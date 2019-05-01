Limelight Networks: A Risky Buy Ahead Of A Critical Stretch

The long-term opportunity and a reasonable price make the bet worth taking for now - but the bull case could look very foolish by the end of the year.

Management insists that 2019 guidance is achievable - but it requires exceptional, and maybe unprecedented, growth in the second half of this year.

Limelight Networks (LLNW) is heading into three important quarters. At the moment, with LLNW just below $3, two different qualitative and quantitative scenarios loom - even within the range of existing guidance. And both the bull case and the bear case seem easy to make - and perhaps compelling.

The bull case is that Limelight has executed an impressive turnaround in recent years, expanding EBITDA margins from 1.3% in 2013 to 16%+ in each of the last two years. Margins are seeing some pressure this year - but that's coming in part because of decisions made to better position the CDN (content delivery network) provider in streaming video. Growth in that category should be significant going forward as Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), and others try and challenge the dominance of Netflix (NFLX). As a result, and thanks to two new opportunities, management is expecting revenue growth as high as 30% in the second half of this year - performance that simply isn't priced in at the moment, with LLNW still down 40%+ from mid-October levels.

The bear case is that management is overpromising - as too often has been the case over Limelight's nearly twelve mostly unsuccessful years on the public markets. The turnaround has been impressive - but it's essentially over. Pricing pressure - a feature of the industry, even for better-scaled rival Akamai (AKAM) - should continue. And a new competitor, Fastly (FSLY), itself is going public shortly while posting growth that appears a real threat to Limelight.

The next three quarters should show which side of the argument is correct. Guidance looks exceedingly aggressive at this point - but even results within the range make LLNW look very different. At the high end, LLNW trades at 8x EBITDA after explosive second-half growth; at the low end, an 11x multiple and a year-over-year profit decline for the full year looks notably less attractive.

Ahead of Q4, when LLNW tanked along with small-cap tech, I argued the stock was too cheap. After the quarter - and with a solid rally - I said LLNW was all about trust. With Q1 looking modestly disappointing, and implied expectations for the rest of the year so high, the trust issue is even more important: this now looks like a potentially binary case. I'm still long, and still think there's enough potential reward long-term - but 2019 is likely to be a very interesting, and potentially volatile, year for Limelight.

Meeting Guidance Sends LLNW Higher

At this point, it seems almost guaranteed that if Limelight hits its guidance, LLNW stock is going to trade higher than the current $2.94 a year from now - and likely materially so. Here are the year-over-year growth rates for the next three quarters implied by maintained guidance and Q1 results:

Figure Growth Rate Revenue 19.7-26.6% Adjusted EBITDA 42.2-88.6%

source: author using calculations from figures in Q1 release

At the midpoint of the range, Adjusted EBITDA margins will hit 20% over the three quarters - well above 2017's peak of 16.7%. Even accounting for seasonal weakness on that front in the first quarter, that performance suggests run-rate margins have reached new levels.

Meanwhile, even at the low end of the range, LLNW will look reasonably cheap, at something like 10x EBITDA. (That assumes that the company generates free cash flow for the full year after an $11 million burn in Q1, which was driven in part by working capital effects.) And so there's an obvious fundamental case if Limelight's full-year results come in even at or near the low end of guidance.

Limelight can be pitched as a play on streaming demand - coming as Netflix (presumably) still receives its dear valuation and Disney Plus launches in the second half. Revenue growth exiting the year should be 25%+: CFO Sajid Malhotra said on the Q1 conference call that 2H sales "could be 30% higher" both year-over-year and sequentially, so even the low end suggests growth near that figure. Fastly reportedly could see a $1 billion-plus valuation, which given its growth ($144.6 million in revenue in 2018 against $104.9M the year before, per its S-1) suggests a 5x+ price to revenue multiple based on 2019 expectations. LLNW right now trades at just ~1.5x the low end of 2019 sales guidance. A possible IPO of Cloudflare later this year or in 2020 could add another high-multiple peer.

Anything in the current guidance range of $215-225 million in revenue and $30-40 million in EBITDA - again, even at the low end - seems to set up a path back to $4 at least, and potentially closer to or past $5. The CDN space, amid the growth in streaming, should look hugely attractive. A newly public peer (or two) will set up multiple expansion possibilities: if Fastly is growing 40% and is at 5x revenue, shouldn't LLNW with, say, 28% growth get 2.5x - or 3x?

Those multiples, assuming Limelight hits the midpoint of guidance, suggest a valuation of $4.50-5.40 - 55-84% above current levels. Even 15x $32 million in Adjusted EBITDA (toward the low end), plus a likely ~$50 million in net cash at year-end, gets LLNW to $4.25 - 45% upside from here. Just 2x the low end of sales guidance gets the stock to about $4.

Whatever the exact numbers are, the numbers will work - and work well - if Limelight hits its targets, even if barely so. But there's more than just the fundamental case at play here. LLNW traded at $5 in October, before disappointing guidance for Q4 sent the stock tumbling. (Again, pressure on the broad market, and small-cap tech in particular, certainly didn't help.) It will be easy to argue that if 2019 guidance is met that Limelight 'should' be back at those levels - given that Q4 and the disappointing Q1 by analyst standards then look mostly like a blip.

Indeed, the qualitative case might even be strengthened in this scenario. In Q2, per that quarter's call, Limelight renegotiated contracts for six of its ten biggest customers essentially at the same time - an unusual occurrence which appears driving by happenstance rather than strategy. (In other words, the contracts simply expired around the same time; Limelight wasn't trying to renegotiate, nor were the customers, at least according to Limelight management.)

Renegotiations almost always lead to lower pricing, which is an industry issue, not a Limelight problem; as I've noted before, larger Akamai detailed the same issue in the Q&A of its Q4 2017 conference call. As traffic builds (as it almost always does), overall revenue from that customer then returns to past levels - and grows beyond those levels. But it takes time: even for Akamai, it takes on average 6-9 months, as its then-CFO James Benson noted on that call.

Then, on the Q3 call, Limelight said that two other top 10 customers were "no longer on our network", which appears to have resulted from a decision by Limelight to focus on better-priced video content. Both the renegotiations in Q2 and the lost business in Q3 can explain at least some of the weakness seen in Q4, when revenue dropped 9%, and into Q1 when the figure declined 17%.

If, as guided, growth returns in Q2 and strengthens in Q3 and Q4, that helps the qualitative story in two ways. First, management gains (or regains, depending on an investor's perspective) investor trust - something Limelight hasn't always had. More importantly, the decisions by management - particularly in terms of focusing on better customers and content in Q3 - are validated, which drives more confidence in the story going forward. It lightens competitive fears - after all, Limelight walked away from business and threatened companies don't do that - and emphasizes the overall health of the streaming video part of the business.

All told, if Limelight meets its guidance, it's truly not unreasonable to expect something close to a double in 12-18 months. A new partnership with Ericsson (ERIC) is expected to generate $7-9 million in revenue in the second half; a similar run rate for the full year adds 3-4 points in growth to 2020 revenue. Lapping upfront costs related to that participation - and the weak Q1 results in general - adds another profit driver next year. Peers can help multiples (and it's worth noting that AKAM, too, is trading at a 17-year high).

$35 million in Adjusted EBITDA - the midpoint of guidance - can get to $40 million-plus in 2020 in this model. A mid-teen EBITDA multiple, 20x+ earnings plus cash and/or 2x+ revenue all get LLNW over $6. To be sure, this is not the base case at the moment - but it's truthfully not far off if management is being realistic.

Missing Guidance Creates a Very Different Story

There are two major risks involved in betting on Limelight hitting its guidance. The first is that the guidance looks exceedingly aggressive. Revenue growth decelerated from 11% in Q2 to 7% in Q3, then reverted to -9% in Q4 and -17% in Q1. Limelight management now seems to be modeling in double-digit growth in Q2 followed by mid-20s or better in the second half. That's not just a reversal in trend, but a mammoth, quick acceleration. The contribution from Ericsson does help 2H results - but even at the $7-9 million expected level only is adding 6.5-8.5 points' worth of growth (assuming that revenue all hits in Q3 and Q4 only).

It's difficult to trust that guidance at this point. For what it's worth, Wall Street doesn't: six analysts have an average target of $209.3 million, with the highest figure still near the low end of the $215-225 million guidance. And it's not as if management has been on point lately: Q4 guidance initially disappointed, and then Limelight had to pull down that figure too. Limelight management largely attributed the reduced guidance to the aforementioned strategic moves - but that didn't explain why the company overshot in terms of expectations. Limelight then modestly lowered 2019 guidance (basically expanding the range at the low end) after Q4.

Q1 seems a potential disappointment too: both CEO Robert Lento in the Q1 release ("largely in line with our expectations") and CFO Malhotra on the Q1 call ("roughly in line with our expectations") qualified their assessments of the results, while noting that the company did expect year-over-year revenue declines and pressure on margins. Even in that context, a 17% top-line drop and negative Adjusted EBITDA appear worse than investors projected.

So while the low end of the updated guidance probably is enough to suggest upside, the odds of Limelight even clipping that low end don't seem particularly high at the moment. Recent results are going in the wrong direction. Recent management projections have been overly optimistic. Both have to change immediately for Limelight to maintain guidance after the coming quarter, let alone actually hit its targets.

The second risk is that the story looks notably different if Limelight's 2019 results do come in below management expectations. Adjusted EBITDA below $30 million at the current price suggests either an 11x+ EV/EBITDA multiple - or a lower LLNW stock price. The latter seems more likely, given how the fundamentals would look.

Full-year revenue growth at the low end of the top-line range would be 4.7% - basically, all of that coming from Ericsson. Adjusted EBITDA would be below 2017 levels. Margins likely compress 300 bps-plus in two years. And it would certainly appear that the turnaround here is out of steam:

Source: author from LLNW filings and press releases. 2019 figures at low end of company guidance for revenue and EBITDA

The qualitative case here looks much worse as well. Fastly's focus on 'edge' computing - where Limelight is claiming some success, and which is the focus of the Ericsson partnership - combined with its much stronger growth suggest that it might be outperforming Limelight. Assuming its revenue growth modestly decelerates from last year's 38%, Fastly likely remains on pace to surpass Limelight in revenue in 2020. (Fastly should remain unprofitable, but in this market that seems to matter little.) Cloudflare creates another rival that, along with Fastly and in-house efforts, can soak up the growing streaming demand Limelight expects to drive growth. Instead of a valuable part of a growing industry, Limelight well might look like it's getting passed by.

Management concerns become a big part of the story, with a guidance reduction ahead of Q4, after Q4, and presumably following Q2 or Q3. And so in this scenario, the bear case is the more obvious thesis. Limelight appears a subscale provider in an industry with consistent price compression facing fast-rising competitors and an entrenched giant in Akamai, all of whom offer broader services including security options. And there are really no catalysts left for Limelight. It may well be behind in edge. Cost savings from optimizing delivery expense largely have been realized (though the company claims new software efforts should boost capacity ~20%). Organic growth opportunities seem limited if the Ericsson deal disappoints.

It's not difficult to see LLNW falling to $2 in that scenario: something like 1x sales and 8x 2019 EBITDA of $25 million. Even at that cheap price, with growth coming to a halt, LLNW still might look like dead money.

What Now?

From here, there's just enough to stay long LLNW while acknowledging the risks. A straddle actually might be an intriguing play in a stock with a surprisingly reasonable amount of liquidity - but with the January 2020 priced at ~$1.05, even options markets appear to understand the potentially binary nature of the next three quarters.

I see two reasons enough to stay long just below $3. The first is that real success creates the potential for enormous returns. If management is right, or close, and Limelight has positioned itself well in edge and video, there is a multi-year opportunity for growth and associated margin and multiple expansion. This can be a 'hot' play on Netflix, Disney Plus, and the like. That success isn't guaranteed by any measure - but even a narrow chance of that growth impacts current fair value materially.

That's particularly true because the downside likely has some limit. Even a 'dead money' scenario still leaves the stock around $2, down 30%+ from here. A struggling Limelight could look to sell itself; the company generated almost $60 million in revenue last year just from Amazon.com (AMZN), which has some value. There's no debt on the balance sheet, and cross-payments with Akamai over two different litigation settlements will end this year.

And there is a somewhat middle-ground scenario where Limelight misses guidance but still generates impressive second-half results. 2020 should be better given the easy Q1 compare and (hopefully) benefits from edge and Ericsson, which could boost LLNW stock at some point - even if a guidance cut after Q2 or Q3 sends shares back to December levels.

Again, the risks here shouldn't be ignored, and this is a huge stretch for Limelight. I don't know that I necessarily expect good news, or even for LLNW to hit guidance. But if it does, the rewards will be material. If it doesn't, there's still hope. That's enough to stay long - and hold on tight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LLNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.