Nordea Q1 Results - A 36% Drop In Profits

I show you why the results aren't as negative as all that, and the bank is actually shoring up for future happenings.

Nordea was one of the larger Scandinavian banks to post results this week. The stock yields over 9% at current valuations, taking into consideration an unchanged annual dividend going forward.

In this article, we'll continue following Scandinavian banks. Today, we'll look at the reported Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTCPK:NRDEF) Q1 results. These results were not exactly up to analyst expectations, and as a result, the stock is being punished on the market today. As of writing this article, we're looking at an about 4% drop in the share price.

In this article, we'll look through one thing at a time to consider whether this bank, the largest Scandinavian bank, is worth investing in. Is now a purchasing opportunity, or is now a time where we should be cautious?

Let's find out.

(Source: 4Potentials)

Nordea - A horrid Q1?

So, let's jump straight in. Today Nordea reported Q1, and this is the result on our beloved market.

(Source: Google Finance)

During Q1, the bank reported the following news that could be, and are being perceived as negative (and rightly so).

A 5% drop in net interest on a YoY basis.

An 11% drop in total operating income.

A 6% increase in OpEx (Operating expenses)

A 36% drop in Operating profit

A 5.2% drop in CET1 ratio, down below 15%, currently at 14.6% on YoY comparison, due to M&A with Gjensidige

40% drop in net profit for the period (compared to 1Q18)

On the other hand, we have

Volume growth in the household sector.

Market share increases for new net lending in Sweden and Norway.

Improved fees and commissions by 3%

Capital inflow in private banking of 0.7B SEK

So, on paper, this looks pretty damn bad. Let's add some color.

Why the drop in profit? What's going on?

Several reasons. The largest and most relevant, however, is that Nordea has set aside provisions of almost 1B SEK (~€95M) for AML (Anti-money laundering) issues. The bank fully expects to be fined in Denmark for its practices and lack of control/weak procedures over the past few years prior to 2016, and when a bank like Nordea publishes such an expectation, it's my position that you may expect the fine to be about at that level or higher.

So, I believe the obvious elephant in the room responsible for a sizeable profit drop is the provision for AML, and Swedish analysts seem to agree on this point (Source: Expressen).

That's not all of course. There are market-related issues at work here as well, and they're impacting not only Nordea but competitors as well.

Margin compression and market share troubles

Nordea, like other Swedish banks, is facing increased competition for home mortgages with some customers preferring the alternative, smaller banks for their loans (Source: Dagens Industri). The drop in net interest income can be attributed to this - margins are dropping here. Now, they're dropping from some pretty insanely profitable levels, which is why I actually like seeing them drop here - that sort of artificial profit stimulation isn't healthy in the long run and creates expectations for a continuation. Competition in this field is healthy, and I welcome smaller banks into the fray here.

However, it's unlikely that smaller banks will, in the long run, be able to compete with larger Scandinavian banks in terms of credit, due to capital requirements and changes when the interest rates go back up (which was announced this week, albeit later than expected). Besides these potential developments, there are also stringent economic requirements on people borrowing for a mortgage in Sweden, including the ability to pay a 20% interest rate, being able to handle a 30% down payment, and other things that make it very unpractical for most people to go "bank-shopping" out of leisure. Most of these smaller banks aren't recession-tested either, which in my view is a pretty big risk when you're going for financing.

Despite being able to get better interest rates by refinancing my rates at smaller banks, I choose to stay with my current, larger bank - with perhaps a 10 bps higher interest payment on my mortgage, due to future refinancing safety. If and when these small banks fall into trouble, they'll be forced to re-think their currently too-generous lending policies, resulting in troubles or excessive cost for customers refinancing their loans. And in a higher interest rate climate (which would be the catalyst for such trouble), customers won't be able to go back to the larger banks to receive favorable terms for refinancing. The large banks may even go so far as to say that they're not interested in their business/loan. The requirements for mortgages are influencing an already stressed Swedish real estate market - and that's during favorable interest rates (Source: Aftonbladet)

The refinancing issues are troubles I won't have, now that I've refinanced a very favorable 5-year fixed interest rate.

In short - There's a lot of uncertainty in the market at the moment, but in the long run, I'd rather believe in Nordea's, and other larger banks, ability to keep its head above water.

What are the expectations going forward?

Nordea actually went out during March in 2019 and lowered analyst expectations for 1Q19 (Source: Dagens Industri), expecting movement such as this to happen. Despite the lowering of expectations, the bank managed to spectacularly underscore even the lowered expectations.

Now, according to CEO von Koskull, the bank is moving in the right direction. While I personally believe in Nordea's long-term stability, safety, dividend growth, and profitability, I have trouble seeing this "right direction" in current numbers - and I don't seem to be the only one following the bank who has this trouble (Source: Dagens Industri). The specific formulation here is that we now see "Signs of increased business/transaction activity" (Source: Nordea). The only thing the bank can realistically point to is volume growth, in part thanks to the M&A/Consolidation of Gjensidige Bank. This increased the market share in Norway to a respectable 12%.

There's also the small fact that items affecting comparability are still weighing on the company balance sheets - and without these, the results would actually be quite a bit better than reported now (though still at a negative for the quarter).

So expectations going forward for Nordea should be carefully moderated. While the bank claims a turnaround in progress, and clear priorities to affect an increase in business momentum and reduce structural costs, the numbers don't yet show these results clearly enough for my taste.

The bank, meanwhile, expects costs for 2019 to be lower in constant FX rates compared to 2018, with similarly low volumes of net losses.

The bank also reaffirms its target to continue with annual dividend increases (Source: Nordea 1Q19 Report) and reports a continued €2.2B level of monetary buffer in terms of the capital policy. Hence, the bank argues, the change in CET1 is a technical adjustment - the nominal cash value for Nordea in the buffer remains virtually identical.

How to act going forward?

Nordea is one of the big three, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) and Nordea. In terms of future safety, dividend stability/growth and profitability, there's no doubt in my mind that the bank will deliver on all of these things - at least, given time.

The question is, is that time now? Does this drop in stock price make it appealing to buy Nordea?

I say yes. While in terms of metrics such as P/E, Swedbank is technically the lower valued bank with a very nice degree of safety (in my view), Nordea at this valuation, close to a 3-4 year low, is an excellent buy. The yield at this price is over 9% (9.16%), and the bank has an excellent history of dividend growth for almost 10 years and running. Even at a small reduction of the dividend due to provisions for AML, the yield on this bank, the largest in Scandinavia, is excellent. So, my rating for Nordea at this time, and especially following this small drop, is a "BUY."

(Source: Börsdata - Dividend in SEK)

Owning Nordea - Some considerations

For those of you who follow me, however, you know that I do not own the stock directly, but prefer to own Nordea through the Finnish investment company Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF). You can read about my reasoning for this in the article, Sampo: State-Owned Dividends From Scandinavia.

Secondly, remember that Nordea pays annual dividends. The dividend was payable on the 8th of April 2019, meaning the next dividend is almost 12 months off. For those of you who focus on dividend investing, that may be a long time to wait. Sampo is in a similar position, dividend being paid in April as well.

The Q1 doesn't change my overall picture of Nordea - but I believe any investor dropping capital into the stock needs to be one with patience. This is a stock that you can buy and hold forever if you like. The bank's integration into Scandinavian society is profound, and unlike Swedbank, Nordea is not limited to Sweden. In many ways, it's a stronger choice for people wishing to diversify.

In my article Nordea - Opportunity Rears Its Head, I specified a P/E-rating of 10.8, and a stock price of about ~70 SEK as a "BUY." Given recent developments, my targets haven't changed all that much. This price for the bank is still appealing, despite future risk considerations and potential fines in Denmark.

The more risk-averse investor could wait to see how the Denmark situation develops, as any potential fine levied against Nordea would, of course, bring the share price down further. The risk, in this case, is a growth in share price until then, which may or may not make the ultimate buy price favorable or unfavorable in relation to today's price.

The one thing I do say for "certain," is that Nordea at this price is not a bad buy at all - and I look forward to Q2.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SAXPF, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.