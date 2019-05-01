Aquestive Therapeutics: Transitioning Their Own Proprietary Products

I analyze the charts to identify the current trend and how it will determine if and when I initiate a position.

I review the company's pipeline candidates and offer my views on why the stock is currently undervalued considering the outlook.

AQST has been beaten down since its IPO back in July of 2018. The company has experience some regulatory set-backs that caused a strong selloff and has yet to recover.

Aquestive Therapeutics has launched its first proprietary CNS product Sympazan for the treatment of seizures in LGS patients. This marks the company's transition from a manufacturing company to a CNS biotech.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) has been on my radar since its IPO back in July of 2018. Unfortunately, the company has had a few regulatory setbacks with some partnered and secondary product candidates that have cut the share price. These setbacks have prevented me from buying into the stock on multiple occasions. However, the company’s major players are still in the game and the long-term outlook for the company remains intact.

I see the company’s developing CNS pipeline offering several products that can drive shareholder value. The company’s PharmFilm technology has a history of supporting notable licensed products and is now the main cogwheel that is going to move the company towards becoming a successful commercial biotech.

I am looking to establish a pilot position at some point in 2019 to take advantage of the expected changes in the company’s fundamentals. I intend to review the company’s pipeline and platform technology in order to lay out my case for a potential buy. In addition, I analyze the charts to identify the current trend and find an entry point.

Image Source AQST

Company Overview

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company motivated to develop and commercialize distinguished therapies to satisfy unmet medical requirements. The company has a late-stage CNS proprietary pipeline that management believes that it has a place in the CNS population. The overall lack of treatment alternatives has created openings for Aquestive's unique CNS drug formulations.

On top of the company’s proprietary product candidates, they have a strong portfolio of partnered products. Most notably, Suboxone, the famous sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone, used for the management of opioid dependence. Aquestive has manufactured roughly 2 billion doses of Suboxone since 2010. Now, they look to manufacture those partnered products, plus, their own proprietary products.

All the company’s products use their proprietary PharmFilm technology that permits the development of non-invasive medications that are discretely stored and transported. It is these characteristics that will permit Aquestive to attain a piece of the market with their novel products, while possibly decreasing the overall cost for the healthcare system.

PharmFilm

Aquestive is the global leader in oral film drug delivery and manufacturing and has provided a large bulk of the world’s oral films with the capacity to yield more than 1B doses annually. Aquestive’s PharmFilm technology aims to provide meaningful clinical and therapeutic advantages over other existing dosage forms that can create product capabilities that have compelling value propositions.

Image Source AQST

PharmFilm can be concocted to hold an assortment of profiles with the aim of targeting specific disease conditions. The company describes PharmFilm to be about the “thickness and size to a postage stamp” can be administered buccally, sublingually, or lingually (Figure 1).

Figure 1: PharmFilm Properties (Souce AQST)

I believe the company’s PharmFilm as a drug delivery platform has a number of prospects that are significant advantages that benefit all parties.

First and foremost, is the idea that an oral film can be favored over invasive administration devices such as injections, rectal or nasal devices. Simply placing a strip in an area of the mouth is simple, painless, and discrete.

In addition, the sublingual absorption can be faster due to a direct absorption into the bloodstream, plus, this avoids the initial degradation by the liver which is a major issue for dosing. Furthermore, the convenience of administration and portability will be a major selling point vs large injection device or gel tubes. A small pack of stamp-sized strips can be appealing vs. a large auto-injector that needs to be carried around.

Pipeline

Aquestive decided to begin with concentrating their pipeline labors on the growing CNS market (Figure 2). The company believes the use of PharmFilm will be appreciated by patients suffering from CNS disorders where the standards of care are inadequate.

In December 2018, Aquestive launched Sympazan for the treatment of seizures accompanying Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome “LGS.” Sympazan is the company’s first proprietary CNS product that utilizes their PharmFilm technology and will be their product start to finish. Aquestive created Sympazan to be the alternative to Onfi tablets which LGS patients could have trouble swallowing. Due to Sympazan being an oral film, it liquefies promptly in saliva and is consumed together with the patient’s saliva. Thus, removing the issue of having to actively swallow the medication.

Figure 2: AQST Portfolio (Source AQST)

Libervant is a buccal soluble film diazepam formulation of recurrent epileptic seizures that have not seen substantial innovation in its treatments in a long time. In fact, due to the severity and lack of new medications, Libervant has been granted orphan drug and fast track designations by the FDA. The company anticipates submitting Libervant’s NDA in the 2H of 2019, which could put the PDUFA date around mid-2020. Aquestive expects Libervant to be the top competitor to the Diastat rectal gel for patients with refractory epilepsy. This rectal gel, is currently the standard-of-care for and for obvious reasons is intrusive, problematic, and challenging to administer. Aquestive believes that the market will embrace Libervant as a result of it being a non-invasive form of diazepam.

The company’s ALS product candidate, Exservan, is an oral film that contains riluzole. The company has submitted Exservan’s NDA, which the FDA accepted and now has a target PDUFA date of November 30th, 2019. Similar to GLS patients, ALS patients typically have difficulty swallowing a tablet or a liquid medication. The benefit is clear again, given that Exservan and PharmFilm that does not require the patient to swallow the medication.

In addition to their CNS products, Aquestive has developed a pipeline of “complex molecule” products that looking to be market disruptors. This includes AQST-108, a sublingual epinephrine film intended to be a rescue treatment for anaphylaxis. Aquestive believes they will initiate their Phase I proof-of-concept study at some point in Q2 of this year.

AQST-305, a sublingual film octreotide formulation for acromegaly, a growth hormone disorder that is mainly found in middle-aged patients. Presently, Octreotide is the standard-of-care with Sandostatin as the leading product; which is administered monthly by means of intramuscular injection. The company wants AQST-305 to be a non-invasive alternative to Sandostatin that has been on the U.S. market since 1988. Aquestive started a proof-of-concept study in Q3 of 2018, and is now organizing supplementary proof-of-concept trials in the second half of this year.

The company’s oral tadalafil film, AQST-119, will be marketed as a treatment for ED. Unfortunately, Aquestive has had a rough go with AQST-119 with the company receiving two CRLs for the product candidate. The company is still attempting to find a way to get the product approved but I have not discovered any recent updates on the progress.

Licensed Products

The company’s portfolio includes some notable licensed products. In 2018, the licensed product portfolio generated over $1B in sales for the licensees, but only provided about $67M for Aquestive.

Suboxone is a sublingual film combination of buprenorphine and naloxone that was launched in 2010 by the licensee Indivior Inc. (OTCPK:INVVY). Suboxone is the most prescribed drug in that arena with more than 50% market share. Aquestive is the exclusive manufacturer of Suboxone for Indivior and for Sandoz’s authorized generic for Indivior. Only just on February 20th, Dr. Reddy’s Labs (RDY) launched its generic with Mylan (MYL) following a couple of days later. Now that Suboxone is generic, investors should expect a strong reduction in the Suboxone derived revenue in the coming quarters.

Another licensed product, Zuplenz, is an oral film containing ondansetron that is approved for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy or post-op patients. Ondansetron is offered as IV injections, IM injections, orally dissolving tablets, oral solution, tablets, and a film. Zuplenz was licensed to Midatech Pharma (MTP) in 2015.

APL-130277 is the company’s licensed product candidate that is intended to treat "off-periods" in Parkinson’s disease. Aquestive did license APL-130277 to Cynapsus Therapeutics but that was acquired by Sunovion. Unfortunately, Sunovion received a CRL back in January, however, they announced that no further clinical trials were required to resubmit an NDA. If approved, Aquestive anticipates a royalty stream and milestone payments.

Commercialization Strategy

Aquestive plans to focus their commercial strategy for their CNS portfolio on neurologists and patient caregivers. Aquestive plans to hire around 50 sales reps in order to support multiple launches; ex-U.S. commercialization is expected to be licensed to a partner. As for AQST-108 and AQST-305, Aquestive intends to cultivate a commercialization strategy prior to their approvals. The company appears to be taking a conservative strategy of hiring 50 reps for the CNS portfolio but is looking to partner for their small molecule product line. This will allow the company to keep their sales force small and concentrated on neurologist rather than hiking around to every doctor’s office pitching a few appropriate products. I find this appealing cause it allows the company to focus on one area but still able to generate royalty revenue from their PharmFilm derived products.

Competition Risk

Although, I think the competition has to fear Aquestive due to the advantages of PharmFilm. Aquestive will still have to contend with products that are marketed by some of the biggest players in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, Diastat is from Bausch Health Companies (BHC), which endures being the lone commercialized product for breakthrough seizures. LGS has numerous approved therapies, counting Epidiolex from GW Pharma (GWPH), Onfi from Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) and Banzel from Eisai Co. (OTCPK:ESALF). All of which are battling to find a clinical and commercial edge over one another.

Although the list for ALS products is not extensive. In fact, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (OTCPK:MTZPY) Radicava was the only branded product I could find for the treatment for ALS. Still, it is marketed by the juggernaut pharmaceutical subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:MTLHY), which is one of the core Mitsubishi companies.

Commercialized anaphylaxis rescue devices include a variety of products including epinephrine auto-injectors such as the notorious EpiPen Mylan and Teva (TEVA). Into the bargain, you have SYMJEPI pre-filled syringe from Sandoz and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP). Finally, Insys Therapeutics (INSY) is looking for their nasal epinephrine to receive approval at some point in 2019 or early 2020.

Concerning acromegaly, products consist of Sandostatin, a somatostatin analogue from Novartis (NVS). In addition, Pfizer’s (PFE) growth hormone receptor antagonist Somavert is another competitor in this space.

Considering the products and companies named above, I have listed the competition as a major risk for the company. These companies are already established in the market and have impressive commercial capabilities. Aquestive will definitely have to battle to grab some of the market regardless of their novel products.

Intellectual Property - Risk

The company’s lifeline is their PharmFilm technology, so having a strong IP for that technology and derived products is essential to the company’s future. The company’s current patent portfolio comprises of at least 200 patents globally and with over 90 pending. Most of the company’s patents are expected to expire between 2022 and 2037. Still, the company is going to have to race to get their IP portfolio ahead of their development. If their products are successful, we can expect generic pharma and other interested companies looking to imitate PharmFilm and other company products. If the company fails to protect their PharmFilm IP, investors should expect a precipitous drop in revenue and share price.

Undervalued?

Thus far, I have spent 2019 looking for undervalued biotech stocks that are expected to see significant revenue growth over the course of the year and into 2020. AQST fits that profile with the share price being pummeled down over 60% since the IPO (Figure 3). Indeed, this is a result of CRLs and a weak price-to-book of ~14x (Figure 4). However, the company is transitioning away from licensing only to having their own products which drive changes in the fundamentals.

Figure 3: AQST Performance (Source Seeking Alpha)

The biotech sector average price-to-sales is currently above 4x, which is above AQST’s 2019 expected price-to-sales of 3.5x (Figure 5). Considering the market cap is only ~$137M and with the revenue expected to almost double to ~$62M in 2020, I will brand AQST as undervalued.

Figure 4: AQST Valuation (Source Seeking Alpha)

Figure 5: AQST Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Undeniably, I am pointing to revenue estimates that are off in the distance but I expect the market to anticipate these changes in revenues as the company acquires more FDA approvals and becomes a serious CNS player.

Charts

How do the charts look? I would say atrocious with hints of positive features. The stock has had some notable selloffs primarily due to CRLs and has yet to recover. However, the price has found a tight trading range of $5.50-$7.00 over the past couple of months. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 6), we can see the Bollinger bands tightening up despite the stock recently hitting 52-week lows. This tells me there is potential for another move down but it looks as if this is occurring at a low volume.

Figure 6: AQST Daily (Source Trendspider)

Will the bleeding stop? Looking at the hourly chart (Figure 7), I would say there is a possibility if the share price can break out of this downward channel. However, investors looking to enter AQST should wait for the breakout and a distinct change in the chart pattern.

Figure 7: AQST Hourly (Source Trendspider)

Looking at the hourly chart, I would say that is around the $6.50 mark.

Conclusion

Aquestive’s strategy of leveraging their PharmFilm technology to create patient-centric pharmaceuticals that aim to improve the lives of patients and their caregivers is what I am looking to invest in. Aquestive will focus on developing medicines for patient populations suffering from the inadequacies of accessible treatment selections, which will open the door to the company’s products. The pipeline is primarily focused on CNS diseases, in addition to complex molecules that Aquestive trusts can be another possibility to invasively-administered standard-of-care treatments. The company has the platform, products, manufacturing capacity, experience, and vision to be a market-disrupting biotech.

The company has an opportunity to unleash their technology and expertise to advance oral forms of more multifarious injectable medicines. If successful, these products might lead to supplementary lucrative prospects in developing oral trans-mucosal versions of blockbuster drugs and complex molecule drugs, which have traditionally been administered by injection or infusion.

At the moment, I am content with the company pursuing additional opportunities inside the CNS arena. However, Aquestive needs to identify these supplementary product candidates in the CNS space sooner rather than later. As the pharmaceutical world continues to explore functional and genetic cures to some of these CNS disorders, Aquestive needs to get their reformulated 505 “B” “2” products to the market before these novel products make their products obsolete. Once approved, the management needs to execute on their commercial strategy of targeting overlapping neurologists and gaining endorsement from the payers.

Looking forward, the company has a PDUFA date in November for Exservan and potentially another for Libervant in late 2019/early 2020. Furthermore, investors should be on the lookout for updates on APL-130277 and the rest of the product candidates.

What is my plan? I am going to wait to see how low the market wants to take AQST. However, I have to remain vigilant with the company announcing its Q1 earnings on May 5th. If the company beats on revenues we could see a quick reversal as the market discovers the value Sympazam. On the other hand, a weak Q1 and a big drop in Suboxone royalties could equal a huge miss on earnings, which could provide me a chance to buy on an overreaction.

Figure 8: AQST Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Moving beyond the immediate-term, I do expect an increase in attention as we approach a PDUFA date in November. Typically, swing traders and hopeful investors start accumulating a position prior to the date, so I will have to keep an eye out for a reversal at some point in Q2-Q3. Regardless, I can point out the pipeline potential, catalysts, earnings estimates, and expected changes in the fundamentals but the charts are shrugging it off and I can’t fight that. Therefore, I am going to keep AQST on the watch list until charts tell me others see my point of view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA, INSY, ADMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.