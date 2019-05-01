Investment Strategy Statement - Steven Chen

Investment Strategy

My investment strategy is as simple as two-fold below:

Buy decent businesses at sensible prices;

Stay inactive.

I use my proprietary quantitative model to evaluate and uncover top-quality businesses globally. The model is a factor-based one, overweighting the following:

Superior returns on capital;

Strong free cash flow;

Durable competitive advantage;

Healthy balance sheet;

Able management with shareholder-friendliness.

Although infrequently, I adjust and improve the model over time. Since its inception, a portfolio consisting of top picks from the model would have outperformed the market, and I expect this trend to continue. For those interested in the model particularly, check out:

Updated Lists Of Stocks Topping Our Ranking Model

Performance Review: Stocks That Topped My Factor-Based Quality Ranking Model

Business fundamentals are the top consideration and high quality is a necessity, meaning that I would never compromise even faced with a cheap valuation. With the belief in the power of compounding interest, I favor businesses with decent reinvestment opportunities to drive growths. I stay cautious on overrated areas, such as "hot" names, and instead, treasure hidden gems, especially underrated "boring" stories in small- and mid-caps. Competition is for losers.

Valuation is the secondary consideration: I try not to overpay when buying stocks, although, in my opinion, paying a little premium to buy a wonderful business should work out just fine in the long term. The approach to judge valuations is mainly to compare price multiples to their own historical averages as well as market/industry averages. My favorite relative valuation metrics are P/FCF (or free cash flow yield) and EV/EBIT.

Even with the help of models and analysis, investors are not very good at overcoming their own weaknesses within human nature. In many cases, investors are their own worst enemy. By explicitly including the rule of "staying inactive" in our investment strategy, I would like to keep reminding myself of the significance of being patient, unemotional and objective when it comes to investing. I hope to trade as infrequently as possible, with the aim to lower the trading cost and the probability of making mistakes. In general, returns decrease as motion increases.

Investment Process

My investment process starts with the so-called investable universe, which currently contains roughly 70 stocks. This short list is generated and accumulated through our quantitative model screening/ranking thousands of stocks around the world as well as our learning experiences in the business world. All of the names on the list earn high scores from the proprietary factor-based model and represent the business economics that I can truly understand (so that I am comfortable with). If there is something that falls out of my circle of competence, I would not bother adding it to our list regardless of the financials. You may want to think of some emerging technology and science subjects in this regard.

The list does change occasionally when certain business fundamentals improve or deteriorate from the shareholder perspective. I believe that the businesses from our investable universe would be more likely (than other businesses) to produce above-average long-term investment returns if their shares are bought at fair (if not cheap) prices. Therefore, I limit myself to picking stocks purely from this list.

It is understood that good businesses are usually well-recognized, and hence, seldom sold at discount. The aim here is to accumulate shares in those companies with at least fair prices over time so as to leave some margins of safety. I may give very rare exceptions to those with ultra-strong risk-adjusted fundamentals (e.g., a decent growth prospect with certainty, an already wide and still widening moat) by paying a little premium (i.e., relatively high multiples). Examples include Mastercard (MA), Rollins (ROL) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) - investors would not have been able to enjoy their superior returns assuming they have been stubbornly waiting for the fair valuations to emerge.

In terms of building the equity portfolio, the emphasis would be on concentration and (smaller) size. Even though there are around 70 names on our short list, it would be rarely the case that we would hold as many as (or even close to) that number of stocks, because:

It seldom happens that all the companies in my investable universe trade at attractive prices at the same time; Even if No. 1 happened, the qualities and risk profiles among those 70 businesses differ; Despite No. 1 and No. 2, diversification is not my cup of tea.

The ideal number of holdings for my portfolio is 20-30. To leverage the size advantage, I pay more attention to small- and mid-caps than to large-caps, assuming that everything else is equal (or almost equal). For instance, NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Bioventix (OTC:BVNXF) may look more favorable to me than Accenture Plc (ACN) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) respectively, while all of them are on my investable universe list.

By understanding the difficulty of finding great businesses to buy, I hope to hold our stocks indefinitely, unless their fundamentals deteriorate to an unacceptable level. Another possible reason for my selling stocks (except for liquidity needs of course) is that I find some obviously better company to invest in than the one that I consider disposing of.

Investment Objective

The goal is to beat the market average for the long run in terms of total returns (including capital appreciation and dividends but after trading cost). While it is understood that no index is perfect for any portfolio, I consider the S&P 500 and ACWI All-Cap to be our benchmarks. I also aim to beat Berkshire Hathaway A Share (BRK.A), which reflects the performance of the greatest capital allocator, Warren Buffett. The pros and cons of each benchmark are discussed below:

S&P 500: the most popular benchmark, which is hard to beat, but US-based large companies only;

MSCI ACWI All-Cap: comprehensive, covering approximately 99% of the global equity investment opportunity set, but still overweighting developed and large-caps;

Berkshire Hathaway: good indicator to measure active-investing performances, but suffering from size disadvantage and geographic bias (towards the US).

It is worth clarifying that the short-term volatility (or portfolio beta) is not a concern here, while my portfolio usually should have a below-market-average beta thanks to the qualities of the businesses that I (partially) own.

Risk Consideration

Hopefully, by now, you are well aware of my time horizon of investing, which is ultra-long-term. As mentioned above and in contrast to quite some fund managers, I do not regard the volatility of market prices as the risk to us investors. Price is what we pay, and value is what we get. The real investment risk, in my view, should lie in fundamental deteriorations, including (but certainly not limited to) continuous loss of market share, narrowing moat, piling-up debt level, value-destructive acquisition, and even shareholder-unfriendly management. Actually, the fluctuation of market prices from time to time should be thought of as our "friend" offering us opportunities to accumulate shares at low costs. Be greedy when others are fearful.

With the high qualities of business fundamentals, my stocks should weather economic hardships and competitions better than average. Therefore, my portfolio is generally expected to outperform during market downturns and uncertainties, although likely to underperform a little in over-heated bull markets. I believe that the outperformance (i.e., more downside protection) during bad times, enough to offset the little underperformance (i.e., less upside craze) during good times, does the huge favor for my overall portfolio performance to beat the market average for the long run.

As was brought up previously, I dare to deviate away from the average market with regards to performances. This is, with no doubt, the prerequisite of beating the average market. Although my investment pool is globally sourced, the portfolio holdings are concentrated. With such a portfolio, some short-term underperformance is likely from time to time, which I am absolutely okay with.

A Flavor of Picks

To get a taste of what stocks I like, below are some examples -

Hermes International (HESAY) (HESAF): Established in 1837 and based in France, Hermes is the designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high fashion luxury goods, with specialization in leather, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewelry, watches and ready-to-wear. The business demonstrated healthy growth prospects along with high profitability in the past. Such strong fundamentals can continue with the able management and widening moat through its big brand. Shareholders should also enjoy both downside protection from a recession thanks to its ultra-high-net-worth market positioning and upside potential driven by China consumer play.

Rollins (ROL): Rollins is the global leader in providing pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects. The stock is also the top American name per our stock quality ranking model. It is also an extremely rare case that has been growing revenue and earnings every year for nearly two decades. Rollins is a "boring" story, meaning it's quite often neglected by Wall Street and media, which could be a good thing to long-term investors.

Craneware (CRWRY) (CRWRF): Founded in 1999 and based in Scotland, Craneware is the leader in automated value cycle solutions that help US healthcare providers discover, convert, and optimize assets to achieve the best clinical outcomes and financial performance. Leveraging a powerful multi-year annuity SaaS revenue model, the management has been able to deliver superior returns on capital and consistent growths. Continued sales success, combined with renewals remaining above 100% (by dollar value) has demonstrated the company's competitive advantage.

Kakaku.com (KKKUF) (KKMMY): Kakaku.com, Inc. is the group company owning and operating a range of businesses, mainly including Japan's largest price comparison website kakaku.com and Japan's largest restaurant review website Tabelog. The businesses are built upon ads/promotion services with a variety of revenue models, including fixed fee, CPA, CPC, CPS (commissions). The management team was able to gradually improve the returns on capital, margins, and asset turnover over the years, with plenty of cash and almost no debt on the balance sheet. Not facing much competition (unlike the tech sector outside of Japan), the company has been producing abundant free cash flow (around 30% on sales) and require little CapEx (less than 5% on sales) to sustain its leadership position.

About Me

Steven CHEN is a quality-focused investor (with bottom-up opportunistic approaches), an ex-hedge fund analyst on Wall Street, a serial entrepreneur, computer scientist, and free-market advocate. He contributes to well-known financial media, such as SeekingAlpha, GuruFocus, TalkMarkets.

Steven is also the founder of Urbem Media (HK) Limited and Urbem Partnership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOST OF THE STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.