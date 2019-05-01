Preferred Apartment Communities Is Firing On All Cylinders

I think the loan investment book that helps provide cash flow and access to new properties is being viewed as a risky venture instead of a useful and distinguishing tool.

The three-branch business model of office, retail and apartments is being unfairly valued at 10x FFO when a conservative sum-of-the-parts analysis suggests a 14-17x FFO is more warranted.

I have traded and held shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) for a long time now, and while I am bullish on the company, I no longer own any shares as my sell limit-order executed today on the intra-day pop to just shy of $16 per share. Was the surge in price warranted? Should investors sell the pop or build positions?

Image from finviz.com

Q1 2019 Earnings Results

APTS had a stellar quarter, with FFO of $0.39 per share increasing 5.4% YoY from $0.37 in March 2018. AFFO came in at $0.32 per share, up 23.1% YoY from $0.26 per share. Same-store NOI was up 3.1% which shows a healthy demand and ability to raise rents. The quarterly dividend is currently $0.26 per share ($0.25 a year ago) and will probably be increased to $0.265 next quarter.

Total assets ballooned to $4.8 billion from $3.4 billion a year ago. This was mainly accomplished through common and preferred share sales and capital recycling. While this has most assuredly had a sustained downward pressure on the share price, underlying FFO per share has still been increasing. I feel like the stock price is a coiled spring ready to shoot upwards over the next year.

Multifamily and Student Housing

The meat of the company is still in residential housing. As of March 31st, APTS owned and operated 35 properties that were 95.2% occupied (95.1% a year ago). This segment is approximately 60% of the company's revenues. The average age of these properties is 5.6 years, which is among the youngest in the industry.

APTS also owns 8 student housing properties with total bed count of 6,095 and average occupancy of 94.7%. The student housing market is one where there is a steady influx of new renters and landlords can get away with charging fairly absurd rents due to a mixture of supply constraints and location necessity. As I have been on the losing side of this transaction for a number of years, I like the idea of joining the winning team.

Aster at Lely Resort Apartments

The long-term outlook on this sector is tricky. On one hand, a continued march upward in house prices and a post-financial crisis high in mortgage rates has unsurprisingly led to a slow and steady decline in home ownership. This is bullish for apartment REITs. However, as the chart below shows, oversupply is looking to become an issue as development starts to outpace demand and new completions come online.

From Hoya Capital Real Estate

Loan Investments

On previous earnings calls, it was stated that these deals typically fetch internal rates of return of around 14-15%. These investments also grant APTS the ability to acquire properties after stabilization, much like Jernigan Capital (JCAP) does with self-storage properties. It also gives APTS a competitive advantage by allowing them to gain control over assets that have not hit the market. Virtually all of the loans are made at 8.5% interest rates and allows APTS to make a nice spread on any required debt financing of their own.

At quarter-end, the total amount of the loan book stood at $484 million, and consisted of 21 multifamily, 6 student housing, 1 shopping center and 1 office properties.

For those worried about the riskiness of these endeavors, I urge you to read this article by Craig and Hannah Henning that breaks down the size and maturity dates of the remaining loans. To summarize their findings, there is only 1 large loan left (Berryessa) and the rest of the loans in the near-term are spread out and small in size.

Grocery-anchored shopping centers

While not exactly a popular investment in this day and age, the presence of a strong anchor tenant offers some stability. Other well-known retail REITs such as Kimco (KIM) and Brixmor (BRX) have pursued this exact same style of investment for its benefits. These are not exactly “malls” but more resemble strip malls. While I know that’s not a huge difference, many of these properties have tenants such as nail salons, restaurants and other experiences that are best served by physically going to them. The total portfolio for APTS consists of 46 properties and is 94.1% leased (flat YoY) at quarter-end. Kimco’s most recent occupancy numbers are 95.8%, and Brixmor is a little low at 91.1%.

This is an example of one such grocery-anchored property in Atlanta:

Lakeland Plaza

Image from newmarketprop.com

The 95.1% occupied property consists of many tenants, but most notably Sprouts, Belk, Jo-Ann Fabrics and LA Fitness. The 3-mile radius has a population of 37,428 with an average household income of $98,684. This property is located next to several main arterial roads with a combined CPD of over 90,000.

Office Portfolio

I know that investors are wary of office space landlords due to cyclical pressures and higher redevelopment costs to suit new tenants, but I like that APTS is free to pursue attractive investments that aren’t only residential complexes. Office REIT valuation is, admittedly, second-worst only to retail in price-to-FFO valuation, coming in at around a 16x FFO average for the sector. APTS’ office portfolio occupancy is down to 93% from 98% in prior quarters mainly due to acquisitions. City Office REIT (CIO) is a pure play office REIT that I am bearish on, and has occupancy numbers of 90.4%. Office behemoth Boston Properties (BXP) has 91.4% occupancy for its properties.

Image from APTS press release

I want to look at one of these properties more closely as an example of the types of assets that APTS owns.

Westridge at La Cantera

258,000 sq. foot office property consisting of 2 buildings, 100% leased. One tenant is USAA, the other is Harland Clarke. Their leases expire in 2027 and have annual rent escalators in place of 2.5%. The property has $52.8 million left on its mortgage loan bearing a 4.1% fixed rate interest.

Westridge at La Cantera in San Antonio TX

Annualized base rent in the most recent quarter was a combined $6 million. Considering that the property was acquired in 2017 using a $54.4 million mortgage financing and assuming that the company puts very little down on these acquisitions, that puts the gross cash cap rate at about 11% (6.9% after debt interest). While I don’t know the specific taxes or capital expenditure required by the property, I’d say that this is an example of a solid asset that helps diversify the company away from being just a pure-play apartment REIT.

Dividend

APTS is very predictable on the dividend front lately, raising the quarterly payout by $0.005 per share twice a year. This has equated to a 4% yearly dividend growth, and while a little disappointing, shares still yield about 6.7% as I write this article.

Image from Seeking Alpha

The AFFO payout ratio is a healthy 80.8% as of the most recent quarter-end, which means that there is plenty of safety and room to grow from here. If APTS raises by $0.005 per share for the next dividend as expected, shares will yield 6.8%. This is a good risk-adjusted return income for this investment in rental properties.

Summary

As I have alluded to in past articles, I value the diversity of having the retail, office and housing branches of the business. I will admit that it makes valuing the company a little more difficult and increases the chance that the company engages in business outside of their expertise.

To find a fair price, I think we should assign average sector valuations to each component of their business model. I will use approximations for simplicity.

APTS as a whole is being valued at roughly 10x FFO (Q1 2019 annualized).

AvalonBay (AVB) is valued at 21.8x FFO, and Essex Property Trust (ESS) is also valued at 21.8x FFO.

Kimco is valued at 12.4x FFO, and Brixmor is valued at 9.3x FFO.

CIO is valued at 11.2x FFO , and BXP is valued at 21.6x FFO.

Figure from NAREIT’s blog post

APTS is approximately 60/25/15 residential/retail/office, so using the above averages yields a fair valuation around 17x FFO if you do a conservative sum-of-the-parts calculation. 17x FFO would yield a share price of $26.52 versus a current price of $15.57. If you subtract a little for the fact that APTS is overweight preferred shares financing, a little complex/externally managed, and smaller in size or more risky than the larger REITs, you still end up with a PT north of $20. A 14x FFO valuation would be $21.84, or 40% upside from today’s prices. Remember, shares still yield 6.7% with an 80% payout ratio. If you’re looking for an efficient way to both capture undervalued quality assets, growth and income, look no further than Preferred Apartment Communities. I would suggest that investors wait until after today to look at picking up shares, though, since the pop in price is a little much at this point. Strong Buy below $15.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Closed my long position in APTS while writing this article (4/30/19) and before publication.