes in Net Assets is critical to determining the source of a fund's cash and any significant capital transactions. For the year 2018, UTF saw a net asset decrease of $294 million. While previously mentioned that net investment income was positive, UTF suffered an almost $189 million drop in the value of its investments. Coupled with distributions to shareholders of $170.6 million during the year, this led to a decrease in net assets.

Financial Highlights (pp. 26-27)

The last (but possibly most significant) set of financial data lies in this final section, which shows the changes in NAV from the beginning of 2014 until the end of 2018.

On the far right of the very first line, we can see that UTF's NAV began 2014 at $23.43 and ended 2018 at $22.08 (a decrease of 5.76%). While distributions have remained fairly steady over this time period, large losses from investment operations in 2015 and 2018 dampened the tremendous returns that the fund experienced in 2014, 2016, and especially, in 2017. As was shown in analysis elsewhere, on a net basis over this time period, UTF's distributions have been sufficiently covered by net investment income. Despite some bad years, the fund managers appear to have the skills necessary to return the fund to equilibrium after a bad period of performance.

Summary

Listed below are the major positives and negatives of UTF:

Positives:

It is large and has a long history of performance.

Consistent, monthly dividends well covered by net investment income result in a high distribution yield.

Since inception, the fund has outperformed both its benchmark and the S&P 500.

Highly-variable yet increasing NAV.

Negatives:

Higher expense ratio than similar funds, but also manages a larger portfolio.

Over half of the portfolio is allocated to U.S.-based equities.

The fund utilizes leverage, which may present a significant risk factor in falling markets.

As you can see, the positives qualitatively outnumber the negatives and as such, I believe that UTF is an appropriate choice for investors seeking exposure to the infrastructure sector who are less concerned with investment costs and willing to accept the risk of leverage.

Note: In my own Ivy League portfolio (described here, in another Seeking Alpha article), I always select passively-managed index funds. Because UTF is actively-managed, it does not fit this requirement and I would not purchase it myself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.